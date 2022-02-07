openbase logo
node-opcua-variant

by node-opcua
2.62.5 (see all)

an implementation of a OPC UA stack fully written in javascript and nodejs - http://node-opcua.github.io/

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

node-opcua

node-opcua is an implementation of an OPC UA stack fully written in Typescript for NodeJS.

NPM download NPM version

Node.js CI

Build status lerna

Coverage Status Code Climate

OPC UA Gitter chat

The Book

Node-opcua is the OPC-UA stack running on NodeJS.

Why NodeJS ?

Because nodeJs is a great framework to design asynchronous applications.

Getting started

installing node-opcua as a node package

$ mkdir mytest
$ cd mytest
$ npm init 
$ npm install node-opcua --unsafe-perms
$ # create your first app.js file!

installing node-opcua samples as a node package

$ mkdir myserver
$ cd myserver
$ npm init
$ npm install node-opcua-samples --unsafe-perms
$ ./node_modules/.bin/simple_server

or

$ ./node_modules/.bin/simple_client  -e "opc.tcp://opcserver.mAutomation.net:4841" -n="ns=1;s=EVR2.system.RTC_SEC"

or 

$ ./node_modules/.bin/simple_client  -e "opc.tcp://opcuademo.sterfive.com:26543"

Minimum nodejs requirement

  • nodejs version 12 or above

API Documentation

tutorials and guided examples

The Book. This book provides a large number of practical and ready-to-use and fully documented example. It's the best starting point to learn about node-opcua.

About licensing

The node-opcua core module is copyrighted and licenced under the term of the "The MIT License".

This means that :

  • node-opcua comes without any warranty of any kind.
  • you can freely reuse in an open-source application or a commercial application
  • you have to clearly include the software copyright notice in all copies or substantial portions of the software.

Sponsors & Backers

The funding of node-opcua enterly relies on its users.
We appreciate that, once you have evaluated the software and you have decided to use it in one of your application, you consider supporting our effort by either financially contributing to one of our sponsor programs:

Grants ensure the following:

  • 🔨 Long term maintenance of the project
  • ⚙️ maintain the website and continuous integration platform
  • 🛣 Progress on the road-map
  • 🐛 Quick responses to bug reports
  • 🚀 New features & enhancements
  • ⚖️ representing the node-opcua user community at the OPC Foundation

Getting professional support

To get professional support, consider subscribing to the node-opcua membership community:

Professional Support

or contact sterfive for dedicated consulting and more advanced support or for a certificed version of node-opcua. (contact@sterfive.com).

Road-map

If your company would like to participate and influence the development of future versions of node-opcua please contact sterfive.

Those are the items we would like to achieve in the next version of the API.

  • improved documentation
  • Compliance testing and certification (CTT)
  • Pub-sub support
  • support for redundancy
  • session less transactions
  • WebSocket transport
  • JTokens and OAuth
  • reversed connection
  • more tutorials

Advanced topics

installing node-opcua from source

running the demo server from source

 $ git clone https://github.com/node-opcua/node-opcua.git
 $ cd node-opcua
 $ npm install -g pnpm 
 $ pnpm install
 $ pnpm recursive install
 $ pnpm build
 $ node packages/node-opcua-samples/bin/simple_server

running the demo client from source

 $ git clone https://github.com/node-opcua/node-opcua.git
 $ cd node-opcua
 $ npm install -g pnpm 
 $ pnpm install
 $ pnpm recursive install
 $ pnpm build
 $ node packages/node-opcua-samples/bin/simple_client.js -e "opc.tcp://opcserver.mAutomation.net:4841" -n="ns=1;s=EVR2.system.RTC_SEC"

Tutorials

Contributing

$ git clone git://github.com/node-opcua/node-opcua.git
$ cd node-opcua
$ npm install -g pnpm 
$ pnpm install
$ pnpm recursive install
$ pnpm build

NPM

Project Stats

Supported Features

Service
Discovery Service Set
FindServers()
GetEndpoints()
RegisterServer()
RegisterServer2()
FindServersOnNetwork()
Secure Channel Service Set
OpenSecureChannel()
CloseSecureChannel()
Session Service Set
CreateSession()
CloseSession()
ActivateSession()
Cancel()
View Service Set
Browse()
BrowseNext()
TranslateBrowsePathsToNodeIds()
RegisterNodes()
UnregisterNodes()
Attribute Service Set
Read()
Write()
HistoryRead()🌒
HistoryUpdate()🌒
MonitoredItems Service Set
CreateMonitoredItems()
ModifyMonitoredItems()
SetMonitoringMode()
SetTriggering()🌑
DeleteMonitoredItems()
Subscription Service Set
CreateSubscription()
ModifySubscription()
DeleteSubscriptions()
Publish()
Republish()
TransferSubscriptions()
Node Management Service Set
AddNodes()🌑
AddReferences()🌑
DeleteNodes()🌑
DeleteReferences()🌑
Query Service Set
QueryFirst()🌑
QueryNext()🌑
Transport Protocol
TransportStatusComment
UA-TCP UA-SC UA BinaryOPC.TCP - Binary
SOAP-HTTP WS-SC UA Binary🌑HTTP/HTTPS - Binary
SOAP-HTTP WS-SC UA XML🌑
SOAP-HTTP WS-SC UA XML-UA Binary🌑
Security Policies
PolicyStatusComment
None
Basic128Rsa15deprecated in 1.04
Basic256deprecated in 1.04
Basic256Sha256
AuthenticationStatusComment
Anonymous
User Name Password
X509 Certificate
client facets
Base Client Behaviour
AddressSpace Lookup
Attribute Read
DataChange Subscription
DataAccess
Discovery
Event Subscription
Method call
Historical Access🌓
Advanced Type
Programming🌑
Auditing🌓
Redundancy🌑Sponsors wanted
server profiles
Core Server
Data Access Server
Embedded Server
Nano Embedded Device Server
Micro Embedded Device Server
Standard DataChange Subscription Server
Standard Event Subscription Server
Standard UA Server
Redundancy Transparent Server🌑Sponsors wanted
Redundancy Visible Server🌑Sponsors wanted
Node Management Server🌑Sponsors wanted
Auditing Server🌓
Complex Type Server(sponsored)
Session Diagnostics(sponsored)
Subscription Diagnostics(sponsored)
Alarms & Conditions(sponsored)
Pub & Sub🌑Sponsors wanted

Feedback

  • if you're using node-opcua in one of your project, please feel free to leave a comment and a quick description in the wiki
  • if you have a particular wish or found a issue, let us known and create an issue

