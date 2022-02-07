node-opcua is an implementation of an OPC UA stack fully written in Typescript for NodeJS.
Node-opcua is the OPC-UA stack running on NodeJS.
Why NodeJS ?
Because nodeJs is a great framework to design asynchronous applications.
$ mkdir mytest
$ cd mytest
$ npm init
$ npm install node-opcua --unsafe-perms
$ # create your first app.js file!
$ mkdir myserver
$ cd myserver
$ npm init
$ npm install node-opcua-samples --unsafe-perms
$ ./node_modules/.bin/simple_server
or
$ ./node_modules/.bin/simple_client -e "opc.tcp://opcserver.mAutomation.net:4841" -n="ns=1;s=EVR2.system.RTC_SEC"
or
$ ./node_modules/.bin/simple_client -e "opc.tcp://opcuademo.sterfive.com:26543"
. This book provides a large number of practical and ready-to-use and fully documented example. It's the best starting point to learn about node-opcua.
The node-opcua core module is copyrighted and licenced under the term of the "The MIT License".
This means that :
The funding of node-opcua enterly relies on its users.
We appreciate that, once you have evaluated the software and you have decided to use it in one of your application, you consider supporting our effort by either financially contributing to one of our sponsor programs:
Grants ensure the following:
To get professional support, consider subscribing to the node-opcua membership community:
or contact sterfive for dedicated consulting and more advanced support or for a certificed version of node-opcua. (contact@sterfive.com).
If your company would like to participate and influence the development of future versions of node-opcua please contact sterfive.
Those are the items we would like to achieve in the next version of the API.
$ git clone https://github.com/node-opcua/node-opcua.git
$ cd node-opcua
$ npm install -g pnpm
$ pnpm install
$ pnpm recursive install
$ pnpm build
$ node packages/node-opcua-samples/bin/simple_server
|Service
|Discovery Service Set
|FindServers()
|✅
|GetEndpoints()
|✅
|RegisterServer()
|✅
|RegisterServer2()
|✅
|FindServersOnNetwork()
|✅
|Secure Channel Service Set
|OpenSecureChannel()
|✅
|CloseSecureChannel()
|✅
|Session Service Set
|CreateSession()
|✅
|CloseSession()
|✅
|ActivateSession()
|✅
|Cancel()
|View Service Set
|Browse()
|✅
|BrowseNext()
|✅
|TranslateBrowsePathsToNodeIds()
|✅
|RegisterNodes()
|✅
|UnregisterNodes()
|✅
|Attribute Service Set
|Read()
|✅
|Write()
|✅
|HistoryRead()
|🌒
|HistoryUpdate()
|🌒
|MonitoredItems Service Set
|CreateMonitoredItems()
|✅
|ModifyMonitoredItems()
|✅
|SetMonitoringMode()
|✅
|SetTriggering()
|🌑
|DeleteMonitoredItems()
|✅
|Subscription Service Set
|CreateSubscription()
|✅
|ModifySubscription()
|✅
|DeleteSubscriptions()
|✅
|Publish()
|✅
|Republish()
|✅
|TransferSubscriptions()
|✅
|Node Management Service Set
|AddNodes()
|🌑
|AddReferences()
|🌑
|DeleteNodes()
|🌑
|DeleteReferences()
|🌑
|Query Service Set
|QueryFirst()
|🌑
|QueryNext()
|🌑
|Transport Protocol
|Transport
|Status
|Comment
|UA-TCP UA-SC UA Binary
|✅
|OPC.TCP - Binary
|SOAP-HTTP WS-SC UA Binary
|🌑
|HTTP/HTTPS - Binary
|SOAP-HTTP WS-SC UA XML
|🌑
|SOAP-HTTP WS-SC UA XML-UA Binary
|🌑
|Security Policies
|Policy
|Status
|Comment
|None
|✅
|Basic128Rsa15
|✅
|deprecated in 1.04
|Basic256
|✅
|deprecated in 1.04
|Basic256Sha256
|✅
|Authentication
|Status
|Comment
|Anonymous
|✅
|User Name Password
|✅
|X509 Certificate
|✅
|client facets
|Base Client Behaviour
|✅
|AddressSpace Lookup
|✅
|Attribute Read
|✅
|DataChange Subscription
|✅
|DataAccess
|✅
|Discovery
|✅
|Event Subscription
|✅
|Method call
|✅
|Historical Access
|🌓
|Advanced Type
|✅
|Programming
|🌑
|Auditing
|🌓
|Redundancy
|🌑
|Sponsors wanted
|server profiles
|Core Server
|✅
|Data Access Server
|✅
|Embedded Server
|✅
|Nano Embedded Device Server
|✅
|Micro Embedded Device Server
|✅
|Standard DataChange Subscription Server
|✅
|Standard Event Subscription Server
|✅
|Standard UA Server
|✅
|Redundancy Transparent Server
|🌑
|Sponsors wanted
|Redundancy Visible Server
|🌑
|Sponsors wanted
|Node Management Server
|🌑
|Sponsors wanted
|Auditing Server
|🌓
|Complex Type Server
|✅
|(sponsored)
|Session Diagnostics
|✅
|(sponsored)
|Subscription Diagnostics
|✅
|(sponsored)
|Alarms & Conditions
|✅
|(sponsored)
|Pub & Sub
|🌑
|Sponsors wanted