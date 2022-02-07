node-opcua is an implementation of an OPC UA stack fully written in Typescript for NodeJS.

Node-opcua is the OPC-UA stack running on NodeJS.

Why NodeJS ?

Because nodeJs is a great framework to design asynchronous applications.

Getting started

installing node-opcua as a node package

mkdir mytest cd mytest npm init npm install node-opcua --unsafe-perms

installing node-opcua samples as a node package

mkdir myserver cd myserver npm init npm install node-opcua-samples --unsafe-perms ./node_modules/.bin/simple_server

or

./node_modules/.bin/simple_client -e "opc.tcp://opcserver.mAutomation.net:4841" -n= "ns=1;s=EVR2.system.RTC_SEC"

or

./node_modules/.bin/simple_client -e "opc.tcp://opcuademo.sterfive.com:26543"

Minimum nodejs requirement

nodejs version 12 or above

API Documentation

check out the API documentation

tutorials and guided examples

. This book provides a large number of practical and ready-to-use and fully documented example. It's the best starting point to learn about node-opcua.

About licensing

The node-opcua core module is copyrighted and licenced under the term of the "The MIT License".

This means that :

node-opcua comes without any warranty of any kind.

you can freely reuse in an open-source application or a commercial application

you have to clearly include the software copyright notice in all copies or substantial portions of the software.

The funding of node-opcua enterly relies on its users.

We appreciate that, once you have evaluated the software and you have decided to use it in one of your application, you consider supporting our effort by either financially contributing to one of our sponsor programs:

Grants ensure the following:

🔨 Long term maintenance of the project

⚙️ maintain the website and continuous integration platform

🛣 Progress on the road-map

🐛 Quick responses to bug reports

🚀 New features & enhancements

⚖️ representing the node-opcua user community at the OPC Foundation

Getting professional support

To get professional support, consider subscribing to the node-opcua membership community:

or contact sterfive for dedicated consulting and more advanced support or for a certificed version of node-opcua. (contact@sterfive.com).

If your company would like to participate and influence the development of future versions of node-opcua please contact sterfive.

Those are the items we would like to achieve in the next version of the API.

improved documentation

Compliance testing and certification (CTT)

Pub-sub support

support for redundancy

session less transactions

WebSocket transport

JTokens and OAuth

reversed connection

more tutorials

Advanced topics

installing node-opcua from source

running the demo server from source

git clone https://github.com/node-opcua/node-opcua.git cd node-opcua npm install -g pnpm pnpm install pnpm recursive install pnpm build node packages/node-opcua-samples/bin/simple_server

running the demo client from source

git clone https://github.com/node-opcua/node-opcua.git cd node-opcua npm install -g pnpm pnpm install pnpm recursive install pnpm build node packages/node-opcua-samples/bin/simple_client.js -e "opc.tcp://opcserver.mAutomation.net:4841" -n= "ns=1;s=EVR2.system.RTC_SEC"

Tutorials

Contributing

git clone git://github.com/node-opcua/node-opcua.git cd node-opcua npm install -g pnpm pnpm install pnpm recursive install pnpm build

Supported Features

Service Discovery Service Set FindServers() ✅ GetEndpoints() ✅ RegisterServer() ✅ RegisterServer2() ✅ FindServersOnNetwork() ✅ Secure Channel Service Set OpenSecureChannel() ✅ CloseSecureChannel() ✅ Session Service Set CreateSession() ✅ CloseSession() ✅ ActivateSession() ✅ Cancel() View Service Set Browse() ✅ BrowseNext() ✅ TranslateBrowsePathsToNodeIds() ✅ RegisterNodes() ✅ UnregisterNodes() ✅ Attribute Service Set Read() ✅ Write() ✅ HistoryRead() 🌒 HistoryUpdate() 🌒 MonitoredItems Service Set CreateMonitoredItems() ✅ ModifyMonitoredItems() ✅ SetMonitoringMode() ✅ SetTriggering() 🌑 DeleteMonitoredItems() ✅ Subscription Service Set CreateSubscription() ✅ ModifySubscription() ✅ DeleteSubscriptions() ✅ Publish() ✅ Republish() ✅ TransferSubscriptions() ✅ Node Management Service Set AddNodes() 🌑 AddReferences() 🌑 DeleteNodes() 🌑 DeleteReferences() 🌑 Query Service Set QueryFirst() 🌑 QueryNext() 🌑

Transport Protocol Transport Status Comment UA-TCP UA-SC UA Binary ✅ OPC.TCP - Binary SOAP-HTTP WS-SC UA Binary 🌑 HTTP/HTTPS - Binary SOAP-HTTP WS-SC UA XML 🌑 SOAP-HTTP WS-SC UA XML-UA Binary 🌑 Security Policies Policy Status Comment None ✅ Basic128Rsa15 ✅ deprecated in 1.04 Basic256 ✅ deprecated in 1.04 Basic256Sha256 ✅ Authentication Status Comment Anonymous ✅ User Name Password ✅ X509 Certificate ✅ client facets Base Client Behaviour ✅ AddressSpace Lookup ✅ Attribute Read ✅ DataChange Subscription ✅ DataAccess ✅ Discovery ✅ Event Subscription ✅ Method call ✅ Historical Access 🌓 Advanced Type ✅ Programming 🌑 Auditing 🌓 Redundancy 🌑 Sponsors wanted server profiles Core Server ✅ Data Access Server ✅ Embedded Server ✅ Nano Embedded Device Server ✅ Micro Embedded Device Server ✅ Standard DataChange Subscription Server ✅ Standard Event Subscription Server ✅ Standard UA Server ✅ Redundancy Transparent Server 🌑 Sponsors wanted Redundancy Visible Server 🌑 Sponsors wanted Node Management Server 🌑 Sponsors wanted Auditing Server 🌓 Complex Type Server ✅ (sponsored) Session Diagnostics ✅ (sponsored) Subscription Diagnostics ✅ (sponsored) Alarms & Conditions ✅ (sponsored) Pub & Sub 🌑 Sponsors wanted

