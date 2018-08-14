The node-onvif is a Node.js module which allows you to communicate with the network camera which supports the ONVIF specifications.

The ONVIF (Open Network Video Interface) is an open industry forum promoting and developing global standards for interfaces of IP-based physical security products such as network cameras. The ONVIF specifications are available in their web site.

Recently, most of network cameras for business support the ONVIF standard. Furthermore, some network cameras for home support it though the implementation is partial. The node-onvif allows you to control network cameras which implement the ONVIF standard.

The node-onvif provides you with the APIs as follows:

Discovery the ONVIF network cameras

Access some services supported by the ONVIF network cameras as follows: Device Management Service Media Service PTZ Service



Besides, the node-onvif provides you with simple APIs that allow you to control ONVIF network cameras easily even if you are not familiar with the ONVIF specifications.

Installation

npm install -s node-onvif

Sample Application

This package includes a sample application "ONVIF Network Camera Manager". You can try this module with your PTZ ONVIF network camera easily.

Table of Contents

This section shows how to discover ONVIF network cameras, how to get the device information, and how to control the PTZ of the device.

This sample code shows how to discover ONVIF network cameras.

const onvif = require ( 'node-onvif' ); console .log( 'Start the discovery process.' ); onvif.startProbe().then( ( device_info_list ) => { console .log(device_info_list.length + ' devices were found.' ); device_info_list.forEach( ( info ) => { console .log( '- ' + info.urn); console .log( ' - ' + info.name); console .log( ' - ' + info.xaddrs[ 0 ]); }); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

The code above will output the result like this:

Start the discovery process. 5 devices were found. - urn: uuid: cd279d6 0 -afd3- 3 a22- 00 dc-daaa234e772c - Canon VB-S30D - http: / /192.168.10.10:80/onvif /device_service - urn:uuid:13814000-8752-1052-bfff-045d4b150782 - Sony - http:/ /192.168.10.14/onvif /device_service - urn:uuid:4d454930-0000-1000-8000-bcc34217e292 - Panasonic BB-SC384B - http:/ /192.168.10.12/onvif /device_service - urn:uuid:00030050-0000-1000-8000-104fa8e2cc96 - Sony - http:/ /192.168.10.25/onvif /device_service - urn:uuid:8b10a2e0-3302-48df-9d1a-1197c360e6ca - Avantgarde-Test - http:/ /192.168.10.27:36000/onvif /device_service

The most important information for controlling the device is the URL of the end point of the device. You can get the URL from the code info.xaddrs[0] above.

In order to control the ONVIF network camera, you have to create an OnfivDevice object for the device, then initialize the object using the init() method. This sample code shows how to create an OnvifDevice object and get the detailed information of the device.

const onvif = require ( 'node-onvif' ); let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({ xaddr : 'http://192.168.10.10:80/onvif/device_service' , user : 'admin' , pass : '123456' }); device.init().then( ( info ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(info, null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

The code above will output the result like this:

{ "Manufacturer" : "Canon" , "Model" : "VB-S30D" , "FirmwareVersion" : "Ver. 1.3.3" , "SerialNumber" : "999999999999" , "HardwareId" : "1D" }

This sample code shows how to get the UDP stream URL.

const onvif = require ( 'node-onvif' ); let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({ xaddr : 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service' , user : 'admin' , pass : '123456' }); device.init().then( () => { let url = device.getUdpStreamUrl(); console .log(url); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

The code above will output the result like this:

rtsp :

This sample code shows how to get the data of the snapshot and save it to a file.

const onvif = require ( 'node-onvif' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({ xaddr : 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service' , user : 'admin' , pass : '123456' }); device.init().then( () => { console .log( 'fetching the data of the snapshot...' ); return device.fetchSnapshot(); }).then( ( res ) => { fs.writeFileSync( 'snapshot.jpg' , res.body, { encoding : 'binary' }); console .log( 'Done!' ); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

The code above will output the result like this:

fetching the data of the snapshot... Done!

You will find a JPEG file named snapshot.jpg in the current directory.

This sample code shows how to pan, tilt, and zoom the ONVIF network camera.

const onvif = require ( 'node-onvif' ); let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({ xaddr : 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service' , user : 'admin' , pass : '123456' }); device.init().then( () => { return device.ptzMove({ 'speed' : { x : 1.0 , y : 0.0 , z : 0.0 }, 'timeout' : 1 }); }).then( () => { console .log( 'Done!' ); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

If this code has been successfully finished, you could find that the camera turns to the right for a second at the highest speed.

Asynchronous methods implemented in this module return a Promise object. In the other hand, such methods support callback coding style as well.

device.fetchSnapshot().then( ( res ) => { }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

device.fetchSnapshot( ( error, res ) => { if (error) { console .error(error); } else { } });

Though the results of the codes above will be completely same, it is strongly recommended to use the Promise style. The callback style will be deprecated in the future.

The callback style remains only for backward compatibility becase the versions earlier than v0.1.0 supported only the callback style.

In order to use the node-onvif module, you have to load the node-onvif module as follows:

const onvif = require ( 'node-onvif' );

The variable onvif in the code above is the Onvif object.

This section describes the methods implemented in the Onvif object.

This method starts the discovery process and tries to find the ONVIF network camera devices. This method returns a Promise object if the callback is not passed.

The discovery process will take about 3 seconds. Once the process finished, the resolve() function will be called with an Array object containing hash objects representing the found devices. The hash object contains the properties as follows:

Property Type Description urn String The URN (Uniform Resource Name) assigned to the device (e.g., "urn:uuid:6b2be733-6ad1-4467-8bd0-747bd8efd206") name String The product name of the device (e.g., "Panasonic BB-SC384B"). hardware String The description of the hardware of the device (e.g., "BB-SC384B"). location String The physical location of the device (e.g., "China", "shenzhen", "office"). types Array The list of types supported by the device (e.g., "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter", "tds:Device"). Basically, this module is for "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter". xaddrs Array The list of URLs of the end points (e.g., "http://192.168.10.17/onvif/device_service", "http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:bec3:42ff:fe17:e292]/onvif/device_service"). scopes Array The list of scopes set to the device (e.g., "onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming", "onvif://www.onvif.org/location/office").

The sample code below shows the structure of the hash object representing the found device.

const onvif = require ( 'node-onvif' ); onvif.startProbe().then( ( device_list ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(device_list, null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

The code above will output the result like this:

[ { "urn" : "urn:uuid:4d454930-0000-1000-8000-bcc34217e292" , "name" : "Panasonic BB-SC384B" , "hardware" : "BB-SC384B" , "location" : "office" , "types" : [ "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter" , "tds:Device" ], "xaddrs" : [ "http://192.168.10.12/onvif/device_service" , "http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:bec3:42ff:fe17:e292]/onvif/device_service" ], "scopes" : [ "onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/hardware/BB-SC384B" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/location/office" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/name/Panasonic_BB-SC384B" , "" ] }, { "urn" : "urn:uuid:cd279d60-afd3-3a22-00dc-daaa234e772c" , "name" : "Canon VB-S30D" , "hardware" : "VB-S30D" , "location" : "Canon" , "types" : [ "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter" , "tds:Device" ], "xaddrs" : [ "http://192.168.10.10:80/onvif/device_service" , "http://169.254.240.48:80/onvif/device_service" , "http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:1a0c:acff:fee9:c231]:80/onvif/device_service" , "http://[fe80::1a0c:acff:fee9:c231]:80/onvif/device_service" ], "scopes" : [ "onvif://www.onvif.org/type/video_encoder" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/type/ptz" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/name/Canon_VB-S30D" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/hardware/VB-S30D" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/type/audio_encoder" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/type/video_analytics" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/type/Network_Video_Transmitter" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/location/Canon" ] } ]

This method aborts the discovery process asynchronously. This method returns a Promise object if the callback is not passed.

onvif.stopProbe().then( () => { console .log( 'Aborted the discovery process.' ); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

If the discovery process has been finished when the stopProbe() method is called, this method do nothing and the resolve() function will be called.

In most cases, you do not have to call this method because the discovery process is automatically finished in 3 seconds after the startProbe() method was called.

This method is deprecated. Do not use this method now. It will be deleted in the future.

This method starts the discovery process and tries to find the ONVIF network camera devices. Whenever an ONVIF network camera device is found, the callback function specified to the 1st argument will be called.

When a device is found, the callback will be passed a hash object as the 1st argument. The properties set to the hash object are as follows:

Property Type Description urn String The URN (Uniform Resource Name) assigned to the device (e.g., "urn:uuid:6b2be733-6ad1-4467-8bd0-747bd8efd206") name String The product name of the device (e.g., "Panasonic BB-SC384B"). hardware String The description of the hardware of the device (e.g., "BB-SC384B"). location String The physical location of the device (e.g., "China", "shenzhen", "office"). types Array The list of types supported by the device (e.g., "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter", "tds:Device"). Basically, this module is for "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter". xaddrs Array The list of URLs of the end points (e.g., "http://192.168.10.17/onvif/device_service", "http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:bec3:42ff:fe17:e292]/onvif/device_service"). scopes Array The list of scopes set to the device (e.g., "onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming", "onvif://www.onvif.org/location/office").

The sample code below shows the structure of the hash object representing the found device.

const onvif = require ( 'node-onvif' ); onvif.startDiscovery( ( info ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(info, null , ' ' )); });

The code above will output the result like this:

{ "urn" : "urn:uuid:4d454930-0000-1000-8000-bcc34217e292" , "name" : "Panasonic BB-SC384B" , "hardware" : "BB-SC384B" , "location" : "office" , "types" : [ "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter" , "tds:Device" ], "xaddrs" : [ "http://192.168.10.17/onvif/device_service" , "http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:bec3:42ff:fe17:e292]/onvif/device_service" ], "scopes" : [ "onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/hardware/BB-SC384B" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/location/office" , "onvif://www.onvif.org/name/Panasonic_BB-SC384B" , "" ] }

This method is deprecated. Do not use this method now. It will be deleted in the future.

This method stops the discovery process asynchronously. If you want to do something waiting for stopping the discovery process successfully, you can pass a callback function to this method as the 1st argument.

const onvif = require ( 'node-onvif' ); onvif.startDiscovery( ( info ) => { }); setTimeout( () => { onvif.stopDiscovery( () => { }); }, 3000 );

If you don't need to do anything after the discovery process has been terminated successfully, you can do this:

onvif.stopDiscovery();

The OnvifDevice object represents an ONVIF network camera device. You can control the ONVIF network camera through this object.

In order to control an ONVIF network camera, you have to create an OnvifDevice object from the OnvifDevice constructor by yourself as follows:

const onvif = require ( 'node-onvif' ); let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({ xaddr : 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service' , user : 'admin' , pass : '123456' });

The variable device represents an OnvifDevice object in the code above. The OnvifDevice constructor requires a hash object containing some properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description xaddr String required URL of the end point of the targeted device. user String optional User name for the user authentication. pass String optional Password for the user authentication.

If you know the value of the xaddr property (the URL of the end point of the targeted device) in advance, you don't need to run the discover process(i.e., you don't need to call the startDiscovery() method).

The OnvifDevice object provides some properties as follows:

Property Type Description services Object +- device Object OnvifServiceDevice object +- media Object OnvifServiceMedia object +- ptz Object OnvifServicePtz object

These objects will be set when the initialization process is completed calling the init() method. See the section "ONVIF commands" for details.

This method initializes the OnvifDevice object. This method must be called before you control the targeted device. Actually, this method retrieves several information essential to control the device. The process of this method takes a little time to be completed because this method sends several commands to the targeted device and waits for the all relevant responses. Note that you have to wait for the completion of this method to control the device.

This method returns a Promise object if the callback is not passed. If the initialization process is completed, the resolve() function will be called with a hash obect containing the properties as follows:

Property Type Description Manufacturer String The manufactor of the device. Model String The device model. FirmwareVersion String The firmware version in the device. SerialNumber String The serial number of the device. HardwareId String The hardware ID of the device.

const onvif = require ( 'node-onvif' ); let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({ xaddr : 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service' , user : 'admin' , pass : '888888' }); device.init().then( ( info ) => { console .log( 'The OnvifDevice object has been initialized successfully.' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(info, null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .log( '[ERROR] ' + error.message); });

The code above will output the result as follow:

{ "Manufacturer" : "Canon" , "Model" : "VB-S30D" , "FirmwareVersion" : "Ver. 1.3.3" , "SerialNumber" : "999999999999" , "HardwareId" : "1D" }

This method returns a hash object consisting of several device information as follow:

Property Type Description Manufacturer String The manufactor of the device. Model String The device model. FirmwareVersion String The firmware version in the device. SerialNumber String The serial number of the device. HardwareId String The hardware ID of the device.

This object is as same as the object obtained by the init() method. Actually, the information has been already retreaved when the initialization process was completed (the init() method was called) and stored in the OnvifDevice object. The getInformation() method just returns the stored information.

let info = device.getInformation(); console .log( JSON .stringify(info, null , ' ' ));

The code above will output the result like this:

{ "Manufacturer" : "Vstarcam" , "Model" : "Hi3518eV100" , "FirmwareVersion" : "2.4" , "SerialNumber" : "3056894" , "HardwareId" : "1.0" }

The ONVIF network cameras have several profiles by default. The profile is a set of configuration values such as the resolution of the video encoder, the URL of the snapshot, the URL of the video stream, the range of PTZ, and so on.

The OnvifDevice object is sure to select one of them and each method implemented in the OnvifDevice object is executed using the selected profile. By default, the OnvifDevice object selects the profile found first in the initialization process.

This method returns a hash object containing the information of the profile currently selected by the OnvifDevice object.

let profile = device.getCurrentProfile(); console .log( JSON .stringify(profile, null , ' ' ));

The code above will output the result like this:

{ "token" : "PROFILE_000" , "name" : "PROFILE_000" , "snapshot" : "http://192.168.10.14:81/snapshot.cgi" , "stream" : { "udp" : "rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0" , "http" : "rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0" , "rtsp" : "rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0" }, "video" : { "source" : { "token" : "V_SRC_000" , "name" : "V_SRC_000" , "bounds" : { "width" : 1280 , "height" : 720 , "x" : 0 , "y" : 0 } }, "encoder" : { "token" : "V_ENC_000" , "name" : "V_ENC_000" , "resolution" : { "width" : 1280 , "height" : 720 }, "quality" : 4 , "framerate" : 25 , "bitrate" : 2048 , "encoding" : "H264" } }, "audio" : { "source" : { "token" : "A_SRC_000" , "name" : "A_SRC_000" }, "encoder" : { "token" : "A_ENC_000" , "name" : "A_ENC_000" , "bitrate" : 64 , "samplerate" : 8 , "encoding" : "G711" } }, "ptz" : { "range" : { "x" : { "min" : -1 , "max" : 1 }, "y" : { "min" : -1 , "max" : 1 }, "z" : { "min" : 0 , "max" : 1 } } } }

This method returns a list of the profiles set to the device as an Array object. Each element in the Array object is a hash object whose structure is as same as the hash object which can be retrieved by the getCurrentProfile() method.

See the section " changeProfile() method" for details.

This method changes the current profile to the profile corresponding to the index specified as the 1st argument, then returns a hash object representing the newly selected profile. The index is the position in the profile list which can be obtained through the getProfileList() method, which is in the range of 0 to the length of the list minus 1.

You can pass the profile token instead of the index . If a Number value is passed, this method assumes the a index is passed. If a String value is passed, this method assumes that a token is passed.

The sample code below shows how to change the current profile to the profile whose video resolution is the smallest:

let profile = device.getCurrentProfile(); let reso = profile[ 'video' ][ 'encoder' ][ 'resolution' ]; console .log( '- Before: ' + reso[ 'width' ] + ' x ' + reso[ 'height' ]); let profile_list = device.getProfileList(); let min_square = 4000 * 2000 ; let min_index = 0 ; for ( let i= 0 ; i<profile_list.length; i++) { let resolution = profile_list[i][ 'video' ][ 'encoder' ][ 'resolution' ]; let square = resolution[ 'width' ] * resolution[ 'height' ]; if (square < min_square) { min_square = square; min_index = i; } } profile = device.changeProfile(min_index); reso = profile[ 'video' ][ 'encoder' ][ 'resolution' ]; console .log( '- After: ' + reso[ 'width' ] + ' x ' + reso[ 'height' ]);

This sample code will output the result like this:

- Before: 1280 x 720 - After: 320 x 180

This method returns the UDP Stream URL. Though the URL can be obtained from the result of the getCurrentProfile() method as well, this method makes that easy.

let url = device.getUdpStreamUrl(); console .log(url);

The code above will output the result like this:

rtsp :

This method fetches a snapshot captured by the camera at the time. The snapshot is obtained as a Buffer object representing the image data of the snapshot. This method returns a Promise object if the callback is not passed.

If the snapshot is captured successfully, a hash object is passed to the resolve() function. The hash object consists of some properties as follows:

Property Type Description headers Object headers object representing the HTTP response header. This object is of the http module of Node.js. body Object Buffer object representing the image data of the snapshot.

The code blow shows how to get the snapshot and save it as an image file:

device.fetchSnapshot().then( ( res ) => { let ext = 'bin' ; let mime_pair = res.headers[ 'content-type' ].split( '/' ); if (mime_pair[ 0 ] === 'image' ) { ext = mime_pair[ 1 ]; } let fname = 'snapshot.' + ext; fs.writeFileSync(fname, res.body, { encoding : 'binary' }); console .log( 'Done!' ); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method pans, tilts, zooms the camera if the ONVIF network camera supports the PTZ service. This method returns a Promise object if the callback is not passed.

This method takes a hash object as the 1st argument. The structure of the hash object is as follows:

Property Type Required Description speed Object required +- x Float required Speed of pan in the range of -1.0 to 1.0. +- y Float required Speed of tilt in the range of -1.0 to 1.0. +- z Float required Speed of zoom in the range of -1.0 to 1.0. timeout Integer optional Timeout in seconds (Default: 1)

The speed.x represents the speed of horizontal movement of the camera. If the value of the speed.x is positive, the camera will turn to the right. If the value is negative, the camera will turn to the left. If the value is zero, the camera won't move in a horizontal direction.

The speed.y represents the speed of vertical movement of the camera. If the value of the speed.y is positive, the camera will turn to the top. If the value is negative, the camera will turn to the bottom. If the value is zero, the camera won't move in a vertical direction.

The speed.z represents the speed of the zoom of the camera. If the value of the speed.z is positive, the camera will zoom in. If the value is negative, the camera will zoom out. if the value is zero, the camera won't zoom.

The code below will make the camera turn to the left at the highest speed for 1 second.

let params = { 'speed' : { x : 1.0 , y : 0.0 , z : 0.0 }, 'timeout' : 1 }; device.ptzMove(params).then( () => { console .log( 'Done!' ); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method stops the movement of the camera caused by the ptzMove() method. This method returns a Promise object if the callback is not passed.

let params = { 'speed' : { x : 0.5 , y : 0.0 , z : 0.0 }, 'timeout' : 60 }; device.ptzMove(params).then( () => { console .log( 'Succeeded to move.' ); setTimeout( () => { device.ptzStop().then( () => { console .log( 'Succeeded to stop.' ); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); }); }, 2000 ); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

Note that the all sections below are for those who are familiar with the ONVIF specifications.

The ONVIF specifications define a lot of SOAP-based commands. This module implements part of the commands. Actually, most of the methods described in the previous sections are implemented using the methods representing the commands described the sections below.

The methods for the ONVIF commands are exposed in the OnvifServiceDevice object, the OnvifServiceMedia object, and OnvifServicePtz object, which are available from the OnvifDevice.device property, the OnvifDevice.media property, and the OnvifDevice.ptz property, respectively.

For example, if you want to call the GotoHomePosition command, you can use the gotoHomePosition method implemented in the OnvifServicePtz object like this:

let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({ xaddr : 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service' , user : 'admin' , pass : '123456' }); device.init().then( () => { let ptz = device.services.ptz; if (!ptz) { throw new Error ( 'Your ONVIF network camera does not support the PTZ service.' ); } let profile = device.getCurrentProfile(); let params = { 'ProfileToken' : profile[ 'token' ], 'Speed' : 1 }; return ptz.gotoHomePosition(params); }).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result.data, null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

The code above will output the result like this:

{ "GotoHomePositionResponse" : { "$" : { "xmlns" : "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl" } } }

Actually, the response from the targeted ONVIF network camera is SOAP. This module provides some representations of the response. the variable result in the code above consists of some properties as follows:

Property Type Description soap String Raw SOAP response formatted String Formatted SOAP response in order to be human readable converted Object JavaScript object converted from SOAP response by xml2js module data Object JavaScript object converted from the data in the <Body> element in the SOAP response

In most cases, only data property would be enough. If you need to evaluate the response in more detail, you can use the preferable property other than the data property.

The value of the soap property would be:

< env:Envelope xmlns:env = "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-envelope" xmlns:enc = "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-encoding" xmlns:xsi = "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xmlns:xsd = "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:rpc = "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-rpc" xmlns:xop = "http://www.w3.org/2004/08/xop/include" xmlns:tptz = "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl" xmlns:tt = "http://www.onvif.org/ver10/schema" > < env:Body > < GotoHomePositionResponse xmlns = "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl" > </ GotoHomePositionResponse > </ env:Body > </ env:Envelope >

The value of the formatted property would be:

< env:Envelope xmlns:env = "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-envelope" xmlns:enc = "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-encoding" xmlns:xsi = "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xmlns:xsd = "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:rpc = "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-rpc" xmlns:xop = "http://www.w3.org/2004/08/xop/include" xmlns:tptz = "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl" xmlns:tt = "http://www.onvif.org/ver10/schema" > < env:Body > < GotoHomePositionResponse xmlns = "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl" > </ GotoHomePositionResponse > </ env:Body > </ env:Envelope >

The value of the converted property would be:

{ "$" : { "xmlns:env" : "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-envelope" , "xmlns:enc" : "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-encoding" , "xmlns:xsi" : "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" , "xmlns:xsd" : "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" , "xmlns:rpc" : "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-rpc" , "xmlns:xop" : "http://www.w3.org/2004/08/xop/include" , "xmlns:tptz" : "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl" , "xmlns:tt" : "http://www.onvif.org/ver10/schema" }, "Body" : { "GotoHomePositionResponse" : { "$" : { "xmlns" : "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl" } } } }

All methods representing the ONVIF commands return the same structured object as one described above. So in the description for each methods described in the sections below, only parameters to be passed to the method are listed.

Note that the first character of the method name implemented in this module is lower case though the corresponding letter of the ONVIF command name is upper case. For example, the ContinuousMove command specified in the ONVIF specification corresponds to the continuousMove method implemented in the OnvifServicePtz object.

This object represents the ONVIF Device Management Service.

This method sends a GetCapabilities command.

This method sends a GetWsdlUrl command.

This method sends a GetDiscoveryMode command.

This method sends a GetScopes command.

This method sends a SetScopes command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description Scopes Array required a list of URI

The code below shows how to set some scopes:

let params = { 'Scopes' : [ 'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/town/Nerima' , 'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/city/Tokyo' ] }; device.services.device.setScopes(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

If you want to delete all configurable scopes, specify an empty Array object as the Scope property:

let params = { 'Scopes' : []}

This method sends a AddScopes command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description Scopes Array required a list of URI

The code below shows how to set some scopes:

let params = { 'Scopes' : [ 'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/town/Nerima' , 'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/city/Tokyo' ] }; device.services.device.addScopes(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a RemoveScopes command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description Scopes Array required a list of URI

The code below shows how to set some scopes:

let params = { 'Scopes' : [ 'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/city/Tokyo' , 'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/town/Nerima' ] }; device.services.device.removeScopes(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetHostname command.

This method sends a SetHostname command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description Name String required a host name

The code below shows how to set some scopes:

let params = { 'Name' : 'cam001' }; device.services.device.setHostname(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetDNS command.

This method sends a SetDNS command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description FromDHCP boolean required true or false SearchDomain Array optional a list of search domains DNSManual Array optional a list of DNS addresses +- Type String required "IPv4" or "IPv6" +- IPv4Address String optional IPv4 address +- IPv6Address String optional IPv6 address

let params = { 'FromDHCP' : false , 'SearchDomain' : [ 'futomi.gr.jp' , 'hatano.gr.jp' ], 'DNSManual' : [ { 'Type' : 'IPv4' , 'IPv4Address' : '192.168.10.1' }, { 'Type' : 'IPv4' , 'IPv4Address' : '192.168.10.3' } ] }; return device.services.device.setDNS(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetNetworkProtocols command.

This method sends a GetNetworkProtocols command.

This method sends a SetNetworkProtocols command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description NetworkProtocols Array required +- Name String required +- Enabled Boolean optional +- Port Integer optional

let params = { 'NetworkProtocols' : [ { 'Name' : 'HTTP' , 'Enabled' : true , 'Port' : 80 }, { 'Name' : 'RTSP' , 'Enabled' : true , 'Port' : 554 }, ] }; device.services.device.setNetworkProtocols(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetNetworkDefaultGateway command.

This method sends a SetNetworkDefaultGateway command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description NetworkGateway Array required a list of IP addresses of gateways

let params = { 'NetworkGateway' : [ { 'IPv4Address' : '192.168.10.1' } ] }; device.services.device.setNetworkDefaultGateway(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetDeviceInformation command.

This method sends a GetSystemDateAndTime command.

This method sends a Reboot command.

This method sends a GetUsers command.

This method sends a CreateUsers command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description User Array required a list of users +- Username String required Username +- Password String required Password +- UserLevel String required Either "Administrator", "Operator", "User", or "Anonymous"

let params = { 'User' : [ { 'Username' : 'test1' , 'Password' : 'password' , 'UserLevel' : 'Administrator' }, { 'Username' : 'test2' , 'Password' : 'password' , 'UserLevel' : 'Operator' }, { 'Username' : 'test3' , 'Password' : 'password' , 'UserLevel' : 'User' } ] }; device.services.device.createUsers(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a DeleteUsers command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description User Array required a list of users +- Username String required Username

let params = { 'User' : [ { 'Username' : 'test1' }, { 'Username' : 'test2' }, { 'Username' : 'test3' } ] }; device.services.device.deleteUsers(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a SetUser command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description User Array required a list of users +- Username String required Username +- Password String required Password +- UserLevel String required Either "Administrator", "Operator", "User", or "Anonymous"

let params = { 'User' : [ { 'Username' : 'test1' , 'Password' : 'password' , 'UserLevel' : 'Administrator' }, { 'Username' : 'test2' , 'Password' : 'password' , 'UserLevel' : 'Operator' }, { 'Username' : 'test3' , 'Password' : 'password' , 'UserLevel' : 'User' } ] }; device.services.device.setUser(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a RetRelayOutputs command.

This method sends a GetNTP command.

This method sends a SetNTP command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description FromDHCP Boolean required true or false NTPManual Object optional +- Type String required "IPv4" or "IPv6" +- IPv4Address String optional IPv4 address +- IPv6Address String optional IPv6 address

let params = { 'FromDHCP' : false , 'NTPManual' : { 'Type' : "IPv4" , 'IPv4Address' : '192.168.10.1' } }; device.services.device.setNTP(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetDynamicDNS command.

This method sends a GetZeroConfiguration command.

This method sends a GetServices command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description IncludeCapability Boolean required true or false

let params = { 'IncludeCapability' : true }; device.services.device.getServices(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetServiceCapabilities command.

This object represents the ONVIF Media Service.

This method sends a GetStreamUri command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile Protocol String required "UDP", "HTTP", or "RTSP"

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' , 'Protocol' : 'UDP' , }; device.services.media.getStreamUri(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetVideoEncoderConfigurations command.

This method sends a GetVideoEncoderConfiguration command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ConfigurationToken String required a token of the configurationToken

let params = { 'ConfigurationToken' : '2_def_conf6' }; device.services.media.getVideoEncoderConfiguration(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetCompatibleVideoEncoderConfigurations command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' }; device.services.media.getCompatibleVideoEncoderConfigurations(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetVideoEncoderConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String optional a token of the profile ConfigurationToken String optional a token of the configuration

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' , 'ConfigurationToken' : '2_def_conf6' }; device.services.media.getVideoEncoderConfigurationOptions(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetGuaranteedNumberOfVideoEncoderInstances command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ConfigurationToken String required a token of the configuration

let params = { 'ConfigurationToken' : '2_def_conf6' , }; device.services.media.getGuaranteedNumberOfVideoEncoderInstances(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetProfiles command.

This method sends a GetProfile command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' }; device.services.media.getProfile(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a CreateProfile command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description Name String required a name of the profile Token String optional a token of the profile

let params = { 'Name' : 'TestProfile1' , 'Token' : 'TestProfile1' }; device.services.media.createProfile(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a DeleteProfile command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description Token String required a token of the profile

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : 'TestProfile1' }; device.services.media.deleteProfile(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetVideoSources command.

This method sends a GetVideoSourceConfiguration command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ConfigurationToken String required a token of the configuration

let params = { 'ConfigurationToken' : '2_def_conf6' }; device.services.media.getVideoSourceConfiguration(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetVideoSourceConfigurations command.

This method sends a GetCompatibleVideoSourceConfigurations command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description Token String required a token of the profile

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' }; device.services.media.getCompatibleVideoSourceConfigurations(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetVideoSourceConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String optional a token of the profile ConfigurationToken String optional a token of the configuration

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' , 'ConfigurationToken' : '2_def_conf6' }; device.services.media.getVideoSourceConfigurationOptions(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetMetadataConfiguration command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ConfigurationToken String required a token of the configuration

let params = { 'ConfigurationToken' : 'metadata1' , }; device.services.media.getMetadataConfiguration(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetMetadataConfigurations command.

This method sends a GetCompatibleMetadataConfigurations command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' }; device.services.media.getCompatibleMetadataConfigurations(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetMetadataConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String optional a token of the profile ConfigurationToken String optional a token of the configuration

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' , 'ConfigurationToken' : 'Conf001' }; device.services.media.getMetadataConfigurationOptions(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetAudioSources command.

This method sends a GetAudioSourceConfiguration command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ConfigurationToken String required a token of the configuration

let params = { 'ConfigurationToken' : 'AudioSourceConfig' , }; device.services.media.getAudioSourceConfiguration(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetAudioSourceConfigurations command.

This method sends a GetCompatibleAudioSourceConfigurations command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' }; device.services.media.getCompatibleAudioSourceConfigurations(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetAudioSourceConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String optional a token of the profile ConfigurationToken String optional a token of the configuration

let params = { 'ConfigurationToken' : 'AudioSourceConfig' }; device.services.media.getAudioSourceConfigurationOptions(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetAudioEncoderConfiguration command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ConfigurationToken String required a token of the configuration

let params = { 'ConfigurationToken' : 'AudioSourceConfig' }; device.services.media.getAudioEncoderConfiguration(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetAudioEncoderConfigurations command.

This method sends a GetCompatibleAudioEncoderConfigurations command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' }; device.services.media.getCompatibleAudioEncoderConfigurations(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetAudioEncoderConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String optional a token of the profile ConfigurationToken String optional a token of the configuration

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' , 'ConfigurationToken' : 'AudioSourceConfig' }; device.services.media.getAudioEncoderConfigurationOptions(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a getSnapshotUri command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' }; device.services.media.getSnapshotUri(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This object represents the ONVIF PTZ Service.

This method sends a getNodes command.

This method sends a GetNode command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description NodeToken String required a token of the node

let params = { 'NodeToken' : 'PtzNode' }; device.services.ptz.getNode(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetConfigurations command.

This method sends a GetConfiguration command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ConfigurationToken String required a token of the targeted PTZ configuration

let params = { 'ConfigurationToken' : 'PtzConf1' }; device.services.ptz.getConfiguration(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ConfigurationToken String required a token of the targeted PTZ node

let params = { 'ConfigurationToken' : 'PtzConf1' }; device.services.ptz.getConfigurationOptions(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetStatus command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the targeted PTZ node

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : 'PtzConf1' }; device.services.ptz.getStatus(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a ContinuousMove command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile Velocity Object required +- x Float required Speed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0) +- y Float required Speed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0) +- z Float required Speed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0) Timeout Intenger optional Timeout (seconds)

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' , 'Velocity' : { 'x' : -1 , 'y' : 0 , 'z' : 0 }, 'Timeout' : 1 }; device.services.ptz.continuousMove(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a AbsoluteMove command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile Position Object required +- x Float required Position of pan (The range depends on the profile) +- y Float required Position of tilt (The range depends on the profile) +- z Float required Position of zoom (The range depends on the profile) Speed Object required +- x Float required Speed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0) +- y Float required Speed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0) +- z Float required Speed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : cam[ 'ProfileToken' ], 'Position' : { 'x' : 0 , 'y' : 0 , 'z' : 0.003 }, 'Speed' : { 'x' : 1 , 'y' : 1 , 'z' : 1 } }; device.services.ptz.absoluteMove(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a RelativeMove command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile Translation Object required x Float required Translation of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0) y Float required Translation of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0) z Float required Translation of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0) Speed Object required x Float required Speed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0) y Float required Speed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0) z Float required Speed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' , 'Translation' : { 'x' : 0.1 , 'y' : 0.1 , 'z' : 0 }, 'Speed' : { 'x' : 1 , 'y' : 1 , 'z' : 1 } }; device.services.ptz.relativeMove(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a stop command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile PanTilt Boolean optional true or false Zoom Boolean optional true or false

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' , 'PanTilt' : true , 'Zoom' : true }; device.services.ptz.stop(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GotoHomePosition command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile Speed Float optional Speed in the range of 0.0 to 1.0

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' , 'Speed' : 0.5 }; device.services.ptz.gotoHomePosition(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a SetHomePosition command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' }; device.services.ptz.setHomePosition(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a SetPreset command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile PresetToken String optional a token of the preset PresetName String optional a name of the preset

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' , 'PresetName' : 'PresetTest1' }; device.services.ptz.setPreset(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GetPresets command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' }; device.services.ptz.getPresets(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a GotoPreset command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile PresetToken String required a token of the preset Speed Object required +- x Float required Speed of pan (in the range of 0.0 to 1.0) +- y Float required Speed of tilt (in the range of 0.0 to 1.0) +- z Float required Speed of zoom (in the range of 0.0 to 1.0)

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' , 'PresetToken' : '12' , 'Speed' : { 'x' : 1 , 'y' : 1 , 'z' : 1 } }; device.services.ptz.gotoPreset(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This method sends a RemovePreset command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

Property Type Required Description ProfileToken String required a token of the profile PresetToken String required a token of the preset

let params = { 'ProfileToken' : '2_def_profile6' , 'PresetToken' : '12' }; device.services.ptz.removePreset(params).then( ( result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 'data' ], null , ' ' )); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

This module is based on the ONVIF specifications:

v0.1.7 (2018-08-14) Newly added the lastResponse property to the OnvifDevice object for debug. This property is used to investigate SOAP parse error.

v0.1.6 (2018-08-13) Fixed the bug of SOAP name space handling. (Issue #38)

v0.1.5 (2018-08-13) Added NAT support. (Pull Request #34)

v0.1.4 (2018-03-25) Clarified the instruction of the installation in the README.md and Added the engines section to the package.json. (Pull Request #24) Fixed the bug of the loop of SearchDomain . (Pull Request #23)

v0.1.3 (2018-02-11) Fixed the bug of the device initialization. (Pull Request #20) The sample app "ONVIF Network Camera Manager" now works well on node v8. (Issue #6)

v0.1.0 (2017-08-30) Rewrote all scripts to be modern coding style such as let , const , and Promise . All of the asynchronous methods now return a Promise object. Dramatically improved the discovery processs. Supported the devices which do not support the GetSystemDateAndTime command. In the earlier versions, the init method failed if the targeted device did not support the command. Now the init() method will work well with such devices. The startDiscovery() and stopDiscovery() mehtods became deprecated. Newly added the startProbe() and stopProbe() methods. Appended a failure reason text to an Error.message parsing a SOAP message from a device. Fixed bugs of the OnvifServicePtz.getNode() , OnvifServicePtz.getConfiguration() , and OnvifServicePtz.getConfigurationOptions() methods. The methods sent a wrong SOAP message. Implemented the Speed parameter in the OnvifServicePtz.relativeMove() method.



The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 - 2018 Futomi Hatano

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.