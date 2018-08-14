openbase logo
Readme

node-onvif

The node-onvif is a Node.js module which allows you to communicate with the network camera which supports the ONVIF specifications.

The ONVIF (Open Network Video Interface) is an open industry forum promoting and developing global standards for interfaces of IP-based physical security products such as network cameras. The ONVIF specifications are available in their web site.

Recently, most of network cameras for business support the ONVIF standard. Furthermore, some network cameras for home support it though the implementation is partial. The node-onvif allows you to control network cameras which implement the ONVIF standard.

The node-onvif provides you with the APIs as follows:

  • Discovery the ONVIF network cameras
  • Access some services supported by the ONVIF network cameras as follows:
    • Device Management Service
    • Media Service
    • PTZ Service

Besides, the node-onvif provides you with simple APIs that allow you to control ONVIF network cameras easily even if you are not familiar with the ONVIF specifications.

Installation

$ npm install -s node-onvif

Sample Application

This package includes a sample application "ONVIF Network Camera Manager". You can try this module with your PTZ ONVIF network camera easily.

ONVIF Network Camera Manager

Table of Contents

Quick Start

This section shows how to discover ONVIF network cameras, how to get the device information, and how to control the PTZ of the device.

Discover ONVIF network cameras

This sample code shows how to discover ONVIF network cameras.

const onvif = require('node-onvif');

console.log('Start the discovery process.');
// Find the ONVIF network cameras.
// It will take about 3 seconds.
onvif.startProbe().then((device_info_list) => {
  console.log(device_info_list.length + ' devices were found.');
  // Show the device name and the URL of the end point.
  device_info_list.forEach((info) => {
    console.log('- ' + info.urn);
    console.log('  - ' + info.name);
    console.log('  - ' + info.xaddrs[0]);
  });
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

The code above will output the result like this:

Start the discovery process.
5 devices were found.
- urn:uuid:cd279d60-afd3-3a22-00dc-daaa234e772c
  - Canon VB-S30D
  - http://192.168.10.10:80/onvif/device_service
- urn:uuid:13814000-8752-1052-bfff-045d4b150782
  - Sony
  - http://192.168.10.14/onvif/device_service
- urn:uuid:4d454930-0000-1000-8000-bcc34217e292
  - Panasonic BB-SC384B
  - http://192.168.10.12/onvif/device_service
- urn:uuid:00030050-0000-1000-8000-104fa8e2cc96
  - Sony
  - http://192.168.10.25/onvif/device_service
- urn:uuid:8b10a2e0-3302-48df-9d1a-1197c360e6ca
  - Avantgarde-Test
  - http://192.168.10.27:36000/onvif/device_service

The most important information for controlling the device is the URL of the end point of the device. You can get the URL from the code info.xaddrs[0] above.

Create an OnvifDevice object

In order to control the ONVIF network camera, you have to create an OnfivDevice object for the device, then initialize the object using the init() method. This sample code shows how to create an OnvifDevice object and get the detailed information of the device. 

const onvif = require('node-onvif');

// Create an OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
  xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.10:80/onvif/device_service',
  user : 'admin',
  pass : '123456'
});

// Initialize the OnvifDevice object
device.init().then((info) => {
  // Show the detailed information of the device.
  console.log(JSON.stringify(info, null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

The code above will output the result like this:

{
  "Manufacturer": "Canon",
  "Model": "VB-S30D",
  "FirmwareVersion": "Ver. 1.3.3",
  "SerialNumber": "999999999999",
  "HardwareId": "1D"
}

Get the stream URL

This sample code shows how to get the UDP stream URL.

const onvif = require('node-onvif');

// Create an OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
  xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service',
  user : 'admin',
  pass : '123456'
});

// Initialize the OnvifDevice object
device.init().then(() => {
  // Get the UDP stream URL
  let url = device.getUdpStreamUrl();
  console.log(url);
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

The code above will output the result like this:

rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0

Get the snapshot

This sample code shows how to get the data of the snapshot and save it to a file.

const onvif = require('node-onvif');
const fs = require('fs');

// Create an OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
  xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service',
  user : 'admin',
  pass : '123456'
});

// Initialize the OnvifDevice object
device.init().then(() => {
  // Get the data of the snapshot
  console.log('fetching the data of the snapshot...');
  return device.fetchSnapshot();
}).then((res) => {
  // Save the data to a file
  fs.writeFileSync('snapshot.jpg', res.body, {encoding: 'binary'});
  console.log('Done!');
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

The code above will output the result like this:

fetching the data of the snapshot...
Done!

You will find a JPEG file named snapshot.jpg in the current directory.

Control the PTZ

This sample code shows how to pan, tilt, and zoom the ONVIF network camera.

const onvif = require('node-onvif');

// Create an OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
  xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service',
  user : 'admin',
  pass : '123456'
});

// Initialize the OnvifDevice object
device.init().then(() => {
  // Move the camera
  return device.ptzMove({
    'speed': {
      x: 1.0, // Speed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
      y: 0.0, // Speed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
      z: 0.0  // Speed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
    },
    'timeout': 1 // seconds
  });
}).then(() => {
  console.log('Done!');
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

If this code has been successfully finished, you could find that the camera turns to the right for a second at the highest speed.

Asynchronous methods

Asynchronous methods implemented in this module return a Promise object. In the other hand, such methods support callback coding style as well.

device.fetchSnapshot().then((res) => {
  // Do something
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error); 
});

device.fetchSnapshot((error, res) => {
  if(error) {
    console.error(error);
  } else {
    // Do something
  }
});

Though the results of the codes above will be completely same, it is strongly recommended to use the Promise style. The callback style will be deprecated in the future.

The callback style remains only for backward compatibility becase the versions earlier than v0.1.0 supported only the callback style.

Onvif object

Create an Onvif object

In order to use the node-onvif module, you have to load the node-onvif module as follows:

const onvif = require('node-onvif');

The variable onvif in the code above is the Onvif object.

Methods

This section describes the methods implemented in the Onvif object.

startProbe([callback])

This method starts the discovery process and tries to find the ONVIF network camera devices. This method returns a Promise object if the callback is not passed.

The discovery process will take about 3 seconds. Once the process finished, the resolve() function will be called with an Array object containing hash objects representing the found devices. The hash object contains the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeDescription
urnStringThe URN (Uniform Resource Name) assigned to the device (e.g., "urn:uuid:6b2be733-6ad1-4467-8bd0-747bd8efd206")
nameStringThe product name of the device (e.g., "Panasonic BB-SC384B").
hardwareStringThe description of the hardware of the device (e.g., "BB-SC384B").
locationStringThe physical location of the device (e.g., "China", "shenzhen", "office").
typesArrayThe list of types supported by the device (e.g., "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter", "tds:Device"). Basically, this module is for "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter".
xaddrsArrayThe list of URLs of the end points (e.g., "http://192.168.10.17/onvif/device_service", "http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:bec3:42ff:fe17:e292]/onvif/device_service").
scopesArrayThe list of scopes set to the device (e.g., "onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming", "onvif://www.onvif.org/location/office").

The sample code below shows the structure of the hash object representing the found device.

const onvif = require('node-onvif');

// Find the ONVIF network cameras
onvif.startProbe().then((device_list) => {
  // Show the information of the found devices
  console.log(JSON.stringify(device_list, null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

The code above will output the result like this:

[
  {
    "urn": "urn:uuid:4d454930-0000-1000-8000-bcc34217e292",
    "name": "Panasonic BB-SC384B",
    "hardware": "BB-SC384B",
    "location": "office",
    "types": [
      "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter",
      "tds:Device"
    ],
    "xaddrs": [
      "http://192.168.10.12/onvif/device_service",
      "http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:bec3:42ff:fe17:e292]/onvif/device_service"
    ],
    "scopes": [
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming",
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/hardware/BB-SC384B",
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/location/office",
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/name/Panasonic_BB-SC384B",
      ""
    ]
  },
  {
    "urn": "urn:uuid:cd279d60-afd3-3a22-00dc-daaa234e772c",
    "name": "Canon VB-S30D",
    "hardware": "VB-S30D",
    "location": "Canon",
    "types": [
      "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter",
      "tds:Device"
    ],
    "xaddrs": [
      "http://192.168.10.10:80/onvif/device_service",
      "http://169.254.240.48:80/onvif/device_service",
      "http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:1a0c:acff:fee9:c231]:80/onvif/device_service",
      "http://[fe80::1a0c:acff:fee9:c231]:80/onvif/device_service"
    ],
    "scopes": [
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/type/video_encoder",
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/type/ptz",
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/name/Canon_VB-S30D",
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/hardware/VB-S30D",
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/type/audio_encoder",
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/type/video_analytics",
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/type/Network_Video_Transmitter",
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming",
      "onvif://www.onvif.org/location/Canon"
    ]
  }
]

stopProbe([callback])

This method aborts the discovery process asynchronously. This method returns a Promise object if the callback is not passed.

onvif.stopProbe().then(() => {
  console.log('Aborted the discovery process.');
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

If the discovery process has been finished when the stopProbe() method is called, this method do nothing and the resolve() function will be called.

In most cases, you do not have to call this method because the discovery process is automatically finished in 3 seconds after the startProbe() method was called.

startDiscovery(callback) (deprecated)

This method is deprecated. Do not use this method now. It will be deleted in the future.

This method starts the discovery process and tries to find the ONVIF network camera devices. Whenever an ONVIF network camera device is found, the callback function specified to the 1st argument will be called.

When a device is found, the callback will be passed a hash object as the 1st argument. The properties set to the hash object are as follows:

PropertyTypeDescription
urnStringThe URN (Uniform Resource Name) assigned to the device (e.g., "urn:uuid:6b2be733-6ad1-4467-8bd0-747bd8efd206")
nameStringThe product name of the device (e.g., "Panasonic BB-SC384B").
hardwareStringThe description of the hardware of the device (e.g., "BB-SC384B").
locationStringThe physical location of the device (e.g., "China", "shenzhen", "office").
typesArrayThe list of types supported by the device (e.g., "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter", "tds:Device"). Basically, this module is for "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter".
xaddrsArrayThe list of URLs of the end points (e.g., "http://192.168.10.17/onvif/device_service", "http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:bec3:42ff:fe17:e292]/onvif/device_service").
scopesArrayThe list of scopes set to the device (e.g., "onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming", "onvif://www.onvif.org/location/office").

The sample code below shows the structure of the hash object representing the found device.

const onvif = require('node-onvif');

// Find the ONVIF network cameras
onvif.startDiscovery((info) => {
  // Show the information of the found device
  console.log(JSON.stringify(info, null, '  '));
});

The code above will output the result like this:

{
  "urn": "urn:uuid:4d454930-0000-1000-8000-bcc34217e292",
  "name": "Panasonic BB-SC384B",
  "hardware": "BB-SC384B",
  "location": "office",
  "types": [
    "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter",
    "tds:Device"
  ],
  "xaddrs": [
    "http://192.168.10.17/onvif/device_service",
    "http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:bec3:42ff:fe17:e292]/onvif/device_service"
  ],
  "scopes": [
    "onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming",
    "onvif://www.onvif.org/hardware/BB-SC384B",
    "onvif://www.onvif.org/location/office",
    "onvif://www.onvif.org/name/Panasonic_BB-SC384B",
    ""
  ]
}

stopDiscovery([callback]) (deprecated)

This method is deprecated. Do not use this method now. It will be deleted in the future.

This method stops the discovery process asynchronously. If you want to do something waiting for stopping the discovery process successfully, you can pass a callback function to this method as the 1st argument.

const onvif = require('node-onvif');

// Start the discovery process
onvif.startDiscovery((info) => {
  // Do something
});

// Stop the discovery process in 3 seconds
setTimeout(() => {
  onvif.stopDiscovery(() => {
    // If you want to do something after stopping
    // the discovery process successfully, write
    // codes here.
  });
}, 3000);

If you don't need to do anything after the discovery process has been terminated successfully, you can do this:

onvif.stopDiscovery();

OnvifDevice object

The OnvifDevice object represents an ONVIF network camera device. You can control the ONVIF network camera through this object.

Create an OnvifDevice object

In order to control an ONVIF network camera, you have to create an OnvifDevice object from the OnvifDevice constructor by yourself as follows:

const onvif = require('node-onvif');

// Create an OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
  xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service',
  user : 'admin',
  pass : '123456'
});

The variable device represents an OnvifDevice object in the code above. The OnvifDevice constructor requires a hash object containing some properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
xaddrStringrequiredURL of the end point of the targeted device.
userStringoptionalUser name for the user authentication.
passStringoptionalPassword for the user authentication.

If you know the value of the xaddr property (the URL of the end point of the targeted device) in advance, you don't need to run the discover process(i.e., you don't need to call the startDiscovery() method).

Properties

The OnvifDevice object provides some properties as follows:

PropertyTypeDescription
servicesObject
+-deviceObjectOnvifServiceDevice object
+-mediaObjectOnvifServiceMedia object
+-ptzObjectOnvifServicePtz object

These objects will be set when the initialization process is completed calling the init() method. See the section "ONVIF commands" for details.

Methods

init([callback])

This method initializes the OnvifDevice object. This method must be called before you control the targeted device. Actually, this method retrieves several information essential to control the device. The process of this method takes a little time to be completed because this method sends several commands to the targeted device and waits for the all relevant responses. Note that you have to wait for the completion of this method to control the device.

This method returns a Promise object if the callback is not passed. If the initialization process is completed, the resolve() function will be called with a hash obect containing the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeDescription
ManufacturerStringThe manufactor of the device.
ModelStringThe device model.
FirmwareVersionStringThe firmware version in the device.
SerialNumberStringThe serial number of the device.
HardwareIdStringThe hardware ID of the device.
const onvif = require('node-onvif');

// Create an OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
  xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service',
  user : 'admin',
  pass : '888888'
});

// Initialize the OnvifDevice object
device.init().then((info) => {
  console.log('The OnvifDevice object has been initialized successfully.');
  console.log(JSON.stringify(info, null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.log('[ERROR] ' + error.message);
});

The code above will output the result as follow:

{
  "Manufacturer": "Canon",
  "Model": "VB-S30D",
  "FirmwareVersion": "Ver. 1.3.3",
  "SerialNumber": "999999999999",
  "HardwareId": "1D"
}

getInformation()

This method returns a hash object consisting of several device information as follow:

PropertyTypeDescription
ManufacturerStringThe manufactor of the device.
ModelStringThe device model.
FirmwareVersionStringThe firmware version in the device.
SerialNumberStringThe serial number of the device.
HardwareIdStringThe hardware ID of the device.

This object is as same as the object obtained by the init() method. Actually, the information has been already retreaved when the initialization process was completed (the init() method was called) and stored in the OnvifDevice object. The getInformation() method just returns the stored information.

let info = device.getInformation();
console.log(JSON.stringify(info, null, '  '));

The code above will output the result like this:

{
  "Manufacturer": "Vstarcam",
  "Model": "Hi3518eV100",
  "FirmwareVersion": "2.4",
  "SerialNumber": "3056894",
  "HardwareId": "1.0"
}

getCurrentProfile()

The ONVIF network cameras have several profiles by default. The profile is a set of configuration values such as the resolution of the video encoder, the URL of the snapshot, the URL of the video stream, the range of PTZ, and so on.

The OnvifDevice object is sure to select one of them and each method implemented in the OnvifDevice object is executed using the selected profile. By default, the OnvifDevice object selects the profile found first in the initialization process.

This method returns a hash object containing the information of the profile currently selected by the OnvifDevice object.

let profile = device.getCurrentProfile();
console.log(JSON.stringify(profile, null, '  '));

The code above will output the result like this:

{
  "token": "PROFILE_000",
  "name": "PROFILE_000",
  "snapshot": "http://192.168.10.14:81/snapshot.cgi",
  "stream": {
    "udp": "rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0",
    "http": "rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0",
    "rtsp": "rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0"
  },
  "video": {
    "source": {
      "token": "V_SRC_000",
      "name": "V_SRC_000",
      "bounds": {
        "width": 1280,
        "height": 720,
        "x": 0,
        "y": 0
      }
    },
    "encoder": {
      "token": "V_ENC_000",
      "name": "V_ENC_000",
      "resolution": {
        "width": 1280,
        "height": 720
      },
      "quality": 4,
      "framerate": 25,
      "bitrate": 2048,
      "encoding": "H264"
    }
  },
  "audio": {
    "source": {
      "token": "A_SRC_000",
      "name": "A_SRC_000"
    },
    "encoder": {
      "token": "A_ENC_000",
      "name": "A_ENC_000",
      "bitrate": 64,
      "samplerate": 8,
      "encoding": "G711"
    }
  },
  "ptz": {
    "range": {
      "x": {
        "min": -1,
        "max": 1
      },
      "y": {
        "min": -1,
        "max": 1
      },
      "z": {
        "min": 0,
        "max": 1
      }
    }
  }
}

getProfileList()

This method returns a list of the profiles set to the device as an Array object. Each element in the Array object is a hash object whose structure is as same as the hash object which can be retrieved by the getCurrentProfile() method.

See the section "changeProfile() method" for details.

changeProfile(index|token)

This method changes the current profile to the profile corresponding to the index specified as the 1st argument, then returns a hash object representing the newly selected profile. The index is the position in the profile list which can be obtained through the getProfileList() method, which is in the range of 0 to the length of the list minus 1.

You can pass the profile token instead of the index. If a Number value is passed, this method assumes the a index is passed. If a String value is passed, this method assumes that a token is passed.

The sample code below shows how to change the current profile to the profile whose video resolution is the smallest:

// Get the current profile
let profile = device.getCurrentProfile();
// Show the video resolution of the current profile
let reso = profile['video']['encoder']['resolution'];
console.log('- Before: ' + reso['width'] + ' x ' + reso['height']);

// Get a list of the profiles set in the device
let profile_list = device.getProfileList();

// Find the profile whose video resolution is the smallest
let min_square = 4000 * 2000;
let min_index = 0;
for(let i=0; i<profile_list.length; i++) {
  let resolution = profile_list[i]['video']['encoder']['resolution'];
  let square = resolution['width'] * resolution['height'];
  if(square < min_square) {
    min_square = square;
    min_index = i;
  }
}
// Change the current profile
profile = device.changeProfile(min_index);
// Show the video resolution
reso = profile['video']['encoder']['resolution'];
console.log('- After: ' + reso['width'] + ' x ' + reso['height']);

This sample code will output the result like this:

- Before: 1280 x 720
- After: 320 x 180

getUdpStreamUrl()

This method returns the UDP Stream URL. Though the URL can be obtained from the result of the getCurrentProfile() method as well, this method makes that easy.

let url = device.getUdpStreamUrl();
console.log(url);

The code above will output the result like this:

rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0

fetchSnapshot([callback])

This method fetches a snapshot captured by the camera at the time. The snapshot is obtained as a Buffer object representing the image data of the snapshot. This method returns a Promise object if the callback is not passed.

If the snapshot is captured successfully, a hash object is passed to the resolve() function. The hash object consists of some properties as follows:

PropertyTypeDescription
headersObjectheaders object representing the HTTP response header. This object is of the http module of Node.js.
bodyObjectBuffer object representing the image data of the snapshot.

The code blow shows how to get the snapshot and save it as an image file:

device.fetchSnapshot().then((res) => {
  // Determine the file extention
  let ext = 'bin';
  let mime_pair = res.headers['content-type'].split('/');
  if(mime_pair[0] === 'image') {
    ext = mime_pair[1];
  }
  // Save the data to a file
  let fname = 'snapshot.' + ext;
  fs.writeFileSync(fname, res.body, {encoding: 'binary'});
  console.log('Done!');
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

ptzMove(params[, callback])

This method pans, tilts, zooms the camera if the ONVIF network camera supports the PTZ service. This method returns a Promise object if the callback is not passed.

This method takes a hash object as the 1st argument. The structure of the hash object is as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
speedObjectrequired
+-xFloatrequiredSpeed of pan in the range of -1.0 to 1.0.
+-yFloatrequiredSpeed of tilt in the range of -1.0 to 1.0.
+-zFloatrequiredSpeed of zoom in the range of -1.0 to 1.0.
timeoutIntegeroptionalTimeout in seconds (Default: 1)

The speed.x represents the speed of horizontal movement of the camera. If the value of the speed.x is positive, the camera will turn to the right. If the value is negative, the camera will turn to the left. If the value is zero, the camera won't move in a horizontal direction.

The speed.y represents the speed of vertical movement of the camera. If the value of the speed.y is positive, the camera will turn to the top. If the value is negative, the camera will turn to the bottom. If the value is zero, the camera won't move in a vertical direction.

The speed.z represents the speed of the zoom of the camera. If the value of the speed.z is positive, the camera will zoom in. If the value is negative, the camera will zoom out. if the value is zero, the camera won't zoom.

The code below will make the camera turn to the left at the highest speed for 1 second.

let params = {
  'speed': {
    x: 1.0, // Speed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
    y: 0.0, // Speed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
    z: 0.0  // Speed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
  },
  'timeout': 1 // seconds
};
// Move the camera
device.ptzMove(params).then(() => {
  console.log('Done!');
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

ptzStop([callback])

This method stops the movement of the camera caused by the ptzMove() method. This method returns a Promise object if the callback is not passed.

// Create the parameters
let params = {
  'speed': {x: 0.5, y: 0.0, z: 0.0},
  'timeout': 60 // seconds
};
// Supposed to move the camera for 60 seconds
device.ptzMove(params).then(() => {
  console.log('Succeeded to move.');
  // Stop to the PTZ in 2 seconds
  setTimeout(() => {
    device.ptzStop().then(() => {
      console.log('Succeeded to stop.');
    }).catch((error) => {
      console.error(error);
    });
  }, 2000);
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

ONVIF commands

Note that the all sections below are for those who are familiar with the ONVIF specifications.

The ONVIF specifications define a lot of SOAP-based commands. This module implements part of the commands. Actually, most of the methods described in the previous sections are implemented using the methods representing the commands described the sections below.

The methods for the ONVIF commands are exposed in the OnvifServiceDevice object, the OnvifServiceMedia object, and OnvifServicePtz object, which are available from the OnvifDevice.device property, the OnvifDevice.media property, and the OnvifDevice.ptz property, respectively.

For example, if you want to call the GotoHomePosition command, you can use the gotoHomePosition method implemented in the OnvifServicePtz object like this:

// Create a OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
  xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service',
  user : 'admin',
  pass : '123456'
});

// Initialize the OnvifDevice object
device.init().then(() => {
  // The OnvifServicePtz object
  let ptz = device.services.ptz;
  if(!ptz) {
    throw new Error('Your ONVIF network camera does not support the PTZ service.');
  }
  // The parameters for the gotoHomePosition() method
  let profile = device.getCurrentProfile();
  let params = {
    'ProfileToken': profile['token'],
    'Speed'       : 1
  };
  // Send the GotoHomePosition command using the gotoHomePosition() method
  return ptz.gotoHomePosition(params);
}).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result.data, null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

The code above will output the result like this:

{
  "GotoHomePositionResponse": {
    "$": {
      "xmlns": "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl"
    }
  }
}

Actually, the response from the targeted ONVIF network camera is SOAP. This module provides some representations of the response. the variable result in the code above consists of some properties as follows:

PropertyTypeDescription
soapStringRaw SOAP response
formattedStringFormatted SOAP response in order to be human readable
convertedObjectJavaScript object converted from SOAP response by xml2js module
dataObjectJavaScript object converted from the data in the <Body> element in the SOAP response

In most cases, only data property would be enough. If you need to evaluate the response in more detail, you can use the preferable property other than the data property.

The value of the soap property would be:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<env:Envelope xmlns:env="http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-envelope" xmlns:enc="http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-encoding" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xmlns:xsd="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:rpc="http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-rpc" xmlns:xop="http://www.w3.org/2004/08/xop/include"  xmlns:tptz="http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl" xmlns:tt="http://www.onvif.org/ver10/schema"><env:Body><GotoHomePositionResponse xmlns="http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl"></GotoHomePositionResponse></env:Body></env:Envelope>

The value of the formatted property would be:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" ?>
<env:Envelope xmlns:env="http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-envelope" xmlns:enc="http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-encoding"
xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xmlns:xsd="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema"
xmlns:rpc="http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-rpc" xmlns:xop="http://www.w3.org/2004/08/xop/include"
xmlns:tptz="http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl" xmlns:tt="http://www.onvif.org/ver10/schema">
  <env:Body>
    <GotoHomePositionResponse xmlns="http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl"></GotoHomePositionResponse>
  </env:Body>
</env:Envelope>

The value of the converted property would be:

{
  "$": {
    "xmlns:env": "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-envelope",
    "xmlns:enc": "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-encoding",
    "xmlns:xsi": "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance",
    "xmlns:xsd": "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema",
    "xmlns:rpc": "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-rpc",
    "xmlns:xop": "http://www.w3.org/2004/08/xop/include",
    "xmlns:tptz": "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl",
    "xmlns:tt": "http://www.onvif.org/ver10/schema"
  },
  "Body": {
    "GotoHomePositionResponse": {
      "$": {
        "xmlns": "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl"
      }
    }
  }
}

All methods representing the ONVIF commands return the same structured object as one described above. So in the description for each methods described in the sections below, only parameters to be passed to the method are listed.

Note that the first character of the method name implemented in this module is lower case though the corresponding letter of the ONVIF command name is upper case. For example, the ContinuousMove command specified in the ONVIF specification corresponds to the continuousMove method implemented in the OnvifServicePtz object.

OnvifServiceDevice object

This object represents the ONVIF Device Management Service.

getCapabilities([callback]) method

This method sends a GetCapabilities command.

getWsdlUrl([callback]) method

This method sends a GetWsdlUrl command.

getDiscoveryMode([callback]) method

This method sends a GetDiscoveryMode command.

getScopes([callback]) method

This method sends a GetScopes command.

setScopes(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a SetScopes command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ScopesArrayrequireda list of URI

The code below shows how to set some scopes:

let params = {
  'Scopes': [
    'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/town/Nerima',
    'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/city/Tokyo'
  ]
};

device.services.device.setScopes(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

If you want to delete all configurable scopes, specify an empty Array object as the Scope property:

let params = {'Scopes': []}

addScopes(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a AddScopes command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ScopesArrayrequireda list of URI

The code below shows how to set some scopes:

let params = {
  'Scopes': [
    'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/town/Nerima',
    'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/city/Tokyo'
  ]
};

device.services.device.addScopes(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

removeScopes(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a RemoveScopes command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ScopesArrayrequireda list of URI

The code below shows how to set some scopes:

let params = {
  'Scopes': [
    'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/city/Tokyo',
    'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/town/Nerima'
  ]
};

device.services.device.removeScopes(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getHostname([callback]) method

This method sends a GetHostname command.

setHostname(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a SetHostname command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
NameStringrequireda host name

The code below shows how to set some scopes:

let params = {
  'Name': 'cam001'
};

device.services.device.setHostname(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getDNS([callback]) method

This method sends a GetDNS command.

setDNS(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a SetDNS command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
FromDHCPbooleanrequiredtrue or false
SearchDomainArrayoptionala list of search domains
DNSManualArrayoptionala list of DNS addresses
+-TypeStringrequired"IPv4" or "IPv6"
+-IPv4AddressStringoptionalIPv4 address
+-IPv6AddressStringoptionalIPv6 address
let params = {
  'FromDHCP'    : false,
  'SearchDomain': ['futomi.gr.jp', 'hatano.gr.jp'],
  'DNSManual'   : [
    {'Type': 'IPv4', 'IPv4Address': '192.168.10.1'},
    {'Type': 'IPv4', 'IPv4Address': '192.168.10.3'}
  ]
};

return device.services.device.setDNS(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getNetworkInterfaces([callback]) method

This method sends a GetNetworkProtocols command.

getNetworkProtocols([callback]) method

This method sends a GetNetworkProtocols command.

setNetworkProtocols(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a SetNetworkProtocols command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
NetworkProtocolsArrayrequired
+-NameStringrequired
+-EnabledBooleanoptional
+-PortIntegeroptional
let params = {
  'NetworkProtocols': [
    {'Name': 'HTTP', 'Enabled': true, 'Port': 80},
    {'Name': 'RTSP', 'Enabled': true, 'Port': 554},
  ]
};

device.services.device.setNetworkProtocols(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getNetworkDefaultGateway([callback]) method

This method sends a GetNetworkDefaultGateway command.

setNetworkDefaultGateway(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a SetNetworkDefaultGateway command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
NetworkGatewayArrayrequireda list of IP addresses of gateways
let params = {
  'NetworkGateway': [
    {'IPv4Address': '192.168.10.1'}
  ]
};

device.services.device.setNetworkDefaultGateway(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getDeviceInformation([callback]) method

This method sends a GetDeviceInformation command.

getSystemDateAndTime([callback]) method

This method sends a GetSystemDateAndTime command.

reboot([callback]) method

This method sends a Reboot command.

getUsers([callback]) method

This method sends a GetUsers command.

createUsers(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a CreateUsers command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
UserArrayrequireda list of users
+-UsernameStringrequiredUsername
+-PasswordStringrequiredPassword
+-UserLevelStringrequiredEither "Administrator", "Operator", "User", or "Anonymous"
let params = {
  'User' : [
    {'Username': 'test1', 'Password' : 'password', 'UserLevel': 'Administrator'},
    {'Username': 'test2', 'Password' : 'password', 'UserLevel': 'Operator'},
    {'Username': 'test3', 'Password' : 'password', 'UserLevel': 'User'}
  ]
};

device.services.device.createUsers(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

deleteUsers(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a DeleteUsers command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
UserArrayrequireda list of users
+-UsernameStringrequiredUsername
let params = {
  'User' : [
    {'Username': 'test1'},
    {'Username': 'test2'},
    {'Username': 'test3'}
  ]
};

device.services.device.deleteUsers(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

setUser(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a SetUser command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
UserArrayrequireda list of users
+-UsernameStringrequiredUsername
+-PasswordStringrequiredPassword
+-UserLevelStringrequiredEither "Administrator", "Operator", "User", or "Anonymous"
let params = {
  'User' : [
    {'Username': 'test1', 'Password' : 'password', 'UserLevel': 'Administrator'},
    {'Username': 'test2', 'Password' : 'password', 'UserLevel': 'Operator'},
    {'Username': 'test3', 'Password' : 'password', 'UserLevel': 'User'}
  ]
};

device.services.device.setUser(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getRelayOutputs([callback]) method

This method sends a RetRelayOutputs command.

getNTP([callback]) method

This method sends a GetNTP command.

setNTP(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a SetNTP command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
FromDHCPBooleanrequiredtrue or false
NTPManualObjectoptional
+-TypeStringrequired"IPv4" or "IPv6"
+-IPv4AddressStringoptionalIPv4 address
+-IPv6AddressStringoptionalIPv6 address
let params = {
  'FromDHCP': false,
  'NTPManual': {'Type': "IPv4", 'IPv4Address': '192.168.10.1'}
};

device.services.device.setNTP(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getDynamicDNS([callback]) method

This method sends a GetDynamicDNS command.

getZeroConfiguration([callback]) method

This method sends a GetZeroConfiguration command.

getServices(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetServices command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
IncludeCapabilityBooleanrequiredtrue or false
let params = {
  'IncludeCapability': true
};

device.services.device.getServices(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getServiceCapabilities([callback]) method

This method sends a GetServiceCapabilities command.

OnvifServiceMedia object

This object represents the ONVIF Media Service.

getStreamUri(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetStreamUri command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
ProtocolStringrequired"UDP", "HTTP", or "RTSP"
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
  'Protocol': 'UDP',
};

device.services.media.getStreamUri(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getVideoEncoderConfigurations([callback]) method

This method sends a GetVideoEncoderConfigurations command.

getVideoEncoderConfiguration(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetVideoEncoderConfiguration command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ConfigurationTokenStringrequireda token of the configurationToken
let params = {
  'ConfigurationToken': '2_def_conf6'
};

device.services.media.getVideoEncoderConfiguration(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getCompatibleVideoEncoderConfigurations(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetCompatibleVideoEncoderConfigurations command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};
device.services.media.getCompatibleVideoEncoderConfigurations(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getVideoEncoderConfigurationOptions(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetVideoEncoderConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringoptionala token of the profile
ConfigurationTokenStringoptionala token of the configuration
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
  'ConfigurationToken': '2_def_conf6'
};

device.services.media.getVideoEncoderConfigurationOptions(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getGuaranteedNumberOfVideoEncoderInstances(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetGuaranteedNumberOfVideoEncoderInstances command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ConfigurationTokenStringrequireda token of the configuration
let params = {
  'ConfigurationToken': '2_def_conf6',
};

device.services.media.getGuaranteedNumberOfVideoEncoderInstances(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getProfiles([callback]) method

This method sends a GetProfiles command.

getProfile(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetProfile command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};

device.services.media.getProfile(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

createProfile(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a CreateProfile command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
NameStringrequireda name of the profile
TokenStringoptionala token of the profile
let params = {
  'Name': 'TestProfile1',
  'Token': 'TestProfile1'
};

device.services.media.createProfile(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

deleteProfile(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a DeleteProfile command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
TokenStringrequireda token of the profile
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': 'TestProfile1'
};

device.services.media.deleteProfile(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getVideoSources([callback]) method

This method sends a GetVideoSources command.

getVideoSourceConfiguration(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetVideoSourceConfiguration command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ConfigurationTokenStringrequireda token of the configuration
let params = {
  'ConfigurationToken': '2_def_conf6'
};

device.services.media.getVideoSourceConfiguration(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getVideoSourceConfigurations([callback]) method

This method sends a GetVideoSourceConfigurations command.

getCompatibleVideoSourceConfigurations(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetCompatibleVideoSourceConfigurations command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
TokenStringrequireda token of the profile
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};

device.services.media.getCompatibleVideoSourceConfigurations(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getVideoSourceConfigurationOptions(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetVideoSourceConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringoptionala token of the profile
ConfigurationTokenStringoptionala token of the configuration
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
  'ConfigurationToken': '2_def_conf6'
};

device.services.media.getVideoSourceConfigurationOptions(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getMetadataConfiguration(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetMetadataConfiguration command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ConfigurationTokenStringrequireda token of the configuration
let params = {
  'ConfigurationToken': 'metadata1',
};

device.services.media.getMetadataConfiguration(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getMetadataConfigurations([callback]) method

This method sends a GetMetadataConfigurations command.

getCompatibleMetadataConfigurations(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetCompatibleMetadataConfigurations command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};

device.services.media.getCompatibleMetadataConfigurations(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getMetadataConfigurationOptions(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetMetadataConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringoptionala token of the profile
ConfigurationTokenStringoptionala token of the configuration
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
  'ConfigurationToken': 'Conf001'
};

device.services.media.getMetadataConfigurationOptions(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getAudioSources([callback]) method

This method sends a GetAudioSources command.

getAudioSourceConfiguration(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetAudioSourceConfiguration command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ConfigurationTokenStringrequireda token of the configuration
let params = {
  'ConfigurationToken': 'AudioSourceConfig',
};

device.services.media.getAudioSourceConfiguration(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getAudioSourceConfigurations([callback]) method

This method sends a GetAudioSourceConfigurations command.

getCompatibleAudioSourceConfigurations(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetCompatibleAudioSourceConfigurations command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};

device.services.media.getCompatibleAudioSourceConfigurations(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getAudioSourceConfigurationOptions(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetAudioSourceConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringoptionala token of the profile
ConfigurationTokenStringoptionala token of the configuration
let params = {
  'ConfigurationToken': 'AudioSourceConfig'
};

device.services.media.getAudioSourceConfigurationOptions(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getAudioEncoderConfiguration(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetAudioEncoderConfiguration command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ConfigurationTokenStringrequireda token of the configuration
let params = {
  'ConfigurationToken': 'AudioSourceConfig'
};

device.services.media.getAudioEncoderConfiguration(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getAudioEncoderConfigurations([callback]) method

This method sends a GetAudioEncoderConfigurations command.

getCompatibleAudioEncoderConfigurations(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetCompatibleAudioEncoderConfigurations command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};

device.services.media.getCompatibleAudioEncoderConfigurations(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getAudioEncoderConfigurationOptions(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetAudioEncoderConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringoptionala token of the profile
ConfigurationTokenStringoptionala token of the configuration
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
  'ConfigurationToken': 'AudioSourceConfig'
};

device.services.media.getAudioEncoderConfigurationOptions(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getSnapshotUri(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a getSnapshotUri command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};

device.services.media.getSnapshotUri(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

OnvifServicePtz object

This object represents the ONVIF PTZ Service.

getNodes([callback]) method

This method sends a getNodes command.

getNode(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetNode command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
NodeTokenStringrequireda token of the node
let params = {
  'NodeToken': 'PtzNode'
};

device.services.ptz.getNode(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getConfigurations([callback]) method

This method sends a GetConfigurations command.

getConfiguration(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetConfiguration command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ConfigurationTokenStringrequireda token of the targeted PTZ configuration
let params = {
  'ConfigurationToken': 'PtzConf1'
};

device.services.ptz.getConfiguration(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getConfigurationOptions(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ConfigurationTokenStringrequireda token of the targeted PTZ node
let params = {
  'ConfigurationToken': 'PtzConf1'
};

device.services.ptz.getConfigurationOptions(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getStatus(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetStatus command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the targeted PTZ node
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': 'PtzConf1'
};

device.services.ptz.getStatus(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

continuousMove(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a ContinuousMove command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
VelocityObjectrequired
+-xFloatrequiredSpeed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
+-yFloatrequiredSpeed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
+-zFloatrequiredSpeed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
TimeoutIntengeroptionalTimeout (seconds)
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
  'Velocity'    : {'x': -1, 'y': 0, 'z': 0},
  'Timeout'     : 1 
};

device.services.ptz.continuousMove(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

absoluteMove(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a AbsoluteMove command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
PositionObjectrequired
+-xFloatrequiredPosition of pan (The range depends on the profile)
+-yFloatrequiredPosition of tilt (The range depends on the profile)
+-zFloatrequiredPosition of zoom (The range depends on the profile)
SpeedObjectrequired
+-xFloatrequiredSpeed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
+-yFloatrequiredSpeed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
+-zFloatrequiredSpeed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': cam['ProfileToken'],
  'Position'    : {'x': 0, 'y': 0, 'z': 0.003},
  'Speed'       : {'x': 1, 'y': 1, 'z': 1}
};

device.services.ptz.absoluteMove(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

relativeMove(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a RelativeMove command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
TranslationObjectrequired
xFloatrequiredTranslation of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
yFloatrequiredTranslation of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
zFloatrequiredTranslation of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
SpeedObjectrequired
xFloatrequiredSpeed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
yFloatrequiredSpeed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
zFloatrequiredSpeed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
  'Translation' : {'x': 0.1, 'y': 0.1, 'z': 0},
  'Speed'       : {'x': 1, 'y': 1, 'z': 1}
};

device.services.ptz.relativeMove(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

stop(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a stop command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
PanTiltBooleanoptionaltrue or false
ZoomBooleanoptionaltrue or false
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
  'PanTilt': true,
  'Zoom': true
};

device.services.ptz.stop(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

gotoHomePosition(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GotoHomePosition command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
SpeedFloatoptionalSpeed in the range of 0.0 to 1.0
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
  'Speed': 0.5
};

device.services.ptz.gotoHomePosition(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

setHomePosition(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a SetHomePosition command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};

device.services.ptz.setHomePosition(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

setPreset(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a SetPreset command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
PresetTokenStringoptionala token of the preset
PresetNameStringoptionala name of the preset
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
  'PresetName'  : 'PresetTest1'
};

device.services.ptz.setPreset(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

getPresets(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GetPresets command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};

device.services.ptz.getPresets(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

gotoPreset(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a GotoPreset command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
PresetTokenStringrequireda token of the preset
SpeedObjectrequired
+-xFloatrequiredSpeed of pan (in the range of 0.0 to 1.0)
+-yFloatrequiredSpeed of tilt (in the range of 0.0 to 1.0)
+-zFloatrequiredSpeed of zoom (in the range of 0.0 to 1.0)
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
  'PresetToken' : '12',
  'Speed'       : {'x': 1, 'y': 1, 'z': 1}
};

device.services.ptz.gotoPreset(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

removePreset(params[, callback]) method

This method sends a RemovePreset command. The 1st argument params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
ProfileTokenStringrequireda token of the profile
PresetTokenStringrequireda token of the preset
let params = {
  'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
  'PresetToken' : '12'
};

device.services.ptz.removePreset(params).then((result) => {
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, '  '));
}).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
});

References

This module is based on the ONVIF specifications:

Release Note

  • v0.1.7 (2018-08-14)
    • Newly added the lastResponse property to the OnvifDevice object for debug. This property is used to investigate SOAP parse error.
  • v0.1.6 (2018-08-13)
    • Fixed the bug of SOAP name space handling. (Issue #38)
  • v0.1.5 (2018-08-13)
  • v0.1.4 (2018-03-25)
    • Clarified the instruction of the installation in the README.md and Added the engines section to the package.json. (Pull Request #24)
    • Fixed the bug of the loop of SearchDomain. (Pull Request #23)
  • v0.1.3 (2018-02-11)
  • v0.1.0 (2017-08-30)
    • Rewrote all scripts to be modern coding style such as let, const, and Promise. All of the asynchronous methods now return a Promise object.
    • Dramatically improved the discovery processs.
    • Supported the devices which do not support the GetSystemDateAndTime command. In the earlier versions, the init method failed if the targeted device did not support the command. Now the init() method will work well with such devices.
    • The startDiscovery() and stopDiscovery() mehtods became deprecated.
    • Newly added the startProbe() and stopProbe() methods.
    • Appended a failure reason text to an Error.message parsing a SOAP message from a device.
    • Fixed bugs of the OnvifServicePtz.getNode(), OnvifServicePtz.getConfiguration(), and OnvifServicePtz.getConfigurationOptions() methods. The methods sent a wrong SOAP message.
    • Implemented the Speed parameter in the OnvifServicePtz.relativeMove() method.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 - 2018 Futomi Hatano

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

