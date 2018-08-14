The node-onvif is a Node.js module which allows you to communicate with the network camera which supports the ONVIF specifications.
The ONVIF (Open Network Video Interface) is an open industry forum promoting and developing global standards for interfaces of IP-based physical security products such as network cameras. The ONVIF specifications are available in their web site.
Recently, most of network cameras for business support the ONVIF standard. Furthermore, some network cameras for home support it though the implementation is partial. The node-onvif allows you to control network cameras which implement the ONVIF standard.
The node-onvif provides you with the APIs as follows:
Besides, the node-onvif provides you with simple APIs that allow you to control ONVIF network cameras easily even if you are not familiar with the ONVIF specifications.
$ npm install -s node-onvif
This package includes a sample application "ONVIF Network Camera Manager". You can try this module with your PTZ ONVIF network camera easily.
Onvif object
OnvifDevice object
OnvifServiceDevice object
getCapabilities([callback]) method
getWsdlUrl([callback]) method
getDiscoveryMode([callback]) method
getScopes([callback]) method
setScopes(params[, callback]) method
addScopes(params[, callback]) method
removeScopes(params[, callback]) method
getHostname([callback]) method
setHostname(params[, callback]) method
getDNS([callback]) method
setDNS(params[, callback]) method
getNetworkInterfaces([callback]) method
getNetworkProtocols([callback]) method
setNetworkProtocols(params[, callback]) method
getNetworkDefaultGateway([callback]) method
setNetworkDefaultGateway(params[, callback]) method
getDeviceInformation([callback]) method
getSystemDateAndTime([callback]) method
reboot([callback]) method
getUsers([callback]) method
createUsers(params[, callback]) method
deleteUsers(params[, callback]) method
setUser(params[, callback]) method
getRelayOutputs([callback]) method
getNTP([callback]) method
setNTP(params[, callback]) method
getDynamicDNS([callback]) method
getZeroConfiguration([callback]) method
getServices(params[, callback]) method
getServiceCapabilities([callback]) method
OnvifServiceMedia object
getStreamUri(params[, callback]) method
getVideoEncoderConfigurations([callback]) method
getVideoEncoderConfiguration(params[, callback]) method
getCompatibleVideoEncoderConfigurations(params[, callback]) method
getVideoEncoderConfigurationOptions(params[, callback]) method
getGuaranteedNumberOfVideoEncoderInstances(params[, callback]) method
getProfiles([callback]) method
getProfile(params[, callback]) method
createProfile(params[, callback]) method
deleteProfile(params[, callback]) method
getVideoSources([callback]) method
getVideoSourceConfiguration(params[, callback]) method
getVideoSourceConfigurations([callback]) method
getCompatibleVideoSourceConfigurations(params[, callback]) method
getVideoSourceConfigurationOptions(params[, callback]) method
getMetadataConfiguration(params[, callback]) method
getMetadataConfigurations([callback]) method
getCompatibleMetadataConfigurations(params[, callback]) method
getMetadataConfigurationOptions(params[, callback]) method
getAudioSources([callback]) method
getAudioSourceConfiguration(params[, callback]) method
getAudioSourceConfigurations([callback]) method
getCompatibleAudioSourceConfigurations(params[, callback]) method
getAudioSourceConfigurationOptions(params[, callback]) method
getAudioEncoderConfiguration(params[, callback]) method
getAudioEncoderConfigurations([callback]) method
getCompatibleAudioEncoderConfigurations(params[, callback]) method
getAudioEncoderConfigurationOptions(params[, callback]) method
getSnapshotUri(params[, callback]) method
OnvifServicePtz object
getNodes([callback]) method
getNode(params[, callback]) method
getConfigurations([callback]) method
getConfiguration(params[, callback]) method
getConfigurationOptions(params[, callback]) method
getStatus(params[, callback]) method
continuousMove(params[, callback]) method
absoluteMove(params[, callback]) method
relativeMove(params[, callback]) method
stop(params[, callback]) method
gotoHomePosition(params[, callback]) method
setHomePosition(params[, callback]) method
setPreset(params[, callback]) method
getPresets(params[, callback]) method
gotoPreset(params[, callback]) method
removePreset(params[, callback]) method
This section shows how to discover ONVIF network cameras, how to get the device information, and how to control the PTZ of the device.
This sample code shows how to discover ONVIF network cameras.
const onvif = require('node-onvif');
console.log('Start the discovery process.');
// Find the ONVIF network cameras.
// It will take about 3 seconds.
onvif.startProbe().then((device_info_list) => {
console.log(device_info_list.length + ' devices were found.');
// Show the device name and the URL of the end point.
device_info_list.forEach((info) => {
console.log('- ' + info.urn);
console.log(' - ' + info.name);
console.log(' - ' + info.xaddrs[0]);
});
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
The code above will output the result like this:
Start the discovery process.
5 devices were found.
- urn:uuid:cd279d60-afd3-3a22-00dc-daaa234e772c
- Canon VB-S30D
- http://192.168.10.10:80/onvif/device_service
- urn:uuid:13814000-8752-1052-bfff-045d4b150782
- Sony
- http://192.168.10.14/onvif/device_service
- urn:uuid:4d454930-0000-1000-8000-bcc34217e292
- Panasonic BB-SC384B
- http://192.168.10.12/onvif/device_service
- urn:uuid:00030050-0000-1000-8000-104fa8e2cc96
- Sony
- http://192.168.10.25/onvif/device_service
- urn:uuid:8b10a2e0-3302-48df-9d1a-1197c360e6ca
- Avantgarde-Test
- http://192.168.10.27:36000/onvif/device_service
The most important information for controlling the device is the URL of the end point of the device. You can get the URL from the code
info.xaddrs[0] above.
OnvifDevice object
In order to control the ONVIF network camera, you have to create an
OnfivDevice object for the device, then initialize the object using the
init() method. This sample code shows how to create an
OnvifDevice object and get the detailed information of the device.
const onvif = require('node-onvif');
// Create an OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.10:80/onvif/device_service',
user : 'admin',
pass : '123456'
});
// Initialize the OnvifDevice object
device.init().then((info) => {
// Show the detailed information of the device.
console.log(JSON.stringify(info, null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
The code above will output the result like this:
{
"Manufacturer": "Canon",
"Model": "VB-S30D",
"FirmwareVersion": "Ver. 1.3.3",
"SerialNumber": "999999999999",
"HardwareId": "1D"
}
This sample code shows how to get the UDP stream URL.
const onvif = require('node-onvif');
// Create an OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service',
user : 'admin',
pass : '123456'
});
// Initialize the OnvifDevice object
device.init().then(() => {
// Get the UDP stream URL
let url = device.getUdpStreamUrl();
console.log(url);
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
The code above will output the result like this:
rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0
This sample code shows how to get the data of the snapshot and save it to a file.
const onvif = require('node-onvif');
const fs = require('fs');
// Create an OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service',
user : 'admin',
pass : '123456'
});
// Initialize the OnvifDevice object
device.init().then(() => {
// Get the data of the snapshot
console.log('fetching the data of the snapshot...');
return device.fetchSnapshot();
}).then((res) => {
// Save the data to a file
fs.writeFileSync('snapshot.jpg', res.body, {encoding: 'binary'});
console.log('Done!');
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
The code above will output the result like this:
fetching the data of the snapshot...
Done!
You will find a JPEG file named
snapshot.jpg in the current directory.
This sample code shows how to pan, tilt, and zoom the ONVIF network camera.
const onvif = require('node-onvif');
// Create an OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service',
user : 'admin',
pass : '123456'
});
// Initialize the OnvifDevice object
device.init().then(() => {
// Move the camera
return device.ptzMove({
'speed': {
x: 1.0, // Speed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
y: 0.0, // Speed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
z: 0.0 // Speed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
},
'timeout': 1 // seconds
});
}).then(() => {
console.log('Done!');
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
If this code has been successfully finished, you could find that the camera turns to the right for a second at the highest speed.
Asynchronous methods implemented in this module return a
Promise object. In the other hand, such methods support callback coding style as well.
device.fetchSnapshot().then((res) => {
// Do something
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
device.fetchSnapshot((error, res) => {
if(error) {
console.error(error);
} else {
// Do something
}
});
Though the results of the codes above will be completely same, it is strongly recommended to use the
Promise style. The callback style will be deprecated in the future.
The callback style remains only for backward compatibility becase the versions earlier than v0.1.0 supported only the callback style.
Onvif object
In order to use the node-onvif module, you have to load the node-onvif module as follows:
const onvif = require('node-onvif');
The variable
onvif in the code above is the
Onvif object.
This section describes the methods implemented in the
Onvif object.
This method starts the discovery process and tries to find the ONVIF network camera devices. This method returns a
Promise object if the
callback is not passed.
The discovery process will take about 3 seconds. Once the process finished, the
resolve() function will be called with an
Array object containing hash objects representing the found devices. The hash object contains the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Description
urn
|String
|The URN (Uniform Resource Name) assigned to the device (e.g., "urn:uuid:6b2be733-6ad1-4467-8bd0-747bd8efd206")
name
|String
|The product name of the device (e.g., "Panasonic BB-SC384B").
hardware
|String
|The description of the hardware of the device (e.g., "BB-SC384B").
location
|String
|The physical location of the device (e.g., "China", "shenzhen", "office").
types
|Array
|The list of types supported by the device (e.g., "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter", "tds:Device"). Basically, this module is for "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter".
xaddrs
|Array
|The list of URLs of the end points (e.g., "http://192.168.10.17/onvif/device_service", "http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:bec3:42ff:fe17:e292]/onvif/device_service").
scopes
|Array
|The list of scopes set to the device (e.g., "onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming", "onvif://www.onvif.org/location/office").
The sample code below shows the structure of the hash object representing the found device.
const onvif = require('node-onvif');
// Find the ONVIF network cameras
onvif.startProbe().then((device_list) => {
// Show the information of the found devices
console.log(JSON.stringify(device_list, null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
The code above will output the result like this:
[
{
"urn": "urn:uuid:4d454930-0000-1000-8000-bcc34217e292",
"name": "Panasonic BB-SC384B",
"hardware": "BB-SC384B",
"location": "office",
"types": [
"dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter",
"tds:Device"
],
"xaddrs": [
"http://192.168.10.12/onvif/device_service",
"http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:bec3:42ff:fe17:e292]/onvif/device_service"
],
"scopes": [
"onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/hardware/BB-SC384B",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/location/office",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/name/Panasonic_BB-SC384B",
""
]
},
{
"urn": "urn:uuid:cd279d60-afd3-3a22-00dc-daaa234e772c",
"name": "Canon VB-S30D",
"hardware": "VB-S30D",
"location": "Canon",
"types": [
"dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter",
"tds:Device"
],
"xaddrs": [
"http://192.168.10.10:80/onvif/device_service",
"http://169.254.240.48:80/onvif/device_service",
"http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:1a0c:acff:fee9:c231]:80/onvif/device_service",
"http://[fe80::1a0c:acff:fee9:c231]:80/onvif/device_service"
],
"scopes": [
"onvif://www.onvif.org/type/video_encoder",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/type/ptz",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/name/Canon_VB-S30D",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/hardware/VB-S30D",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/type/audio_encoder",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/type/video_analytics",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/type/Network_Video_Transmitter",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/location/Canon"
]
}
]
This method aborts the discovery process asynchronously. This method returns a
Promise object if the
callback is not passed.
onvif.stopProbe().then(() => {
console.log('Aborted the discovery process.');
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
If the discovery process has been finished when the
stopProbe() method is called, this method do nothing and the
resolve() function will be called.
In most cases, you do not have to call this method because the discovery process is automatically finished in 3 seconds after the
startProbe() method was called.
This method is deprecated. Do not use this method now. It will be deleted in the future.
This method starts the discovery process and tries to find the ONVIF network camera devices. Whenever an ONVIF network camera device is found, the
callback function specified to the 1st argument will be called.
When a device is found, the
callback will be passed a hash object as the 1st argument. The properties set to the hash object are as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Description
urn
|String
|The URN (Uniform Resource Name) assigned to the device (e.g., "urn:uuid:6b2be733-6ad1-4467-8bd0-747bd8efd206")
name
|String
|The product name of the device (e.g., "Panasonic BB-SC384B").
hardware
|String
|The description of the hardware of the device (e.g., "BB-SC384B").
location
|String
|The physical location of the device (e.g., "China", "shenzhen", "office").
types
|Array
|The list of types supported by the device (e.g., "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter", "tds:Device"). Basically, this module is for "dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter".
xaddrs
|Array
|The list of URLs of the end points (e.g., "http://192.168.10.17/onvif/device_service", "http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:bec3:42ff:fe17:e292]/onvif/device_service").
scopes
|Array
|The list of scopes set to the device (e.g., "onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming", "onvif://www.onvif.org/location/office").
The sample code below shows the structure of the hash object representing the found device.
const onvif = require('node-onvif');
// Find the ONVIF network cameras
onvif.startDiscovery((info) => {
// Show the information of the found device
console.log(JSON.stringify(info, null, ' '));
});
The code above will output the result like this:
{
"urn": "urn:uuid:4d454930-0000-1000-8000-bcc34217e292",
"name": "Panasonic BB-SC384B",
"hardware": "BB-SC384B",
"location": "office",
"types": [
"dn:NetworkVideoTransmitter",
"tds:Device"
],
"xaddrs": [
"http://192.168.10.17/onvif/device_service",
"http://[2408:12:2e20:d000:bec3:42ff:fe17:e292]/onvif/device_service"
],
"scopes": [
"onvif://www.onvif.org/Profile/Streaming",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/hardware/BB-SC384B",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/location/office",
"onvif://www.onvif.org/name/Panasonic_BB-SC384B",
""
]
}
This method is deprecated. Do not use this method now. It will be deleted in the future.
This method stops the discovery process asynchronously. If you want to do something waiting for stopping the discovery process successfully, you can pass a callback function to this method as the 1st argument.
const onvif = require('node-onvif');
// Start the discovery process
onvif.startDiscovery((info) => {
// Do something
});
// Stop the discovery process in 3 seconds
setTimeout(() => {
onvif.stopDiscovery(() => {
// If you want to do something after stopping
// the discovery process successfully, write
// codes here.
});
}, 3000);
If you don't need to do anything after the discovery process has been terminated successfully, you can do this:
onvif.stopDiscovery();
The
OnvifDevice object represents an ONVIF network camera device. You can control the ONVIF network camera through this object.
OnvifDevice object
In order to control an ONVIF network camera, you have to create an
OnvifDevice object from the
OnvifDevice constructor by yourself as follows:
const onvif = require('node-onvif');
// Create an OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service',
user : 'admin',
pass : '123456'
});
The variable
device represents an
OnvifDevice object in the code above. The
OnvifDevice constructor requires a hash object containing some properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
xaddr
|String
|required
|URL of the end point of the targeted device.
user
|String
|optional
|User name for the user authentication.
pass
|String
|optional
|Password for the user authentication.
If you know the value of the
xaddr property (the URL of the end point of the targeted device) in advance, you don't need to run the discover process(i.e., you don't need to call the
startDiscovery() method).
The
OnvifDevice object provides some properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Description
services
|Object
|+-
device
|Object
OnvifServiceDevice object
|+-
media
|Object
OnvifServiceMedia object
|+-
ptz
|Object
OnvifServicePtz object
These objects will be set when the initialization process is completed calling the
init() method. See the section "ONVIF commands" for details.
This method initializes the
OnvifDevice object. This method must be called before you control the targeted device. Actually, this method retrieves several information essential to control the device. The process of this method takes a little time to be completed because this method sends several commands to the targeted device and waits for the all relevant responses. Note that you have to wait for the completion of this method to control the device.
This method returns a
Promise object if the
callback is not passed. If the initialization process is completed, the
resolve() function will be called with a hash obect containing the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Description
Manufacturer
|String
|The manufactor of the device.
Model
|String
|The device model.
FirmwareVersion
|String
|The firmware version in the device.
SerialNumber
|String
|The serial number of the device.
HardwareId
|String
|The hardware ID of the device.
const onvif = require('node-onvif');
// Create an OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service',
user : 'admin',
pass : '888888'
});
// Initialize the OnvifDevice object
device.init().then((info) => {
console.log('The OnvifDevice object has been initialized successfully.');
console.log(JSON.stringify(info, null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.log('[ERROR] ' + error.message);
});
The code above will output the result as follow:
{
"Manufacturer": "Canon",
"Model": "VB-S30D",
"FirmwareVersion": "Ver. 1.3.3",
"SerialNumber": "999999999999",
"HardwareId": "1D"
}
This method returns a hash object consisting of several device information as follow:
|Property
|Type
|Description
Manufacturer
|String
|The manufactor of the device.
Model
|String
|The device model.
FirmwareVersion
|String
|The firmware version in the device.
SerialNumber
|String
|The serial number of the device.
HardwareId
|String
|The hardware ID of the device.
This object is as same as the object obtained by the
init() method. Actually, the information has been already retreaved when the initialization process was completed (the
init() method was called) and stored in the
OnvifDevice object. The
getInformation() method just returns the stored information.
let info = device.getInformation();
console.log(JSON.stringify(info, null, ' '));
The code above will output the result like this:
{
"Manufacturer": "Vstarcam",
"Model": "Hi3518eV100",
"FirmwareVersion": "2.4",
"SerialNumber": "3056894",
"HardwareId": "1.0"
}
The ONVIF network cameras have several profiles by default. The profile is a set of configuration values such as the resolution of the video encoder, the URL of the snapshot, the URL of the video stream, the range of PTZ, and so on.
The
OnvifDevice object is sure to select one of them and each method implemented in the
OnvifDevice object is executed using the selected profile. By default, the
OnvifDevice object selects the profile found first in the initialization process.
This method returns a hash object containing the information of the profile currently selected by the
OnvifDevice object.
let profile = device.getCurrentProfile();
console.log(JSON.stringify(profile, null, ' '));
The code above will output the result like this:
{
"token": "PROFILE_000",
"name": "PROFILE_000",
"snapshot": "http://192.168.10.14:81/snapshot.cgi",
"stream": {
"udp": "rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0",
"http": "rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0",
"rtsp": "rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0"
},
"video": {
"source": {
"token": "V_SRC_000",
"name": "V_SRC_000",
"bounds": {
"width": 1280,
"height": 720,
"x": 0,
"y": 0
}
},
"encoder": {
"token": "V_ENC_000",
"name": "V_ENC_000",
"resolution": {
"width": 1280,
"height": 720
},
"quality": 4,
"framerate": 25,
"bitrate": 2048,
"encoding": "H264"
}
},
"audio": {
"source": {
"token": "A_SRC_000",
"name": "A_SRC_000"
},
"encoder": {
"token": "A_ENC_000",
"name": "A_ENC_000",
"bitrate": 64,
"samplerate": 8,
"encoding": "G711"
}
},
"ptz": {
"range": {
"x": {
"min": -1,
"max": 1
},
"y": {
"min": -1,
"max": 1
},
"z": {
"min": 0,
"max": 1
}
}
}
}
This method returns a list of the profiles set to the device as an Array object. Each element in the Array object is a hash object whose structure is as same as the hash object which can be retrieved by the
getCurrentProfile() method.
See the section "
changeProfile() method" for details.
This method changes the current profile to the profile corresponding to the
index specified as the 1st argument, then returns a hash object representing the newly selected profile. The
index is the position in the profile list which can be obtained through the
getProfileList() method, which is in the range of 0 to the length of the list minus 1.
You can pass the profile token instead of the
index. If a
Number value is passed, this method assumes the a
index is passed. If a
String value is passed, this method assumes that a
token is passed.
The sample code below shows how to change the current profile to the profile whose video resolution is the smallest:
// Get the current profile
let profile = device.getCurrentProfile();
// Show the video resolution of the current profile
let reso = profile['video']['encoder']['resolution'];
console.log('- Before: ' + reso['width'] + ' x ' + reso['height']);
// Get a list of the profiles set in the device
let profile_list = device.getProfileList();
// Find the profile whose video resolution is the smallest
let min_square = 4000 * 2000;
let min_index = 0;
for(let i=0; i<profile_list.length; i++) {
let resolution = profile_list[i]['video']['encoder']['resolution'];
let square = resolution['width'] * resolution['height'];
if(square < min_square) {
min_square = square;
min_index = i;
}
}
// Change the current profile
profile = device.changeProfile(min_index);
// Show the video resolution
reso = profile['video']['encoder']['resolution'];
console.log('- After: ' + reso['width'] + ' x ' + reso['height']);
This sample code will output the result like this:
- Before: 1280 x 720
- After: 320 x 180
This method returns the UDP Stream URL. Though the URL can be obtained from the result of the
getCurrentProfile() method as well, this method makes that easy.
let url = device.getUdpStreamUrl();
console.log(url);
The code above will output the result like this:
rtsp://192.168.10.14:10554/tcp/av0_0
This method fetches a snapshot captured by the camera at the time. The snapshot is obtained as a
Buffer object representing the image data of the snapshot. This method returns a
Promise object if the
callback is not passed.
If the snapshot is captured successfully, a hash object is passed to the
resolve() function. The hash object consists of some properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Description
headers
|Object
headers object representing the HTTP response header. This object is of the
http module of Node.js.
body
|Object
Buffer object representing the image data of the snapshot.
The code blow shows how to get the snapshot and save it as an image file:
device.fetchSnapshot().then((res) => {
// Determine the file extention
let ext = 'bin';
let mime_pair = res.headers['content-type'].split('/');
if(mime_pair[0] === 'image') {
ext = mime_pair[1];
}
// Save the data to a file
let fname = 'snapshot.' + ext;
fs.writeFileSync(fname, res.body, {encoding: 'binary'});
console.log('Done!');
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method pans, tilts, zooms the camera if the ONVIF network camera supports the PTZ service. This method returns a
Promise object if the
callback is not passed.
This method takes a hash object as the 1st argument. The structure of the hash object is as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
speed
|Object
|required
|+-
x
|Float
|required
|Speed of pan in the range of -1.0 to 1.0.
|+-
y
|Float
|required
|Speed of tilt in the range of -1.0 to 1.0.
|+-
z
|Float
|required
|Speed of zoom in the range of -1.0 to 1.0.
timeout
|Integer
|optional
|Timeout in seconds (Default: 1)
The
speed.x represents the speed of horizontal movement of the camera. If the value of the
speed.x is positive, the camera will turn to the right. If the value is negative, the camera will turn to the left. If the value is zero, the camera won't move in a horizontal direction.
The
speed.y represents the speed of vertical movement of the camera. If the value of the
speed.y is positive, the camera will turn to the top. If the value is negative, the camera will turn to the bottom. If the value is zero, the camera won't move in a vertical direction.
The
speed.z represents the speed of the zoom of the camera. If the value of the
speed.z is positive, the camera will zoom in. If the value is negative, the camera will zoom out. if the value is zero, the camera won't zoom.
The code below will make the camera turn to the left at the highest speed for 1 second.
let params = {
'speed': {
x: 1.0, // Speed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
y: 0.0, // Speed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
z: 0.0 // Speed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
},
'timeout': 1 // seconds
};
// Move the camera
device.ptzMove(params).then(() => {
console.log('Done!');
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method stops the movement of the camera caused by the
ptzMove() method. This method returns a
Promise object if the
callback is not passed.
// Create the parameters
let params = {
'speed': {x: 0.5, y: 0.0, z: 0.0},
'timeout': 60 // seconds
};
// Supposed to move the camera for 60 seconds
device.ptzMove(params).then(() => {
console.log('Succeeded to move.');
// Stop to the PTZ in 2 seconds
setTimeout(() => {
device.ptzStop().then(() => {
console.log('Succeeded to stop.');
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
}, 2000);
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
Note that the all sections below are for those who are familiar with the ONVIF specifications.
The ONVIF specifications define a lot of SOAP-based commands. This module implements part of the commands. Actually, most of the methods described in the previous sections are implemented using the methods representing the commands described the sections below.
The methods for the ONVIF commands are exposed in the
OnvifServiceDevice object, the
OnvifServiceMedia object, and
OnvifServicePtz object, which are available from the
OnvifDevice.device property, the
OnvifDevice.media property, and the
OnvifDevice.ptz property, respectively.
For example, if you want to call the
GotoHomePosition command, you can use the
gotoHomePosition method implemented in the
OnvifServicePtz object like this:
// Create a OnvifDevice object
let device = new onvif.OnvifDevice({
xaddr: 'http://192.168.10.14:10080/onvif/device_service',
user : 'admin',
pass : '123456'
});
// Initialize the OnvifDevice object
device.init().then(() => {
// The OnvifServicePtz object
let ptz = device.services.ptz;
if(!ptz) {
throw new Error('Your ONVIF network camera does not support the PTZ service.');
}
// The parameters for the gotoHomePosition() method
let profile = device.getCurrentProfile();
let params = {
'ProfileToken': profile['token'],
'Speed' : 1
};
// Send the GotoHomePosition command using the gotoHomePosition() method
return ptz.gotoHomePosition(params);
}).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result.data, null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
The code above will output the result like this:
{
"GotoHomePositionResponse": {
"$": {
"xmlns": "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl"
}
}
}
Actually, the response from the targeted ONVIF network camera is SOAP. This module provides some representations of the response. the variable
result in the code above consists of some properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Description
soap
|String
|Raw SOAP response
formatted
|String
|Formatted SOAP response in order to be human readable
converted
|Object
|JavaScript object converted from SOAP response by
xml2js module
data
|Object
|JavaScript object converted from the data in the
<Body> element in the SOAP response
In most cases, only
data property would be enough. If you need to evaluate the response in more detail, you can use the preferable property other than the
data property.
The value of the
soap property would be:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<env:Envelope xmlns:env="http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-envelope" xmlns:enc="http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-encoding" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xmlns:xsd="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:rpc="http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-rpc" xmlns:xop="http://www.w3.org/2004/08/xop/include" xmlns:tptz="http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl" xmlns:tt="http://www.onvif.org/ver10/schema"><env:Body><GotoHomePositionResponse xmlns="http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl"></GotoHomePositionResponse></env:Body></env:Envelope>
The value of the
formatted property would be:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" ?>
<env:Envelope xmlns:env="http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-envelope" xmlns:enc="http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-encoding"
xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xmlns:xsd="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema"
xmlns:rpc="http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-rpc" xmlns:xop="http://www.w3.org/2004/08/xop/include"
xmlns:tptz="http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl" xmlns:tt="http://www.onvif.org/ver10/schema">
<env:Body>
<GotoHomePositionResponse xmlns="http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl"></GotoHomePositionResponse>
</env:Body>
</env:Envelope>
The value of the
converted property would be:
{
"$": {
"xmlns:env": "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-envelope",
"xmlns:enc": "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-encoding",
"xmlns:xsi": "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance",
"xmlns:xsd": "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema",
"xmlns:rpc": "http://www.w3.org/2003/05/soap-rpc",
"xmlns:xop": "http://www.w3.org/2004/08/xop/include",
"xmlns:tptz": "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl",
"xmlns:tt": "http://www.onvif.org/ver10/schema"
},
"Body": {
"GotoHomePositionResponse": {
"$": {
"xmlns": "http://www.onvif.org/ver20/ptz/wsdl"
}
}
}
}
All methods representing the ONVIF commands return the same structured object as one described above. So in the description for each methods described in the sections below, only parameters to be passed to the method are listed.
Note that the first character of the method name implemented in this module is lower case though the corresponding letter of the ONVIF command name is upper case. For example, the
ContinuousMove command specified in the ONVIF specification corresponds to the
continuousMove method implemented in the
OnvifServicePtz object.
OnvifServiceDevice object
This object represents the ONVIF Device Management Service.
This method sends a
GetCapabilities command.
This method sends a
GetWsdlUrl command.
This method sends a
GetDiscoveryMode command.
This method sends a
GetScopes command.
This method sends a
SetScopes command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
Scopes
|Array
|required
|a list of URI
The code below shows how to set some scopes:
let params = {
'Scopes': [
'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/town/Nerima',
'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/city/Tokyo'
]
};
device.services.device.setScopes(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
If you want to delete all configurable scopes, specify an empty
Array object as the
Scope property:
let params = {'Scopes': []}
This method sends a
AddScopes command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
Scopes
|Array
|required
|a list of URI
The code below shows how to set some scopes:
let params = {
'Scopes': [
'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/town/Nerima',
'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/city/Tokyo'
]
};
device.services.device.addScopes(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
RemoveScopes command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
Scopes
|Array
|required
|a list of URI
The code below shows how to set some scopes:
let params = {
'Scopes': [
'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/city/Tokyo',
'onvif://www.onvif.org/location/town/Nerima'
]
};
device.services.device.removeScopes(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetHostname command.
This method sends a
SetHostname command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
Name
|String
|required
|a host name
The code below shows how to set some scopes:
let params = {
'Name': 'cam001'
};
device.services.device.setHostname(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetDNS command.
This method sends a
SetDNS command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
FromDHCP
|boolean
|required
|true or false
SearchDomain
|Array
|optional
|a list of search domains
DNSManual
|Array
|optional
|a list of DNS addresses
|+-
Type
|String
|required
|"IPv4" or "IPv6"
|+-
IPv4Address
|String
|optional
|IPv4 address
|+-
IPv6Address
|String
|optional
|IPv6 address
let params = {
'FromDHCP' : false,
'SearchDomain': ['futomi.gr.jp', 'hatano.gr.jp'],
'DNSManual' : [
{'Type': 'IPv4', 'IPv4Address': '192.168.10.1'},
{'Type': 'IPv4', 'IPv4Address': '192.168.10.3'}
]
};
return device.services.device.setDNS(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetNetworkProtocols command.
This method sends a
GetNetworkProtocols command.
This method sends a
SetNetworkProtocols command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
NetworkProtocols
|Array
|required
|+-
Name
|String
|required
|+-
Enabled
|Boolean
|optional
|+-
Port
|Integer
|optional
let params = {
'NetworkProtocols': [
{'Name': 'HTTP', 'Enabled': true, 'Port': 80},
{'Name': 'RTSP', 'Enabled': true, 'Port': 554},
]
};
device.services.device.setNetworkProtocols(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetNetworkDefaultGateway command.
This method sends a
SetNetworkDefaultGateway command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
NetworkGateway
|Array
|required
|a list of IP addresses of gateways
let params = {
'NetworkGateway': [
{'IPv4Address': '192.168.10.1'}
]
};
device.services.device.setNetworkDefaultGateway(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetDeviceInformation command.
This method sends a
GetSystemDateAndTime command.
This method sends a
Reboot command.
This method sends a
GetUsers command.
This method sends a
CreateUsers command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
User
|Array
|required
|a list of users
|+-
Username
|String
|required
|Username
|+-
Password
|String
|required
|Password
|+-
UserLevel
|String
|required
|Either "Administrator", "Operator", "User", or "Anonymous"
let params = {
'User' : [
{'Username': 'test1', 'Password' : 'password', 'UserLevel': 'Administrator'},
{'Username': 'test2', 'Password' : 'password', 'UserLevel': 'Operator'},
{'Username': 'test3', 'Password' : 'password', 'UserLevel': 'User'}
]
};
device.services.device.createUsers(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
DeleteUsers command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
User
|Array
|required
|a list of users
|+-
Username
|String
|required
|Username
let params = {
'User' : [
{'Username': 'test1'},
{'Username': 'test2'},
{'Username': 'test3'}
]
};
device.services.device.deleteUsers(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
SetUser command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
User
|Array
|required
|a list of users
|+-
Username
|String
|required
|Username
|+-
Password
|String
|required
|Password
|+-
UserLevel
|String
|required
|Either "Administrator", "Operator", "User", or "Anonymous"
let params = {
'User' : [
{'Username': 'test1', 'Password' : 'password', 'UserLevel': 'Administrator'},
{'Username': 'test2', 'Password' : 'password', 'UserLevel': 'Operator'},
{'Username': 'test3', 'Password' : 'password', 'UserLevel': 'User'}
]
};
device.services.device.setUser(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
RetRelayOutputs command.
This method sends a
GetNTP command.
This method sends a
SetNTP command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
FromDHCP
|Boolean
|required
|true or false
NTPManual
|Object
|optional
|+-
Type
|String
|required
|"IPv4" or "IPv6"
|+-
IPv4Address
|String
|optional
|IPv4 address
|+-
IPv6Address
|String
|optional
|IPv6 address
let params = {
'FromDHCP': false,
'NTPManual': {'Type': "IPv4", 'IPv4Address': '192.168.10.1'}
};
device.services.device.setNTP(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetDynamicDNS command.
This method sends a
GetZeroConfiguration command.
This method sends a
GetServices command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
IncludeCapability
|Boolean
|required
|true or false
let params = {
'IncludeCapability': true
};
device.services.device.getServices(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetServiceCapabilities command.
OnvifServiceMedia object
This object represents the ONVIF Media Service.
This method sends a
GetStreamUri command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
Protocol
|String
|required
|"UDP", "HTTP", or "RTSP"
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
'Protocol': 'UDP',
};
device.services.media.getStreamUri(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetVideoEncoderConfigurations command.
This method sends a
GetVideoEncoderConfiguration command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ConfigurationToken
|String
|required
|a token of the configurationToken
let params = {
'ConfigurationToken': '2_def_conf6'
};
device.services.media.getVideoEncoderConfiguration(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetCompatibleVideoEncoderConfigurations command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};
device.services.media.getCompatibleVideoEncoderConfigurations(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetVideoEncoderConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|optional
|a token of the profile
ConfigurationToken
|String
|optional
|a token of the configuration
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
'ConfigurationToken': '2_def_conf6'
};
device.services.media.getVideoEncoderConfigurationOptions(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetGuaranteedNumberOfVideoEncoderInstances command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ConfigurationToken
|String
|required
|a token of the configuration
let params = {
'ConfigurationToken': '2_def_conf6',
};
device.services.media.getGuaranteedNumberOfVideoEncoderInstances(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetProfiles command.
This method sends a
GetProfile command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};
device.services.media.getProfile(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
CreateProfile command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
Name
|String
|required
|a name of the profile
Token
|String
|optional
|a token of the profile
let params = {
'Name': 'TestProfile1',
'Token': 'TestProfile1'
};
device.services.media.createProfile(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
DeleteProfile command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
Token
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
let params = {
'ProfileToken': 'TestProfile1'
};
device.services.media.deleteProfile(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetVideoSources command.
This method sends a
GetVideoSourceConfiguration command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ConfigurationToken
|String
|required
|a token of the configuration
let params = {
'ConfigurationToken': '2_def_conf6'
};
device.services.media.getVideoSourceConfiguration(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetVideoSourceConfigurations command.
This method sends a
GetCompatibleVideoSourceConfigurations command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
Token
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};
device.services.media.getCompatibleVideoSourceConfigurations(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetVideoSourceConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|optional
|a token of the profile
ConfigurationToken
|String
|optional
|a token of the configuration
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
'ConfigurationToken': '2_def_conf6'
};
device.services.media.getVideoSourceConfigurationOptions(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetMetadataConfiguration command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ConfigurationToken
|String
|required
|a token of the configuration
let params = {
'ConfigurationToken': 'metadata1',
};
device.services.media.getMetadataConfiguration(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetMetadataConfigurations command.
This method sends a
GetCompatibleMetadataConfigurations command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};
device.services.media.getCompatibleMetadataConfigurations(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetMetadataConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|optional
|a token of the profile
ConfigurationToken
|String
|optional
|a token of the configuration
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
'ConfigurationToken': 'Conf001'
};
device.services.media.getMetadataConfigurationOptions(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetAudioSources command.
This method sends a
GetAudioSourceConfiguration command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ConfigurationToken
|String
|required
|a token of the configuration
let params = {
'ConfigurationToken': 'AudioSourceConfig',
};
device.services.media.getAudioSourceConfiguration(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetAudioSourceConfigurations command.
This method sends a
GetCompatibleAudioSourceConfigurations command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};
device.services.media.getCompatibleAudioSourceConfigurations(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetAudioSourceConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|optional
|a token of the profile
ConfigurationToken
|String
|optional
|a token of the configuration
let params = {
'ConfigurationToken': 'AudioSourceConfig'
};
device.services.media.getAudioSourceConfigurationOptions(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetAudioEncoderConfiguration command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ConfigurationToken
|String
|required
|a token of the configuration
let params = {
'ConfigurationToken': 'AudioSourceConfig'
};
device.services.media.getAudioEncoderConfiguration(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetAudioEncoderConfigurations command.
This method sends a
GetCompatibleAudioEncoderConfigurations command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};
device.services.media.getCompatibleAudioEncoderConfigurations(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetAudioEncoderConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|optional
|a token of the profile
ConfigurationToken
|String
|optional
|a token of the configuration
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
'ConfigurationToken': 'AudioSourceConfig'
};
device.services.media.getAudioEncoderConfigurationOptions(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
getSnapshotUri command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};
device.services.media.getSnapshotUri(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
OnvifServicePtz object
This object represents the ONVIF PTZ Service.
This method sends a
getNodes command.
This method sends a
GetNode command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
NodeToken
|String
|required
|a token of the node
let params = {
'NodeToken': 'PtzNode'
};
device.services.ptz.getNode(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetConfigurations command.
This method sends a
GetConfiguration command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ConfigurationToken
|String
|required
|a token of the targeted PTZ configuration
let params = {
'ConfigurationToken': 'PtzConf1'
};
device.services.ptz.getConfiguration(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetConfigurationOptions command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ConfigurationToken
|String
|required
|a token of the targeted PTZ node
let params = {
'ConfigurationToken': 'PtzConf1'
};
device.services.ptz.getConfigurationOptions(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetStatus command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the targeted PTZ node
let params = {
'ProfileToken': 'PtzConf1'
};
device.services.ptz.getStatus(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
ContinuousMove command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
Velocity
|Object
|required
|+-
x
|Float
|required
|Speed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
|+-
y
|Float
|required
|Speed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
|+-
z
|Float
|required
|Speed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
Timeout
|Intenger
|optional
|Timeout (seconds)
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
'Velocity' : {'x': -1, 'y': 0, 'z': 0},
'Timeout' : 1
};
device.services.ptz.continuousMove(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
AbsoluteMove command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
Position
|Object
|required
|+-
x
|Float
|required
|Position of pan (The range depends on the profile)
|+-
y
|Float
|required
|Position of tilt (The range depends on the profile)
|+-
z
|Float
|required
|Position of zoom (The range depends on the profile)
Speed
|Object
|required
|+-
x
|Float
|required
|Speed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
|+-
y
|Float
|required
|Speed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
|+-
z
|Float
|required
|Speed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
let params = {
'ProfileToken': cam['ProfileToken'],
'Position' : {'x': 0, 'y': 0, 'z': 0.003},
'Speed' : {'x': 1, 'y': 1, 'z': 1}
};
device.services.ptz.absoluteMove(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
RelativeMove command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
Translation
|Object
|required
x
|Float
|required
|Translation of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
y
|Float
|required
|Translation of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
z
|Float
|required
|Translation of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
Speed
|Object
|required
x
|Float
|required
|Speed of pan (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
y
|Float
|required
|Speed of tilt (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
z
|Float
|required
|Speed of zoom (in the range of -1.0 to 1.0)
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
'Translation' : {'x': 0.1, 'y': 0.1, 'z': 0},
'Speed' : {'x': 1, 'y': 1, 'z': 1}
};
device.services.ptz.relativeMove(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
stop command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
PanTilt
|Boolean
|optional
|true or false
Zoom
|Boolean
|optional
|true or false
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
'PanTilt': true,
'Zoom': true
};
device.services.ptz.stop(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GotoHomePosition command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
Speed
|Float
|optional
|Speed in the range of 0.0 to 1.0
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
'Speed': 0.5
};
device.services.ptz.gotoHomePosition(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
SetHomePosition command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};
device.services.ptz.setHomePosition(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
SetPreset command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
PresetToken
|String
|optional
|a token of the preset
PresetName
|String
|optional
|a name of the preset
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
'PresetName' : 'PresetTest1'
};
device.services.ptz.setPreset(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GetPresets command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6'
};
device.services.ptz.getPresets(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
GotoPreset command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
PresetToken
|String
|required
|a token of the preset
Speed
|Object
|required
|+-
x
|Float
|required
|Speed of pan (in the range of 0.0 to 1.0)
|+-
y
|Float
|required
|Speed of tilt (in the range of 0.0 to 1.0)
|+-
z
|Float
|required
|Speed of zoom (in the range of 0.0 to 1.0)
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
'PresetToken' : '12',
'Speed' : {'x': 1, 'y': 1, 'z': 1}
};
device.services.ptz.gotoPreset(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This method sends a
RemovePreset command. The 1st argument
params must be a hash object consisting of the properties as follows:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
ProfileToken
|String
|required
|a token of the profile
PresetToken
|String
|required
|a token of the preset
let params = {
'ProfileToken': '2_def_profile6',
'PresetToken' : '12'
};
device.services.ptz.removePreset(params).then((result) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result['data'], null, ' '));
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
This module is based on the ONVIF specifications:
lastResponse property to the
OnvifDevice object for debug. This property is used to investigate SOAP parse error.
engines section to the package.json. (Pull Request #24)
SearchDomain. (Pull Request #23)
let,
const, and
Promise. All of the asynchronous methods now return a
Promise object.
GetSystemDateAndTime command. In the earlier versions, the
init method failed if the targeted device did not support the command. Now the
init() method will work well with such devices.
startDiscovery() and
stopDiscovery() mehtods became deprecated.
startProbe() and
stopProbe() methods.
Error.message parsing a SOAP message from a device.
OnvifServicePtz.getNode(),
OnvifServicePtz.getConfiguration(), and
OnvifServicePtz.getConfigurationOptions() methods. The methods sent a wrong SOAP message.
Speed parameter in the
OnvifServicePtz.relativeMove() method.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2016 - 2018 Futomi Hatano
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.