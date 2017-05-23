OneSignal SDK for Node.js

This is an unofficial Node.js SDK for the OneSignal Push Notification Service, which wraps their REST API.

Basic Usage

const OneSignalClient = require ( 'node-onesignal' ); const client = new OneSignalClient([YOUR APP ID], [YOUR REST API KEY]); client.sendNotification( 'test notification' , { included_segments : 'all' });

API

OneSignalClient(appId, restApiKey)

appId (string, required) - your OneSignal App ID

restApiKey (string, required) - your OneSignal REST API Key

sendNotification(message, options)

message (string/object, required) - the content of your message. Note: when passing an object, please see the OneSignal documentation for details on the format.

options (object) - OneSignal options. Please see the OneSignal documentation.

As you can see, this SDK does not implement all of the methods available through the OneSignal REST API. If there are other methods you require, please open an issue or feel free to create a PR (with tests!).

Contributing

Just open a PR and include tests. Any help is greatly appreciated!