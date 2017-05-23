openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-onesignal

by scoutforpets
0.3.1 (see all)

Node.js wrapper for the One Signal API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

OneSignal SDK for Node.js Build Status

This is an unofficial Node.js SDK for the OneSignal Push Notification Service, which wraps their REST API.

Basic Usage

// require the module
const OneSignalClient = require('node-onesignal');

// create a new clinet
const client = new OneSignalClient([YOUR APP ID], [YOUR REST API KEY]);

// send a notification
client.sendNotification('test notification', {
    included_segments: 'all'
});

API

OneSignalClient(appId, restApiKey)

  • appId(string, required) - your OneSignal App ID

  • restApiKey(string, required) - your OneSignal REST API Key

sendNotification(message, options)

  • message(string/object, required) - the content of your message. Note: when passing an object, please see the OneSignal documentation for details on the format.

  • options(object) - OneSignal options. Please see the OneSignal documentation.

As you can see, this SDK does not implement all of the methods available through the OneSignal REST API. If there are other methods you require, please open an issue or feel free to create a PR (with tests!).

Contributing

Just open a PR and include tests. Any help is greatly appreciated!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial