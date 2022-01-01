Create awesome REST APIs abide by OData Protocol v4. Its purpose is to easier to creating APIs, make you more focus on business logic.

var odata = require ( 'node-odata' ); var server = odata( 'mongodb://localhost/my-app' ); server.resource( 'books' , { title : String , price : Number }); server.listen( 3000 );

Registers the following routes:

GET / books GET / books (:id) POST / books PUT / books (:id) DELETE / books (:id)

Use the following OData query:

Example GET /books? $select =id, title GET /books? $top = 3 & $skip = 2 GET /books? $orderby =price desc GET /books? $filter =price gt 10 GET ...

Further options

The odata constructor takes 3 arguments: odata(<mongoURL>, <dbPrefix>, <options>);

The options object currently only supports one parameter: expressRequestLimit , this will be parsed to the express middelware as the "limit" option, which allows for configuring express to support larger requests. It can be either a number or a string like "50kb", 20mb", etc.

Current State

node-odata is currently at an beta stage, it is stable but not 100% feature complete. node-odata is written by ECMAScript 6 then compiled by babel. It currently have to dependent on MongoDB yet. The current target is to add more features (eg. $metadata) and make to support other database. (eg. MySQL, PostgreSQL).

Installation

npm install node-odata

DOCUMENTATION

Demo

Live demo and try it:

GET [/book?$select=id, title](http://books.zackyang.com/book?$select=id, title)

GET /book?$top=3&$skip=2

GET [/book?$orderby=price desc](http://books.zackyang.com/book?$orderby=price desc)

GET [/book?$filter=price gt 10](http://books.zackyang.com/book?$filter=price gt 10)

Support Feature

Full CRUD Support

Full CRUD Support $count

$count $filter Comparison Operators eq ne lt le gt ge Logical Operators and or not Comparison Operators has String Functions indexof contains endswith startswith length substring tolower toupper trim concat Arithmetic Operators add sub mul div mod Date Functions year month day hour minute second fractionalseconds date time totaloffsetminutes now mindatetime maxdatetime Math Functions round floor ceiling

$filter $select

$select $top

$top $skip

$skip $orderby

$orderby $expand

$expand $metadata generation (Nonstandard)

CONTRIBUTING

We always welcome contributions to help make node-odata better. Please feel free to contribute to this project.

LICENSE

node-odata is licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for more information.