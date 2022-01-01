Create awesome REST APIs abide by OData Protocol v4. Its purpose is to easier to creating APIs, make you more focus on business logic.
var odata = require('node-odata');
var server = odata('mongodb://localhost/my-app');
server.resource('books', {
title: String,
price: Number
});
server.listen(3000);
Registers the following routes:
GET /books
GET /books(:id)
POST /books
PUT /books(:id)
DELETE /books(:id)
Use the following OData query:
Example
GET /books?$select=id, title
GET /books?$top=3&$skip=2
GET /books?$orderby=price desc
GET /books?$filter=price gt 10
GET ...
The odata constructor takes 3 arguments:
odata(<mongoURL>, <dbPrefix>, <options>);
The options object currently only supports one parameter:
expressRequestLimit, this will be parsed to the express middelware as the "limit" option, which allows for configuring express to support larger requests. It can be either a number or a string like "50kb", 20mb", etc.
node-odata is currently at an beta stage, it is stable but not 100% feature complete. node-odata is written by ECMAScript 6 then compiled by babel. It currently have to dependent on MongoDB yet. The current target is to add more features (eg. $metadata) and make to support other database. (eg. MySQL, PostgreSQL).
npm install node-odata
Live demo and try it:
We always welcome contributions to help make node-odata better. Please feel free to contribute to this project.
node-odata is licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for more information.