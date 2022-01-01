openbase logo
node-odata

by Zack
0.7.16 (see all)

A module for easily create a REST API based on oData protocol

Overview

Readme

Create awesome REST APIs abide by OData Protocol v4. Its purpose is to easier to creating APIs, make you more focus on business logic.

var odata = require('node-odata');

var server = odata('mongodb://localhost/my-app');

server.resource('books', {
  title: String,
  price: Number
});

server.listen(3000);

Registers the following routes:

GET    /books
GET    /books(:id)
POST   /books
PUT    /books(:id)
DELETE /books(:id)

Use the following OData query:

Example
GET /books?$select=id, title
GET /books?$top=3&$skip=2
GET /books?$orderby=price desc
GET /books?$filter=price gt 10
GET ...

Further options

The odata constructor takes 3 arguments: odata(<mongoURL>, <dbPrefix>, <options>);

The options object currently only supports one parameter: expressRequestLimit, this will be parsed to the express middelware as the "limit" option, which allows for configuring express to support larger requests. It can be either a number or a string like "50kb", 20mb", etc.

Current State

node-odata is currently at an beta stage, it is stable but not 100% feature complete. node-odata is written by ECMAScript 6 then compiled by babel. It currently have to dependent on MongoDB yet. The current target is to add more features (eg. $metadata) and make to support other database. (eg. MySQL, PostgreSQL).

Installation

npm install node-odata

DOCUMENTATION

Demo

Live demo and try it:

Support Feature

  • Full CRUD Support
  • $count
  • $filter
    • Comparison Operators
      • eq
      • ne
      • lt
      • le
      • gt
      • ge
    • Logical Operators
      • and
      • or
      • not
    • Comparison Operators
      • has
    • String Functions
      • indexof
      • contains
      • endswith
      • startswith
      • length
      • substring
      • tolower
      • toupper
      • trim
      • concat
    • Arithmetic Operators
      • add
      • sub
      • mul
      • div
      • mod
    • Date Functions
      • year
      • month
      • day
      • hour
      • minute
      • second
      • fractionalseconds
      • date
      • time
      • totaloffsetminutes
      • now
      • mindatetime
      • maxdatetime
    • Math Functions
      • round
      • floor
      • ceiling
  • $select
  • $top
  • $skip
  • $orderby
  • $expand
  • $metadata generation (Nonstandard)

CONTRIBUTING

We always welcome contributions to help make node-odata better. Please feel free to contribute to this project.

LICENSE

node-odata is licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for more information.

