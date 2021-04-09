openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-occ

by OpenWebCAD
1.0.1 (see all)

build BREP Solids with OpenCascade and NodeJS - 3D Modeling

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

105

GitHub Stars

242

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js 3D

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-occ

OpenCascade nodejs extension for solid modeling.

This nodejs extension provides solid construction to nodejs. It provides a simple yet powerful javascript api to construct 3D geometry models.

This project comes with a set of V8 wrappers around OpenCascade API and a sample web application.

Build Status Build status

quick example

var occ = require("node-occ").occ;

// construct a box
var box = occ.makeBox([0, 0, 0], [100, 100, 50]);

// construct a cylinder
var cyl = occ.makeCylinder([50, 50, -10], [50, 50, 60], 40);

// cut the box with cylinder
box = occ.cut(box, cyl);

// save result to a STEP file
occ.writeSTEP("somefile.step", box);

video

node occ

list of features

  • creation of basic shapes ( box, cylinder , cone , torus )
  • boolean operation ( fuse , common , cut )
  • features ( draftAngle)
  • solid properties ( faces, edges, vertices, area , volume )
  • import export ( STEP BREP )

sample web application

node-occ-sample: sample nodejs/express REST API server to build solid , based on threejs

installing node-occ from npm

$npm install node-occ

building node-occ from source : prerequisites

on (linux Ubuntu

(use nodejs 12 or 14)

# installing nodejs and gyp utility to build extensions
sudo apt-get install nodejs npm
sudo npm install node-pre-gyp -g
sudo npm install mocha@7 -g

#installing cmake
sudo apt-get install cmake cmake-curses-gui g++ build-essential libtbb2

# ------------------------------------
git clone --recursive https://github.com/erossignon/node-occ.git
cd node-occ

# download prebuild OpenCascade Library and header files
bash ./prepare_node.sh

#
export OCCT_PACKAGE=occt-7.2.0
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=`pwd`/${OCCT_PACKAGE}/lib:$LD_LIBRARY_PATH
npm install --build-from-source

# verify that everything is working OK
make test

on windows

  • follow the tutorial in the wiki

dependencies:

acknowledgement:

MIT License

Copyright © 2012-2019 E. Rossignon

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

mat
math3dVectors, Quaternions, Matrices and Transforms for 3D graphics in Node.js
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
440
shapewaysNode client for shapeways api
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
58
aspose3dcloudNode.js SDK to communicate with Aspose.3D REST API. Create, Edit or Convert 3D files & objects in the Cloud.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
ngb
node-glfw-bindingsGLFW bindings for Node.js
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
w3a
webgl-3d-animationAn interactive 3D animation using WebGL to depict a 2D predator prey ecology on a grid real-time mapped onto the surface of a 3D torus. Sound file is parsed then visualized both in time and frequency domains as well as rendered using Web Audio API - this is an exercise where I taught myself how to display data for an ongoing project on sound synthesis
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial