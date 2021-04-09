OpenCascade nodejs extension for solid modeling.

This nodejs extension provides solid construction to nodejs. It provides a simple yet powerful javascript api to construct 3D geometry models.

This project comes with a set of V8 wrappers around OpenCascade API and a sample web application.

quick example

var occ = require ( "node-occ" ).occ; var box = occ.makeBox([ 0 , 0 , 0 ], [ 100 , 100 , 50 ]); var cyl = occ.makeCylinder([ 50 , 50 , -10 ], [ 50 , 50 , 60 ], 40 ); box = occ.cut(box, cyl); occ.writeSTEP( "somefile.step" , box);

video

list of features

creation of basic shapes ( box, cylinder , cone , torus )

boolean operation ( fuse , common , cut )

features ( draftAngle)

solid properties ( faces, edges, vertices, area , volume )

import export ( STEP BREP )

sample web application

node-occ-sample: sample nodejs/express REST API server to build solid , based on threejs

installing node-occ from npm

$npm install node-occ

building node-occ from source : prerequisites

on (linux Ubuntu

(use nodejs 12 or 14)

sudo apt-get install nodejs npm sudo npm install node-pre-gyp -g sudo npm install mocha@7 -g sudo apt-get install cmake cmake-curses-gui g++ build-essential libtbb2 git clone --recursive https://github.com/erossignon/node-occ.git cd node-occ bash ./prepare_node.sh export OCCT_PACKAGE=occt-7.2.0 export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=` pwd `/ ${OCCT_PACKAGE} /lib: $LD_LIBRARY_PATH npm install --build-from-source make test

on windows

follow the tutorial in the wiki

