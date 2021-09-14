Tiny and fast node.js object hash library with properties/arrays sorting to provide constant hashes. It also provides a method that returns sorted object strings that can be used for object comparison without hashes. One of the fastest among other analogues (see benchmarks).
Hashes are built on top of node's crypto module. If you want to use it in browser it's recommented to use
objectSorter only. It will provide you with unique string representation of your object. Afterwards you may use some hash library to reduce string size. Also you may use something like browserify-crypto or some kind of crypto functions polyfills.
coerce=false
Sets will no longer generate the same hashes as
Arrays. In order to restore previous behavior set
coerce.set=true.
coerce=false
Symbols will generate hash based on symbol
.toString value. That's useful for
Symbol.for('smth'). If
coerce.symbol=true all
Symbolss will have equal hashes.
TLDR; If you use library with
Sets or
Symbols with
coerce=false in order to keep hashes the same as in
v1.X.X you should use following constructor:
const hasher = require('node-object-hash')({coerce: {set: true, symbol: true}})
dist directory. If you required it directly via
require('node-object-hash/objectSorter') you should change it to require('node-object-hash/dist/objectSorter').
v0 version from code.
trim option. It can be used to remove unncecessary spaces in
strings or
function bodies.
npm i node-object-hash -S
This map displays what types will have identical string representation (e.g. new Set([1, 2, 3]) and [1, 2, 3] will have equal string representations and hashes.
|Initial type
|Mapped type
|Array ([])
|array
|ArrayObject (new Array())
|Int8Array
|Uint8Array
|Uint8ClampedArray
|Int16Array
|Uint16Array
|Int32Array
|Uint32Array
|Float32Array
|Float64Array
|Buffer
|Set
|Map
|array[array]
|string ('')
|string
|String (new String())
|boolean (true)
|boolean
|Boolean (new Boolean())
|number (true)
|number
|Number (new Number())
|Date
|date
|Symbol
|symbol
|undefined
|undefined
|null
|null
|function
|function
|Object ({})
|object
|Object (new Object())
|other
|unknown
|Initial "type"
|Coerced type
|Example
|boolean
|string
|true -> 1
|number
|string
|'1' -> 1
|string
|string
|'a' -> a
|null
|string (empty)
|null ->
|undefined
|string (empty)
|undefined ->
See changelog
Full API docs could be found in docs.
require('node-object-hash')([options]);
Returns preconfigured object with API
Parameters:
options:
object - object with hasher config options
options.coerce:
boolean|object - if true performs type coercion (default:
true);
e.g.
hash(true) == hash('1') == hash(1),
hash(false) == hash('0') == hash(0)
options.sort:
boolean|object - if true performs sorting on objects, arrays, etc. (default:
true); in order to
perform sorting on
TypedArray (
Buffer,
Int8Array, etc.), specify it explicitly:
typedArray: true
options.trim:
boolean|object - if true performs trim of spaces and replaces space-like characters with single space (default:
false);
options.alg:
string - sets default hash algorithm (default:
'sha256'); can be overridden in
hash method;
options.enc:
string - sets default hash encoding (default:
'hex'); can be overridden in
hash method;
hash(object[, options])
Returns hash string.
object:
* object for calculating hash;
options:
object object with options;
options.alg:
string - hash algorithm (default:
'sha256');
options.enc:
string - hash encoding (default:
'hex');
sort(object)
Returns sorted string generated from object (can be used for object comparison)
object:
* - object for sorting;
In order to serialize and hash your custom objects you may provide
.toHashableString() method for your object. It should return
string that will be hashed. You may use
objectSorter and pass notable fields to it in your
.toHashableString method.
For typescript users you may add to your classes
implements Hashable.
>=nodejs-0.10.0
>=nodejs-6.0.0
>=nodejs-4.0.0 (requires to run node with
--harmony flag)
var hasher = require('node-object-hash');
var hashSortCoerce = hasher({ sort: true, coerce: true });
// or
// var hashSortCoerce = hasher();
// or
// var hashSort = hasher({sort:true, coerce:false});
// or
// var hashCoerce = hasher({sort:false, coerce:true});
var objects = {
a: {
a: [{ c: 2, a: 1, b: { a: 3, c: 2, b: 0 } }],
b: [1, 'a', {}, null],
},
b: {
b: ['a', 1, {}, undefined],
a: [{ c: '2', b: { b: false, c: 2, a: '3' }, a: true }],
},
c: ['4', true, 0, 2, 3],
};
hashSortCoerce.hash(objects.a) === hashSortCoerce.hash(objects.b);
// returns true
hashSortCoerce.sort(object.c);
// returns '[0,1,2,3,4]'
For more examples you can see tests or try it out online at runkit
Bench data - array of 100000 complex objects
npm run bench to run custom benchmark
npm run benchmark to run benchmark suite
npm run benchmark:hash to run hash benchmark suite
|Hashing algorithm
|Result hash bytes length
|Performance (ops/sec)
sha256 (default)
|64
|1,599 +- 5.77%
sha1
|40
|1,983 +- 1.50%
sha224
|56
|1,701 +- 2.81%
sha384
|96
|1,800 +- 0.81%
sha512
|128
|1,847 +- 1.75%
md4
|32
|1,971 +- 0.98%
md5
|32
|1,691 +- 3.18%
whirlpool
|128
|1,487 +- 2.33%
|Library
|Time (ms)
|Memory (Mb)
|node-object-hash-0.2.1
|5813.575
|34
|node-object-hash-1.0.X
|2805.581
|27
|node-object-hash-1.1.X (node v7)
|2555.583
|27
|node-object-hash-1.2.X (node v7)
|2390.752
|28
|node-object-hash-2.X.X (node v12)
|1990.622
|24
|object-hash-1.1.5 (node v7)
|28115.553
|39
|object-hash-1.1.4
|534528.254
|41
|object-hash-1.1.3
|ERROR
|Out of heap memory
|hash-object-0.1.7
|9219.826
|42
|Library (node v12)
|Perf (ops/s)
|node-object-hash-2.0.0
|2087 ±0.59%
|object-hash-1.3.1
|239 ±0.39%
|hash-object-0.1.7
|711 ±0.18%
MIT