Tiny and fast node.js object hash library with properties/arrays sorting to provide constant hashes. It also provides a method that returns sorted object strings that can be used for object comparison without hashes. One of the fastest among other analogues (see benchmarks). Hashes are built on top of node's crypto module. If you want to use it in browser it's recommented to use objectSorter only. It will provide you with unique string representation of your object. Afterwards you may use some hash library to reduce string size. Also you may use something like browserify-crypto or some kind of crypto functions polyfills.

What's new in v2.0.0

Breaking changes

Library rewritten in typescript that could cause some side-effects, but it should not.

With coerce=false Set s will no longer generate the same hashes as Array s. In order to restore previous behavior set coerce.set=true .

s will no longer generate the same hashes as s. In order to restore previous behavior set . With coerce=false Symbol s will generate hash based on symbol .toString value. That's useful for Symbol.for('smth') . If coerce.symbol=true all Symbols s will have equal hashes. TLDR; If you use library with Set s or Symbol s with coerce=false in order to keep hashes the same as in v1.X.X you should use following constructor:

const hasher = require ( 'node-object-hash' )({coerce: { set : true , symbol: true }})

Object sorter sources moved to dist directory. If you required it directly via require('node-object-hash/objectSorter') you should change it to require('node-object-hash/dist/objectSorter').

directory. If you required it directly via you should change it to require('node-object-hash/dist/objectSorter'). Removed old v0 version from code.

version from code. Changed license to MIT.

New features

New granular options. Now you can specify what types need to be sorted or coerced.

Add new trim option. It can be used to remove unncecessary spaces in string s or function bodies.

option. It can be used to remove unncecessary spaces in s or bodies. Library rewritten to typescript, so it may have better ts compatibility.

Installation

npm i node-object-hash -S

Features

Supports object property sorting for constant hashes for objects with same properties, but different order.

Supports ES6 Maps and Sets.

Supports type coercion (see table below).

Supports all hashes and encodings of crypto library.

Supports large objects and arrays.

Has granular options that allows to control what should be sorted or coerced.

Very fast comparing to other libs (see Benchmarks section).

Type map

This map displays what types will have identical string representation (e.g. new Set([1, 2, 3]) and [1, 2, 3] will have equal string representations and hashes.

Initial type Mapped type Array ([]) array ArrayObject (new Array()) Int8Array Uint8Array Uint8ClampedArray Int16Array Uint16Array Int32Array Uint32Array Float32Array Float64Array Buffer Set Map array[array] string ('') string String (new String()) boolean (true) boolean Boolean (new Boolean()) number (true) number Number (new Number()) Date date Symbol symbol undefined undefined null null function function Object ({}) object Object (new Object()) other unknown

Coercion map

Initial "type" Coerced type Example boolean string true -> 1 number string '1' -> 1 string string 'a' -> a null string (empty) null -> undefined string (empty) undefined ->

Changes

Docs

API overview

Constructor

require ( 'node-object-hash' )([options]);

Returns preconfigured object with API

Parameters:

options : object - object with hasher config options

: - object with hasher config options options.coerce : boolean|object - if true performs type coercion (default: true ); e.g. hash(true) == hash('1') == hash(1) , hash(false) == hash('0') == hash(0)

: - if true performs type coercion (default: ); e.g. , options.sort : boolean|object - if true performs sorting on objects, arrays, etc. (default: true ); in order to perform sorting on TypedArray ( Buffer , Int8Array , etc.), specify it explicitly: typedArray: true

: - if true performs sorting on objects, arrays, etc. (default: ); in order to perform sorting on ( , , etc.), specify it explicitly: options.trim : boolean|object - if true performs trim of spaces and replaces space-like characters with single space (default: false );

: - if true performs trim of spaces and replaces space-like characters with single space (default: ); options.alg : string - sets default hash algorithm (default: 'sha256' ); can be overridden in hash method;

: - sets default hash algorithm (default: ); can be overridden in method; options.enc : string - sets default hash encoding (default: 'hex' ); can be overridden in hash method;

API methods

Returns hash string.

object : * object for calculating hash;

: object for calculating hash; options : object object with options;

: object with options; options.alg : string - hash algorithm (default: 'sha256' );

: - hash algorithm (default: ); options.enc : string - hash encoding (default: 'hex' );

Returns sorted string generated from object (can be used for object comparison)

object : * - object for sorting;

Hashing custom objects

In order to serialize and hash your custom objects you may provide .toHashableString() method for your object. It should return string that will be hashed. You may use objectSorter and pass notable fields to it in your .toHashableString method.

For typescript users you may add to your classes implements Hashable .

Requirements

version >=1.0.0

>=nodejs-0.10.0

version >=0.1.0 && <1.0.0

>=nodejs-6.0.0

>=nodejs-4.0.0 (requires to run node with --harmony flag)

Examples

var hasher = require ( 'node-object-hash' ); var hashSortCoerce = hasher({ sort : true , coerce : true }); var objects = { a : { a : [{ c : 2 , a : 1 , b : { a : 3 , c : 2 , b : 0 } }], b : [ 1 , 'a' , {}, null ], }, b : { b : [ 'a' , 1 , {}, undefined ], a : [{ c : '2' , b : { b : false , c : 2 , a : '3' }, a : true }], }, c : [ '4' , true , 0 , 2 , 3 ], }; hashSortCoerce.hash(objects.a) === hashSortCoerce.hash(objects.b); hashSortCoerce.sort(object.c);

For more examples you can see tests or try it out online at runkit

Benchmarks

Bench data - array of 100000 complex objects

Usage

npm run bench to run custom benchmark

to run custom benchmark npm run benchmark to run benchmark suite

to run benchmark suite npm run benchmark:hash to run hash benchmark suite

Results

Hashing algorithm Result hash bytes length Performance (ops/sec) sha256 (default) 64 1,599 +- 5.77% sha1 40 1,983 +- 1.50% sha224 56 1,701 +- 2.81% sha384 96 1,800 +- 0.81% sha512 128 1,847 +- 1.75% md4 32 1,971 +- 0.98% md5 32 1,691 +- 3.18% whirlpool 128 1,487 +- 2.33%

Custom benchmark (code)

Library Time (ms) Memory (Mb) node-object-hash-0.2.1 5813.575 34 node-object-hash-1.0.X 2805.581 27 node-object-hash-1.1.X (node v7) 2555.583 27 node-object-hash-1.2.X (node v7) 2390.752 28 node-object-hash-2.X.X (node v12) 1990.622 24 object-hash-1.1.5 (node v7) 28115.553 39 object-hash-1.1.4 534528.254 41 object-hash-1.1.3 ERROR Out of heap memory hash-object-0.1.7 9219.826 42

Benchmark suite module (code)

Library (node v12) Perf (ops/s) node-object-hash-2.0.0 2087 ±0.59% object-hash-1.3.1 239 ±0.39% hash-object-0.1.7 711 ±0.18%

object-hash - Slow, useful for browsers because it not uses node's crypto library

hash-object - no ES6 types support

License

MIT