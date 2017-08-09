openbase logo
nos

node-oauth2-server

by Thom Seddon
2.4.0

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js

Readme

oauth2-server

npm Version npm Downloads Test Status MIT Licensed oauthjs Slack

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 server in Node.js.

Installation

npm install oauth2-server

The oauth2-server module is framework-agnostic but there are several officially supported wrappers available for popular HTTP server frameworks such as Express and Koa. If you're using one of those frameworks it is strongly recommended to use the respective wrapper module instead of rolling your own.

Features

  • Supports authorization_code, client_credentials, refresh_token and password grant, as well as extension grants, with scopes.
  • Can be used with promises, Node-style callbacks, ES6 generators and async/await (using Babel).
  • Fully RFC 6749 and RFC 6750 compliant.
  • Implicitly supports any form of storage, e.g. PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, etc.
  • Complete test suite.

Documentation

Documentation is hosted on Read the Docs.

Examples

Most users should refer to our Express or Koa examples.

Examples for v3 are yet to be made.

Upgrading from 2.x

This module has been rewritten using a promise-based approach, introducing changes to the API and model specification. v2.x is no longer supported.

Please refer to our 3.0 migration guide for more information.

Tests

To run the test suite, install dependencies, then run npm test:

npm install
npm test

Alternatives

po
passport-oauth2OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
GitHub Stars
517
Weekly Downloads
474K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
jsonwebtokenJsonWebToken implementation for node.js http://self-issued.info/docs/draft-ietf-oauth-json-web-token.html
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
72
Top Feedback
30Easy to Use
28Great Documentation
21Performant
simple-oauth2A simple Node.js client library for Oauth2
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
96K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
oau
oauthOAuth wrapper for node.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
693K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gra
grantOAuth Proxy
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
103K
oau
oauth2orizeOAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
See 14 Alternatives

