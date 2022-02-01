Send cross platform native notifications using Node.js. Notification Center for macOS, notify-osd / libnotify-bin for Linux, Toasters for Windows 8/10, or taskbar balloons for earlier Windows versions. Growl is used if none of these requirements are met. Works well with Electron.

Input Example macOS Notification Center

Actions Example Windows SnoreToast

Quick Usage

Show a native notification on macOS, Windows, Linux:

const notifier = require ( 'node-notifier' ); notifier.notify( 'Message' ); notifier.notify({ title : 'My notification' , message : 'Hello, there!' });

Requirements

macOS : >= 10.8 for native notifications, or Growl if earlier.

: >= 10.8 for native notifications, or Growl if earlier. Linux : notify-osd or libnotify-bin installed (Ubuntu should have this by default)

: or installed (Ubuntu should have this by default) Windows : >= 8, or task bar balloons for Windows < 8. Growl as fallback. Growl takes precedence over Windows balloons.

: >= 8, or task bar balloons for Windows < 8. Growl as fallback. Growl takes precedence over Windows balloons. General Fallback: Growl

See documentation and flow chart for reporter choice.

Install

npm install --save node-notifier

CLI

CLI has moved to separate project: https://github.com/mikaelbr/node-notifier-cli

Cross-Platform Advanced Usage

Standard usage, with cross-platform fallbacks as defined in the reporter flow chart. All of the options below will work in some way or another on most platforms.

const notifier = require ( 'node-notifier' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); notifier.notify( { title : 'My awesome title' , message : 'Hello from node, Mr. User!' , icon : path.join(__dirname, 'coulson.jpg' ), sound : true , wait : true }, function ( err, response, metadata ) { } ); notifier.on( 'click' , function ( notifierObject, options, event ) { }); notifier.on( 'timeout' , function ( notifierObject, options ) { });

If you want super fine-grained control, you can customize each reporter individually, allowing you to tune specific options for different systems.

See below for documentation on each reporter.

Example:

const NotificationCenter = require ( 'node-notifier/notifiers/notificationcenter' ); new NotificationCenter(options).notify(); const NotifySend = require ( 'node-notifier/notifiers/notifysend' ); new NotifySend(options).notify(); const WindowsToaster = require ( 'node-notifier/notifiers/toaster' ); new WindowsToaster(options).notify(); const Growl = require ( 'node-notifier/notifiers/growl' ); new Growl(options).notify(); const WindowsBalloon = require ( 'node-notifier/notifiers/balloon' ); new WindowsBalloon(options).notify();

Or, if you are using several reporters (or you're lazy):

const nn = require ( 'node-notifier' ); new nn.NotificationCenter(options).notify(); new nn.NotifySend(options).notify(); new nn.WindowsToaster(options).notify(options); new nn.WindowsBalloon(options).notify(options); new nn.Growl(options).notify(options);

Usage: NotificationCenter

Same usage and parameter setup as terminal-notifier .

Native Notification Center requires macOS version 10.8 or higher. If you have an earlier version, Growl will be the fallback. If Growl isn't installed, an error will be returned in the callback.

Example

Because node-notifier wraps around terminal-notifier , you can do anything terminal-notifier can, just by passing properties to the notify method.

For example:

if terminal-notifier says -message , you can do {message: 'Foo'}

says , you can do if terminal-notifier says -list ALL , you can do {list: 'ALL'} .

Notification is the primary focus of this module, so listing and activating do work, but they aren't documented.

All notification options with their defaults:

const NotificationCenter = require ( 'node-notifier' ).NotificationCenter; var notifier = new NotificationCenter({ withFallback : false , customPath : undefined }); notifier.notify( { title : undefined , subtitle : undefined , message : undefined , sound : false , icon : 'Terminal Icon' , contentImage : undefined , open : undefined , wait : false , timeout : 5 , closeLabel : undefined , actions : undefined , dropdownLabel : undefined , reply : false }, function ( error, response, metadata ) { console .log(response, metadata); } );

Note: The wait option is shorthand for timeout: 5 . This just sets a timeout for 5 seconds. It does not make the notification sticky!

As of Version 6.0 there is a default timeout set of 10 to ensure that the application closes properly. In order to remove the timeout and have an instantly closing notification (does not support actions), set timeout to false . If you are using action it is recommended to set timeout to a high value to ensure the user has time to respond.

Exception: If reply is defined, it's recommended to set timeout to a either high value, or to nothing at all.

For macOS notifications: icon , contentImage , and all forms of reply / actions require macOS 10.9.

Sound can be one of these: Basso , Blow , Bottle , Frog , Funk , Glass , Hero , Morse , Ping , Pop , Purr , Sosumi , Submarine , Tink .

If sound is simply true , Bottle is used.

See Also:

Custom Path clarification

customPath takes a value of a relative or absolute path to the binary of your fork/custom version of terminal-notifier .

Example: ./vendor/mac.noindex/terminal-notifier.app/Contents/MacOS/terminal-notifier

Spotlight clarification

terminal-notifier.app resides in a mac.noindex folder to prevent Spotlight from indexing the app.

Usage: WindowsToaster

Note: There are some limitations for images in native Windows 8 notifications:

The image must be a PNG image

The image must be smaller than 1024×1024 px

The image must be less than 200kb

The image must be specified using an absolute path

These limitations are due to the Toast notification system. A good tip is to use something like path.join or path.delimiter to keep your paths cross-platform.

From mikaelbr/gulp-notify#90 (comment)

You can make it work by going to System > Notifications & Actions. The 'toast' app needs to have Banners enabled. (You can activate banners by clicking on the 'toast' app and setting the 'Show notification banners' to On)

Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (Version 1709) Note:

Snoretoast is used to get native Windows Toasts!

The default behaviour is to have the underlying toaster applicaton as appID . This works as expected, but shows SnoreToast as text in the notification.

With the Fall Creators Update, Notifications on Windows 10 will only work as expected if a valid appID is specified. Your appID must be exactly the same value that was registered during the installation of your app.

You can find the ID of your App by searching the registry for the appID you specified at installation of your app. For example: If you use the squirrel framework, your appID will be something like com.squirrel.your.app .

const WindowsToaster = require ( 'node-notifier' ).WindowsToaster; var notifier = new WindowsToaster({ withFallback : false , customPath : undefined }); notifier.notify( { title : undefined , message : undefined , icon : undefined , sound : false , id : undefined , appID : undefined , remove : undefined , install : undefined }, function ( error, response ) { console .log(response); } );

Usage: Growl

const Growl = require ( 'node-notifier' ).Growl; var notifier = new Growl({ name : 'Growl Name Used' , host : 'localhost' , port : 23053 }); notifier.notify({ title : 'Foo' , message : 'Hello World' , icon : fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/coulson.jpg' ), wait : false , sticky : false , label : undefined , priority : undefined });

See more information about using growly.

Usage: WindowsBalloon

For earlier versions of Windows, taskbar balloons are used (unless fallback is activated and Growl is running). The balloons notifier uses a great project called notifu .

const WindowsBalloon = require ( 'node-notifier' ).WindowsBalloon; var notifier = new WindowsBalloon({ withFallback : false , customPath : undefined }); notifier.notify( { title : undefined , message : undefined , sound : false , time : 5000 , wait : false , type : 'info' }, function ( error, response ) { console .log(response); } );

See full usage on the project homepage: notifu .

Usage: NotifySend

Note: notify-send doesn't support the wait flag.

const NotifySend = require ( 'node-notifier' ).NotifySend; var notifier = new NotifySend(); notifier.notify({ title : 'Foo' , message : 'Hello World' , icon : __dirname + '/coulson.jpg' , wait : false , timeout : 10 , 'app-name' : 'node-notifier' , urgency : undefined , category : undefined , hint : undefined });

See flags and options on the man page notify-send(1)

Thanks to OSS

node-notifier is made possible through Open Source Software. A very special thanks to all the modules node-notifier uses.

Common Issues

Windows: SnoreToast text

See note on "Windows 10 Fall Creators Update" in Windows section. Short answer: update your appID .

Windows and WSL2

If you don't see notifications within WSL2, you might have to change permission of exe vendor files (snoreToast). See issue for more info

Use inside tmux session

When using node-notifier within a tmux session, it can cause a hang in the system. This can be solved by following the steps described in this comment

There’s even more info here https://github.com/mikaelbr/node-notifier/issues/61#issuecomment-163560801.

macOS: Custom icon without Terminal icon

Even if you define an icon in the configuration object for node-notifier , you will see a small Terminal icon in the notification (see the example at the top of this document).

This is the way notifications on macOS work. They always show the icon of the parent application initiating the notification. For node-notifier , terminal-notifier is the initiator, and it has the Terminal icon defined as its icon.

To define your custom icon, you need to fork terminal-notifier and build your custom version with your icon.

See Issue #71 for more info https://github.com/mikaelbr/node-notifier/issues/71.

Within Electron Packaging

If packaging your Electron app as an asar , you will find node-notifier will fail to load.

Due to the way asar works, you cannot execute a binary from within an asar . As a simple solution, when packaging the app into an asar please make sure you --unpack the vendor/ folder of node-notifier , so the module still has access to the notification binaries.

You can do so with the following command:

asar pack . app.asar --unpack "./node_modules/node-notifier/vendor/**"

Or if you use electron-builder without using asar directly, append build object to your package.json as below:

... build: { asarUnpack: [ './node_modules/node-notifier/**/*' , ] }, ...

Using with pkg

For issues using with the pkg module. Check this issue out: https://github.com/mikaelbr/node-notifier/issues/220#issuecomment-425963752

Using Webpack

When using node-notifier inside of webpack , you must add the snippet below to your webpack.config.js .

This is necessary because node-notifier loads the notifiers from a binary, so it needs a relative file path. When webpack compiles the modules, it suppresses file directories, causing node-notifier to error on certain platforms.

To fix this, you can configure webpack to keep the relative file directories. Do so by append the following code to your webpack.config.js :

node: { __filename : true , __dirname : true }

License

This package is licensed using the MIT License.

SnoreToast and Notifu have licenses in their vendored versions which do not match the MIT license, LGPL-3 and BSD 3-Clause to be specific. We are not lawyers, but have made our best efforts to conform to the terms in those licenses while releasing this package using the license we chose.