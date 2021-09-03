Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.
npm install node-noop
var noop = require('node-noop').noop;
require('fs').writeFile('file.out',"Ignore write failure",noop);
"Everything that is wrong with the Node ecosystem." — An enlightened Reddit user
The npm package
noop (github
here) already has
this basic functionality, but it doesn't do it in a very node-like way.
It just sticks the noop function on the global scope when you require it.