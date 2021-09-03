Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.

Antoine de Saint-Exupery

What it does

Installation

npm install node-noop

Usage

var noop = require ( 'node-noop' ).noop; require ( 'fs' ).writeFile( 'file.out' , "Ignore write failure" ,noop);

Reviews

"Everything that is wrong with the Node ecosystem." — An enlightened Reddit user

Alternatives