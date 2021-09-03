openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nn

node-noop

by Euan Kemp
1.0.0 (see all)

Does nothing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.6K

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-noop

Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.

  • Antoine de Saint-Exupery

What it does

Magikarp uses splash attack

Installation

npm install node-noop

Usage

var noop = require('node-noop').noop;
require('fs').writeFile('file.out',"Ignore write failure",noop);

Reviews

"Everything that is wrong with the Node ecosystem." — An enlightened Reddit user

Alternatives

The npm package noop (github here) already has this basic functionality, but it doesn't do it in a very node-like way. It just sticks the noop function on the global scope when you require it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial