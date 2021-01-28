NPM package enabling your NodeJs application to interface with the features of NMAP. This package requires that NMAP is installed and available to the running node application.

UPDATE 4.0.0

Changed the code base from TypeScript to pure ES6

Removed TypeScript and TS types

Added additional port service information to output if available (-sV)

BREAKING - Changed export method to flat object, upgrade instructions below.

Upgrade instructions:

const nmap = require ( 'node-nmap' ); nmap.nodenmap.nmapLocation = "nmap" ; let quickscan = new nmap.nodenmap.QuickScan( '127.0.0.1 google.com' ); const nmap = require ( 'node-nmap' ); nmap.nmapLocation = 'nmap' ; let quickscan = new nmap.QuickScan( '127.0.0.1 google.com' );

UPDATE 3.0.4

Added extra error handling to detect if NMAP cannot be found a default or passed location.

UPDATE 3.0.3:

Added NMAP determined Vendor when a MAC address is provided. Credit: tbwiss

UPDATE v3: A lot of changes have come in this update:

Breaking change: All scan classes are now capitalized.

Added scan.scanTimeout to limit long running scans

to limit long running scans Added scan.scanTime representing the duration of the scan

representing the duration of the scan Added scan.cancelScan() to kill a running scan

to kill a running scan Removed autoDiscover scan type until method of determining useful interfaces found

scan type until method of determining useful interfaces found Bugfix: Now remove listeners for SIGINT when a scan is complete.

Added a Queued version of each scan allowing for a higher level of feedback and control over the scanning process.

Building against the latest version of NMAP (v7)

UPDATE v2: I have rewritten the module in TypeScript. the .d.ts file is located at /node_modules/node-nmap/index.d.ts. As a part of this update, there is an additional mapping for the namespace/module, as well as a requirement to use new for each scan.

Request: While NmapScan() will accept valid NMAP arguments, the XML to JSON conversion is only checking for specific things. If there is a common or useful NMAP feature that you would like to see included, please submit an issue and I will work it in.

Installation

npm install node-nmap

Scan Types

NmapScan - This is the core of the package and runs the NMAP command.

- This is the core of the package and runs the NMAP command. QuickScan - Scans supplied hosts without portscan(-sP). Use for a quick discovery.

- Scans supplied hosts without portscan(-sP). Use for a quick discovery. OsAndPortScan - Scans for open ports as well as NMAP gathered OS information.

- Scans for open ports as well as NMAP gathered OS information. QueuedNmapScan - Queued version for greater control

- Queued version for greater control QueuedQuickScan - Queued version for greater control

- Queued version for greater control QueuedOsAndPortScan - Queued version for greater control

Scan instance variables, methods, and events

scanResults : Array of host objects - contains the results of the scan.

: Array of host objects - contains the results of the scan. scanTime : number in ms - duration of scan.

: number in ms - duration of scan. scanTimeout : number in ms - scan will cancel if timeout is reached.

: number in ms - scan will cancel if timeout is reached. startScan() - begins the NMAP scan.

- begins the NMAP scan. cancelScan() - kills the NMAP process.

- kills the NMAP process. 'complete' : event - returns array of host objects

: event - returns array of host objects 'error' : event - returns string with error information

Queued scans instance variables, methods, and events

scanTime : number in ms - collective duration of all scans.

: number in ms - collective duration of all scans. currentScan - reference to the current scan object if needed

- reference to the current scan object if needed runActiononError : boolean(default:false) - run the supplied action function when an error is encountered.

: boolean(default:false) - run the supplied action function when an error is encountered. saveErrorsToResults : boolean(default:false) - save error data to the results array

: boolean(default:false) - save error data to the results array singleScanTimeout : number in ms - timeout value to be supplied to each single scan.

: number in ms - timeout value to be supplied to each single scan. saveNotFoundToResults : boolean(default:false) - save host not found error object to results array

: boolean(default:false) - save host not found error object to results array startRunScan() - begins processing the entire queue without removing scanned hosts.

- begins processing the entire queue without removing scanned hosts. startShiftScan() - begins processing entire queue while removing scanned hosts.

- begins processing entire queue while removing scanned hosts. pause() - pauses the queue processing (take affect between scans.).

- pauses the queue processing (take affect between scans.). resume() - resumes processing the queue.

- resumes processing the queue. next(count) - processes the next count queued items. Default 1.

- processes the next queued items. Default 1. shift(count) - processes the next count queued items while removing them from the queue. Default 1.

- processes the next queued items while removing them from the queue. Default 1. results() - returns Array of current scan result Host objects.

- returns Array of current scan result Host objects. shiftResults() - returns the first item of the results objects and removes it from the results list.

- returns the first item of the results objects and removes it from the results list. index() - returns the current index of the queue processing

- returns the current index of the queue processing percentComplete() - returns the percentage completion through the processing queue.

- returns the percentage completion through the processing queue. 'complete' : event - triggers when entire queue has been processed. Returns results Array.

: event - triggers when entire queue has been processed. Returns results Array. 'error' : event - triggers when an error is encountered. Returns error object.

Usage

NmapScan is the core function of the package. It emits two events: 'complete' and 'error' . Both of these events return data. All methods are easy to set up. Simply define a variable as one of the methods, and that variable will become a new instance of NmapScan with appropriately set commands. All input accepts either a space separated string, or an array of strings to make it easier to work with a complex set of hosts. All methods return an array of JSON objects containing information on each host. Any key without information provided from NMAP is filled as null .

The return structure is:

[ { "hostname" : "theHostname" , "ip" : "127.0.0.1" , "mac" : null , "openPorts" :[ { "port" : 80 , "service" : "http" },... ], "osNmap" : null , },...]

Examples

var nmap = require ( 'node-nmap' ); nmap.nmapLocation = "nmap" ; var quickscan = new nmap.QuickScan( '127.0.0.1 google.com' ); quickscan.on( 'complete' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); quickscan.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); quickscan.startScan(); var nmapscan = new nmap.NmapScan( '127.0.0.1 google.com' , '-sn' ); nmapscan.on( 'complete' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); nmapscan.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); nmapscan.startScan(); var osandports = new nmap.OsAndPortScan( 'google.com' ); osandports.on( 'complete' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); osandports.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); osandports.startScan();

Queued Scans

Queued scanning was implemented to give higher level of control over the scanning process. While there are advantages, using the Queued scanning method does produce time overhead as a new instance of NMAP is created for each host. It may be useful to use Queued scans in the event that you are running a lengthy set of long running scans on each host. It would be recommended to perform a quickscan, before supplying the found hosts to a queued scanning process for longer running scans.

Example

function actionFunction ( data ) { console .log(data); console .log( "Percentage complete" + scan.percentComplete()); } var scan = new nmap.QueuedOsAndPortScan( "google.com 192.168.0.1-10" , actionFunction); scan.on( 'complete' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); console .log( "total scan time" + scan.scanTime); }); scan.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); scan.startRunScan();

Please open an issue if you have any questions, concerns, bugs, or critiques.