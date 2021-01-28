NPM package enabling your NodeJs application to interface with the features of NMAP. This package requires that NMAP is installed and available to the running node application.
UPDATE 4.0.0
Upgrade instructions:
//Previous usage 3.0.4 and below
const nmap = require('node-nmap');
nmap.nodenmap.nmapLocation = "nmap"; //default
let quickscan = new nmap.nodenmap.QuickScan('127.0.0.1 google.com');
/*4.0.0+ usage simply removes a layer of object nesting.
* simply remove 'nodenmap'
*/
const nmap = require('node-nmap');
nmap.nmapLocation = 'nmap'; //default
let quickscan = new nmap.QuickScan('127.0.0.1 google.com');
UPDATE 3.0.4
UPDATE 3.0.3:
UPDATE v3: A lot of changes have come in this update:
scan.scanTimeout to limit long running scans
scan.scanTime representing the duration of the scan
scan.cancelScan() to kill a running scan
autoDiscover scan type until method of determining useful interfaces found
UPDATE v2: I have rewritten the module in TypeScript. the .d.ts file is located at /node_modules/node-nmap/index.d.ts.
As a part of this update, there is an additional mapping for the namespace/module, as well as a requirement to use
new for each scan.
Request: While
NmapScan() will accept valid NMAP arguments, the XML to JSON conversion is only checking for specific things. If there is a common or useful NMAP feature that you would like to see included, please submit an issue and I will work it in.
npm install node-nmap
NmapScan - This is the core of the package and runs the NMAP command.
QuickScan - Scans supplied hosts without portscan(-sP). Use for a quick discovery.
OsAndPortScan - Scans for open ports as well as NMAP gathered OS information.
QueuedNmapScan - Queued version for greater control
QueuedQuickScan - Queued version for greater control
QueuedOsAndPortScan - Queued version for greater control
scanResults : Array of host objects - contains the results of the scan.
scanTime : number in ms - duration of scan.
scanTimeout : number in ms - scan will cancel if timeout is reached.
startScan() - begins the NMAP scan.
cancelScan() - kills the NMAP process.
'complete' : event - returns array of host objects
'error' : event - returns string with error information
scanTime : number in ms - collective duration of all scans.
currentScan - reference to the current scan object if needed
runActiononError : boolean(default:false) - run the supplied action function when an error is encountered.
saveErrorsToResults : boolean(default:false) - save error data to the results array
singleScanTimeout : number in ms - timeout value to be supplied to each single scan.
saveNotFoundToResults : boolean(default:false) - save host not found error object to results array
startRunScan() - begins processing the entire queue without removing scanned hosts.
startShiftScan() - begins processing entire queue while removing scanned hosts.
pause() - pauses the queue processing (take affect between scans.).
resume() - resumes processing the queue.
next(count) - processes the next
count queued items. Default 1.
shift(count) - processes the next
count queued items while removing them from the queue. Default 1.
results() - returns Array of current scan result Host objects.
shiftResults() - returns the first item of the results objects and removes it from the results list.
index() - returns the current index of the queue processing
percentComplete() - returns the percentage completion through the processing queue.
'complete' : event - triggers when entire queue has been processed. Returns results Array.
'error' : event - triggers when an error is encountered. Returns error object.
NmapScan is the core function of the package. It emits two events:
'complete' and
'error'. Both of these events return data. All methods are easy to set up. Simply define a variable as one of the methods, and that variable will become a new instance of NmapScan with appropriately set commands. All input accepts either a space separated string, or an array of strings to make it easier to work with a complex set of hosts. All methods return an array of JSON objects containing information on each host. Any key without information provided from NMAP is filled as
null.
The return structure is:
[
{
"hostname":"theHostname",
"ip":"127.0.0.1",
"mac":null,
"openPorts":[
{
"port":80,
"service":"http"
},...
],
"osNmap":null, //note that osNmap is not guaranteed to be correct.
},...]
var nmap = require('node-nmap');
nmap.nmapLocation = "nmap"; //default
// Accepts array or comma separated string of NMAP acceptable hosts
var quickscan = new nmap.QuickScan('127.0.0.1 google.com');
quickscan.on('complete', function(data){
console.log(data);
});
quickscan.on('error', function(error){
console.log(error);
});
quickscan.startScan();
// returns
// [
// {
// "hostname":"localhost",
// "ip":"127.0.0.1",
// "mac":null,
// "openPorts":[
// ],
// "osNmap":null
// },
// {
// "hostname":"google.com",
// "ip":"74.125.21.113",
// "mac":null,
// "openPorts":[
// ],
// "osNmap":null
// }
// ]
// Accepts array or comma separated string for custom nmap commands in the second argument.
var nmapscan = new nmap.NmapScan('127.0.0.1 google.com', '-sn');
nmapscan.on('complete',function(data){
console.log(data);
});
nmapscan.on('error', function(error){
console.log(error);
});
nmapscan.startScan();
// returns
// [
// {
// "hostname":"localhost",
// "ip":"127.0.0.1",
// "mac":null,
// "openPorts":[
// ],
// "osNmap":null
// },
// {
// "hostname":"google.com",
// "ip":"74.125.21.113",
// "mac":null,
// "openPorts":[
// ],
// "osNmap":null
// }
// ]
var osandports = new nmap.OsAndPortScan('google.com');
osandports.on('complete',function(data){
console.log(data);
});
osandports.on('error', function(error){
console.log(error);
});
osandports.startScan();
// returns
// [
// {
// "hostname":"google.com",
// "ip":"74.125.21.113",
// "mac":null,
// "openPorts":[
// {
// "port":80,
// "service":"http"
// },
// {
// "port":443,
// "service":"https"
// }
// ],
// "osNmap":"OpenBSD 4.3"
// }
// ]
Queued scanning was implemented to give higher level of control over the scanning process. While there are advantages, using the Queued scanning method does produce time overhead as a new instance of NMAP is created for each host. It may be useful to use Queued scans in the event that you are running a lengthy set of long running scans on each host. It would be recommended to perform a quickscan, before supplying the found hosts to a queued scanning process for longer running scans.
//the actionFunction gets run each time a scan on a host is complete
function actionFunction(data){
console.log(data);
console.log("Percentage complete" + scan.percentComplete());
}
var scan = new nmap.QueuedOsAndPortScan("google.com 192.168.0.1-10", actionFunction);
scan.on('complete', function(data){
console.log(data);
console.log("total scan time" + scan.scanTime);
});
scan.on('error', function(error){
console.log(error);
});
scan.startRunScan(); //processes entire queue
Please open an issue if you have any questions, concerns, bugs, or critiques.