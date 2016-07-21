This is a fork of node-gyp, with the long term goal of removing the dependency on GYP and targeting the Ninja build system instead.
The current version is different from node-gyp in these significant ways:
It has better support for native stacks with multiple gyp files.
It supports incremental builds when pre-building against multiple Node.js ABI versions, when using a package like
prebuild.
It is licensed under Mozilla Public License version 2.0.
It uses the C4 contribution process, meaning your patches will be accepted rapidly, if they conform to some basic rules.
node-ninja is a cross-platform command-line tool written in Node.js for compiling
native addon modules for Node.js. It bundles the gyp
project used by the Chromium team and takes away the pain of dealing with the
various differences in build platforms.
Multiple target versions of node are supported (i.e.
0.8,
0.9,
0.10, ...,
1.0,
etc.), regardless of what version of node is actually installed on your system
(
node-ninja downloads the necessary development files for the target version).
You can install with
npm:
$ npm install -g node-ninja
TODO: review this section, it is out of date.
You will also need to install:
python (
v2.7 recommended,
v3.x.x is not supported)
make
python (
v2.7 recommended,
v3.x.x is not supported) (already installed on Mac OS X)
Command Line Tools via Xcode. You can find this under the menu
Xcode -> Preferences -> Downloads
gcc and the related toolchain containing
make
v2.7.10 recommended,
v3.x.x is not supported)
call "C:\Program Files\Microsoft SDKs\Windows\v7.1\bin\Setenv.cmd" /Release /x86
call "C:\Program Files\Microsoft SDKs\Windows\v7.1\bin\Setenv.cmd" /Release /x64
If you have multiple Python versions installed, you can identify which Python
version
node-ninja uses by setting the '--python' variable:
node-ninja --python /path/to/python2.7
If
node-ninja is called by way of
npm and you have multiple versions of
Python installed, then you can set
npm's 'python' config key to the appropriate
value:
npm config set python /path/to/executable/python2.7
Note that OS X is just a flavour of Unix and so needs
python,
make, and C/C++.
An easy way to obtain these is to install XCode from Apple,
and then use it to install the command line tools (under Preferences -> Downloads).
To compile your native addon, first go to its root directory:
cd my_node_addon
The next step is to generate the appropriate project build files for the current
platform. Use
configure for that:
Note: The
configure step looks for the
binding.gyp file in the current
directory to process. See below for instructions on creating the
binding.gyp file.
Now you will have either a
Makefile (on Unix platforms) or a
vcxproj file
(on Windows) in the
build/ directory. Next invoke the
build command:
Now you have your compiled
.node bindings file! The compiled bindings end up
in
build/Debug/ or
build/Release/, depending on the build mode. At this point
you can require the
.node file with Node and run your tests!
Note: To create a Debug build of the bindings file, pass the
--debug (or
-d) switch when running either the
configure,
build or
rebuild command.
The
binding.gyp file describes the configuration to build your module in a JSON-like format. This file gets placed in the root of
your package, alongside the
package.json file.
A barebones
gyp file appropriate for building a node addon looks like:
# A minimal gyp file
{
"targets": [
{
"target_name": "binding",
"sources": [ "src/binding.cc" ],
},
],
}
Note that the file format allows trailing commas, and
# comments.
node-ninja accepts the following commands:
|Command
|Description
build
|Invokes
make/
msbuild.exe and builds the native addon
clean
|Removes the
build directory if it exists
configure
|Generates project build files for the current platform
rebuild
|Runs
clean,
configure and
build all in a row
install
|Installs node development header files for the given version
list
|Lists the currently installed node development file versions
remove
|Removes the node development header files for the given version
node-gyp accepts the following command options:
|Option
|Description
-j n,
--jobs n
|For
build: run parallel builds
--silly,
--loglevel=silly
|Log all progress to console
--verbose,
--loglevel=verbose
|Log most progress to console
--silent,
--loglevel=silent
|Don't log anything
--debug
|Make Debug build (default=Release)
--release,
--no-debug
|Make Release build
--builddir x
|Build in this directory (default=build)
Node-ninja is licensed under the Mozilla Public License version 2.0. See LICENSE.
Part of this code coming from node-gyp are licensed under the MIT license as follows:
Copyright (c) 2012 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.