node-nightly

by hemanth.hm
1.7.3 (see all)

node-nightly at your finger tips!

Readme

node-nightly Build Status

Install

$ npm install --global node-nightly

Usage

For the first time:

$ node-nightly 
Downloading the nightly version, hang on...


node-nightly is available on CLI!

And then:

$ node-nightly --inspect --debug-brk index.js
Debugger listening on port 9229.
To start debugging, open the following URL in Chrome:
    chrome-devtools://devtools/remote/serve_file/@521e5b7e2b7cc66b4006a8a54cb9c4e57494a5ef/inspector.html?experiments=true&v8only=true&ws=localhost:9229/node
Debugger attached.
Waiting for the debugger to disconnect...

Additional commands

  1. node-nightly --version {version} Install a specific nightly. This is useful if the nightly is broken.
  2. node-nightly --upgrade Install the latest nightly

GIF FTW!

node-nightly

License

MIT © Hemanth.HM

