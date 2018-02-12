$ npm install --global node-nightly
For the first time:
$ node-nightly
Downloading the nightly version, hang on...
node-nightly is available on CLI!
And then:
$ node-nightly --inspect --debug-brk index.js
Debugger listening on port 9229.
To start debugging, open the following URL in Chrome:
chrome-devtools://devtools/remote/serve_file/@521e5b7e2b7cc66b4006a8a54cb9c4e57494a5ef/inspector.html?experiments=true&v8only=true&ws=localhost:9229/node
Debugger attached.
Waiting for the debugger to disconnect...
node-nightly --version {version} Install a specific nightly. This is useful if the nightly is broken.
node-nightly --upgrade Install the latest nightly
GIF FTW!
MIT © Hemanth.HM