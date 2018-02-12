Install

$ npm install

Usage

For the first time:

$ node-nightly Downloading the nightly version, hang on... node-nightly is available on CLI!

And then:

$ node-nightly --inspect --debug-brk index.js Debugger listening on port 9229. To start debugging, open the following URL in Chrome: chrome-devtools://devtools/remote/serve_file/@521e5b7e2b7cc66b4006a8a54cb9c4e57494a5ef/inspector.html?experiments= true &v8only= true &ws=localhost:9229/node Debugger attached. Waiting for the debugger to disconnect...

Additional commands

node-nightly --version {version} Install a specific nightly. This is useful if the nightly is broken. node-nightly --upgrade Install the latest nightly

GIF FTW!

License

MIT © Hemanth.HM