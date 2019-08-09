A library utility for reading netstat data. It's been tested on Ubuntu 14.04/16.04, Windows 7 and OS X Yosemite.
node-netstat can be installed via npm:
$ npm install node-netstat
var netstat = require('node-netstat');
netstat({
filter: {
pid: 4123,
protocol: 'tcp'
},
limit: 5
}, function (data) {
// a single line of data read from netstat
});
void netstat(object options, function handler)
Executes a netstat query with any
options supplied and executes
handler for each line result read from netstat.
The
handler signature is
void|boolean function(object parsedItem) where
parsedItem represents a single result from netstat. A typical
parsedItem will look like this:
var item = {
protocol: String, // 'tcp', 'udp', or 'tcp6'
local: {
port: Number,
address: String // null if a loopback address
},
remote: {
port: Number,
address: String // null if a loopback address
},
state: '',
pid: Number // 0 if it could not be found/parsed
};
If the return value is
false, processing will stop and any remaining results will not be parsed.
os.platform().
handler won't get called.
object netstat.commands
A hash map with command pattern objects:
{
cmd: 'netstat',
args: ['-lmnop', '--tcp']
};
The keys in
netstat.commands correspond to the standard
os.platform() return values ('linux', 'win32').
object netstat.parsers
A hash map of line parse handlers with keys corresponding to
os.platform() values.
Line parsers have the following signature:
function (line, callback) {
// parse line contents
callback(parsedItem);
}
line is a raw line of output read from netstat.
callback is a function and accepts a single argument: the parsed data object.
object netstat.parserFactories
A hash map of the factory functions used to generate the default parsers with keys corresponding to
os.platform() values. Some factories include options that may be customized for specific use cases.
processName in results. Default: false
const netstat = require('node-netstat');
netstat.parsers.linux = netstat.parserFactories.linux({
parseName: true,
});
netstat({}, item => console.log(item));
/* output:
{ protocol: 'tcp',
local: { port: 631, address: '127.0.0.1' },
remote: { port: NaN, address: null },
state: 'LISTEN',
pid: 0,
processName: '' }
{ protocol: 'tcp',
local: { port: 1339, address: '127.0.0.1' },
remote: { port: NaN, address: null },
state: 'LISTEN',
pid: 10474,
processName: 'node' }
*/
object netstat.filters
A hash map of closure factories to handle logic for certain options. See source for more details on implementations for specific filters.
object netstat.utils
An object with several useful functions for implementing custom parsers.
string netstat.version
The version of node-netstat
async netstat externally
If the
watch option is set, the line handler can never be called. To deal with this scenario, a handler is returned and can be called to cancel netstat watching externally.
const impossibleFilter = {...};
let handler = netstat(impossibleFilter, item => console.log(item));
...
// Some time later we need to finish our script,
// we cancel netsat so
handler.cancel();
Any subsequent call to
handler.cancel() takes no effect.
node-netstat is highly extensible via the
filters,
parsers, and
commands properties.
If you see a bug or have a suggestion, feel free to open an issue here.
PR's welcome! There are no strict style guidelines, just follow best practices and try to keep with the general look & feel of the code present. All submissions must pass jslint and have a test to verify (if applicable).
Unlicense. This is a Public Domain work.
"Make art not law" -Nina Paley