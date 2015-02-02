openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nn

node-netcat

by Joaquim Serafim
1.4.8 (see all)

Arbitrary TCP and UDP connections and listens

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

214

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-netcat

Build StatusCode Coverage 100%ISC License

Description

Arbitrary TCP and UDP connections and listens to be used in Node.js

This module try to implement all that "nc" allows to be used in Node.js, this is a good module to implement simple server/client testing stuff or even to create simple tcp servers and clients.

Current features:

  • open TCP/UDP connections and sending messages (client)
  • listen on arbitary TCP/UDP ports and response to the received messages (server)
  • PortScan (portscan)
  • TCP only deal with IPV4

var Netcat = require('node-netcat')

ncnode-netcat
nc listener (-k -l cmdline)Necat.server
nc host portNetcat.client
nc -z host port_start[-port_end]Netcat.portscan

Installation

npm i --save node-netcat

Netcat -> API

Client

Netcat.client(port, host, [options])

  • port {int} required
  • host {string} required
  • options
    • timeout {int} define a connection timeout in miliseconds, default to 60000,
    • read_encoding {string} the read encoding, default to 'buffer', others values ascii, hex,utf8, base64

start()

client starts the connection

close()

close the connection

send(message, [close_connection], [callback])

send messages and can close the connection after send the message

  • message {string} don't need to be a Buffer
  • close_connection {boolean} default to false
  • callback - {function} ?

events

  • open callback()
  • data callback(data)
  • error callback(err)
  • close callback()

Server (-k -l)

new Netcat.server(port, [host], [options])

  • port {int} required
  • host {string} required
  • options
    • timeout {int} define a connection timeout in miliseconds, default to 60000,
    • read_encoding {string} the read encoding, default to 'buffer', others values ascii, hex,utf8, base64

listen()

initialize the server

close()

close the server but must not exists active clients

send(client, message, [close_connection], [callback])

send messages to a particular client and can close the connection after send the message

  • message {string} don't need to be a Buffer
  • close_connection {boolean} default to false
  • callback - {function} ? parameter will be executed when the data is finally written out, this may not be immediately

getClients()

return an array with all active clients

events

  • ready callback() - server it's ready
  • data callback(data)
  • client_on callback(client)
  • client_off callback(client)
  • error callback(err)
  • close callback()

UDP Client (-u)

Netcat.udpClient(port, host, [options])

  • port {int} required
  • host {string} required
  • options
    • timeout {int} define a connection timeout in miliseconds, default to 60000,
    • read_encoding {string} the read encoding, default to 'buffer', others values ascii, hex,utf8, base64

events

  • open callback()
  • message callback(message, {port, address}, protocol_family[ipv4 | ipv6])
  • error callback(err)
  • close callback()

start()

init the client

close()

close the client

send(message)

send a message and the message should not be a Buffer

A Note about UDP datagram size

The maximum size of an IPv4/v6 datagram depends on the MTU (Maximum Transmission Unit) and on the Payload Length field size.

The Payload Length field is 16 bits wide, which means that a normal payload cannot be larger than 64K octets including internet header and data (65,507 bytes = 65,535 − 8 bytes UDP header − 20 bytes IP header); this is generally true for loopback interfaces, but such long datagrams are impractical for most hosts and networks.

The MTU is the largest size a given link layer technology can support for datagrams. For any link, IPv4 mandates a minimum MTU of 68 octets, while the recommended MTU for IPv4 is 576 (typically recommended as the MTU for dial-up type applications), whether they arrive whole or in fragments.

For IPv6, the minimum MTU is 1280 octets, however, the mandatory minimum fragment reassembly buffer size is 1500 octets. The value of 68 octets is very small, since most current link layer technologies have a minimum MTU of 1500 (like Ethernet).

Note that it's impossible to know in advance the MTU of each link through which a packet might travel, and that generally sending a datagram greater than the (receiver) MTU won't work (the packet gets silently dropped, without informing the source that the data did not reach its intended recipient).

UDP Server (-u -k -l)

Netcat.udpServer(port, host, [options])

  • port {int} required
  • host {string} required
  • options
    • timeout {int} define a connection timeout in miliseconds, default to 60000,
    • read_encoding {string} the read encoding, default to 'buffer', others values ascii, hex,utf8, base64

bind()

binding to a port

close()

events

  • ready callback() - server it's ready
  • data callback(data)
  • error callback(err)
  • close callback()

PortScan (-z [port_start-port_end])

scan.run(host, ports*, callback)

  • host {string}
  • ports {int | expression} a single port 80 or between various ports for example: 22-80
  • callback {function}

Examples

Client

var NetcatClient = require('node-netcat').client;
var client = NetcatClient(5000, 'localhost');
    
client.on('open', function () {
    console.log('connect');
    client.send('this is a test' + '\n');
});

client.on('data', function (data) {
  console.log(data.toString('ascii'));
  client.send('Goodbye!!!', true);
});

client.on('error', function (err) {
  console.log(err);
});

client.on('close', function () {
  console.log('close');
});

client.start();

Server

var NetcatServer = require('node-netcat').server;
var server = NetcatServer(5000);

server.on('ready', function() {
    console.log('server ready');
});

server.on('data', function(client, data) {
    console.log('server rx: ' + data + ' from ' + client);
});

server.on('client_on', function(client) {
    console.log('client on ', client);
});

server.on('client_of', function(client) {
    console.log('client off ', client);
});

server.on('error', function(err) {
    console.log(err);
});

server.on('close', function() {
    console.log('server closed');
});

server.listen();// start to listening
    
// get active clients
var clients = server.getClients();

// send messages to clients  and close the connection
Object.keys(clients).forEach(function(client) {
    server.send(clients[client], 'received ' + data, true);
});

// or a normal message  
server.send(client, 'message');

UDP Client

var NetcatUdpClient = require('node-netcat').udpClient;
var client = NetcatUdpClient(5000, '127.0.0.1');

client.on('open', function() { 
    console.log('open');
});

client.once('error', function(err) {
    console.error('err');
});

client.once('close', function() {
    console.log('client, closed');
});

clien.send('Hello World');

UDP Server

var NetcatUdpServer = require('node-netcat').udpServer;
var server = NetcatUdpServer(5000, '127.0.0.1');

server.on('data', function(msg, client, protocol) {
  console.log('rx: ' + msg + ', from ' + client);
});

server.on('ready', function() {
    console.log('ready');
});

server.once('error', function(err) {
    console.log(err);
});

server.once('close', function() {
    console.log('close');
});

server.bind();

setTimeout(function () {
  server.close();
}, 30000);

PortScan

var scan = require('node-netcat').portscan();

scan.run('google.com', '80-81', function(err, res) {
    if (err) {
        // ERR
    } else {
        // RES
    }
});

Development

this projet has been set up with a precommit that forces you to follow a code style, no jshint issues and 100% of code coverage before commit

to run test

npm test

to run jshint

npm run jshint

to run code style

npm run code-style

to run check code coverage

npm run check-coverage

to open the code coverage report

npm run open-coverage

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial