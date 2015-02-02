Description

Arbitrary TCP and UDP connections and listens to be used in Node.js

This module try to implement all that "nc" allows to be used in Node.js, this is a good module to implement simple server/client testing stuff or even to create simple tcp servers and clients.

Current features:

open TCP/UDP connections and sending messages (client)

listen on arbitary TCP/UDP ports and response to the received messages (server)

PortScan (portscan)

TCP only deal with IPV4

var Netcat = require('node-netcat')

nc node-netcat nc listener (-k -l cmdline) Necat.server nc host port Netcat.client nc -z host port_start[-port_end] Netcat.portscan

Installation

npm i --save node-netcat

Netcat -> API

Client

Netcat.client(port, host, [options])

port {int} required

{int} required host {string} required

{string} required options timeout {int} define a connection timeout in miliseconds, default to 60000, read_encoding {string} the read encoding, default to 'buffer', others values ascii, hex,utf8, base64



client starts the connection

close the connection

send messages and can close the connection after send the message

message {string} don't need to be a Buffer

{string} don't need to be a Buffer close_connection {boolean} default to false

{boolean} default to false callback - {function} ?

events

open callback()

callback() data callback(data)

callback(data) error callback(err)

callback(err) close callback()

Server (-k -l)

new Netcat.server(port, [host], [options])

port {int} required

{int} required host {string} required

{string} required options timeout {int} define a connection timeout in miliseconds, default to 60000, read_encoding {string} the read encoding, default to 'buffer', others values ascii, hex,utf8, base64



initialize the server

close the server but must not exists active clients

send messages to a particular client and can close the connection after send the message

message {string} don't need to be a Buffer

{string} don't need to be a Buffer close_connection {boolean} default to false

{boolean} default to false callback - {function} ? parameter will be executed when the data is finally written out, this may not be immediately

return an array with all active clients

events

ready callback() - server it's ready

callback() - server it's ready data callback(data)

callback(data) client_on callback(client)

callback(client) client_off callback(client)

callback(client) error callback(err)

callback(err) close callback()

UDP Client (-u)

Netcat.udpClient(port, host, [options])

port {int} required

{int} required host {string} required

{string} required options timeout {int} define a connection timeout in miliseconds, default to 60000, read_encoding {string} the read encoding, default to 'buffer', others values ascii, hex,utf8, base64



events

open callback()

callback() message callback(message, {port, address}, protocol_family[ipv4 | ipv6])

callback(message, {port, address}, protocol_family[ipv4 | ipv6]) error callback(err)

callback(err) close callback()

init the client

close the client

send a message and the message should not be a Buffer

A Note about UDP datagram size

The maximum size of an IPv4/v6 datagram depends on the MTU (Maximum Transmission Unit) and on the Payload Length field size. The Payload Length field is 16 bits wide, which means that a normal payload cannot be larger than 64K octets including internet header and data (65,507 bytes = 65,535 − 8 bytes UDP header − 20 bytes IP header); this is generally true for loopback interfaces, but such long datagrams are impractical for most hosts and networks. The MTU is the largest size a given link layer technology can support for datagrams. For any link, IPv4 mandates a minimum MTU of 68 octets, while the recommended MTU for IPv4 is 576 (typically recommended as the MTU for dial-up type applications), whether they arrive whole or in fragments. For IPv6, the minimum MTU is 1280 octets, however, the mandatory minimum fragment reassembly buffer size is 1500 octets. The value of 68 octets is very small, since most current link layer technologies have a minimum MTU of 1500 (like Ethernet). Note that it's impossible to know in advance the MTU of each link through which a packet might travel, and that generally sending a datagram greater than the (receiver) MTU won't work (the packet gets silently dropped, without informing the source that the data did not reach its intended recipient).

UDP Server (-u -k -l)

Netcat.udpServer(port, host, [options])

port {int} required

{int} required host {string} required

{string} required options timeout {int} define a connection timeout in miliseconds, default to 60000, read_encoding {string} the read encoding, default to 'buffer', others values ascii, hex,utf8, base64



binding to a port

events

ready callback() - server it's ready

callback() - server it's ready data callback(data)

callback(data) error callback(err)

callback(err) close callback()

PortScan (-z [port_start-port_end])

host {string}

{string} ports {int | expression} a single port 80 or between various ports for example: 22-80

{int | expression} a single port 80 or between various ports for example: 22-80 callback {function}

Examples

Client

var NetcatClient = require ( 'node-netcat' ).client; var client = NetcatClient( 5000 , 'localhost' ); client.on( 'open' , function ( ) { console .log( 'connect' ); client.send( 'this is a test' + '

' ); }); client.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log(data.toString( 'ascii' )); client.send( 'Goodbye!!!' , true ); }); client.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); client.on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'close' ); }); client.start();

Server

var NetcatServer = require ( 'node-netcat' ).server; var server = NetcatServer( 5000 ); server.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { console .log( 'server ready' ); }); server.on( 'data' , function ( client, data ) { console .log( 'server rx: ' + data + ' from ' + client); }); server.on( 'client_on' , function ( client ) { console .log( 'client on ' , client); }); server.on( 'client_of' , function ( client ) { console .log( 'client off ' , client); }); server.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); server.on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'server closed' ); }); server.listen(); var clients = server.getClients(); Object .keys(clients).forEach( function ( client ) { server.send(clients[client], 'received ' + data, true ); }); server.send(client, 'message' );

UDP Client

var NetcatUdpClient = require ( 'node-netcat' ).udpClient; var client = NetcatUdpClient( 5000 , '127.0.0.1' ); client.on( 'open' , function ( ) { console .log( 'open' ); }); client.once( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error( 'err' ); }); client.once( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'client, closed' ); }); clien.send( 'Hello World' );

UDP Server

var NetcatUdpServer = require ( 'node-netcat' ).udpServer; var server = NetcatUdpServer( 5000 , '127.0.0.1' ); server.on( 'data' , function ( msg, client, protocol ) { console .log( 'rx: ' + msg + ', from ' + client); }); server.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { console .log( 'ready' ); }); server.once( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); server.once( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'close' ); }); server.bind(); setTimeout( function ( ) { server.close(); }, 30000 );

PortScan

var scan = require ( 'node-netcat' ).portscan(); scan.run( 'google.com' , '80-81' , function ( err, res ) { if (err) { } else { } });

Development

this projet has been set up with a precommit that forces you to follow a code style, no jshint issues and 100% of code coverage before commit

to run test

npm test

to run jshint

npm run jshint

to run code style

npm run code-style

to run check code coverage

npm run check-coverage

to open the code coverage report