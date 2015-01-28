If you're in need of a non-binary ZIP library for node.js, I'd like to redirect you to node-archiver.
All the current ZIP solutions for node.js are wrappers around existing zip executables, spawning on demand.
To all of you who rather have a native implementation of zip'ing in javascript there is node-native-zip.
This package works with
Buffer objects, which allows you to do complex in-memory stuff with the least
amount of overhead.
It has been inspired by JSZip.
Via NPM:
npm install node-native-zip
Via GIT:
git clone git://github.com/janjongboom/node-native-zip.git
There are two ways to feed files into a new .zip file. Either by adding
Buffer objects, or by adding
an array of files.
var fs = require("fs");
var zip = require("node-native-zip");
var archive = new zip();
archive.add("hello.txt", new Buffer("Hello world", "utf8"));
var buffer = archive.toBuffer();
fs.writeFile("./test1.zip", buffer, function () {
console.log("Finished");
});
var fs = require("fs");
var zip = require("node-native-zip");
var archive = new zip();
archive.addFiles([
{ name: "moehah.txt", path: "./test/moehah.txt" },
{ name: "images/suz.jpg", path: "./test/images.jpg" }
], function (err) {
if (err) return console.log("err while adding files", err);
var buff = archive.toBuffer();
fs.writeFile("./test2.zip", buff, function () {
console.log("Finished");
});
});
There are three API methods:
add(name, data), the 'name' is the name within the .zip file. To create a folder structure, add '/'
addFiles(files, callback), where files is an array containing objects in the form
{ name: "name/in/zip.file", path: "file-system.path" }. Callback is a function that takes 1 parameter 'err' which indicates whether an error occured.
toBuffer(), creates a new buffer and writes the zip file to it
The library currently doesn't do any compression. It stores the files via STORE. Main reason is that the compression call is synchronous at the moment, so the thread will block during compression, something to avoid. However, it is possible to add compression methods by implementing the following interface.
module.exports = (function () {
return {
indicator : [ 0x00, 0x00 ],
compress : function (content) {
// content is a Buffer object.
// you have to return a new Buffer too.
}
};
}());
The
indicator is an array consisting of two bytes indicating the compression technology.
For example:
[ 0x00, 0x00] is STORE,
[ 0x08, 0x00] is DEFLATE.
The
compress function is a method that transforms an incoming
Buffer into a new one.
The easiest to implement is probably deflate, because there is a sample in JSZip. You will only need to change the inner workings from string-based to Buffer-based.
Unzipping is more complex because of all the different compression algorithms that you may encounter in the wild. So it's not covered. Use existing libraries for that.