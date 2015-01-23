An enhancement to the mysql lib to make it a bit easier to use. Based on the existing funtionalities of (npm) mysql, it also

Handles transactions.

Provides a simple ORM, which Detects table schema automatically. Provides handy functions for creating and updating rows. Handles optimistic lock through versioning transparently. Maintains "date_created" and "last_updated" automatically. Provides database row level lock functionality.



Install

npm install node-mysql

Dependencies

"dependencies" : { "better-js-class" : "*" , "cps" : "*" , "mysql" : "*" , "underscore" : "*" }

Use

var db = require ( 'node-mysql' ); var DB = db.DB; var BaseRow = db.Row; var BaseTable = db.Table;

APIs

Please refer to the the connection pool conf in mysql package for the format of "conf".

Example

var box = new DB({ host : 'localhost' , user : 'root' , password : '' , database : 'prod_clone' });

Beyond the configuration fields provided by mysql package, there are two additional configuration fields that can be used in "conf":

useTransaction

useCursor

useTransaction

Only if "useTransaction" is provided can "db.transaction" API be called. Otherwise, calls to "db.transaction" will throw an error with the message "transation-not-setup-error". The "useTransaction" field itself is an configuration object that overrides the fields in "conf" to set up a connection pool for transactions. For instance:

Example

var box = new DB({ host : 'localhost' , user : 'root' , password : '' , database : 'prod_clone' , connectionLimit : 50 , useTransaction : { connectionLimit : 1 } });

will allow the db object "box" to use "box.transaction" API, with a connection pool for transactions set up the same way as the normal connection pool except for the connectionLimit field being overridden to 1. So in "box", there are two mysql connection pools, for normal db requests and transactional db requests, repectively. The normal connection pool's configuration is:

{ host : 'localhost' , user : 'root' , password : '' , database : 'prod_clone' , connectionLimit : 50 }

while the transactional connection pool's configuration is:

{ host : 'localhost' , user : 'root' , password : '' , database : 'prod_clone' , connectionLimit : 1 }

useCursor

Similarly to "useTransaction", only if "useCursor" is provided can "db.cursor" API be called. Otherwise, calls to "db.cursor" will throw an exception with the error message "cursor-not-setup-error". The field "useCursor" is very similar to the field "useTransaction", with the only difference that it is for setting up the mysql connection pool for cursors rather than transactions. "useCursor" is also an overriding object based upon the connection pool configuration for normal connections. For instance:

Example

var box = new DB({ host : 'localhost' , user : 'root' , password : '' , database : 'prod_clone' , connectionLimit : 50 , useCursor : { connectionLimit : 1 } });

will allow the API "box.cursor" to be called, with a connection pool for cursors set up the same way as the normal connection pool except for the connectionLimit field being overridden to 1. So in "box", there are two mysql connection pools, for normal db requests and cursor db requests, repectively. The normal connection pool's configuration is:

{ host : 'localhost' , user : 'root' , password : '' , database : 'prod_clone' , connectionLimit : 50 }

while the cursor connection pool's configuration is:

{ host : 'localhost' , user : 'root' , password : '' , database : 'prod_clone' , connectionLimit : 1 }

Use Both

"useTransaction" and "useCursor" can be used together:

Example

var box = new DB({ host : 'localhost' , user : 'root' , password : '' , database : 'prod_clone' , connectionLimit : 50 , useTransaction : { connectionLimit : 20 }, useCursor : { connectionLimit : 1 } });

This will allow all of the three APIs, "box.connect", "box.transaction" and "box.cursor" to be called. In this case, box hold three connection pools, for normal connections, transactional connections and cursor connections, respectively. The normal connection pool is configured as:

{ host : 'localhost' , user : 'root' , password : '' , database : 'prod_clone' , connectionLimit : 50 }

the transactional connection pool is configured as:

{ host : 'localhost' , user : 'root' , password : '' , database : 'prod_clone' , connectionLimit : 20 }

and the cursor connection pool is configured as:

{ host : 'localhost' , user : 'root' , password : '' , database : 'prod_clone' , connectionLimit : 1 }

The procedure is a function of the type:

function ( connection, callback ) { }

Example

var basicTest = function ( cb ) { box.connect( function ( conn, cb ) { cps.seq([ function ( _, cb ) { conn.query( 'select * from users limit 1' , cb); }, function ( res, cb ) { console .log(res); cb(); } ], cb); }, cb); };

The procedure is a function of the type:

function ( connection, callback ) { }

Note that db.transaction takes one more arguemnt than the db.connect, which is a database connection object. If this connection object is already a transactional, then it will be used directly in the provided procedure. Otherwise, the connection will be "made transactional" and then used in the provided procedure.

Example

var txnTest = function ( cb ) { var add2Rows = function ( conn, b, cb ) { dw.transaction( conn , function ( conn /*A new transactional connection is created to handle the transactional session.*/ , cb ) { cps.seq([ function ( _, cb ) { Model.Table.create(conn, getSampleDto(), cb); }, function ( _, cb ) { dw.transaction( conn , function ( conn /*No new transactional connection created. This connection is the same one as in the calling context*/ , cb ) { console .log(conn.__transaction__) Model.Table.create(conn, getSampleDto(), cb); }, cb ); }, function ( _, cb ) { if (b) { cb( null , "Commit" ); } else { throw new Error ( "Roll back" ); } } ], cb); }, cb ); }; dw.connect( function ( conn, cb ) { cps.seq([ function ( _, cb ) { add2Rows(conn, true , cb); }, function ( _, cb ) { add2Rows(conn, true , cb); } ], cb); }, cb); };

This API can be used to cursor thought the (potentially very long list of) results of a query. The procedure parameter is the operation to be applied to each row in the results of the query. Please note the following:

db.cursor will create a separate db connection for cursoring purpose. That is why this API does not take a db_connection in the parameter list, unlike most of the other db related APIs.

If there is an exception thrown out of the row handling procedure, the cursoring will be stopped and the exception will be thrown out to the top level callback (the 3rd parameter to db.cursor). If you intend for the cursor to go over all the results, you need to catch any exceptions in the row handling procedure (using cps.rescue).

Example

var cursorTest = function ( cb ) { db.connect( function ( conn, cb ) { var q = 'select * from users' ; db.cursor(q, function ( row, cb ) { cps.rescur({ 'try' : function ( ) { cps.seq([ function ( _, cb ) { var user = new User.Row(row); user.update(conn, { active : 1 }, cb); }, function ( res, cb ) { console .log(res); cb(); } ], cb); }, 'catch' : function ( err, cb ) { console .log(err); cb(); } }, cb); }, cb); }, cb); };

This function destructs the db object.

db.add(config);

This function is used to define a model that belongs to the db object. The model config object is of the following format:

{ "name" : { "type" : "String" , "description" : "the name of the table" }, "idFieldName" : { "type" : "String" , "optional" : true , "default" : "id" , "description" : "the name of the primary id column" }, "versionFieldName" : { "type" : "String" , "optional" : true , "default" : "version" , "description" : "optimistic lock version" }, "createdFieldName" : { "type" : "String" , "optional" : true , "default" : "date_created" , "description" : "creation time of the row" }, "updatedFieldName" : { "type" : "String" , "optional" : true , "default" : "last_updated" , "description" : "last update time of the row" }, "Row" : { "type" : "Object" , "optional" : true , "default" : "{}" , "description" : "the overriding method definition for the Row class of this model" }, "Table" : { "type" : "Object" , "optional" : true , "default" : "{}" , "description" : "the overriding method definition for the Table class of this model" } }

Note that db.add returns a Table object, which can be further chained with linking/joining functions such as linksTo, linkedBy and relatesTo.

Example

db.add({ name : 'orders' , idFieldName : 'order_id' , Row : { getFirstOrderItem : function ( conn, cb ) { var me = this ; cps.seq([ function ( _, cb ) { me.linkedBy(conn, 'items' , cb); }, function ( items, cb ) { cb( null , items[ 0 ]); } ], cb); } }, Table : { createOrderUsingCoupon : function ( conn, dto, coupon, cb ) { dto[ 'coupon_id' ] = coupon.getId(); this .create(conn, dto, cb); } } }) .linkedBy({ name : 'items' , key : 'order_id' , table : 'order_items' }) .linksTo({ name : 'user' , key : 'user_id' , table : 'users' }) .linksTo({ name : 'coupon' , key : 'coupon_id' , table : 'coupons' }) .linksTo({ name : 'credit_card' , key : 'credit_card_id' , table : 'credit_cards' }) ;

In this example:

We created a model for the table "orders" in the database.

We add a method getFirstOrderItem into the Row class of this model.

We add a method createOrderWithCoupon into the Table class of this model.

We follow the foreign key relations of the "orders" table to define some link relations.

db.get(table_name)

Once you use db.add to create a model in the db object, you can then use db.get to retrieve it by name. The return value of db.get if a object of the following format:

{ "Row" : { "type" : "Row object" }, "Table" : { "type" : "Table object" } }

Example

var Order = db.get( 'orders' ); var Coupon = db.get( 'coupons' ); db.connect( function ( conn, cb ) { cps.seq([ function ( _, cb ) { Coupon.Table.findByCode(conn, '10-percent-off' , cb); } function ( coupon, cb ) { var dto = { }; Order.createOrderWithCoupon(conn, dto, coupon, cb); }, function ( order, cb ) { order.getFirstOrderItem(conn, cb); }, function ( firstItem, cb ) { console .log(firstItem); cb() } ], cb); }, cb);

This is a wrapper of the query string formatting functionality provided by the mysql package. Note that this is a global static method defined on the class DB. It is NOT an instance method defined a a DB instance db.

Example

DB.format( 'select * from users where id = ?' [userId]);

The table config schema is defined as follows:

{ "name" : { "type" : "String" , "optional" : false , "description" : "the name of the database table" }, "idFieldName" : { "type" : "String" , "optional" : true , "default" : "id" , "description" : "the name of the primary id column" }, "versionFieldName" : { "type" : "String" , "optional" : true , "default" : "version" , "description" : "optimistic lock version" }, "createdFieldName" : { "type" : "String" , "optional" : true , "default" : "date_created" , "description" : "creation time of the row" }, "updatedFieldName" : { "type" : "String" , "optional" : true , "default" : "last_updated" , "description" : "last update time of the row" }, "rowClass" : { "type" : "Row class" , "optional" : false , "description" : "the Row class of this table" }, "db" : { "type" : "DB class instance" , "optional" : false , "description" : "the DB instance that the table belongs to" } }

See here for an example of creating a table.

table.create(database_connection, data_object, callback)

The callback here takes a Row object as result.

Example

var createTest = function ( cb ) { dw.connect( function ( conn, cb ) { cps.seq([ function ( _, cb ) { User.Table.create(conn, { first_name : 'Hannah' , last_name : 'Mckay' , gender : 'female' }, cb); }, function ( user, cb ) { console .log(user.get( 'first_name' )); cb(); } ], cb); }, cb); };

In the input data object, please do NOT specify the following fields:

primary ID

date_created

last_udpated

version

All of the these fields will be filled by the invocation to table.create.

table.clone(database_connection, data_object, callback)

This API is very similar to table.create. The key difference is that it does not mask out any data field carried in data_object. Instead, it literally uses every thing in data_object to create a new row. In other words, it'll honor the values of the following fields in data_object:

primary ID

date_created

last_udpated

version

This API can be useful when one attempts to clone a row in a table literally to another table (which might be in another database).

This function is not too different from doing a query directly on a database connection. The only extra thing it does is to turn the result from a list of simple hash objects to a list of Row objects of the corresponding table's "rowClass".

Example

dw.connect( function ( conn, cb ) { var o; cps.seq([ function ( _, cb ) { User.Table.find(conn, 'select * from users' , cb); }, function ( users, cb ) { console .log(users[ 0 ]); cb(); } ], cb); }, cb);

This is simply a short-hand for:

cps.seq([ function ( _, cb ) { table.find( conn, DB.format( 'select * from table_name where primary_id = ?' , [row_id]), cb ); }, function ( res, cb ) { cb(res[ 0 ]); } ], cb);

It finds a row in a table by its primary ID and returns a single row object of the table's corresponding rowClass.

This function does the same thing as findById and additionally, it locks the corresponding row for an atomic update. lockById can ONLY be used in a transaction context. Without a transaction context, it behaves the same as findById. Once a row is locked in one transaction, attempts of locking the same row in other transactions will hang until the current transaction either commits or rolls back, which release the current lock.

Example

var lockTest = function ( cb ) { var exclusiveUpdate = function ( conn, delay, value, cb ) { dw.transaction( null , function ( conn, cb ) { cps.seq([ function ( _, cb ) { Model.Table.lockById(conn, 1 , cb); }, function ( res, cb ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { cb( null , res); }, delay); }, function ( row, cb ) { row.update(conn, { 'subscription_status' : value}, cb); }, function ( res, cb ) { cb(); } ], cb) }, cb); }; var conn; dw.transaction(conn, function ( conn, cb ) { cps.seq([ function ( _, cb ) { cps.parallel([ function ( cb ) { exclusiveUpdate(conn, 2000 , 'foo1' , cb); }, function ( cb ) { exclusiveUpdate(conn, 0 , 'bar1' , cb); } ], cb); }, function ( res, cb ) { console .log(res); cb(); } ], cb); }, cb); };

In this example, two threads are executed in parallel. The thread of setting value "bar1" will be block by the thread of setting value "foo1".

This finds all the rows in a table.

This is a short-hand for:

DB.format( 'select * from table_name' + query_string, variable_bindings);

It simply prepend a partial string indicating from which table the query is being performed. This might come handy in many cases.

here.

The config object has the following schema:

{ "name" : { "type" : "String" , "description" : "The name of the field to add to the row's data." }, "key" : { "type" : "String" , "description" : "The key that belongs to the other table and links to the current table." }, "table" : { "type" : "String" , "description" : "The name of the table that the current table is linked by." } }

Example

Order.Table .linkedBy({ name : 'items' , table : OrderItem.Table, key : 'order_id' }) ;

Once a "linkedBy" is set up on a table, a row object corresponding to this table can call the "linkedBy" method to pull more (associated) data into the row. See examples here.

table.relatesTo(config)

The config object has the following schema:

{ "name" : { "type" : "String" , "description" : "The name of the field to add to the row's data." }, "through" : { "type" : "String" , "description" : "The name of the through table, which joins both the current table and the target table." }, "leftKey" : { "type" : "String" , "description" : "The key that belongs to the current table and joins with the through table." }, "table" : { "type" : "String" , "description" : "The name of the target table that the current table is joining thourgh the through-table." }, "rightKey" : { "type" : "String" , "description" : "The key that belongs to the target table and joins with the through table." } }

Example

Order.Table .relatesTo({ name : 'coupons' , leftKey : 'order_id' , through : 'order_coupons' , rightKey : 'coupon_id' , table : 'coupons' }) ;

table.relatesTo is designed to represent ORM of a many-to-many relation. Once a "relatesTo" is set up on a table, a row object corresponding to this table can call the "relatesTo" method to pull more (associated) data into the row. See examples here.

After having a concrete Row class, row instances can be created using it. The row_data parameter is an object mapping database table column names to their corresponding values.

Example

new User.Row({ first_name : 'Hannah' , last_name : 'Mckay' , gender : 'female' });

Get the value of a certain column from the row object.

Get the primary ID of the row object.

Given a "linkedBy" setup in the corresponding "Table" object, row.linkedBy pulls further relevant data into the row.

Example

var order; cps.seq([ function ( _, cb ) { Order.Table.findById(conn, id, cb); }, function ( res, cb ) { order = res; order.linkedBy(conn, 'items' , cb); }, function ( items, cb ) { console .log(items); console .log(order.get( 'items' )); cb(); } ], cb);

Given a "relatesTo" setup in the corresponding "Table" object, row.relatesTo pulls further relevant data into the row.

Example