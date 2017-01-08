How to install

npm install node-mutex

node-mutex ensures synchronicity of critical code blocks across multiple nodejs instances. This is achieved with the help of redis and some clever aproach to managing locks .

How to use

var mutex = require ( 'node-mutex' )(); mutex.lock( 'key' , function ( err, unlock ) { if ( err ) { console .error( err ); console .error( 'Unable to acquire lock' ); } unlock(); });

How to use ( Promise API )

var mutex = require ( 'node-mutex' )(); mutex .lock( 'key' ) .then( function ( unlock ) { unlock(); } );

Options

var mutex = require ( 'node-mutex' )(opts);

List of available options:

host : host to connect redis on ( 127.0.0.1 )

: host to connect redis on ( ) port : port to connect redis on ( 6379 )

: port to connect redis on ( ) url : url to connect redis, this option replace values of host and port. Format: [redis:]//[[user][:password@]][host][:port][/db-number][?db=db-number[&password=bar[&option=value]]]

: url to connect redis, this option replace values of host and port. Format: prefix : port to connect redis on ( mutex: )

: port to connect redis on ( ) sleepTime : maximum time in milliseconds to wait before retrying the acquisition of lock ( 250 )

: maximum time in milliseconds to wait before retrying the acquisition of lock ( ) expireTime : time in milliseconds before the lock expires ( 3000 )

: time in milliseconds before the expires ( ) pub : optional, the redis client to publish events on

: optional, the redis client to publish events on sub : optional, the redis client to subscribe to events on

License

MIT