npm install node-mutex
node-mutex ensures synchronicity of
critical code blocks across multiple nodejs instances. This is achieved with the help of
redis and some clever aproach to managing
locks.
var mutex = require( 'node-mutex' )();
mutex.lock( 'key', function( err, unlock ) {
if ( err ) {
console.error( err );
console.error( 'Unable to acquire lock' );
}
//synchronized code block
unlock();
});
var mutex = require( 'node-mutex' )();
mutex
.lock( 'key' )
.then( function( unlock ) {
//synchronized code block
unlock();
} );
var mutex = require('node-mutex')(opts);
List of available options:
host: host to connect redis on (
127.0.0.1)
port: port to connect redis on (
6379)
url: url to connect redis, this option replace values of host and port. Format:
[redis:]//[[user][:password@]][host][:port][/db-number][?db=db-number[&password=bar[&option=value]]]
prefix: port to connect redis on (
mutex:)
sleepTime: maximum time in milliseconds to wait before retrying the acquisition of lock (
250)
expireTime: time in milliseconds before the
lock expires (
3000)
pub: optional, the redis client to publish events on
sub: optional, the redis client to subscribe to events on
MIT