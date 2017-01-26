murmurhash V2, support utf8 Buffer.

Install

$ npm install node-murmurhash --save

Usage

var murmurhash = require ( 'node-murmurhash' ); murmurhash( 'hello 中国' , 97 );

Benchmark

node version: v4. 2.1 , date: Tue Dec 01 2015 14 : 06 : 01 GMT+ 0800 (CST) Starting... 4 tests completed. murmurhash (new Buffer( 'haha, this is key' ) ) x 18 , 416 , 878 ops/sec ± 0.70% ( 96 runs sampled) murmurhash (new Buffer( '快使用双节棍，嘿嘿嘿嘿。' ) ) x 12 , 709 , 085 ops/sec ± 0.80% ( 93 runs sampled) murmurhash ( 'haha, this is key' ) x 804 , 541 ops/sec ± 24.21% ( 90 runs sampled) murmurhash ( '快使用双节棍，嘿嘿嘿嘿。' ) x 797 , 345 ops/sec ± 0.93% ( 92 runs sampled)

see also: benchmark.js

License

MIT