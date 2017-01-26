openbase logo
node-murmurhash

by node-modules
2.1.0 (see all)

murmurhash, support utf8 Buffer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

555

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-murmurhash

NPM version build status Test coverage David deps npm download

murmurhash V2, support utf8 Buffer.

Install

$ npm install node-murmurhash --save

Usage

var murmurhash = require('node-murmurhash');

murmurhash('hello 中国', 97); // 1248731102

Benchmark

node version: v4.2.1, date: Tue Dec 01 2015 14:06:01 GMT+0800 (CST)

Starting...
4 tests completed.

murmurhash(new Buffer('haha, this is key')) x 18,416,878 ops/sec ±0.70% (96 runs sampled)
murmurhash(new Buffer('快使用双节棍，嘿嘿嘿嘿。'))      x 12,709,085 ops/sec ±0.80% (93 runs sampled)
murmurhash('haha, this is key')             x    804,541 ops/sec ±24.21% (90 runs sampled)
murmurhash('快使用双节棍，嘿嘿嘿嘿。')                  x    797,345 ops/sec ±0.93% (92 runs sampled)

see also: benchmark.js

License

MIT

