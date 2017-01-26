murmurhash V2, support utf8 Buffer.
$ npm install node-murmurhash --save
var murmurhash = require('node-murmurhash');
murmurhash('hello 中国', 97); // 1248731102
node version: v4.2.1, date: Tue Dec 01 2015 14:06:01 GMT+0800 (CST)
Starting...
4 tests completed.
murmurhash(new Buffer('haha, this is key')) x 18,416,878 ops/sec ±0.70% (96 runs sampled)
murmurhash(new Buffer('快使用双节棍，嘿嘿嘿嘿。')) x 12,709,085 ops/sec ±0.80% (93 runs sampled)
murmurhash('haha, this is key') x 804,541 ops/sec ±24.21% (90 runs sampled)
murmurhash('快使用双节棍，嘿嘿嘿嘿。') x 797,345 ops/sec ±0.93% (92 runs sampled)
see also: benchmark.js