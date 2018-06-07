Create mongoose fixtures from a dataset.

This will iteratively insert records through mongoose.

install

npm install node-mongoose-fixtures

usage

var fixtures = require ( 'node-mongoose-fixtures' ); fixtures({ <table name>: [ <record>, <record> ], <table name>: [ <record>, <record> ] });

examples

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), Schema = mongoose.Schema, fixtures = require ( 'node-mongoose-fixtures' ); var userSchema = new Schema({ username : String , password : String }); mongoose.model( 'users' , userSchema); var bookSchema = new Schema({ title : String }); mongoose.model( 'books' , bookSchema); fixtures({ users : [ { username : 'one' , password : 'pass' }, { username : 'two' , password : 'pass' } ], books : [ { title : 'Enders Game' }, { title : 'Speaker of the Dead' } ] }, function ( err, data ) { }); fixtures.save( 'users' , { users : [ { username : 'one' , password : 'pass' }, { username : 'two' , password : 'pass' } ] }); fixtures( 'users' , function ( err, data ) { });

api

Create Dataset

fixtures(dataset, <mongoose instance>, <callback>);

Immediately creates the documents from the dataset through the mongoose connection.

dataset can be a hash or a name of a named fixture.

can be a hash or a name of a named fixture. mongoose instance is optional and is a singular instance of mongoose.

is optional and is a singular instance of mongoose. callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It's parameters are callback(error, data documents). Both arguments are arrays. The data documents are mongoose documents from the fixture data.

Save a Named Fixture

fixtures.save(name, dataset, <callback>);

Save a fixture to be used for later.

name is the name of your new named fixture.

is the name of your new named fixture. dataset is the hash of the dataset you want to save.

is the hash of the dataset you want to save. callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It's parameters are callback(err, old fixtures). The old fixtures are what you've overwritten.

Retrieve a Named Fixture's Dataset

fixtures.get(name, <callback>);

Retrieves a named fixture's dataset. If callback is omitted, this will simply return the named fixture's dataset.

name is the name of the named fixture you wish to retrieve.

is the name of the named fixture you wish to retrieve. callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It's parameters are callback(err, dataset).

Clear Named Fixture

fixtures.clear(<name>, <callback>);

Clears named fixtures.

name is optional. It's the name of the named fixture. If omitted, all named fixtures will be cleared.

is optional. It's the name of the named fixture. If omitted, all named fixtures will be cleared. callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It has no parameters.

Reset Database Collection(s)

fixtures.reset(<model name>, <mongoose instance>, <callback>);

Deletes all documents within a collection.

model name is optional. It's the name of the collection. If omitted, all collections will be purged.

is optional. It's the name of the collection. If omitted, all collections will be purged. mongoose instance is optional and is a singular instance of mongoose.

is optional and is a singular instance of mongoose. callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It's parameters are the same as the callback from mongoose.Model.remove()

support

Donations are welcome to help support the continuous development of this project.