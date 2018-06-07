Create mongoose fixtures from a dataset.
This will iteratively insert records through mongoose.
npm install node-mongoose-fixtures
var fixtures = require('node-mongoose-fixtures');
fixtures({
<table name>: [
<record>,
<record>
],
<table name>: [
<record>,
<record>
]
});
var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
Schema = mongoose.Schema,
fixtures = require('node-mongoose-fixtures');
// User
var userSchema = new Schema({
username: String,
password: String
});
mongoose.model('users', userSchema);
// Book
var bookSchema = new Schema({
title: String
});
mongoose.model('books', bookSchema);
// Create dataset immediately
fixtures({
users: [
{username: 'one', password: 'pass'},
{username: 'two', password: 'pass'}
],
books: [
{title: 'Enders Game'},
{title: 'Speaker of the Dead'}
]
}, function(err, data) {
// data is an array of all the documents created
});
// Name a dataset for future use
fixtures.save('users', {
users: [
{username: 'one', password: 'pass'},
{username: 'two', password: 'pass'}
]
});
// Use the named dataset
fixtures('users', function(err, data) {
// Again, data is an array of all documents created
});
fixtures(dataset, <mongoose instance>, <callback>);
Immediately creates the documents from the dataset through the mongoose connection.
dataset can be a hash or a name of a named fixture.
mongoose instance is optional and is a singular instance of mongoose.
callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It's parameters are callback(error, data documents). Both arguments are arrays. The data documents are mongoose documents from the fixture data.
fixtures.save(name, dataset, <callback>);
Save a fixture to be used for later.
name is the name of your new named fixture.
dataset is the hash of the dataset you want to save.
callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It's parameters are callback(err, old fixtures). The old fixtures are what you've overwritten.
fixtures.get(name, <callback>);
Retrieves a named fixture's dataset. If callback is omitted, this will simply return the named fixture's dataset.
name is the name of the named fixture you wish to retrieve.
callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It's parameters are callback(err, dataset).
fixtures.clear(<name>, <callback>);
Clears named fixtures.
name is optional. It's the name of the named fixture. If omitted, all named fixtures will be cleared.
callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It has no parameters.
fixtures.reset(<model name>, <mongoose instance>, <callback>);
Deletes all documents within a collection.
model name is optional. It's the name of the collection. If omitted, all collections will be purged.
mongoose instance is optional and is a singular instance of mongoose.
callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It's parameters are the same as the callback from
mongoose.Model.remove()
Donations are welcome to help support the continuous development of this project.