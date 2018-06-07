openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nmf

node-mongoose-fixtures

by Kenneth Lee
0.3.0 (see all)

Create mongoose fixtures from a dataset.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-mongoose-fixtures

Build Status Code Climate

Create mongoose fixtures from a dataset.

This will iteratively insert records through mongoose.

install

npm install node-mongoose-fixtures

usage

var fixtures = require('node-mongoose-fixtures');

fixtures({
    <table name>: [
        <record>,
        <record>
    ],
    <table name>: [
        <record>,
        <record>
    ]
});

examples

var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
    Schema = mongoose.Schema,
    fixtures = require('node-mongoose-fixtures');

// User
var userSchema = new Schema({
    username: String,
    password: String
});
mongoose.model('users', userSchema);

// Book
var bookSchema = new Schema({
    title: String
});
mongoose.model('books', bookSchema);


// Create dataset immediately
fixtures({
    users: [
        {username: 'one', password: 'pass'},
        {username: 'two', password: 'pass'}
    ],
    books: [
        {title: 'Enders Game'},
        {title: 'Speaker of the Dead'}
    ]
}, function(err, data) {
    // data is an array of all the documents created
});

// Name a dataset for future use
fixtures.save('users', {
    users: [
        {username: 'one', password: 'pass'},
        {username: 'two', password: 'pass'}
    ]
});

// Use the named dataset
fixtures('users', function(err, data) {
    // Again, data is an array of all documents created
});

api

Create Dataset

fixtures(dataset, <mongoose instance>, <callback>);

Immediately creates the documents from the dataset through the mongoose connection.

  • dataset can be a hash or a name of a named fixture.
  • mongoose instance is optional and is a singular instance of mongoose.
  • callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It's parameters are callback(error, data documents). Both arguments are arrays. The data documents are mongoose documents from the fixture data.

Save a Named Fixture

fixtures.save(name, dataset, <callback>);

Save a fixture to be used for later.

  • name is the name of your new named fixture.
  • dataset is the hash of the dataset you want to save.
  • callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It's parameters are callback(err, old fixtures). The old fixtures are what you've overwritten.

Retrieve a Named Fixture's Dataset

fixtures.get(name, <callback>);

Retrieves a named fixture's dataset. If callback is omitted, this will simply return the named fixture's dataset.

  • name is the name of the named fixture you wish to retrieve.
  • callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It's parameters are callback(err, dataset).

Clear Named Fixture

fixtures.clear(<name>, <callback>);

Clears named fixtures.

  • name is optional. It's the name of the named fixture. If omitted, all named fixtures will be cleared.
  • callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It has no parameters.

Reset Database Collection(s)

fixtures.reset(<model name>, <mongoose instance>, <callback>);

Deletes all documents within a collection.

  • model name is optional. It's the name of the collection. If omitted, all collections will be purged.
  • mongoose instance is optional and is a singular instance of mongoose.
  • callback is an optional function when the action is complete. It's parameters are the same as the callback from mongoose.Model.remove()

support

Donations are welcome to help support the continuous development of this project.

Flattr Bitcoin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial