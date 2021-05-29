Setup and tear down test fixtures with MongoDB.
Use custom scripts to create indexes and more!
npm install node-mongodb-fixtures
For CLI use, it can be useful to install globally:
npm install node-mongodb-fixtures -g
const Fixtures = require('node-mongodb-fixtures');
const fixtures = new Fixtures();
fixtures
.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb')
.then(() => fixtures.unload())
.then(() => fixtures.load())
.then(() => fixtures.disconnect());
See detailed programmatic usage below
❯ mongodb-fixtures load -u mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb
The following example will load the example fixtures into a locally running MongoDB. To use another DB modify the the connection url accordingly (in step 2)
git clone https://github.com/cdimascio/node-mongodb-fixtures && cd node-mongodb-fixtures && npm install
node bin/mongodb-fixtures load -u mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb --path ./examples/fixtures
./fixtures
.json), JavaScript (
.js) files. (see file rules below)
JSON Files
The name of the JSON file is/will be the collection name. Each JSON file must contain a 'JSON Array of JSON objects'. Each JSON object is loaded as a document in the collection.
JSON files are useful when you can represent all of your documents as JSON.
[
{ "name": "Paul", "age": 36 },
{ "name": "Phoebe", "age": 26 }
]
JavaScript Files
The name of the JSON file is/will be the collection name. Each
.js file must return a 'JSON Array of JSON objects'. Each JSON object is loaded as a document in the collection.
JavaScript files are useful when you require code to represent your documents.
const { ObjectID: ObjectId } = require('mongodb');
module.exports = [
{ _id: ObjectId(), name: 'Paul', 'age': 36 },
{ _id: ObjectId(), name: 'Phoebe', 'age': 26 },
];
fixtures/
|-- people.js
|-- places.json
See
./examples/fixtures
"Collection scripts" enable you to inject your own custom logic in the fixture creation lifecycle. Each custom script is passed a reference to a MongoDB collection. You may use this reference to modify the collection however you like. For example, you can add indexes and more.
_ suffix. e.g.
people_.js.
_ denotes a script. The text preceding it,
people, is the collection name.
function that takes a
collection and returns a
Promise.
// people_.js
module.exports = function(collection) {
// Write your custom logic and return a promise
return collection.createIndex( { "address.city": 1 }, { unique: false } );
}
fixtures/
|-- people_.js
|-- people.js
|-- places.json
Note: Custom scripts run after all fixtures have completed.
use the default fixtures directory,
./fixtures
const Fixtures = require('node-mongodb-fixtures');
const fixtures = new Fixtures();
or specifiy the fixtures directory
const Fixtures = require('node-mongodb-fixtures');
const fixtures = new Fixtures({
dir: 'examples/fixtures',
mute: false, // do not mute the log output
});
or filter the fixtures present in the directory with a Regex pattern
const Fixtures = require('node-mongodb-fixtures');
const fixtures = new Fixtures({
dir: 'examples/fixtures',
filter: 'people.*',
});
Use the standard MongoDB URI connection scheme
fixtures.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb'); // returns a promise
connect(uri, options, dbName)
|arg
|type
|description
uri
|string (required)
|MongoDB connection string
options
|object (optional)
|MongoDB connection options
dbName
|string (optional)
|identifies a database to switch to. Useful when the db in the connection string differs from the db you want to connect to
See:
./examples/ex1.js
fixtures.load(); // returns a promise
fixtures.unload(); // returns a promise
fixtures.disconnect(); // returns a promise
The following example does the following:
const Fixtures = require('node-mongodb-fixtures');
const uri = 'mongodb://localhost/mydb';
const options = null;
const fixtures = new Fixtures({
dir: 'examples/fixtures',
filter: '.*',
});
fixtures
.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb')
.then(() => fixtures.unload())
.then(() => fixtures.load())
.catch(e => console.error(e))
.finally(() => fixtures.disconnect());
❯ mongodb-fixtures
Usage: mongodb-fixtures [options] [command]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-u --url <url> mongo connection string
-s --ssl use SSL
-d --db_name <name> database name
-n --ssl_novalidate use SSL with no verification
-c --ssl_ca </path/to/cert> path to cert
-p --path <path> resource path. Default ./fixtures
-f --filter <pattern> regex pattern to filter fixture names
-b --verbose verbose logs
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
load
unload
rebuild
[info ] Using fixtures directory: /Users/dimascio/git/node-mongodb-fixtures/examples/fixtures
[info ] Using database mydb
[info ] No filtering in use
[start] load people
[start] load places
[done ] load people
[done ] load places
[done ] *load all
[start] script people_.js
[done ] script people_.js
[done ] *script all
Contributors are welcome!
Special thanks to those who have contributed: