Setup and tear down test fixtures with MongoDB.

Use custom scripts to create indexes and more!

Install

npm install node-mongodb-fixtures

CLI

For CLI use, it can be useful to install globally:

npm install node-mongodb-fixtures -g

Usage

Programmatic

const Fixtures = require ( 'node-mongodb-fixtures' ); const fixtures = new Fixtures(); fixtures .connect( 'mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb' ) .then( () => fixtures.unload()) .then( () => fixtures.load()) .then( () => fixtures.disconnect());

See detailed programmatic usage below

CLI

❯ mongodb-fixtures load -u mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb

See detailed cli usage below

Try the Example

The following example will load the example fixtures into a locally running MongoDB. To use another DB modify the the connection url accordingly (in step 2)

Run the example

Clone the repo

git clone https://github.com/cdimascio/node-mongodb-fixtures && cd node-mongodb-fixtures && npm install

Load the fixtures into MongoDb

node bin/mongodb-fixtures load -u mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb --path ./examples/fixtures

Create fixtures

How

Choose a directory for your fixtures e.g. ./fixtures Create any mix of JSON ( .json ), JavaScript ( .js ) files. (see file rules below) Each filename defines a MongoDB collection

JSON Files

The name of the JSON file is/will be the collection name. Each JSON file must contain a 'JSON Array of JSON objects'. Each JSON object is loaded as a document in the collection.

JSON files are useful when you can represent all of your documents as JSON.

[ { "name" : "Paul" , "age" : 36 }, { "name" : "Phoebe" , "age" : 26 } ]

JavaScript Files

The name of the JSON file is/will be the collection name. Each .js file must return a 'JSON Array of JSON objects'. Each JSON object is loaded as a document in the collection.

JavaScript files are useful when you require code to represent your documents.

const { ObjectID : ObjectId } = require ( 'mongodb' ); module .exports = [ { _id : ObjectId(), name : 'Paul' , 'age' : 36 }, { _id : ObjectId(), name : 'Phoebe' , 'age' : 26 }, ];

Example Structure

fixtures/ | |

See ./examples/fixtures

Collection Scripts: Indexes and more...

"Collection scripts" enable you to inject your own custom logic in the fixture creation lifecycle. Each custom script is passed a reference to a MongoDB collection. You may use this reference to modify the collection however you like. For example, you can add indexes and more.

How

Create a new JavaScript file with an underscore _ suffix. e.g. people_.js . The _ denotes a script. The text preceding it, people , is the collection name. Each script is passed a single argument, the collection. Each must return a function that takes a collection and returns a Promise .

Example

module .exports = function ( collection ) { return collection.createIndex( { "address.city" : 1 }, { unique : false } ); }

fixtures/ | | |

Note: Custom scripts run after all fixtures have completed.

Programmatic Usage

Init

use the default fixtures directory, ./fixtures

const Fixtures = require ( 'node-mongodb-fixtures' ); const fixtures = new Fixtures();

or specifiy the fixtures directory

const Fixtures = require ( 'node-mongodb-fixtures' ); const fixtures = new Fixtures({ dir : 'examples/fixtures' , mute : false , });

or filter the fixtures present in the directory with a Regex pattern

const Fixtures = require ( 'node-mongodb-fixtures' ); const fixtures = new Fixtures({ dir : 'examples/fixtures' , filter : 'people.*' , });

Connect

Use the standard MongoDB URI connection scheme

fixtures.connect( 'mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb' );

connect(uri, options, dbName)

arg type description uri string (required) MongoDB connection string options object (optional) MongoDB connection options dbName string (optional) identifies a database to switch to. Useful when the db in the connection string differs from the db you want to connect to

See: ./examples/ex1.js

Load

fixtures.load();

Unload

fixtures.unload();

Disconnect

fixtures.disconnect();

Example

The following example does the following:

connects to mongo

then unloads all fixtures

then loads all fixtures

then disconnects

const Fixtures = require ( 'node-mongodb-fixtures' ); const uri = 'mongodb://localhost/mydb' ; const options = null ; const fixtures = new Fixtures({ dir : 'examples/fixtures' , filter : '.*' , }); fixtures .connect( 'mongodb://localhost:27017/mydb' ) .then( () => fixtures.unload()) .then( () => fixtures.load()) .catch( e => console .error(e)) .finally( () => fixtures.disconnect());

CLI Usage

❯ mongodb-fixtures Usage: mongodb-fixtures [options] [command] Options: -V, --version output the version number -u --url <url> mongo connection string -s --ssl use SSL -d --db_name <name> database name -n --ssl_novalidate use SSL with no verification -c --ssl_ca </path/to/cert> path to cert -p --path <path> resource path. Default ./fixtures -f --filter <pattern> regex pattern to filter fixture names -b --verbose verbose logs -h, --help output usage information Commands: load unload rebuild

Example Output

[info ] Using fixtures directory: /Users/dimascio/git/node-mongodb-fixtures/examples/fixtures [info ] Using database mydb [info ] No filtering in use [start] load people [start] load places [done ] load people [done ] load places [done ] *load all [start] script people_.js [done ] script people_.js [done ] *script all

Contributors

Contributors are welcome!

Special thanks to those who have contributed:

