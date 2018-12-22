A tool to quickly populate your mongo db from a set of .json files. The concept is very similar to Ruby on Rails idea of seeding a database. This allows a new developer to pull down the source code for a project (which contains .json files to populate their mongodb with) and run a command and bingo!! database populated and ready to rock.
$ npm install -g node-mongo-seeds
Generate the setup file
seed.js.
From the root of your project:
$ seed-setup
Replace
"localhost/LOCAL_DB_NAME" with the path to your mongodb in your brand new
seed.js file
Create a
/seeds folder in your project root and put
.json files or
.js files which export a json object in there.
The name of the file is going to be the collection name in mongo and the contents
of the file will be populated into that mongo collection.
Seed your mongodb with all your data from your
/seeds folder.
From the root of your project:
$ seed
$ seed --help
Usage: seed [options]
Options:
-s, --seeds-folder [folder] Use seeds folder [folder]
-h, --help output usage information
Note: Every time you run
$ seed it will blow away all the data in your collections and re-populate them with whatever is in your
/seeds directory.
You can have separate databases for each NODE_ENV that you are using. Just a put a line in
seed.js for each
NODE_ENV that you are going to use. It defaults to
undefined,
dev, and
prod but can be changed to whatever.
npm install -g ./ from project root
To run the tests, follow these instructions.
$ npm install
$ npm test
Enjoy!