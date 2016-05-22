openbase logo
by Mathias Buus
1.0.1

node module for searching on http://node-modules.com

Readme

node-modules-cli

Node.js module and cli tool for searching node-modules.com

npm install -g node-modules

Usage

After installation you can search for node modules through the terminal by doing

node-modules search my query

This will spawn a less instance will the search result nicely formatted. You can also personalize your results by ranking modules by authors you follow or star on github by running

If your github account could not be auto detected, use -u to specify it, e.g.:

For more information run node-modules help

Module

You can also use it from within your node application

var search = require('node-modules');
var stream = search('test framework', {username:'mafintosh'});

stream.on('data', function(result) {
    console.log(result);
});

stream.on('end', function() {
    console.log('no more results');
});

License

MIT

