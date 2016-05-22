Node.js module and cli tool for searching node-modules.com
npm install -g node-modules
After installation you can search for node modules through the terminal by doing
node-modules search my query
This will spawn a
less instance will the search result nicely formatted.
You can also personalize your results by ranking modules by authors you follow
or star on github by running
If your github account could not be auto detected, use
-u to specify it, e.g.:
For more information run
node-modules help
You can also use it from within your node application
var search = require('node-modules');
var stream = search('test framework', {username:'mafintosh'});
stream.on('data', function(result) {
console.log(result);
});
stream.on('end', function() {
console.log('no more results');
});
MIT