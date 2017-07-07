A flexible neural network library for Node.js and the browser. Check out a live demo of a movie recommendation engine built with Mind.

Features

Vectorized - uses a matrix implementation to process training data

Configurable - allows you to customize the network topology

Pluggable - download/upload minds that have already learned

Installation

$ yarn add node-mind

Usage

const Mind = require ( 'node-mind' ); const a = character( '.#####.' + '#.....#' + '#.....#' + '#######' + '#.....#' + '#.....#' + '#.....#' ) const b = character( '######.' + '#.....#' + '#.....#' + '######.' + '#.....#' + '#.....#' + '######.' ) const c = character( '#######' + '#......' + '#......' + '#......' + '#......' + '#......' + '#######' ) const mind = new Mind({ activator : 'sigmoid' }) .learn([ { input : a, output : map( 'a' ) }, { input : b, output : map( 'b' ) }, { input : c, output : map( 'c' ) } ]) const result = mind.predict(character( '#######' + '#......' + '#......' + '#......' + '#......' + '##.....' + '#######' )) console .log(result) function character ( string ) { return string .trim() .split( '' ) .map(integer) function integer ( symbol ) { if ( '#' === symbol) return 1 if ( '.' === symbol) return 0 } } function map ( letter ) { if (letter === 'a' ) return [ 0.1 ] if (letter === 'b' ) return [ 0.3 ] if (letter === 'c' ) return [ 0.5 ] return 0 }

Plugins

Use plugins created by the Mind community to configure pre-trained networks that can go straight to making predictions.

Here's a cool example of the way you could use a hypothetical mind-ocr plugin:

const Mind = require ( 'node-mind' ) const ocr = require ( 'mind-ocr' ) const mind = Mind() .upload(ocr) .predict( '.#####.' + '#.....#' + '#.....#' + '#######' + '#.....#' + '#.....#' + '#.....#' )

To create a plugin, simply call download on your trained mind:

const Mind = require ( 'node-mind' ) const mind = Mind() .learn([ { input : [ 0 , 0 ], output : [ 0 ] }, { input : [ 0 , 1 ], output : [ 1 ] }, { input : [ 1 , 0 ], output : [ 1 ] }, { input : [ 1 , 1 ], output : [ 0 ] } ]); const xor = mind.download()

Here's a list of available plugins:

API

Create a new instance of Mind that can learn to make predictions.

The available options are:

activator : the activation function to use, sigmoid or htan

: the activation function to use, or learningRate : the speed at which the network will learn

: the speed at which the network will learn hiddenUnits : the number of units in the hidden layer/s

: the number of units in the hidden layer/s iterations : the number of iterations to run

: the number of iterations to run hiddenLayers : the number of hidden layers

Learn from training data:

mind.learn([ { input : [ 0 , 0 ], output : [ 0 ] }, { input : [ 0 , 1 ], output : [ 1 ] }, { input : [ 1 , 0 ], output : [ 1 ] }, { input : [ 1 , 1 ], output : [ 0 ] } ])

Make a prediction:

mind.predict([ 0 , 1 ])

Download a mind:

const xor = mind.download()

Upload a mind:

mind.upload(xor)

Listen for the 'data' event, which is fired with each iteration:

mind.on( 'data' , (iteration, errors, results) => { })

Releasing / Publishing

CircleCI will handle publishing to npm. To cut a new release, just do:

$ git changelog $ vim package.json # enter < version > $ git release < version >

Where <version> follows the semver spec.

Note

If you're interested in learning more, I wrote a blog post on how to build your own neural network:

Also, here are some fantastic libraries you can check out:

License

MIT