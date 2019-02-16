MetaInspector is an npm package for web scraping purposes. You give it an URL, and it lets you easily get its title, links, images, description, keywords, meta tags....

Metainspector is inspired by the Metainspector gem by jaimeiniesta

This version requires node v6 or higher, as some dependencies make use of various bits of ES6 functionality. The 1.x.x versions are compatible with v0.x - v4 releases of node, and should be used instead for older applications.

Scraped data

client.url # URL of the page client.scheme # Scheme of the page (http, https) client.host # Hostname of the page ( like , markupvalidator.com, without the scheme) client.rootUrl # Root url (scheme + host, i.e http://simple.com/) client.title # title of the page, as string client.links # array of strings, with every link found on the page as an absolute URL client.author # page author, as string client.keywords # keywords from meta tag, as array client.charset # page charset from meta tag, as string client.description # returns the meta description, or the first long paragraph if no meta description is found client.image # Most relevant image, if defined with og:image client.images # array of strings, with every img found on the page as an absolute URL client.feeds # Get rss or atom links in meta data fields as array client.ogTitle # opengraph title client.ogDescription # opengraph description client.ogType # Open Graph Object Type client.ogUpdatedTime # Open Graph Updated Time client.ogLocale # Open Graph Locale - for languages

Options

timeout - Defines the time Metainspector will wait for the url to respond in ms maxRedirects - Specifies the number of redirects Metainspector will follow limit - The limit in the number of bytes Metainspector will download when querying a site

Usage

var MetaInspector = require ( 'node-metainspector' ); var client = new MetaInspector( "http://www.google.com" , { timeout : 5000 }); client.on( "fetch" , function ( ) { console .log( "Description: " + client.description); console .log( "Links: " + client.links.join( "," )); }); client.on( "error" , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); client.fetch();

TO DO

Finish implementation of the properties below:

Add absolutify url function to return all urls as an absolute url client.internal_links # array of strings, with every internal link found on the page as an absolute URL client.external_links # array of strings, with every external link found on the page as an absolute URL

ZOMG Fork! Thank you!

You're welcome to fork this project and send pull requests. Just remember to include tests.

Copyright (c) 2009-2012 Gabriel Cebrian, released under the MIT license