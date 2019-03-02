mbox file parser for Node.js.
From version
1.0.0 onwards, message data is passed around as
Buffer instead of
String.
You can call
msg.toString([encoding]) to convert to a string, or explicitly set the
encoding option (see below).
From the NPM repository:
$ npm install node-mbox
From the Github repository:
$ git clone https://github.com/robertklep/node-mbox.git
$ cd node-mbox
$ npm install [-g]
This module parses mbox files, as described here. Starting with version 0.1.0, it's pretty speedy, processing a 1.5GB mbox file in about 20 seconds.
Note that this module doesn't parse the mail messages themselves, for which other solutions exist (for example the quite able mailparser module from Andris Reinman).
See the included
example.js:
$ npm install mailparser
$ node example < test/test-4-message.mbox
encoding : output encoding (default:
undefined, meaning message data is passed as
Buffer)
strict : enable strict mode (emits an error when input doesn't look like valid mbox data)
stream: instead of collecting and emitting entire messages, emit a stream. This is useful if you want to process mailboxes that contain large messages (the aforementioned
mailparser accepts message streams directly)
const Mbox = require('node-mbox');
// First, different types of instantiation:
// 1. pass it a filename
const mbox = new Mbox('filename', { /* options */ });
// 2. pass it a string/buffer
const fs = require('fs');
const mailbox = fs.readFileSync('filename');
const mbox = new Mbox(mailbox, { /* options */ });
// 3. pass it a stream
const fs = require('fs');
const stream = fs.createReadStream('filename');
const mbox = new Mbox(stream, { /* options */ });
// 4. pipe a stream to it
const mbox = new Mbox({ /* options */ });
process.stdin.pipe(mbox);
// Next, catch events generated:
mbox.on('message', function(msg) {
// `msg` is a `Buffer` instance
console.log('got a message', msg.toString());
});
mbox.on('error', function(err) {
console.log('got an error', err);
});
mbox.on('end', function() {
console.log('done reading mbox file');
});
Streaming example:
const mbox = new Mbox({ stream : true });
// `message` event emits stream
mbox.on('message', function(stream) {
stream.on('data', function(chunk) {
...
}).on('end', function() {
...
});
});
process.stdin.pipe(mbox);
There is a limited number of tests:
$ cd /path/to/node-mbox/
$ npm test