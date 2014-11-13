A wrapper around Marketo's REST API.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save node-marketo-rest

Creating a connection

You will first need to obtain your OAuth information from Marketo, they have a guide out to get you started. In short, you will need to get the endpoint url, identity url, client id and client secret.

var Marketo = require ( 'node-marketo-rest' ); var marketo = new Marketo({ endpoint : 'https://123-ABC-456.mktorest.com/rest' , identity : 'https://123-ABC-456.mktorest.com/identity' , clientId : 'client id' , clientSecret : 'client secret' }); marketo.lead.find( 'id' , [ 2 , 3 ]) .then( function ( data, resp ) { });

Pagination

When a specific call results in a lot of elements, you will have to paginate to get all of the data. For example, getting all the leads in a large list will likely exceed the maximum batch size of 300. When this happens, you can check for the existence of the nextPageToken and use it in the next call:

marketo.list.getLeads( 1 ) .then( function ( data ) { if (data.nextPageToken) { } });

If you want a less manual process, the result comes with a convenient nextPage function that you can use. This function only exists if there's additional data:

marketo.list.getLeads( 1 ) .then( function ( page1 ) { if (page1.nextPageToken) { return page1.nextPage(); } }) .then( function ( page2 ) { });

Stream

Instead of getting data back inside of the promise, you can also turn the response into a stream by using the Marketo.streamify function. This will emit the results one element at a time. If the result is paginated, it will lazily load all of the pages until it's done:

return marketo.streamify( 'lead' , 'getLeads' , [ 1 ]) resultStream .on( 'data' , function ( lead ) { }) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { }) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { });

var count = 0 ; resultStream .on( 'data' , function ( data ) { if (++count > 20 ) { resultStream.endMarketoStream(); } }) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'done, count is' , count); });

Extract

Bulk Extract provides a programmatic interface for retrieving large amounts of activity data out of Marketo. For cases which do not require low latency, and need to transfer significant volumes of activity data out of Marketo, such as CRM-integration, ETL, data warehousing, and data archiving.

The process requires you to bulkLeadExtract.create a request, then bulkLeadExtract.enqueue the request, then poll the bulkLeadExtract.status , bulkLeadExtract.statusTillCompleted will poll till completed, also while calling bulkLeadExtract.cancel for any errors.

The bulkLeadExtract.get method will preform all these actions for you.

Then bulkLeadExtract.file or bulkLeadExtract.fileStream can be used to access the extracted file.

Bulk Extract Leads

marketo.bulkLeadExtract.get( [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' , 'id' , 'email' ], { staticListName : 'some list name' }) .then( function ( data ) { let exportId = data.result[ 0 ].exportId; return marketo.bulkLeadExtract.file(exportId); }) .then( function ( file ) { });

You can get the bulk bulkLeadExtract.file but this is not recommended as it will load all the file in-memory.

The recommended way to get the file is by using bulkLeadExtract.fileStream . This will retrieve the file using a stream of chunked content (by default 750 KB).

The bulkLeadExtract.fileStream accepts three parameters:

exportId: The same parameter passed to bulkLeadExtract.file ; fileSize: required in order to know when to stop the stream; rangeSize: optional if you want to override the default 750 KB range size (in bytes).

Here is an example:

const { result : [{ exportId, fileSize }], } = await client.bulkLeadExtract.get( [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' , 'id' , 'email' ], { staticListName : 'some list name' } ); const fileStream = await client.bulkLeadExtract.fileStream( exportId, fileSize, 1000000 );

####Bulk Activity Extract Follow the same convention as bulk extracting leads, but provide different filter information for the start/end date, activity type ids and any other supported filters or parameters. [Marketo Docs] (http://developers.marketo.com/rest-api/bulk-extract/bulk-activity-extract/)

marketo.bulkActivityExtract.get( { createdAt : { startAt : '2018-07-01T23:59:59-00:00' , endAt : '2018-07-03T23:59:59-00:00' }, activityTypeIds : [ 1 , 12 , 13 ]}) .then( function ( data ) { let exportId = data.result[ 0 ].exportId; return marketo.bulkActivityExtract.file(exportId); }) .then( function ( file ) { }); });

Test

Generating a replay for a test

The initial run of the test has to be run against an actual API, the run (when in recording mode) should capture the API request/response data, which will then be used for future calls. What makes this a little tricky is Marketo API endpoints are unique per account, so we have to convert the captured data to something else for future purposes. We also need to remove credentials from these captures as well. Anyway, here's the annoying process of generating data:

Running against the actual API

The test looks at 4 environment variables when running, they are:

MARKETO_ENDPOINT

MARKETO_IDENTITY

MARKETO_CLIENT_ID

MARKETO_CLIENT_SECRET

After setting these variables, run npm run testRecord .

Stripping sensitive information

Run the script ./scripts/strip-fixtures.sh , which will convert the unique Marketo host over to 123-abc-456.mktorest.com in addition to removing the capture that contains sensitive client id/secret file.

Copy the data

The data should now be moved over to fixtures/123-abc-456.mktorest.com-443 , preferably with a useful name so it's easier to keep track of in the future.

Tip

We are using mocha to run the test, you can run a single test so that you generate only the needed data. To do so, you append only to a test:

it.only( 'test description' , function ( ) {}) describe.only( 'test description' , function ( ) {})