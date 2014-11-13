A wrapper around Marketo's REST API.
npm install --save node-marketo-rest
You will first need to obtain your OAuth information from Marketo, they have a guide out to get you started. In short, you will need to get the endpoint url, identity url, client id and client secret.
var Marketo = require('node-marketo-rest');
var marketo = new Marketo({
endpoint: 'https://123-ABC-456.mktorest.com/rest',
identity: 'https://123-ABC-456.mktorest.com/identity',
clientId: 'client id',
clientSecret: 'client secret'
});
marketo.lead.find('id', [2, 3])
.then(function(data, resp) {
// data is:
// {
// requestId: '17787#149c01d54b8',
// result: [{
// id: 2,
// updatedAt: '2014-11-13 15:25:36',
// createdAt: '2014-11-13 15:25:36',
// ...
// }, {
// id: 3,
// updatedAt: '2014-11-13 16:22:03',
// createdAt: '2014-11-13 16:22:03',
// ...
// }],
// success: true
// }
});
When a specific call results in a lot of elements, you will have to paginate to get all of the data. For example, getting all the leads in a large list will likely exceed the maximum batch size of 300. When this happens, you can check for the existence of the
nextPageToken and use it in the next call:
marketo.list.getLeads(1)
.then(function(data) {
if (data.nextPageToken) {
// preserve the nextPageToken for use in the next call
}
});
If you want a less manual process, the result comes with a convenient
nextPage function that you can use. This function only exists if there's additional data:
marketo.list.getLeads(1)
.then(function(page1) {
// do something with page1
if (page1.nextPageToken) {
return page1.nextPage();
}
})
.then(function(page2) {
// do something with page2
});
Instead of getting data back inside of the promise, you can also turn the response into a stream by using the
Marketo.streamify function. This will emit the results one element at a time. If the result is paginated, it will lazily load all of the pages until it's done:
return marketo.streamify('lead', 'getLeads', [ 1 ])
resultStream
.on('data', function(lead) {
// do something with lead
})
.on('error', function(err) {
// log the list error. Note, the stream closes if it encounters an error
})
.on('end', function() {
// end of the stream
});
var count = 0;
resultStream
.on('data', function(data) {
if (++count > 20) {
// Closing stream, this CAN be called multiple times because the
// buffer of the queue may already contain additional data
resultStream.endMarketoStream();
}
})
.on('end', function() {
// count here CAN be more than 20
console.log('done, count is', count);
});
Bulk Extract provides a programmatic interface for retrieving large amounts of activity data out of Marketo. For cases which do not require low latency, and need to transfer significant volumes of activity data out of Marketo, such as CRM-integration, ETL, data warehousing, and data archiving.
The process requires you to
bulkLeadExtract.create a request, then
bulkLeadExtract.enqueue the request, then poll the
bulkLeadExtract.status,
bulkLeadExtract.statusTillCompleted will poll till completed, also while calling
bulkLeadExtract.cancel for any errors.
The
bulkLeadExtract.get method will preform all these actions for you.
Then
bulkLeadExtract.file or
bulkLeadExtract.fileStream can be used to access the extracted file.
Bulk Extract Leads
marketo.bulkLeadExtract.get(
['firstName', 'lastName', 'id', 'email'],
{ staticListName: 'some list name' })
.then(function(data) {
// export is ready
let exportId = data.result[0].exportId;
return marketo.bulkLeadExtract.file(exportId);
})
.then(function(file) {
// do something with file
});
You can get the bulk
bulkLeadExtract.file but this is not recommended as it will load all the file in-memory.
The recommended way to get the file is by using
bulkLeadExtract.fileStream. This will retrieve the file using a stream of chunked content (by default 750 KB).
The
bulkLeadExtract.fileStream accepts three parameters:
bulkLeadExtract.file;
Here is an example:
const {
result: [{ exportId, fileSize }],
} = await client.bulkLeadExtract.get(
['firstName', 'lastName', 'id', 'email'],
{ staticListName: 'some list name' }
);
const fileStream = await client.bulkLeadExtract.fileStream(
exportId,
fileSize,
1000000
);
####Bulk Activity Extract Follow the same convention as bulk extracting leads, but provide different filter information for the start/end date, activity type ids and any other supported filters or parameters. [Marketo Docs] (http://developers.marketo.com/rest-api/bulk-extract/bulk-activity-extract/)
marketo.bulkActivityExtract.get(
{createdAt: {
startAt: '2018-07-01T23:59:59-00:00',
endAt: '2018-07-03T23:59:59-00:00'
},
activityTypeIds: [
1, //example types
12,
13
]})
.then(function(data) {
// export is ready
let exportId = data.result[0].exportId;
return marketo.bulkActivityExtract.file(exportId);
})
.then(function(file) {
//Do something with file
});
});
The initial run of the test has to be run against an actual API, the run (when in recording mode) should capture the API request/response data, which will then be used for future calls. What makes this a little tricky is Marketo API endpoints are unique per account, so we have to convert the captured data to something else for future purposes. We also need to remove credentials from these captures as well. Anyway, here's the annoying process of generating data:
The test looks at 4 environment variables when running, they are:
MARKETO_ENDPOINT
MARKETO_IDENTITY
MARKETO_CLIENT_ID
MARKETO_CLIENT_SECRET
After setting these variables, run
npm run testRecord.
Run the script
./scripts/strip-fixtures.sh, which will convert the unique
Marketo host over to
123-abc-456.mktorest.com in addition to removing the
capture that contains sensitive client id/secret file.
The data should now be moved over to
fixtures/123-abc-456.mktorest.com-443,
preferably with a useful name so it's easier to keep track of in the future.
We are using mocha to run the test, you can run a single test so that you
generate only the needed data. To do so, you append
only to a test:
// on a single unit test
it.only('test description', function() {})
// or an entire describe
describe.only('test description', function() {})
One more thing to note is that once we've processed the raw data,
node-replay
will not be able to map it back to the original raw request. This means that if
you run
npm run testRecord, you will be generating requests against Marketo's
API directly. I highly recommend using
only.