DEPRECATION NOTICE!

This project is deprecated in favor of chjj/marked. I never created the parser myself, the module was created in the early days of node as a wrapper for an existing browser based parser Showdown so if you are using this module and have problems with the parsing logic, I can't help you much as I'm not familiar with the inner details.

Pull requests are still welcomed - if you find a bug and fix it, then I'll pull the change in but I won't be fixing the bugs myself. Sorry for that.

node-markdown is based on Showdown parser and is meant to parse Markdown syntax into HTML code.

Installation

Use npm package manager

npm install node-markdown

Usage

Include Markdown parser

var md = require ( "node-markdown" ).Markdown;

Parse Markdown syntax into HTML

var html = md( "**markdown** string" );

Allow only default set of HTML tags to be used

var html = md( "**markdown** string" , true );

Allow only specified HTML tags to be used (default set of allowed attributes is used)

var html = md( "**markdown** string" , true , "p|strong|span" );

Allow specified HTML tags and specified attributes

var html = md("**markdown** string", true , "p|strong|span", { "a":"href", // 'href' for links "*":"title|style" // 'title' and 'style' for all });

Complete example