This project is deprecated in favor of chjj/marked. I never created the parser myself, the module was created in the early days of node as a wrapper for an existing browser based parser Showdown so if you are using this module and have problems with the parsing logic, I can't help you much as I'm not familiar with the inner details.
Pull requests are still welcomed - if you find a bug and fix it, then I'll pull the change in but I won't be fixing the bugs myself. Sorry for that.
node-markdown is based on Showdown parser and is meant to parse Markdown syntax into HTML code.
Use
npm package manager
npm install node-markdown
Include Markdown parser
var md = require("node-markdown").Markdown;
Parse Markdown syntax into HTML
var html = md("**markdown** string");
Allow only default set of HTML tags to be used
var html = md("**markdown** string", true);
Allow only specified HTML tags to be used (default set of allowed attributes is used)
var html = md("**markdown** string", true, "p|strong|span");
Allow specified HTML tags and specified attributes
var html = md("**markdown** string", true, "p|strong|span", {
"a":"href", // 'href' for links
"*":"title|style" // 'title' and 'style' for all
});
Complete example
var md_text = "**bold** *italic* [link](http://www.neti.ee) `code block`",
md_parser = require("node-markdown").Markdown;
// simple
console.log(md_parser(md_text));
// limit HTML tags and attributes
console.log(md_parser(md_text, true, 'h1|p|span'));
// limit HTML tags and keep attributes for allowed tags
var allowedTags = 'a|img';
allowedAttributes = {
'a':'href|style',
'img': 'src',
'*': 'title'
}
console.log(md_parser(md_text, true, allowedTags, allowedAttributes));