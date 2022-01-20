Mailjet NodeJs Wrapper

Overview

Welcome to the Mailjet official NodeJs API wrapper!

Check out all the resources and NodeJs code examples in the official Mailjet Documentation.

Table of contents

Compatibility

This library officially supports the following Node.js versions:

v12

Installation

First, create a project folder:

mkdir mailjet-project && cd $_

Then use the following code to install the wrapper:

npm install node-mailjet

If you want to do a global installation, add the -g flag.

Authentication

The Mailjet Email API uses your API and Secret keys for authentication. Grab and save your Mailjet API credentials.

export MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC= 'your API key' export MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE= 'your API secret'

Note: For the SMS API the authorization is based on a Bearer token. See information about it in the SMS API section of the readme.

Initialize your Mailjet Client:

const mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ) .connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE)

Make your first call

Here's an example on how to send an email:

const mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ) .connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE) const request = mailjet .post( "send" , { 'version' : 'v3.1' }) .request({ "Messages" :[{ "From" : { "Email" : "pilot@mailjet.com" , "Name" : "Mailjet Pilot" }, "To" : [{ "Email" : "passenger1@mailjet.com" , "Name" : "passenger 1" }], "Subject" : "Your email flight plan!" , "TextPart" : "Dear passenger 1, welcome to Mailjet! May the delivery force be with you!" , "HTMLPart" : "<h3>Dear passenger 1, welcome to <a href=\"https://www.mailjet.com/\">Mailjet</a>!</h3><br />May the delivery force be with you!" }] }) request .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.body) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.statusCode) })

Client / Call configuration specifics

To instantiate the library you can use the following constructor:

const mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ) .connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE) const request = mailjet .METHOD(RESOURCE, {OPTIONS})

MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC : public Mailjet API key

: public Mailjet API key MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE : private Mailjet API key

: private Mailjet API key METHOD - the method you want to use for this call ( post , put , get , delete )

- the method you want to use for this call ( , , , ) RESOURCE - the API endpoint you want to call

- the API endpoint you want to call OPTIONS : associative array describing the connection options (see Options bellow for full list)

Options

API Versioning

The Mailjet API is spread among three distinct versions:

v3 - The Email API

- The Email API v3.1 - Email Send API v3.1, which is the latest version of our Send API

- Email Send API v3.1, which is the latest version of our Send API v4 - SMS API

Since most Email API endpoints are located under v3 , it is set as the default one and does not need to be specified when making your request. For the others you need to specify the version using version . For example, if using Send API v3.1 :

const mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ) .connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE) const request = mailjet .post( "send" , { 'version' : 'v3.1' })

For additional information refer to our API Reference.

Base URL

The default base domain name for the Mailjet API is api.mailjet.com. You can modify this base URL by setting a value for url in your call:

const request = mailjet .post( "send" , { 'version' : 'v3.1' , 'url' : 'api.us.mailjet.com' })

If your account has been moved to Mailjet's US architecture, the URL value you need to set is api.us.mailjet.com .

Request timeout

You are able to set a timeout for your request using the timeout parameter. The API request timeout is set in milliseconds:

const request = mailjet .post( "send" , { 'version' : 'v3.1' , 'timeout' : 100 })

Use proxy

The proxyUrl parameter allows you to set a HTTPS proxy URL to send the API requests through:

const request = mailjet .post( "send" , { 'version' : 'v3.1' , 'proxyUrl' : 'YOUR_PROXY_URL' })

The proxy URL is passed directly to superagent-proxy.

Disable API call

By default the API call parameter is always enabled. However, you may want to disable it during testing to prevent unnecessary calls to the Mailjet API. This is done by setting the perform_api_call parameter to false :

const request = mailjet .post( "send" , { 'version' : 'v3.1' , 'perform_api_call' : false })

Request examples

POST Request

Use the post method of the Mailjet Client:

const request = mailjet .post($RESOURCE, {$OPTIONS}) .id($ID) .request({$PARAMS})

.request will contain the body of the POST request. You need to define .id if you want to perform an action on a specific object and need to identify it.

Simple POST request

const mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ) .connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE) const request = mailjet .post( "contact" ) .request({ "Email" : "passenger@mailjet.com" , "IsExcludedFromCampaigns" : "true" , "Name" : "New Contact" }) request .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.body) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.statusCode) })

Using actions

const mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ) .connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE) const request = mailjet .post( "contact" ) .id($contact_ID) .action( "managecontactslists" ) .request({ "ContactsLists" : [{ "ListID" : 987654321 , "Action" : "addnoforce" }] }) request .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.body) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.statusCode) })

GET Request

Use the get method of the Mailjet Client:

const request = mailjet .get($RESOURCE, {$OPTIONS}) .id($ID) .request({$PARAMS})

.request will contain any query parameters applied to the request. You need to define .id if you want to retrieve a specific object.

Retrieve all objects

const mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ) .connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE) const request = mailjet .get( "contact" ) .request() request .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.body) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.statusCode) })

Use filtering

const mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ) .connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE) const request = mailjet .get( "contact" ) .request({ 'IsExcludedFromCampaigns' : false }) request .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.body) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.statusCode) })

Retrieve a single object

const mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ) .connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE) const request = mailjet .get( "contact" ) .id(Contact_ID) .request() request .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.body) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.statusCode) })

PUT Request

Use the put method of the Mailjet Client:

const request = mailjet .put($RESOURCE, {$OPTIONS}) .id($ID) .request({$PARAMS})

You need to define .id to specify the object you need to edit. .request will contain the body of the PUT request.

A PUT request in the Mailjet API will work as a PATCH request - the update will affect only the specified properties. The other properties of an existing resource will neither be modified, nor deleted. It also means that all non-mandatory properties can be omitted from your payload.

Here's an example of a PUT request:

const mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ) .connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE) const request = mailjet .put( "contactdata" ) .id($CONTACT_ID) .request({ "Data" :[{ "first_name" : "John" , "last_name" : "Smith" }] }) request .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.body) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.statusCode) })

DELETE Request

Use the delete method of the Mailjet Client:

const request = mailjet .delete($RESOURCE, {$OPTIONS}) .id($ID) .request()

You need to define .id to specify the object you want to delete. .request should be empty.

Upon a successful DELETE request the response will not include a response body, but only a 204 No Content response code.

Here's an example of a DELETE request:

const mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ) .connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE) const request = mailjet .delete( "template" ) .id(Template_ID) .request() request .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.body) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.statusCode) })

SMS API

Token authentication

Authentication for the SMS API endpoints is done using a bearer token. The bearer token is generated in the SMS section of your Mailjet account.

var Mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ).connect( 'api token' );

Example request

Here's an example SMS API request:

const mailjet = require ( 'node-mailjet' ) .connect(process.env.MJ_TOKEN) const request = mailjet .post( "sms-send" , { 'version' : 'v4' }) .request({ "Text" : "Have a nice SMS flight with Mailjet !" , "To" : "+33600000000" , "From" : "MJPilot" }) request .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.body) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.statusCode) })

Contribute

Mailjet loves developers. You can be part of this project!

This wrapper is a great introduction to the open source world, check out the code!

Feel free to ask anything, and contribute:

Fork the project.

Create a new branch.

Implement your feature or bug fix.

Add documentation to it.

Commit, push, open a pull request and voila.

If you have suggestions on how to improve the guides, please submit an issue in our Official API Documentation repo.