Welcome to the Mailjet official NodeJs API wrapper!
Check out all the resources and NodeJs code examples in the official Mailjet Documentation.
This library officially supports the following Node.js versions:
First, create a project folder:
mkdir mailjet-project && cd $_
Then use the following code to install the wrapper:
npm install node-mailjet
If you want to do a global installation, add the
-g flag.
The Mailjet Email API uses your API and Secret keys for authentication. Grab and save your Mailjet API credentials.
export MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC='your API key'
export MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE='your API secret'
Note: For the SMS API the authorization is based on a Bearer token. See information about it in the SMS API section of the readme.
Initialize your Mailjet Client:
const mailjet = require ('node-mailjet')
.connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE)
Here's an example on how to send an email:
const mailjet = require ('node-mailjet')
.connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE)
const request = mailjet
.post("send", {'version': 'v3.1'})
.request({
"Messages":[{
"From": {
"Email": "pilot@mailjet.com",
"Name": "Mailjet Pilot"
},
"To": [{
"Email": "passenger1@mailjet.com",
"Name": "passenger 1"
}],
"Subject": "Your email flight plan!",
"TextPart": "Dear passenger 1, welcome to Mailjet! May the delivery force be with you!",
"HTMLPart": "<h3>Dear passenger 1, welcome to <a href=\"https://www.mailjet.com/\">Mailjet</a>!</h3><br />May the delivery force be with you!"
}]
})
request
.then((result) => {
console.log(result.body)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.statusCode)
})
To instantiate the library you can use the following constructor:
const mailjet = require ('node-mailjet')
.connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE)
const request = mailjet
.METHOD(RESOURCE, {OPTIONS})
MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC : public Mailjet API key
MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE : private Mailjet API key
METHOD - the method you want to use for this call (
post,
put,
get,
delete)
RESOURCE - the API endpoint you want to call
OPTIONS : associative array describing the connection options (see Options bellow for full list)
The Mailjet API is spread among three distinct versions:
v3 - The Email API
v3.1 - Email Send API v3.1, which is the latest version of our Send API
v4 - SMS API
Since most Email API endpoints are located under
v3, it is set as the default one and does not need to be specified when making your request. For the others you need to specify the version using
version. For example, if using Send API
v3.1:
const mailjet = require ('node-mailjet')
.connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE)
const request = mailjet
.post("send", {'version': 'v3.1'})
For additional information refer to our API Reference.
The default base domain name for the Mailjet API is api.mailjet.com. You can modify this base URL by setting a value for
url in your call:
const request = mailjet
.post("send", {'version': 'v3.1', 'url': 'api.us.mailjet.com'})
If your account has been moved to Mailjet's US architecture, the URL value you need to set is
api.us.mailjet.com.
You are able to set a timeout for your request using the
timeout parameter. The API request timeout is set in milliseconds:
const request = mailjet
.post("send", {'version': 'v3.1', 'timeout': 100})
The
proxyUrl parameter allows you to set a HTTPS proxy URL to send the API requests through:
const request = mailjet
.post("send", {'version': 'v3.1', 'proxyUrl': 'YOUR_PROXY_URL'})
The proxy URL is passed directly to superagent-proxy.
By default the API call parameter is always enabled. However, you may want to disable it during testing to prevent unnecessary calls to the Mailjet API. This is done by setting the
perform_api_call parameter to
false:
const request = mailjet
.post("send", {'version': 'v3.1', 'perform_api_call': false})
Use the
post method of the Mailjet Client:
const request = mailjet
.post($RESOURCE, {$OPTIONS})
.id($ID)
.request({$PARAMS})
.request will contain the body of the POST request. You need to define
.id if you want to perform an action on a specific object and need to identify it.
/**
*
* Create a new contact:
*
*/
const mailjet = require ('node-mailjet')
.connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE)
const request = mailjet
.post("contact")
.request({
"Email":"passenger@mailjet.com",
"IsExcludedFromCampaigns":"true",
"Name":"New Contact"
})
request
.then((result) => {
console.log(result.body)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.statusCode)
})
/**
*
* Manage the subscription status of a contact to multiple lists
*
**/
const mailjet = require ('node-mailjet')
.connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE)
const request = mailjet
.post("contact")
.id($contact_ID)
.action("managecontactslists")
.request({
"ContactsLists": [{
"ListID": 987654321,
"Action": "addnoforce"
}]
})
request
.then((result) => {
console.log(result.body)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.statusCode)
})
Use the
get method of the Mailjet Client:
const request = mailjet
.get($RESOURCE, {$OPTIONS})
.id($ID)
.request({$PARAMS})
.request will contain any query parameters applied to the request. You need to define
.id if you want to retrieve a specific object.
/**
*
* Retrieve all contacts
*
*/
const mailjet = require ('node-mailjet')
.connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE)
const request = mailjet
.get("contact")
.request()
request
.then((result) => {
console.log(result.body)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.statusCode)
})
/**
*
* Retrieve all contacts that are not in the campaign exclusion list :
*
*/
const mailjet = require ('node-mailjet')
.connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE)
const request = mailjet
.get("contact")
.request({'IsExcludedFromCampaigns': false})
request
.then((result) => {
console.log(result.body)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.statusCode)
})
/**
*
* Retrieve a specific contact ID :
*
*/
const mailjet = require ('node-mailjet')
.connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE)
const request = mailjet
.get("contact")
.id(Contact_ID)
.request()
request
.then((result) => {
console.log(result.body)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.statusCode)
})
Use the
put method of the Mailjet Client:
const request = mailjet
.put($RESOURCE, {$OPTIONS})
.id($ID)
.request({$PARAMS})
You need to define
.id to specify the object you need to edit.
.request will contain the body of the PUT request.
A
PUT request in the Mailjet API will work as a
PATCH request - the update will affect only the specified properties. The other properties of an existing resource will neither be modified, nor deleted. It also means that all non-mandatory properties can be omitted from your payload.
Here's an example of a PUT request:
/**
*
* Update the contact properties for a contact:
*
*/
const mailjet = require ('node-mailjet')
.connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE)
const request = mailjet
.put("contactdata")
.id($CONTACT_ID)
.request({
"Data":[{
"first_name": "John",
"last_name": "Smith"
}]
})
request
.then((result) => {
console.log(result.body)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.statusCode)
})
Use the
delete method of the Mailjet Client:
const request = mailjet
.delete($RESOURCE, {$OPTIONS})
.id($ID)
.request()
You need to define
.id to specify the object you want to delete.
.request should be empty.
Upon a successful
DELETE request the response will not include a response body, but only a
204 No Content response code.
Here's an example of a
DELETE request:
/**
*
* Delete : Delete an email template.
*
*/
const mailjet = require ('node-mailjet')
.connect(process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PUBLIC, process.env.MJ_APIKEY_PRIVATE)
const request = mailjet
.delete("template")
.id(Template_ID)
.request()
request
.then((result) => {
console.log(result.body)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.statusCode)
})
Authentication for the SMS API endpoints is done using a bearer token. The bearer token is generated in the SMS section of your Mailjet account.
var Mailjet = require('node-mailjet').connect('api token');
Here's an example SMS API request:
const mailjet = require ('node-mailjet')
.connect(process.env.MJ_TOKEN)
const request = mailjet
.post("sms-send", {'version': 'v4'})
.request({
"Text": "Have a nice SMS flight with Mailjet !",
"To": "+33600000000",
"From": "MJPilot"
})
request
.then((result) => {
console.log(result.body)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err.statusCode)
})
Mailjet loves developers. You can be part of this project!
This wrapper is a great introduction to the open source world, check out the code!
Feel free to ask anything, and contribute:
If you have suggestions on how to improve the guides, please submit an issue in our Official API Documentation repo.