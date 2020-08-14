Linux uses /var/lib/dbus/machine-id (can be changed by root but with unpredictable consequences) http://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man5/machine-id.5.html

The /var/lib/dbus/machine-id file contains the unique machine ID of the local system that is set during installation. The machine ID is a single newline-terminated, hexadecimal, 32-character, lowercase machine ID string. When decoded from hexadecimal, this corresponds with a 16-byte/128-bit string.

The machine ID is usually generated from a random source during system installation and stays constant for all subsequent boots. Optionally, for stateless systems, it is generated during runtime at early boot if it is found to be empty.

The machine ID does not change based on user configuration or when hardware is replaced.