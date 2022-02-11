$ npm i node-mac-permissions
This native Node.js module allows you to manage an app's access to:
If you need to ask for permissions, your app must be allowed to ask for permission :
Info.plist to include a usage description key like
NSMicrophoneUsageDescription for microphone permission.
permissions.getAuthStatus(type)
type String - The type of system component to which you are requesting access. Can be one of
accessibility,
bluetooth,
calendar,
camera,
contacts,
full-disk-access,
speech-recognition,
location,
microphone,
photos,
screen, or
reminders.
Returns
String - Can be one of
not determined,
denied,
authorized, or
restricted.
Checks the authorization status of the application to access
type on macOS.
Return Value Descriptions:
not determined - The user has not yet made a choice regarding whether the application may access
type data.
restricted - The application is not authorized to access
type data. The user cannot change this application’s status, possibly due to active restrictions such as parental controls being in place.
denied - The user explicitly denied access to
type data for the application.
authorized - The application is authorized to access
type data.
Notes:
contacts will always return a status of
authorized prior to macOS 10.11, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
camera and
microphone will always return a status of
authorized prior to macOS 10.14, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
screen will always return a status of
authorized prior to macOS 10.15, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
photos will always return a status of
authorized prior to macOS 10.13, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
speech-recognition will always return a status of
authorized prior to macOS 10.15, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
bluetooth will always return a status of
authorized prior to macOS 10.15, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
music-library will always return a status of
authorized prior to macOS 11.0, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
Example:
const types = [
'accessibility',
'bluetooth',
'calendar',
'camera',
'contacts',
'reminders',
'full-disk-access',
'location',
'microphone',
'music-library',
'photos',
'screen',
'speech-recognition'
]
for (const type of types) {
const status = getAuthStatus(type)
console.log(`Access to ${type} is ${status}`)
}
permissions.askForContactsAccess()
Returns
Promise<String> - Whether or not the request succeeded or failed; can be
authorized or
denied.
Your app’s
Info.plist file must provide a value for the
NSContactsUsageDescription key that explains to the user why your app is requesting Contacts access.
<key>NSContactsUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your reason for wanting to access the Contact store</string>
Note:
status will be resolved back as
authorized prior to macOS 10.11, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
Example:
const { askForContactsAccess } = require('node-mac-permissions')
askForContactsAccess().then(status => {
console.log(`Access to Contacts is ${status}`)
})
permissions.askForCalendarAccess()
Returns
Promise<String> - Whether or not the request succeeded or failed; can be
authorized or
denied.
Example:
const { askForCalendarAccess } = require('node-mac-permissions')
askForCalendarAccess().then(status => {
console.log(`Access to Calendar is ${status}`)
})
permissions.askForSpeechRecognitionAccess()
Returns
Promise<String> - Whether or not the request succeeded or failed; can be
authorized or
denied.
Checks the authorization status for Speech Recognition access. If the status check returns:
not determined - The Speech Recognition access authorization will prompt the user to authorize or deny. The Promise is resolved after the user selection with either
authorized or
denied.
denied - The
Security & Privacy System Preferences window is opened with the Speech Recognition privacy key highlighted. On open of the
Security & Privacy window, the Promise is resolved as
denied.
Your app must provide an explanation for its use of Speech Recognition using the
NSSpeechRecognitionUsageDescription
Info.plist key;
<key>NSSpeechRecognitionUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your reason for wanting to access Speech Recognition</string>
Example:
const { askForSpeechRecognitionAccess } = require('node-mac-permissions')
askForSpeechRecognitionAccess().then(status => {
console.log(`Access to Speech Recognition is ${status}`)
})
Note:
status will be resolved back as
authorized prior to macOS 10.15, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
permissions.askForRemindersAccess()
Returns
Promise<String> - Whether or not the request succeeded or failed; can be
authorized or
denied.
Example:
const { askForRemindersAccess } = require('node-mac-permissions')
askForRemindersAccess().then(status => {
console.log(`Access to Reminders is ${status}`)
})
permissions.askForFoldersAccess(folder)
type String - The folder to which you are requesting access. Can be one of
desktop,
documents, or
downloads.
Returns
Promise<String> - Whether or not the request succeeded or failed; can be
authorized or
denied.
Example:
const { askForFoldersAccess } = require('node-mac-permissions')
askForFoldersAccess('desktop').then(status => {
console.log(`Access to Desktop is ${status}`)
})
<key>NSDesktopFolderUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your reason for wanting to access the Desktop folder</string>
<key>NSDocumentsFolderUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your reason for wanting to access the Documents folder</string>
<key>NSDownloadsFolderUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your reason for wanting to access the Downloads folder</string>
permissions.askForFullDiskAccess()
There is no API for programmatically requesting Full Disk Access on macOS at this time, and so calling this method will trigger opening of System Preferences at the Full Disk pane of Security and Privacy.
Example:
const { askForFullDiskAccess } = require('node-mac-permissions')
askForFullDiskAccess()
permissions.askForCameraAccess()
Returns
Promise<String> - Current permission status; can be
authorized,
denied, or
restricted.
Checks the authorization status for camera access. If the status check returns:
not determined - The camera access authorization will prompt the user to authorize or deny. The Promise is resolved after the user selection with either
authorized or
denied.
denied - The
Security & Privacy System Preferences window is opened with the Camera privacy key highlighted. On open of the
Security & Privacy window, the Promise is resolved as
denied.
restricted - The Promise is resolved as
restricted.
Your app must provide an explanation for its use of capture devices using the
NSCameraUsageDescription
Info.plist key; Calling this method or attempting to start a capture session without a usage description raises an exception.
<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your reason for wanting to access the Camera</string>
Note:
status will be resolved back as
authorized prior to macOS 10.14, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
Example:
const { askForCameraAccess } = require('node-mac-permissions')
askForCameraAccess().then(status => {
console.log(`Access to Camera is ${status}`)
})
permissions.askForMicrophoneAccess()
Returns
Promise<String> - Current permission status; can be
authorized,
denied, or
restricted.
Checks the authorization status for microphone access. If the status check returns:
not determined - The microphone access authorization will prompt the user to authorize or deny. The Promise is resolved after the user selection with either
authorized or
denied.
denied - The
Security & Privacy System Preferences window is opened with the Microphone privacy key highlighted. On open of the
Security & Privacy window, the Promise is resolved as
denied.
restricted - The Promise is resolved as
restricted.
Your app must provide an explanation for its use of capture devices using the
NSMicrophoneUsageDescription
Info.plist key; Calling this method or attempting to start a capture session without a usage description raises an exception.
<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your reason for wanting to access the Microphone</string>
Note:
status will be resolved back as
authorized prior to macOS 10.14, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
Example:
const { askForMicrophoneAccess } = require('node-mac-permissions')
askForMicrophoneAccess().then(status => {
console.log(`Access to Microphone is ${status}`)
})
permissions.askForMusicLibraryAccess()
Returns
Promise<String> - Whether or not the request succeeded or failed; can be
authorized or
denied.
not determined - The Music Library access authorization will prompt the user to authorize or deny. The Promise is resolved after the user selection with either
authorized or
denied.
denied - The
Security & Privacy System Preferences window is opened with the Music Library privacy key highlighted. On open of the
Security & Privacy window, the Promise is resolved as
denied.
restricted - The Promise is resolved as
restricted.
Your app must provide an explanation for its use of the music library using the
NSAppleMusicUsageDescription
Info.plist key.
<key>NSAppleMusicUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your reason for wanting to access the user’s media library.</string>
Note:
status will be resolved back as
authorized prior to macOS 11.0, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
Example:
const { askForMusicLibraryAccess } = require('node-mac-permissions')
askForMusicLibraryAccess().then(status => {
console.log(`Access to Apple Music Library is ${status}`)
})
permissions.askForPhotosAccess()
Returns
Promise<String> - Current permission status; can be
authorized,
denied, or
restricted.
Checks the authorization status for Photos access. If the status check returns:
not determined - The Photos access authorization will prompt the user to authorize or deny. The Promise is resolved after the user selection with either
authorized or
denied.
denied - The
Security & Privacy System Preferences window is opened with the Photos privacy key highlighted. On open of the
Security & Privacy window, the Promise is resolved as
denied.
restricted - The Promise is resolved as
restricted.
Your app must provide an explanation for its use of the photo library using the
NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription
Info.plist key.
<key>NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your reason for wanting to access Photos</string>
Note:
status will be resolved back as
authorized prior to macOS 10.13, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.
Example:
const { askForPhotosAccess } = require('node-mac-permissions')
askForPhotosAccess().then(status => {
console.log(`Access to Photos is ${status}`)
})
permissions.askForScreenCaptureAccess()
There is no API for programmatically requesting Screen Capture on macOS at this time, and so calling this method will trigger opening of System Preferences at the Screen Capture pane of Security and Privacy.
Example:
const { askForScreenCaptureAccess } = require('node-mac-permissions')
askForScreenCaptureAccess()
permissions.askForAccessibilityAccess()
There is no API for programmatically requesting Accessibility access on macOS at this time, and so calling this method will trigger opening of System Preferences at the Accessibility pane of Security and Privacy.
Example:
const { askForAccessibilityAccess } = require('node-mac-permissions')
askForAccessibilityAccess()
Q. I'm seeing an error like the following when using webpack:
App threw an error during load
TypeError: Cannot read property 'indexOf' of undefined
at Function.getFileName (webpack-internal:///./node_modules/bindings/bindings.js:178:16)
A. This error means that webpack packed this module, which it should not. To fix this, you should configure webpack to use this module externally, e.g explicitly not pack it.
Q. I've authorized access to a particular system component and want to reset it. How do I do that?
A. You can use
tccutil to do this!
The
tccutil command manages the privacy database, which stores decisions the user has made about whether apps may access personal data.
Examples:
# Reset all app permissions
$ tccutil reset All
# Reset Accessibility access permissions
$ tccutil reset Accessibility
# Reset Reminders access permissions
$ tccutil reset Reminders
# Reset Calendar access permissions
$ tccutil reset Calendar
# Reset Camera access permissions
$ tccutil reset Camera
# Reset Microphone access permissions
$ tccutil reset Microphone
# Reset Photos access permissions
$ tccutil reset Photos
# Reset Screen Capture access permissions
$ tccutil reset ScreenCapture
# Reset Full Disk Access permissions
$ tccutil reset SystemPolicyAllFiles
# Reset Contacts permissions
$ tccutil reset AddressBook
# Reset Desktop folder access
$ tccutil reset SystemPolicyDesktopFolder <bundleID>
# Reset Documents folder access
$ tccutil reset SystemPolicyDocumentsFolder <bundleID>
# Reset Downloads folder access
$ tccutil reset SystemPolicyDownloadsFolder <bundleID>