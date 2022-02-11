$ npm i node-mac-permissions

This native Node.js module allows you to manage an app's access to:

Contacts

Full Disk Access

Calendar

Reminders

Camera

Microphone

Photos

Accessibility

Location

Screen Capture

Speech Recognition

Protected Folders

If you need to ask for permissions, your app must be allowed to ask for permission :

for a Nodejs script/app, you can use a terminal app such as iTerm2 (it won't work on macOS Terminal.app)

for an Electron app (or equivalent), you'll have to update Info.plist to include a usage description key like NSMicrophoneUsageDescription for microphone permission.

API

type String - The type of system component to which you are requesting access. Can be one of accessibility , bluetooth , calendar , camera , contacts , full-disk-access , speech-recognition , location , microphone , photos , screen , or reminders .

Returns String - Can be one of not determined , denied , authorized , or restricted .

Checks the authorization status of the application to access type on macOS.

Return Value Descriptions:

not determined - The user has not yet made a choice regarding whether the application may access type data.

Notes:

Access to contacts will always return a status of authorized prior to macOS 10.11, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

will always return a status of prior to macOS 10.11, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version. Access to camera and microphone will always return a status of authorized prior to macOS 10.14, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

and will always return a status of prior to macOS 10.14, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version. Access to screen will always return a status of authorized prior to macOS 10.15, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

will always return a status of prior to macOS 10.15, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version. Access to photos will always return a status of authorized prior to macOS 10.13, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

will always return a status of prior to macOS 10.13, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version. Access to speech-recognition will always return a status of authorized prior to macOS 10.15, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

will always return a status of prior to macOS 10.15, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version. Access to bluetooth will always return a status of authorized prior to macOS 10.15, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

will always return a status of prior to macOS 10.15, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version. Access to music-library will always return a status of authorized prior to macOS 11.0, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

Example:

const types = [ 'accessibility' , 'bluetooth' , 'calendar' , 'camera' , 'contacts' , 'reminders' , 'full-disk-access' , 'location' , 'microphone' , 'music-library' , 'photos' , 'screen' , 'speech-recognition' ] for ( const type of types) { const status = getAuthStatus(type) console .log( `Access to ${type} is ${status} ` ) }

Returns Promise<String> - Whether or not the request succeeded or failed; can be authorized or denied .

Your app’s Info.plist file must provide a value for the NSContactsUsageDescription key that explains to the user why your app is requesting Contacts access.

< key > NSContactsUsageDescription </ key > < string > Your reason for wanting to access the Contact store </ string >

Note: status will be resolved back as authorized prior to macOS 10.11, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

Example:

const { askForContactsAccess } = require ( 'node-mac-permissions' ) askForContactsAccess().then( status => { console .log( `Access to Contacts is ${status} ` ) })

Returns Promise<String> - Whether or not the request succeeded or failed; can be authorized or denied .

Example:

const { askForCalendarAccess } = require ( 'node-mac-permissions' ) askForCalendarAccess().then( status => { console .log( `Access to Calendar is ${status} ` ) })

Returns Promise<String> - Whether or not the request succeeded or failed; can be authorized or denied .

Checks the authorization status for Speech Recognition access. If the status check returns:

not determined - The Speech Recognition access authorization will prompt the user to authorize or deny. The Promise is resolved after the user selection with either authorized or denied .

Your app must provide an explanation for its use of Speech Recognition using the NSSpeechRecognitionUsageDescription Info.plist key;

< key > NSSpeechRecognitionUsageDescription </ key > < string > Your reason for wanting to access Speech Recognition </ string >

Example:

const { askForSpeechRecognitionAccess } = require ( 'node-mac-permissions' ) askForSpeechRecognitionAccess().then( status => { console .log( `Access to Speech Recognition is ${status} ` ) })

Note: status will be resolved back as authorized prior to macOS 10.15, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

Returns Promise<String> - Whether or not the request succeeded or failed; can be authorized or denied .

Example:

const { askForRemindersAccess } = require ( 'node-mac-permissions' ) askForRemindersAccess().then( status => { console .log( `Access to Reminders is ${status} ` ) })

type String - The folder to which you are requesting access. Can be one of desktop , documents , or downloads .

Returns Promise<String> - Whether or not the request succeeded or failed; can be authorized or denied .

Example:

const { askForFoldersAccess } = require ( 'node-mac-permissions' ) askForFoldersAccess( 'desktop' ).then( status => { console .log( `Access to Desktop is ${status} ` ) })

< key > NSDesktopFolderUsageDescription </ key > < string > Your reason for wanting to access the Desktop folder </ string >

< key > NSDocumentsFolderUsageDescription </ key > < string > Your reason for wanting to access the Documents folder </ string >

< key > NSDownloadsFolderUsageDescription </ key > < string > Your reason for wanting to access the Downloads folder </ string >

There is no API for programmatically requesting Full Disk Access on macOS at this time, and so calling this method will trigger opening of System Preferences at the Full Disk pane of Security and Privacy.

Example:

const { askForFullDiskAccess } = require ( 'node-mac-permissions' ) askForFullDiskAccess()

Returns Promise<String> - Current permission status; can be authorized , denied , or restricted .

Checks the authorization status for camera access. If the status check returns:

not determined - The camera access authorization will prompt the user to authorize or deny. The Promise is resolved after the user selection with either authorized or denied .

Your app must provide an explanation for its use of capture devices using the NSCameraUsageDescription Info.plist key; Calling this method or attempting to start a capture session without a usage description raises an exception.

< key > NSCameraUsageDescription </ key > < string > Your reason for wanting to access the Camera </ string >

Note:

status will be resolved back as authorized prior to macOS 10.14, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

Example:

const { askForCameraAccess } = require ( 'node-mac-permissions' ) askForCameraAccess().then( status => { console .log( `Access to Camera is ${status} ` ) })

Returns Promise<String> - Current permission status; can be authorized , denied , or restricted .

Checks the authorization status for microphone access. If the status check returns:

not determined - The microphone access authorization will prompt the user to authorize or deny. The Promise is resolved after the user selection with either authorized or denied .

Your app must provide an explanation for its use of capture devices using the NSMicrophoneUsageDescription Info.plist key; Calling this method or attempting to start a capture session without a usage description raises an exception.

< key > NSMicrophoneUsageDescription </ key > < string > Your reason for wanting to access the Microphone </ string >

Note:

status will be resolved back as authorized prior to macOS 10.14, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

Example:

const { askForMicrophoneAccess } = require ( 'node-mac-permissions' ) askForMicrophoneAccess().then( status => { console .log( `Access to Microphone is ${status} ` ) })

Returns Promise<String> - Whether or not the request succeeded or failed; can be authorized or denied .

not determined - The Music Library access authorization will prompt the user to authorize or deny. The Promise is resolved after the user selection with either authorized or denied .

Your app must provide an explanation for its use of the music library using the NSAppleMusicUsageDescription Info.plist key.

< key > NSAppleMusicUsageDescription </ key > < string > Your reason for wanting to access the user’s media library. </ string >

Note:

status will be resolved back as authorized prior to macOS 11.0, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

Example:

const { askForMusicLibraryAccess } = require ( 'node-mac-permissions' ) askForMusicLibraryAccess().then( status => { console .log( `Access to Apple Music Library is ${status} ` ) })

Returns Promise<String> - Current permission status; can be authorized , denied , or restricted .

Checks the authorization status for Photos access. If the status check returns:

not determined - The Photos access authorization will prompt the user to authorize or deny. The Promise is resolved after the user selection with either authorized or denied .

Your app must provide an explanation for its use of the photo library using the NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription Info.plist key.

< key > NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription </ key > < string > Your reason for wanting to access Photos </ string >

Note:

status will be resolved back as authorized prior to macOS 10.13, as the underlying API was not introduced until that version.

Example:

const { askForPhotosAccess } = require ( 'node-mac-permissions' ) askForPhotosAccess().then( status => { console .log( `Access to Photos is ${status} ` ) })

There is no API for programmatically requesting Screen Capture on macOS at this time, and so calling this method will trigger opening of System Preferences at the Screen Capture pane of Security and Privacy.

Example:

const { askForScreenCaptureAccess } = require ( 'node-mac-permissions' ) askForScreenCaptureAccess()

There is no API for programmatically requesting Accessibility access on macOS at this time, and so calling this method will trigger opening of System Preferences at the Accessibility pane of Security and Privacy.

Example:

const { askForAccessibilityAccess } = require ( 'node-mac-permissions' ) askForAccessibilityAccess()

FAQ

Q. I'm seeing an error like the following when using webpack:

App threw an error during load TypeError: Cannot read property 'indexOf' of undefined at Function.getFileName (webpack-internal:///./node_modules/bindings/bindings.js:178:16)

A. This error means that webpack packed this module, which it should not. To fix this, you should configure webpack to use this module externally, e.g explicitly not pack it.

Q. I've authorized access to a particular system component and want to reset it. How do I do that?

A. You can use tccutil to do this!

The tccutil command manages the privacy database, which stores decisions the user has made about whether apps may access personal data.

Examples: