What is it ?

It's a NodeJS implementation of Logstash.

What to do with node-logstash ?

node-logstash is a tool to collect logs on servers. It allow to send its to a central server and to ElasticSearch for indexing.

In top of elastic search, you can use a specialized interface like kibana to dive into your logs.

Why a new implementation ?

When I tried logstash, I had some problems. This version should have:

lower memory footprint

lower cpu footprint

faster startup delay

Moreover it's written in NodeJS, which is a perfect language for programs with many IO.

node-logstash is compatible with logstash. You can replace a node-logstash node by a logstash one. The data are formatted in the same way to be compatible with logstash UIs.

How does it works ?

The architecture is identical to logstash architecture. You have to instanciates plugins with the node-logstash core. There are three type of modules:

inputs plugins: where datas come into node-logstash. Examples: file, zeromq transport layer

filter plugins: extract fields from logs, like timestamps. Example: regex plugin

outputs plugins: where datas leave from node-logstash: Examples: ElasticSearch , zeromq transport layer.

A typical node-logstash deployement contains agents to crawl logs and a log server.

On agent, node-logstash is configured whith inputs plugins to get logs from your software stack, and one output plugin to send logs to log server (eg. zeromq output plugin).

On log server, logs come trough a zeromq input plugin, are processed (fields and timestamps extraction), and send to ElasticSearch.

How to get help ?

Please open an issue.

Future of this project

October 25th 2015.

When I started node-logstash, the ecosystem around logstash and ElasticSearch were almost non-existant. In 2015, the siutation is not the same :

Great ecosystem around ElasticSearch and logstash, FileBeat project

Logstash is now the only way to push events to ElasticSearch (deprecation of rivers)

So, what is the future of node-logstash ?

as a tool to collect logs on files and send them through network, node-losgstash is still useful with lower size, instant start, lower CPU / Memory footprint (in my tests with logstash 1.5.0). The comparison is different with Lumberjack and FileBeat.

as log processing tool, it has the same advantages, but the plugin ecosystem is smaller than Logstash.

as an injection tool in ElasticSearch : ZeroMQ river will soon be unusable (deprecation of rivers). You have to use bulk api to inject data. It should be less efficient than starting an embedded ElasticSearch node, as in the original Logstash.

Current project status

Node-logstash is production ready, and used in production. Installation is a classical node project installation, with some scripts for native packaging.

Maintainers : currently I, @bpaquet, am the only maintainer. I will keep dependencies up to date, update the core to follow node version, but I do not have time to add features in the core. See Contributing below.

Weakness :

format of config files is not easy to learn (next big move to do in the core)

tests are difficult to maintain, even if they are many and the code coverage is good. Replace vows by mocha is a good way to improve that, but it's a big rework.

Contributing

What Pull Request (PR) will be merged ?

Add plugin (output, input or filter)

Conditions to have a PR merged :

respect jslint

provide documentation in /docs

do not modify core. Modifications allowed : add plugin in Readme.md . add optional dependencies in package.json

If you provide unit tests, you can write in plugin documentation that the plugin is a plugin core.

If you do not provide unit tests, please indicate in the documentation : "Status : contributed plugin, maintained by @xxxx. Producion ready.", and indicate your Github login.

You are encouraged to ask to merge plugins without tests, which are not production ready.

Core modification

Please respect jslint, and provide all needed unit tests.

How to use it ?

Installation

Simple way

Use prepackaged deb files.

After install, just add your config files to /etc/node-logstash/plugins.conf.d , and restart node-logstash service node-logstash restart .

Manual install

Install NodeJS, version >= 0.12

Install build tools Debian based system: apt-get install build-essential Centos system: yum install gcc gcc-c++ make

Install zmq dev libraries: This is required to build the node zeromq module. Debian based system: apt-get install libzmq1 . Under recent releases, this package is present in default repositories. On ubuntu lucid, use this ppa. On debian squeeze, use backports. Centos 6: yum install zeromq zeromq-devel . Before, you have to add the rpm zeromq repo : curl http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/fengshuo:/zeromq/CentOS_CentOS-6/home:fengshuo:zeromq.repo > /etc/yum.repos.d/zeromq.repo

Clone repository: git clone git://github.com/bpaquet/node-logstash.git && cd node-logstash

Install dependencies: npm install .

The executable is bin/node-logstash-agent

Configuration formats

There are two format for configuration. The legacy format use urls. The new one is identical to the logstash config format.

Note : if you are using multiple config files, you can mix formats.

Configuration by url (legacy)

A plugin is instanciated by an url. Example: input://file:///tmp/toto.log . This url instanciate an input file plugin which monitor the file /tmp/toto.log .

The urls can be specified:

directly on the command line

in a file (use the --config_file switch)

switch) in all files in a directory (use the --config_dir switch)

Configuration by logstash config files (recommended)

Example for an input file

input { file { path => '/tmp/toto.log' } }

You can use if to have an event dependent configuration. See here for details. As for urls, config can be specified

directly on the command line

in a file (use the --config_file switch)

switch) in all files in a directory (use the --config_dir switch)

Note : the implementation is young, all bugs reports are welcome. Note : both formats can be mixed.

Command lines params

--log_level to change the log level (emergency, alert, critical, error, warning, notice, info, debug)

to change the log level (emergency, alert, critical, error, warning, notice, info, debug) --log_file to redirect log to a log file.

to redirect log to a log file. --patterns_directories to add some directories (separated by ,), for loading config for regex plugin and grok plugins. Grok patterns files must be located under a grok subdirectory for each specified directory.

to add some directories (separated by ,), for loading config for regex plugin and grok plugins. Grok patterns files must be located under a subdirectory for each specified directory. --db_file to specify the file to use as database for file inputs (see below)

to specify the file to use as database for file inputs (see below) --http_max_sockets to specify the max sockets of http.globalAgent.maxSockets. Default to 100.

to specify the max sockets of http.globalAgent.maxSockets. Default to 100. --alarm_file to specify a file which will be created if node-logstash goes in alarm mode (see below).

Examples

Config file for an agent:

input { file { path => "/var/log/nginx/access.log" } } output { zeromq { address => [ "tcp://log_server:5555" ] } }

Config file for log server: