node-localstorage
A drop-in substitute for the browser native localStorage API that runs on node.js.
Fully implements the localStorage specfication including:
- All methods in the localStorage spec
interface including:
- length
- setItem(key, value)
- getItem(key)
- removeItem(key)
- key(n)
- clear()
- Serializes to disk in the location specified during instantiation
- Supports the setting of a quota (default 5MB)
- Events. Follows the spec in all ways that make sense for node.js.
However, the spec states that events are NOT supposed to be emitted to the
browser window that took the action that triggered the event in the first place.
Since we don't really have the equivalent of a browser window in node.js, we trigger
events in the current process.
- Associative array
localStorage['myKey'] = 'myValue' and dot property
localStorage.myKey = 'myValue'
syntax. If you are in an ES6 supported environment.
Limitations:
- When using Associative array or dot property syntax, you cannot use keys that
collide with my "private" properties and methods including keys that start
with "_" like "_init"
- If you specify a location that already has files in it when you create an
instance, you might already exceed the quota or might do so sooner than you
expect. This is intentional because we want it to behave like the browser
and persist the storage even after your program is restarted.
Credits
Author: Larry Maccherone
Usage
CoffeeScript
unless localStorage?
{LocalStorage} = require('../')
localStorage = new LocalStorage('./scratch')
localStorage.setItem('myFirstKey', 'myFirstValue')
console.log(localStorage.getItem('myFirstKey'))
localStorage._deleteLocation()
ReactJs
Open or create
src/setupTests.js and add these two lines:
import { LocalStorage } from "node-localstorage";
global.localStorage = new LocalStorage('./scratch');
JavaScript
if (typeof localStorage === "undefined" || localStorage === null) {
var LocalStorage = require('node-localstorage').LocalStorage;
localStorage = new LocalStorage('./scratch');
}
localStorage.setItem('myFirstKey', 'myFirstValue');
console.log(localStorage.getItem('myFirstKey'));
Polyfill on Node.js
Polyfil your node.js environment with this as the global localStorage when launching your own code
node -r node-localstorage/register my-code.js
Installation
npm install node-localstorage
Changelog
