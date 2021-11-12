openbase logo
node-localstorage

by Larry Maccherone
2.2.1 (see all)

A drop-in substitute for the browser native localStorage API that runs on node.js.

Readme

CI

Code QL

node-localstorage sponsor

Copyright (c) 2012, Lawrence S. Maccherone, Jr.

A drop-in substitute for the browser native localStorage API that runs on node.js.

Fully implements the localStorage specfication including:

  • All methods in the localStorage spec interface including:
    • length
    • setItem(key, value)
    • getItem(key)
    • removeItem(key)
    • key(n)
    • clear()
  • Serializes to disk in the location specified during instantiation
  • Supports the setting of a quota (default 5MB)
  • Events. Follows the spec in all ways that make sense for node.js. However, the spec states that events are NOT supposed to be emitted to the browser window that took the action that triggered the event in the first place. Since we don't really have the equivalent of a browser window in node.js, we trigger events in the current process.
  • Associative array localStorage['myKey'] = 'myValue' and dot property localStorage.myKey = 'myValue' syntax. If you are in an ES6 supported environment.

Limitations:

  • When using Associative array or dot property syntax, you cannot use keys that collide with my "private" properties and methods including keys that start with "_" like "_init"
  • If you specify a location that already has files in it when you create an instance, you might already exceed the quota or might do so sooner than you expect. This is intentional because we want it to behave like the browser and persist the storage even after your program is restarted.

Credits

Author: Larry Maccherone

Usage

CoffeeScript

unless localStorage?
  {LocalStorage} = require('../')  # require('node-localstorage') for you
  localStorage = new LocalStorage('./scratch')

localStorage.setItem('myFirstKey', 'myFirstValue')
console.log(localStorage.getItem('myFirstKey'))
# myFirstValue

localStorage._deleteLocation()  # cleans up ./scratch created during doctest

ReactJs

Open or create src/setupTests.js and add these two lines:

// /src/setupTests.js
import { LocalStorage } from "node-localstorage";

global.localStorage = new LocalStorage('./scratch');

JavaScript

if (typeof localStorage === "undefined" || localStorage === null) {
  var LocalStorage = require('node-localstorage').LocalStorage;
  localStorage = new LocalStorage('./scratch');
}

localStorage.setItem('myFirstKey', 'myFirstValue');
console.log(localStorage.getItem('myFirstKey'));

Polyfill on Node.js

Polyfil your node.js environment with this as the global localStorage when launching your own code

node -r node-localstorage/register my-code.js

Installation

npm install node-localstorage

Changelog

  • 2.2.1 - 2021-06-04 - Fixed serveral small issues reported by users
  • 2.1.7 - 2020-06-08 - Fixed stringifying null and undefined (thanks @gamesaucer)
  • 2.1.6 - 2020-04-10 - Fix backward compatibility bug (thanks @WillBartee)
  • 2.1.5 - 2019-12-02 - Fixed empty string key(n) return (@appy-one, thanks for reporting)
  • 2.1.2 thru 2.1.4 - 2019-11-17 - Upgrading and testing npm publish scripts
  • 2.1.1 - 2019-11-17 - npm publish cleanup
  • 2.1.0 - 2019-11-17 - Added back dot-property and associative-array syntax using ES6 Proxy
  • 2.0.0 - 2019-11-17 - Updated all the depdendencies, added ability to register as polyfill (thanks @dy)
  • 1.3.1 - 2018-03-19 - Resolves issue #32 (thanks, plamens)
  • 1.3.0 - 2016-04-09 - Possibly backward breaking if you were using experimental syntax Reverted experimental associative array and dot-property syntax. The API for Proxy changed with node.js v6.x which broke it. Then when I switched to the new syntax, it broke the EventEmitter functionality. Will restore once I know how to fix that.
  • 1.2.0 - 2016-04-09 - Atomic writes (thanks, mvayngrib)
  • 1.1.2 - 2016-01-08 - Resolves issue #17 (thanks, evilaliv3)
  • 1.1.1 - 2016-01-04 - Smarter associative array and dot-property syntax support
  • 1.1.0 - 2016-01-03 - Backward breaking if you used any of the non-standard methods. They are now all preceded with an underscore. Big upgrade for this version is experimental support for associative array and dot-property syntax.
  • 1.0.0 - 2016-01-03 - Fixed bug with empty string key (thanks, tinybike)
  • 0.6.0 - 2015-09-11 - Removed references to deprecated fs.existsSync() (thanks, josephbosire)
  • 0.5.2 - 2015-08-01 - Fixed defect where keys were not being updated correctly by removeItem() (thanks, ed69140)
  • 0.5.1 - 2015-06-01 - Added support for events
  • 0.5.0 - 2015-02-02 - Added JSONStorage class which allows you set and get native JSON
  • 0.4.1 - 2015-02-02 - More robust publishing/tagging (like Lumenize)
  • 0.4.0 - 2015-02-02 - Uses more efficient fs.statSync to set initial size (thanks, sudheer594)
  • 0.3.6 - 2014-12-24 - Allows usage without new
  • 0.3.5 - 2014-12-23 - Fixed toString() for QuotaExceededError
  • 0.3.4 - 2013-07-07 - Moved CoffeeScript to devDependencies
  • 0.3.3 - 2013-04-05 - Added support for '/' in keys by escaping before creating file names
  • 0.3.2 - 2013-01-19 - Renamed QuotaExceededError to QUOTA_EXCEEDED_ERR to match most browsers
  • 0.3.1 - 2013-01-19 - Fixed bug where it threw plain old Error instead of new QuotaExceededError
  • 0.3.0 - 2013-01-19 - Added QuotaExceededError support
  • 0.2.0 - 2013-01-03 - Added quota support
  • 0.1.2 - 2012-11-02 - Finally got Travis CI working
  • 0.1.1 - 2012-10-29 - Update to support Travis CI
  • 0.1.0 - 2012-10-29 - Original version

