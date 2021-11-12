Copyright (c) 2012, Lawrence S. Maccherone, Jr.

A drop-in substitute for the browser native localStorage API that runs on node.js.

Fully implements the localStorage specfication including:

All methods in the localStorage spec interface including: length setItem(key, value) getItem(key) removeItem(key) key(n) clear()

Serializes to disk in the location specified during instantiation

Supports the setting of a quota (default 5MB)

Events. Follows the spec in all ways that make sense for node.js. However, the spec states that events are NOT supposed to be emitted to the browser window that took the action that triggered the event in the first place. Since we don't really have the equivalent of a browser window in node.js, we trigger events in the current process.

Associative array localStorage['myKey'] = 'myValue' and dot property localStorage.myKey = 'myValue' syntax. If you are in an ES6 supported environment.

When using Associative array or dot property syntax, you cannot use keys that collide with my "private" properties and methods including keys that start with "_" like "_init"

If you specify a location that already has files in it when you create an instance, you might already exceed the quota or might do so sooner than you expect. This is intentional because we want it to behave like the browser and persist the storage even after your program is restarted.

Credits

Author: Larry Maccherone

Usage

CoffeeScript

unless localStorage? {LocalStorage} = require ( '../' ) localStorage = new LocalStorage( './scratch' ) localStorage.setItem( 'myFirstKey' , 'myFirstValue' ) console .log(localStorage.getItem( 'myFirstKey' )) localStorage._deleteLocation()

ReactJs

Open or create src/setupTests.js and add these two lines:

import { LocalStorage } from "node-localstorage" ; global.localStorage = new LocalStorage( './scratch' );

JavaScript

if ( typeof localStorage === "undefined" || localStorage === null ) { var LocalStorage = require ( 'node-localstorage' ).LocalStorage; localStorage = new LocalStorage( './scratch' ); } localStorage.setItem( 'myFirstKey' , 'myFirstValue' ); console .log(localStorage.getItem( 'myFirstKey' ));

Polyfill on Node.js

Polyfil your node.js environment with this as the global localStorage when launching your own code

node -r node-localstorage/register my-code.js

Installation

npm install node-localstorage

