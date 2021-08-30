A Node.js add-ons loader.

Allows to connect native node modules with .node extension.

⚠ node-loader only works on the node / async-node / electron-main / electron-renderer / electron-preload targets.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install node-loader :

npm install node-loader --save-dev

Setup the target option to node / async-node / electron-main / electron-renderer / electron-preload value and do not mock the __dirname global variable.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { target : "node" , node : { __dirname : false , }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.node$/ , loader : "node-loader" , }, ], }, };

Inline

index.js

import node from "node-loader!./file.node" ;

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Configuration

index.js

import node from "file.node" ;

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { target : "node" , node : { __dirname : false , }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.node$/ , loader : "node-loader" , }, ], }, };

Options

Name Type Default Description flags {Number} undefined Enables/Disables url / image-set functions handling name {String\|Function} '[contenthash].[ext]' Specifies a custom filename template for the target file(s).

flags

Type: Number Default: undefined

The flags argument is an integer that allows to specify dlopen behavior. See the process.dlopen documentation for details.

index.js

import node from "file.node" ;

webpack.config.js

const os = require ( "os" ); module .exports = { target : "node" , node : { __dirname : false , }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.node$/ , loader : "node-loader" , options : { flags : os.constants.dlopen.RTLD_NOW, }, }, ], }, };

name

Type: String|Function Default: '[contenthash].[ext]'

Specifies a custom filename template for the target file(s).

String

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { target : "node" , node : { __dirname : false , }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.node$/ , loader : "node-loader" , options : { name : "[path][name].[ext]" , }, }, ], }, };

Function

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { target : "node" , node : { __dirname : false , }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.node$/ , loader : "node-loader" , options : { name(resourcePath, resourceQuery) { if (process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ) { return "[path][name].[ext]" ; } return "[contenthash].[ext]" ; }, }, }, ], }, };

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT