A Node.js add-ons loader.
Allows to connect native node modules with
.node extension.
⚠
node-loaderonly works on the
node/
async-node/
electron-main/
electron-renderer/
electron-preloadtargets.
To begin, you'll need to install
node-loader:
$ npm install node-loader --save-dev
Setup the
target option to
node/
async-node/
electron-main/
electron-renderer/
electron-preload value and do not mock the
__dirname global variable.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
target: "node",
node: {
__dirname: false,
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.node$/,
loader: "node-loader",
},
],
},
};
index.js
import node from "node-loader!./file.node";
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
flags
{Number}
undefined
|Enables/Disables
url/
image-set functions handling
name
{String\|Function}
'[contenthash].[ext]'
|Specifies a custom filename template for the target file(s).
flags
Type:
Number
Default:
undefined
The
flags argument is an integer that allows to specify dlopen behavior.
See the
process.dlopen documentation for details.
index.js
import node from "file.node";
webpack.config.js
const os = require("os");
module.exports = {
target: "node",
node: {
__dirname: false,
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.node$/,
loader: "node-loader",
options: {
flags: os.constants.dlopen.RTLD_NOW,
},
},
],
},
};
name
Type:
String|Function
Default:
'[contenthash].[ext]'
Specifies a custom filename template for the target file(s).
String
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
target: "node",
node: {
__dirname: false,
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.node$/,
loader: "node-loader",
options: {
name: "[path][name].[ext]",
},
},
],
},
};
Function
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
target: "node",
node: {
__dirname: false,
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.node$/,
loader: "node-loader",
options: {
name(resourcePath, resourceQuery) {
// `resourcePath` - `/absolute/path/to/file.js`
// `resourceQuery` - `?foo=bar`
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === "development") {
return "[path][name].[ext]";
}
return "[contenthash].[ext]";
},
},
},
],
},
};
