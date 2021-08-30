openbase logo
node-loader

by webpack-contrib
2.0.0 (see all)

node loader for native modules

Readme

node-loader

A Node.js add-ons loader.

Allows to connect native node modules with .node extension.

node-loader only works on the node/async-node/electron-main/electron-renderer/electron-preload targets.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install node-loader:

$ npm install node-loader --save-dev

Setup the target option to node/async-node/electron-main/electron-renderer/electron-preload value and do not mock the __dirname global variable.

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  target: "node",
  node: {
    __dirname: false,
  },
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.node$/,
        loader: "node-loader",
      },
    ],
  },
};

Inline

index.js

import node from "node-loader!./file.node";

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Configuration

index.js

import node from "file.node";

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  target: "node",
  node: {
    __dirname: false,
  },
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.node$/,
        loader: "node-loader",
      },
    ],
  },
};

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
flags{Number}undefinedEnables/Disables url/image-set functions handling
name{String\|Function}'[contenthash].[ext]'Specifies a custom filename template for the target file(s).

flags

Type: Number Default: undefined

The flags argument is an integer that allows to specify dlopen behavior. See the process.dlopen documentation for details.

index.js

import node from "file.node";

webpack.config.js

const os = require("os");

module.exports = {
  target: "node",
  node: {
    __dirname: false,
  },
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.node$/,
        loader: "node-loader",
        options: {
          flags: os.constants.dlopen.RTLD_NOW,
        },
      },
    ],
  },
};

name

Type: String|Function Default: '[contenthash].[ext]'

Specifies a custom filename template for the target file(s).

String

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  target: "node",
  node: {
    __dirname: false,
  },
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.node$/,
        loader: "node-loader",
        options: {
          name: "[path][name].[ext]",
        },
      },
    ],
  },
};

Function

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  target: "node",
  node: {
    __dirname: false,
  },
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.node$/,
        loader: "node-loader",
        options: {
          name(resourcePath, resourceQuery) {
            // `resourcePath` - `/absolute/path/to/file.js`
            // `resourceQuery` - `?foo=bar`

            if (process.env.NODE_ENV === "development") {
              return "[path][name].[ext]";
            }

            return "[contenthash].[ext]";
          },
        },
      },
    ],
  },
};

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT

