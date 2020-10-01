openbase logo
Readme

Node LINE Bot API

node-line-bot-api is a node.js SDK for LINE Bot API.

LINE Bot API Docs https://devdocs.line.me/

Setup

Install

npm install node-line-bot-api --save

Auth

You can setup auth data with the following samples

  • Use Server Key
const line = require('node-line-bot-api')
line.init({
  accessToken: '{YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN}',
  // (Optional) for webhook signature validation
  channelSecret: '{YOUR_CHANNEL_SECRET}'
})

Push message sample

'use strict'
const line = require('node-line-bot-api')

// init with auth
line.init({
  accessToken: '{YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN}',
  // (Optional) for webhook signature validation
  channelSecret: '{YOUR_CHANNEL_SECRET}'
})

// simple push message with user MID
line.client
  .pushMessage({
    to: '{YOUR_MID}',
    messages:[
        {
            "type":"text",
            "text":"Hello, world1"
        },
        {
            "type":"text",
            "text":"Hello, world2"
        }
    ]
  })

Webhook setup sample with Express

'use strict'
const line = require('node-line-bot-api')
const express = require('express')
const bodyParser = require('body-parser')
const app = express()

// need raw buffer for signature validation
app.use(bodyParser.json({
  verify (req, res, buf) {
    req.rawBody = buf
  }
}))

// init with auth
line.init({
  accessToken: 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN',
  // (Optional) for webhook signature validation
  channelSecret: 'YOUR_CHANNEL_SECRET'
})

app.post('/webhook/', line.validator.validateSignature(), (req, res, next) => {
  // get content from request body
  const promises = req.body.events.map(event => {
    // reply message
    return line.client
      .replyMessage({
        replyToken: event.replyToken,
        messages: [
          {
            type: 'text',
            text: event.message.text
          }
        ]
      })
  })
  Promise
    .all(promises)
    .then(() => res.json({success: true}))
})

app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000, () => {
  console.log('Example app listening on port 3000!')
})

Handling webhook event type example (eg.'Freind Added')

app.post('/webhook/', line.validator.validateSignature(), (req, res, next) => {
  const promises = req.body.events.map(event => {
    if (event.type === 'follow') {
      // do something when your bot account is added as a friend
      return Promise.resolve()
    } else if (event.type === 'message') {
      // do somthing when you get a message from followers
      return Promise.resolve()
    } else {
      // other handling see the details in official docs
      // https://devdocs.line.me/ja/#webhook-event-object
      return Promise.resolve()
    }
  })
  Promise
    .all(promises)
    .then(() => res.json({success: true}))
})

Get a Message Content

line.client
  .getMessageContent('xxxxxxxxxx' /* messageId */)
  .then((content) => {
    // handle content
  })

Get a Profile

line.client
  .getProfile('xxxxxxxxxx' /* userId */)
  .then((profile) => {
    // handle profile
    /**
     * {
     *   "displayName": "hoge hoge",
     *   "userId": "xxxxxxxxxx",
     *   "pictureUrl": "http://dl.profile.line-cdn.net/xxxxxxxxxx",
     *   "statusMessage": "fuga"
     * }
     */
  })

Leave a Group

line.client.leaveGroup('xxxxxxxxxx' /* groupId */)

Leave a Room

line.client.leaveRoom('xxxxxxxxxx' /* roomId */)

Supported Node Version

Recommended node version is above v4.0.0 because this module is implemented with ES6.

How to create a PR

Fork the repository and create a PR to 'develop' branch.

