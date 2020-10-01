Node LINE Bot API

node-line-bot-api is a node.js SDK for LINE Bot API.

LINE Bot API Docs https://devdocs.line.me/

Setup

Install

npm install node-line-bot-api --save

Auth

You can setup auth data with the following samples

Use Server Key

const line = require ( 'node-line-bot-api' ) line.init({ accessToken : '{YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN}' , channelSecret : '{YOUR_CHANNEL_SECRET}' })

Push message sample

const line = require ( 'node-line-bot-api' ) line.init({ accessToken : '{YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN}' , channelSecret : '{YOUR_CHANNEL_SECRET}' }) line.client .pushMessage({ to : '{YOUR_MID}' , messages :[ { "type" : "text" , "text" : "Hello, world1" }, { "type" : "text" , "text" : "Hello, world2" } ] })

Webhook setup sample with Express

const line = require ( 'node-line-bot-api' ) const express = require ( 'express' ) const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) const app = express() app.use(bodyParser.json({ verify (req, res, buf) { req.rawBody = buf } })) line.init({ accessToken : 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN' , channelSecret : 'YOUR_CHANNEL_SECRET' }) app.post( '/webhook/' , line.validator.validateSignature(), (req, res, next) => { const promises = req.body.events.map( event => { return line.client .replyMessage({ replyToken : event.replyToken, messages : [ { type : 'text' , text : event.message.text } ] }) }) Promise .all(promises) .then( () => res.json({ success : true })) }) app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000 , () => { console .log( 'Example app listening on port 3000!' ) })

Handling webhook event type example (eg.'Freind Added')

app.post( '/webhook/' , line.validator.validateSignature(), (req, res, next) => { const promises = req.body.events.map( event => { if (event.type === 'follow' ) { return Promise .resolve() } else if (event.type === 'message' ) { return Promise .resolve() } else { return Promise .resolve() } }) Promise .all(promises) .then( () => res.json({ success : true })) })

Get a Message Content

line.client .getMessageContent( 'xxxxxxxxxx' ) .then( ( content ) => { })

Get a Profile

line.client .getProfile( 'xxxxxxxxxx' ) .then( ( profile ) => { })

Leave a Group

line.client.leaveGroup( 'xxxxxxxxxx' )

Leave a Room

line.client.leaveRoom( 'xxxxxxxxxx' )

Supported Node Version

Recommended node version is above v4.0.0 because this module is implemented with ES6.

How to create a PR

Fork the repository and create a PR to 'develop' branch.