A Node.js implementation of the LIFX protocol. Developed to work with a minimum firmware version of 2.0.
This library is not, in any way, affiliated or related to LiFi Labs, Inc.. Use it at your own risk.
$ npm install node-lifx --save
Node.js 0.12+ and io.js are tested and supported on Mac, Linux and Windows.
The file
cli.js contains a working example.
The library uses a client for network communication. This client handles communication with all lights in the network.
var LifxClient = require('node-lifx').Client;
var client = new LifxClient();
client.init();
The
Client object is an EventEmitter and emmits events whenever any changes occur. This can be a new light discovery, a light sending a message or similar.
The client starts discovery of lights right after it is initialized with the
init method. If a new light is found the client emmits a
light-new event. This event contains the light as an object on which methods can be called then:
var LifxClient = require('node-lifx').Client;
var client = new LifxClient();
client.on('light-new', function(light) {
// Change light state here
});
client.init();
The states of a light can be changed with different methods:
light.on([duration], [callback])
This turns a light on.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
duration
|int
|0
|Turning on will be faded over the time (in milliseconds).
callback
|function
|null
function(error) {} Called after the command has reached the light or after
client.resendMaxTimes with
client.resendPacketDelay in case it has not.
error is
null in case of success and given if the sending has failed.
Note: Using callback multiplies network load for this command by two or more times.
Usage examples:
light.on(); // Turns the light on instantly
light.on(2000); // Fading the light on over two seconds
light.off([duration], [callback])
This turns a light off.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
duration
|int
|0
|Turning off will be faded over the time (in milliseconds).
callback
|function
|null
function(error) {} Called after the command has reached the light or after
client.resendMaxTimes with
client.resendPacketDelay in case it has not.
error is
null in case of success and given if the sending has failed.
Note: Using callback multiplies network load for this command by two or more times.
Usage examples:
light.off(); // Turns the light off instantly
light.off(2000); // Fading the light off over two seconds
light.color(hue, saturation, brightness, [kelvin], [duration], [callback])
Changes the color of a light to an HSB color value. This is the preferred method to change the color of a light.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
hue
|int
|Between 0 and 360, representing the color hue in degree which changes the color.
saturation
|int
|Between 0 and 100, representing the color intensity from 0% to 100%.
brightness
|int
|Between 0 and 100, representing the light brightness from 0% to 100%.
kelvin
|int
|3500
|Between 2500 and 9000, representing the color temperature.
duration
|int
|0
|Fade the color to the new value over time (in milliseconds).
callback
|function
|null
function(error) {} Called after the command has reached the light or after
client.resendMaxTimes with
client.resendPacketDelay in case it has not.
error is
null in case of success and given if the sending has failed.
Note: Using callback multiplies network load for this command by two or more times.
Usage examples:
light.color(0, 100, 50); // Set to red at 50% brightness
light.color(50, 50, 80, 3500, 2000); // Set to a light green at 80% brightness over next two seconds
light.colorRgbHex(hexString, [duration], [callback])
Changes the color of a light to an RGB color value given in Hex Format. Note that RGB poorly represents color of light,
prefer HSBK values given via the
color method.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
hexString
|string
|A hex RGB string starting with
#
duration
|int
|0
|Fade the color to the new value over time (in milliseconds).
callback
|function
|null
function(error) {} Called after the command has reached the light or after
client.resendMaxTimes with
client.resendPacketDelay in case it has not.
error is
null in case of success and given if the sending has failed.
Note: Using callback multiplies network load for this command by two or more times.
Usage examples:
light.colorRgbHex('#F00'); // Set to red
light.colorRgbHex('#FFFF00'); // Set to yellow
light.colorRgb(red, green, blue, [duration], [callback])
Changes the color of a light to an RGB color value. Note that RGB poorly represents color of light,
prefer HSBK values given via the
color method.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
red
|int
|Amout of red in color from 0 to 255
green
|int
|Amout of green in color from 0 to 255
blue
|int
|Amout of blue in color from 0 to 255
duration
|int
|0
|Fade the color to the new value over time (in milliseconds).
callback
|function
|null
function(error) {} Called after the command has reached the light or after
client.resendMaxTimes with
client.resendPacketDelay in case it has not.
error is
null in case of success and given if the sending has failed.
Note: Using callback multiplies network load for this command by two or more times.
Usage examples:
light.colorRgb(255, 0, 0); // Set to red
light.colorRgb(255, 255, 0); // Set to yellow
light.maxIR(brightness, callback)
Set's the maximum infrared brightness of the light (only for lights that support infrared light)
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
brightness
|int
|Between 0 and 100, representing the light brightness from 0% to 100%.
callback
|function
function(error, data) {}
Usage examples:
light.maxIR(0); // Set's a maximum infrared brightness of 0
light.maxIR(25); // Set's a maximum infrared brightness of 25
light.getMaxIR(callback)
Requests the maximum infrared brightness of the light (only for lights that support infrared light)
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
callback
|function
function(error, data) {}
Example result:
null,
{
brightness: 25
}
Infos of the state and spec of the light can be requested with the following methods:
light.getState(callback)
Requests general info from a light, this includes color, label and power state. This function is asynchronous.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
callback
|function
function(error, data) {}
Example result:
null,
{
color: { hue: 120, saturation: 0, brightness: 100, kelvin: 8994 },
power: 0,
label: 'Kitchen'
}
light.getPower(callback)
Requests current power state (on or off). This function is asynchronous.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
callback
|function
function(error, data) {}
Example result:
null,
0 // off
light.getFirmwareVersion(callback)
Requests the firmware version from a light (minor and major version). This function is asynchronous.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
callback
|function
function(error, data) {}
Example result:
null,
{
majorVersion: 2,
minorVersion: 1
}
light.getHardwareVersion(callback)
Requests the hardware version from a light (vendor, product and version). This function is asynchronous.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
callback
|function
function(error, data) {}
Example result:
null,
{
vendorId: 1,
vendorName: 'LIFX',
productId: 1,
productName: 'Original 1000',
version: 6,
productFeatures: {
color: true,
infrared: false,
multizone: false
}
}
light.getFirmwareInfo(callback)
Requests info from the micro controller unit of a light (signal, tx and rx). This function is asynchronous.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
callback
|function
function(error, data) {}
Example result:
null,
{
signal: 0,
tx: 0,
rx: 0
}
light.getWifiInfo(callback)
Requests wifi info from a light (signal, tx and rx). This function is asynchronous.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
callback
|function
function(error, data) {}
Example result:
null,
{
signal: 0.000009999999747378752,
tx: 16584,
rx: 12580
}
light.getWifiVersion(callback)
Requests the wifi firmware version from the light (minor and major version). This function is asynchronous.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
callback
|function
function(error, data) {}
Example result:
null,
{
majorVersion: 2,
minorVersion: 1
}
light.getAmbientLight(callback)
Requests the ambient light value in flux from the light. This function is asynchronous.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
callback
|function
function(error, data) {}
Example result:
null,
10
Labels of lights can be requested and set using the following methods:
light.getLabel(callback, [cache])
Requests the label of a light. This function is asynchronous.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
callback
|function
function(error, data) {}
cache
|boolean
|false
|Use the last known value for the label and and do not request from the light again
Example result:
null,
'Kitchen'
light.setLabel(label, [callback])
Sets a new label for a light.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
label
|string
|New Label with 32 bit size maximum (which is a length of 32 with non unicode chars).
callback
|function
|null
function(error) {} Called after the command has reached the light or after
client.resendMaxTimes with
client.resendPacketDelay in case it has not.
error is
null in case of success and given if the sending has failed.
Note: Using callback multiplies network load for this command by two or more times.
Usage examples:
light.setLabel('Bedroom Light');
light.setLabel('Kitchen Light 4', function(err) {
if (err) { throw err; }
console.log('New light label has been set');
});
client.light(identifier)
Find a light in the list off all lights by ip, label or id.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
identifier
|string
|Light label (case sensitive)
client.light('Kitchen'), the ip address
client.light('192.168.2.102') or the light id
client.light('0123456789012')
Returns a light object that can then be used to call methods on it. For example
client.light('192.168.2.102').on().
client.lights([filter])
Get a list of all known lights
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
filter
|string
|null
|Filter list of lights to return only active (
null or
'on'), inactive (
'off') or all (
'')
The following events might be thrown by the client.
light-new
This event is thrown when there is a new light discovery that has not been seen at runtime before. This event is provided with the new light object.
client.on('light-new', function(light) {});
light-offline
This event is thrown when a light hasn't been discovered for a time. The light given is no longer expected to be reachable.
client.on('light-offline', function(light) {});
light-online
This event is thrown when a light is discovered again after being offline.
client.on('light-online', function(light) {});
The discovery for each client can be started and stopped at runtime using these commands:
client.startDiscovery()
Starts the discovery process.
client.stopDiscovery()
Stops the discovery process.
For the initialization of the client different settings can be provided. This is an example with the default options:
var LifxClient = require('node-lifx').Client;
var client = new LifxClient();
// ...
client.init({
lightOfflineTolerance: 3, // A light is offline if not seen for the given amount of discoveries
messageHandlerTimeout: 45000, // in ms, if not answer in time an error is provided to get methods
startDiscovery: true, // start discovery after initialization
resendPacketDelay: 150, // delay between packages if light did not receive a packet (for setting methods with callback)
resendMaxTimes: 3, // resend packages x times if light did not receive a packet (for setting methods with callback)
debug: false, // logs all messages in console if turned on
address: '0.0.0.0', // the IPv4 address to bind the udp connection to
broadcast: '255.255.255.255', // set's the IPv4 broadcast address which is addressed to discover bulbs
lights: [] // Can be used provide a list of known light IPv4 ip addresses if broadcast packets in network are not allowed
// For example: ['192.168.0.112', '192.168.0.114'], this will then be addressed directly
});