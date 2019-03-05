LIFX Node.js Library

A Node.js implementation of the LIFX protocol. Developed to work with a minimum firmware version of 2.0.

This library is not, in any way, affiliated or related to LiFi Labs, Inc.. Use it at your own risk.

Installation

$ npm install node-lifx --save

Compatibility

Node.js 0.12+ and io.js are tested and supported on Mac, Linux and Windows.

Usage

The file cli.js contains a working example.

Client

The library uses a client for network communication. This client handles communication with all lights in the network.

var LifxClient = require ( 'node-lifx' ).Client; var client = new LifxClient(); client.init();

The Client object is an EventEmitter and emmits events whenever any changes occur. This can be a new light discovery, a light sending a message or similar. The client starts discovery of lights right after it is initialized with the init method. If a new light is found the client emmits a light-new event. This event contains the light as an object on which methods can be called then:

var LifxClient = require ( 'node-lifx' ).Client; var client = new LifxClient(); client.on( 'light-new' , function ( light ) { }); client.init();

Changing light state

The states of a light can be changed with different methods:

This turns a light on.

Option Type Default Description duration int 0 Turning on will be faded over the time (in milliseconds). callback function null function(error) {} Called after the command has reached the light or after client.resendMaxTimes with client.resendPacketDelay in case it has not. error is null in case of success and given if the sending has failed.

Note: Using callback multiplies network load for this command by two or more times.

Usage examples:

light.on(); light.on( 2000 );

This turns a light off.

Option Type Default Description duration int 0 Turning off will be faded over the time (in milliseconds). callback function null function(error) {} Called after the command has reached the light or after client.resendMaxTimes with client.resendPacketDelay in case it has not. error is null in case of success and given if the sending has failed.

Note: Using callback multiplies network load for this command by two or more times.

Usage examples:

light.off(); light.off( 2000 );

Changes the color of a light to an HSB color value. This is the preferred method to change the color of a light.

Option Type Default Description hue int Between 0 and 360, representing the color hue in degree which changes the color. saturation int Between 0 and 100, representing the color intensity from 0% to 100%. brightness int Between 0 and 100, representing the light brightness from 0% to 100%. kelvin int 3500 Between 2500 and 9000, representing the color temperature. duration int 0 Fade the color to the new value over time (in milliseconds). callback function null function(error) {} Called after the command has reached the light or after client.resendMaxTimes with client.resendPacketDelay in case it has not. error is null in case of success and given if the sending has failed.

Note: Using callback multiplies network load for this command by two or more times.

Usage examples:

light.color( 0 , 100 , 50 ); light.color( 50 , 50 , 80 , 3500 , 2000 );

Changes the color of a light to an RGB color value given in Hex Format. Note that RGB poorly represents color of light, prefer HSBK values given via the color method.

Option Type Default Description hexString string A hex RGB string starting with # duration int 0 Fade the color to the new value over time (in milliseconds). callback function null function(error) {} Called after the command has reached the light or after client.resendMaxTimes with client.resendPacketDelay in case it has not. error is null in case of success and given if the sending has failed.

Note: Using callback multiplies network load for this command by two or more times.

Usage examples:

light.colorRgbHex( '#F00' ); light.colorRgbHex( '#FFFF00' );

Changes the color of a light to an RGB color value. Note that RGB poorly represents color of light, prefer HSBK values given via the color method.

Option Type Default Description red int Amout of red in color from 0 to 255 green int Amout of green in color from 0 to 255 blue int Amout of blue in color from 0 to 255 duration int 0 Fade the color to the new value over time (in milliseconds). callback function null function(error) {} Called after the command has reached the light or after client.resendMaxTimes with client.resendPacketDelay in case it has not. error is null in case of success and given if the sending has failed.

Note: Using callback multiplies network load for this command by two or more times.

Usage examples:

light.colorRgb( 255 , 0 , 0 ); light.colorRgb( 255 , 255 , 0 );

Set's the maximum infrared brightness of the light (only for lights that support infrared light)

Option Type Default Description brightness int Between 0 and 100, representing the light brightness from 0% to 100%. callback function function(error, data) {}

Usage examples:

light.maxIR( 0 ); light.maxIR( 25 );

Requests the maximum infrared brightness of the light (only for lights that support infrared light)

Option Type Default Description callback function function(error, data) {}

Example result:

null , { brightness : 25 }

Requesting light state and info

Infos of the state and spec of the light can be requested with the following methods:

Requests general info from a light, this includes color, label and power state. This function is asynchronous.

Option Type Default Description callback function function(error, data) {}

Example result:

null , { color : { hue : 120 , saturation : 0 , brightness : 100 , kelvin : 8994 }, power : 0 , label : 'Kitchen' }

Requests current power state (on or off). This function is asynchronous.

Option Type Default Description callback function function(error, data) {}

Example result:

null , 0

Requests the firmware version from a light (minor and major version). This function is asynchronous.

Option Type Default Description callback function function(error, data) {}

Example result:

null , { majorVersion : 2 , minorVersion : 1 }

Requests the hardware version from a light (vendor, product and version). This function is asynchronous.

Option Type Default Description callback function function(error, data) {}

Example result:

null , { vendorId : 1 , vendorName : 'LIFX' , productId : 1 , productName : 'Original 1000' , version : 6 , productFeatures : { color : true , infrared : false , multizone : false } }

Requests info from the micro controller unit of a light (signal, tx and rx). This function is asynchronous.

Option Type Default Description callback function function(error, data) {}

Example result:

null , { signal : 0 , tx : 0 , rx : 0 }

Requests wifi info from a light (signal, tx and rx). This function is asynchronous.

Option Type Default Description callback function function(error, data) {}

Example result:

null , { signal : 0.000009999999747378752 , tx : 16584 , rx : 12580 }

Requests the wifi firmware version from the light (minor and major version). This function is asynchronous.

Option Type Default Description callback function function(error, data) {}

Example result:

null , { majorVersion : 2 , minorVersion : 1 }

Requests the ambient light value in flux from the light. This function is asynchronous.

Option Type Default Description callback function function(error, data) {}

Example result:

null , 10

Labels

Labels of lights can be requested and set using the following methods:

Requests the label of a light. This function is asynchronous.

Option Type Default Description callback function function(error, data) {} cache boolean false Use the last known value for the label and and do not request from the light again

Example result:

null , 'Kitchen'

Sets a new label for a light.

Option Type Default Description label string New Label with 32 bit size maximum (which is a length of 32 with non unicode chars). callback function null function(error) {} Called after the command has reached the light or after client.resendMaxTimes with client.resendPacketDelay in case it has not. error is null in case of success and given if the sending has failed.

Note: Using callback multiplies network load for this command by two or more times.

Usage examples:

light.setLabel( 'Bedroom Light' ); light.setLabel( 'Kitchen Light 4' , function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'New light label has been set' ); });

Get a light

Find a light in the list off all lights by ip, label or id.

Option Type Default Description identifier string Light label (case sensitive) client.light('Kitchen') , the ip address client.light('192.168.2.102') or the light id client.light('0123456789012')

Returns a light object that can then be used to call methods on it. For example client.light('192.168.2.102').on() .

Get all lights

Get a list of all known lights

Option Type Default Description filter string null Filter list of lights to return only active ( null or 'on' ), inactive ( 'off' ) or all ( '' )

Client events

The following events might be thrown by the client.

This event is thrown when there is a new light discovery that has not been seen at runtime before. This event is provided with the new light object. client.on('light-new', function(light) {});

This event is thrown when a light hasn't been discovered for a time. The light given is no longer expected to be reachable. client.on('light-offline', function(light) {});

This event is thrown when a light is discovered again after being offline. client.on('light-online', function(light) {});

Start / Stop discovery

The discovery for each client can be started and stopped at runtime using these commands:

Starts the discovery process.

Stops the discovery process.

Client settings

For the initialization of the client different settings can be provided. This is an example with the default options: