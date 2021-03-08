This package provides React Native compatible implementations of Node core modules like stream and http . This is a fork of node-libs-browser with a few packages swapped to be compatible in React Native.

Installation

npm install --save node-libs-react- native

Usage

This package exports a mapping of absolute paths to each module implementation, keyed by module name. Modules without React Native compatible implementations are null .

These modules can be used with React Native Packager's metro.config.js or Webpack's resolve.alias .

Usage with React Native Packager

Add a metro.config.js file in the root directory of your React Native project and set resolver.extraNodeModules :

module .exports = { resolver : { extraNodeModules : require ( 'node-libs-react-native' ), }, };

For more information, see this post on Node core modules in React Native.

Globals

Node has certain globals that modules may expect, such as Buffer or process . React Native does not provide these globals. The node-libs-react-native/globals module in this package will shim the global environment to add these globals. Just require (or import) this module in your app before anything else.

require ( 'node-libs-react-native/globals' ); require ( './app.js' );

Modules

The following are the module implementations provided by this package. Some modules also have a "mock" implementation provided in the mock directory. These are replacements with minimal functionality.

Module RN-compatible Mock assert defunctzombie/commonjs-assert --- buffer feross/buffer buffer.js child_process --- --- cluster --- --- console Raynos/console-browserify console.js constants juliangruber/constants-browserify --- crypto mvayngrib/react-native-crypto --- dgram --- --- dns --- dns.js domain bevry/domain-browser --- events Gozala/events --- fs --- --- http jhiesey/stream-http --- https substack/https-browserify --- module --- --- net --- net.js os CoderPuppy/os-browserify --- path substack/path-browserify --- process shtylman/node-process process.js punycode bestiejs/punycode.js --- querystring mike-spainhower/querystring --- readline --- --- repl --- --- stream nodejs/readable-stream --- string_decoder rvagg/string_decoder --- sys defunctzombie/node-util --- timers jryans/timers-browserify --- tls --- tls.js tty substack/tty-browserify tty.js url defunctzombie/node-url --- util defunctzombie/node-util --- vm --- vm.js zlib devongovett/browserify-zlib ---

Other React Native Modules

These are other React Native packages that implement Node core related modules. They are not included in node-libs-react-native, but you may find them useful separately.

dgram

react-native-udp implements Node's dgram API, but is not included here due to its native implementation and need to use react-native link .

fs

react-native-fs implement's Node's fs API, but is not included here due to its native implementation and need to use react-native link .

react-native-level-fs provides an alternative pure JavaScript implementation, using AsyncStorage as the underlying storage mechanism.

net

react-native-tcp implement's Node's net API, but is not included here due to its native implementation and need to use react-native link .

Credit

This is a fork of node-libs-browser with minor modifications and packages swapped out for React Native implementations. Thanks to those package authors for doing the hard work.

License

MIT