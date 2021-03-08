This package provides React Native compatible implementations of Node core modules like
stream and
http. This is a fork of node-libs-browser with a few packages swapped to be compatible in React Native.
npm install --save node-libs-react-native
This package exports a mapping of absolute paths to each module implementation, keyed by module name. Modules without React Native compatible implementations are
null.
These modules can be used with React Native Packager's
metro.config.js or Webpack's
resolve.alias.
Add a
metro.config.js file in the root directory of your React Native project and set
resolver.extraNodeModules:
// metro.config.js
module.exports = {
resolver: {
extraNodeModules: require('node-libs-react-native'),
},
};
For more information, see this post on Node core modules in React Native.
Node has certain globals that modules may expect, such as
Buffer or
process. React Native does not provide these globals. The
node-libs-react-native/globals module in this package will shim the global environment to add these globals. Just require (or import) this module in your app before anything else.
require('node-libs-react-native/globals');
// ...
require('./app.js');
The following are the module implementations provided by this package. Some modules also have a "mock" implementation provided in the
mock directory. These are replacements with minimal functionality.
|Module
|RN-compatible
|Mock
|assert
|defunctzombie/commonjs-assert
|---
|buffer
|feross/buffer
|buffer.js
|child_process
|---
|---
|cluster
|---
|---
|console
|Raynos/console-browserify
|console.js
|constants
|juliangruber/constants-browserify
|---
|crypto
|mvayngrib/react-native-crypto
|---
|dgram
|---
|---
|dns
|---
|dns.js
|domain
|bevry/domain-browser
|---
|events
|Gozala/events
|---
|fs
|---
|---
|http
|jhiesey/stream-http
|---
|https
|substack/https-browserify
|---
|module
|---
|---
|net
|---
|net.js
|os
|CoderPuppy/os-browserify
|---
|path
|substack/path-browserify
|---
|process
|shtylman/node-process
|process.js
|punycode
|bestiejs/punycode.js
|---
|querystring
|mike-spainhower/querystring
|---
|readline
|---
|---
|repl
|---
|---
|stream
|nodejs/readable-stream
|---
|string_decoder
|rvagg/string_decoder
|---
|sys
|defunctzombie/node-util
|---
|timers
|jryans/timers-browserify
|---
|tls
|---
|tls.js
|tty
|substack/tty-browserify
|tty.js
|url
|defunctzombie/node-url
|---
|util
|defunctzombie/node-util
|---
|vm
|---
|vm.js
|zlib
|devongovett/browserify-zlib
|---
These are other React Native packages that implement Node core related modules. They are not included in node-libs-react-native, but you may find them useful separately.
dgram
react-native-udp implements Node's
dgram API, but is not included
here due to its native implementation and need to use
react-native link.
fs
react-native-fs implement's Node's
fs API, but is not included
here due to its native implementation and need to use
react-native link.
react-native-level-fs provides an alternative pure JavaScript implementation, using AsyncStorage as the underlying storage mechanism.
net
react-native-tcp implement's Node's
net API, but is not included
here due to its native implementation and need to use
react-native link.
This is a fork of node-libs-browser with minor modifications and packages swapped out for React Native implementations. Thanks to those package authors for doing the hard work.
MIT