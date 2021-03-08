openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nlr

node-libs-react-native

by Parsha Pourkhomami
1.2.1 (see all)

Node core modules for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

23

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-libs-react-native

This package provides React Native compatible implementations of Node core modules like stream and http. This is a fork of node-libs-browser with a few packages swapped to be compatible in React Native.

Installation

npm install --save node-libs-react-native

Usage

This package exports a mapping of absolute paths to each module implementation, keyed by module name. Modules without React Native compatible implementations are null.

These modules can be used with React Native Packager's metro.config.js or Webpack's resolve.alias.

Usage with React Native Packager

Add a metro.config.js file in the root directory of your React Native project and set resolver.extraNodeModules:

// metro.config.js
module.exports = {
  resolver: {
    extraNodeModules: require('node-libs-react-native'),
  },
};

For more information, see this post on Node core modules in React Native.

Globals

Node has certain globals that modules may expect, such as Buffer or process. React Native does not provide these globals. The node-libs-react-native/globals module in this package will shim the global environment to add these globals. Just require (or import) this module in your app before anything else.

require('node-libs-react-native/globals');
// ...
require('./app.js');

Modules

The following are the module implementations provided by this package. Some modules also have a "mock" implementation provided in the mock directory. These are replacements with minimal functionality.

ModuleRN-compatibleMock
assertdefunctzombie/commonjs-assert---
bufferfeross/bufferbuffer.js
child_process------
cluster------
consoleRaynos/console-browserifyconsole.js
constantsjuliangruber/constants-browserify---
cryptomvayngrib/react-native-crypto---
dgram------
dns---dns.js
domainbevry/domain-browser---
eventsGozala/events---
fs------
httpjhiesey/stream-http---
httpssubstack/https-browserify---
module------
net---net.js
osCoderPuppy/os-browserify---
pathsubstack/path-browserify---
processshtylman/node-processprocess.js
punycodebestiejs/punycode.js---
querystringmike-spainhower/querystring---
readline------
repl------
streamnodejs/readable-stream---
string_decoderrvagg/string_decoder---
sysdefunctzombie/node-util---
timersjryans/timers-browserify---
tls---tls.js
ttysubstack/tty-browserifytty.js
urldefunctzombie/node-url---
utildefunctzombie/node-util---
vm---vm.js
zlibdevongovett/browserify-zlib---

Other React Native Modules

These are other React Native packages that implement Node core related modules. They are not included in node-libs-react-native, but you may find them useful separately.

dgram

react-native-udp implements Node's dgram API, but is not included here due to its native implementation and need to use react-native link.

fs

react-native-fs implement's Node's fs API, but is not included here due to its native implementation and need to use react-native link.

react-native-level-fs provides an alternative pure JavaScript implementation, using AsyncStorage as the underlying storage mechanism.

net

react-native-tcp implement's Node's net API, but is not included here due to its native implementation and need to use react-native link.

Credit

This is a fork of node-libs-browser with minor modifications and packages swapped out for React Native implementations. Thanks to those package authors for doing the hard work.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial