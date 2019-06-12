openbase logo
node-libs-browser

by webpack
2.2.1 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] The node core libs for in browser usage.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11M

GitHub Stars

415

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

23

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-libs-browser

The node core libs for in-browser usage.

NOTE: This library is deprecated and won't accept Pull Requests that include Breaking Changes or new Features. Only bugfixes are accepted.

dependencies status

Exports a hash [object] of absolute paths to each lib, keyed by lib names. Modules without browser replacements are null.

Some modules have mocks in the mock directory. These are replacements with minimal functionality.

lib namebrowser implementationmock implementation
assertdefunctzombie/commonjs-assert---
bufferfeross/bufferbuffer.js
child_process------
cluster------
consoleRaynos/console-browserifyconsole.js
constantsjuliangruber/constants-browserify---
cryptocrypto-browserify/crypto-browserify---
dgram------
dns---dns.js
domainbevry/domain-browser---
eventsGozala/events---
fs------
httpjhiesey/stream-http---
httpssubstack/https-browserify---
module------
net---net.js
osCoderPuppy/os-browserify---
pathsubstack/path-browserify---
processshtylman/node-processprocess.js
punycodebestiejs/punycode.js---
querystringmike-spainhower/querystring---
readline------
repl------
streamsubstack/stream-browserify---
string_decoderrvagg/string_decoder---
sysdefunctzombie/node-util---
timersjryans/timers-browserify---
tls---tls.js
ttysubstack/tty-browserifytty.js
urldefunctzombie/node-url---
utildefunctzombie/node-util---
vmsubstack/vm-browserify---
zlibdevongovett/browserify-zlib---

Outdated versions

buffer

The current buffer implementation uses feross/buffer@4.x because feross/buffer@5.x relies on typed arrays. This will be dropped as soon as IE9 is not a typical browser target anymore.

punycode

The current punycode implementation uses bestiejs/punycode.js@1.x because bestiejs/punycode.js@2.x requires modern JS engines that understand const and let. It will be removed someday since it has already been deprecated from the node API.

License

MIT

