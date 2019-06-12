The node core libs for in-browser usage.

NOTE: This library is deprecated and won't accept Pull Requests that include Breaking Changes or new Features. Only bugfixes are accepted.

Exports a hash [object] of absolute paths to each lib, keyed by lib names. Modules without browser replacements are null .

Some modules have mocks in the mock directory. These are replacements with minimal functionality.

lib name browser implementation mock implementation assert defunctzombie/commonjs-assert --- buffer feross/buffer buffer.js child_process --- --- cluster --- --- console Raynos/console-browserify console.js constants juliangruber/constants-browserify --- crypto crypto-browserify/crypto-browserify --- dgram --- --- dns --- dns.js domain bevry/domain-browser --- events Gozala/events --- fs --- --- http jhiesey/stream-http --- https substack/https-browserify --- module --- --- net --- net.js os CoderPuppy/os-browserify --- path substack/path-browserify --- process shtylman/node-process process.js punycode bestiejs/punycode.js --- querystring mike-spainhower/querystring --- readline --- --- repl --- --- stream substack/stream-browserify --- string_decoder rvagg/string_decoder --- sys defunctzombie/node-util --- timers jryans/timers-browserify --- tls --- tls.js tty substack/tty-browserify tty.js url defunctzombie/node-url --- util defunctzombie/node-util --- vm substack/vm-browserify --- zlib devongovett/browserify-zlib ---

buffer

The current buffer implementation uses feross/buffer@4.x because feross/buffer@5.x relies on typed arrays. This will be dropped as soon as IE9 is not a typical browser target anymore.

punycode

The current punycode implementation uses bestiejs/punycode.js@1.x because bestiejs/punycode.js@2.x requires modern JS engines that understand const and let . It will be removed someday since it has already been deprecated from the node API.

License

MIT