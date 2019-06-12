The node core libs for in-browser usage.
NOTE: This library is deprecated and won't accept Pull Requests that include Breaking Changes or new Features. Only bugfixes are accepted.
Exports a hash [object] of absolute paths to each lib, keyed by lib names. Modules without browser replacements are
null.
Some modules have mocks in the
mock directory. These are replacements with minimal functionality.
|lib name
|browser implementation
|mock implementation
|assert
|defunctzombie/commonjs-assert
|---
|buffer
|feross/buffer
|buffer.js
|child_process
|---
|---
|cluster
|---
|---
|console
|Raynos/console-browserify
|console.js
|constants
|juliangruber/constants-browserify
|---
|crypto
|crypto-browserify/crypto-browserify
|---
|dgram
|---
|---
|dns
|---
|dns.js
|domain
|bevry/domain-browser
|---
|events
|Gozala/events
|---
|fs
|---
|---
|http
|jhiesey/stream-http
|---
|https
|substack/https-browserify
|---
|module
|---
|---
|net
|---
|net.js
|os
|CoderPuppy/os-browserify
|---
|path
|substack/path-browserify
|---
|process
|shtylman/node-process
|process.js
|punycode
|bestiejs/punycode.js
|---
|querystring
|mike-spainhower/querystring
|---
|readline
|---
|---
|repl
|---
|---
|stream
|substack/stream-browserify
|---
|string_decoder
|rvagg/string_decoder
|---
|sys
|defunctzombie/node-util
|---
|timers
|jryans/timers-browserify
|---
|tls
|---
|tls.js
|tty
|substack/tty-browserify
|tty.js
|url
|defunctzombie/node-url
|---
|util
|defunctzombie/node-util
|---
|vm
|substack/vm-browserify
|---
|zlib
|devongovett/browserify-zlib
|---
buffer
The current
buffer implementation uses feross/buffer@4.x because feross/buffer@5.x relies on typed arrays.
This will be dropped as soon as IE9 is not a typical browser target anymore.
punycode
The current
punycode implementation uses bestiejs/punycode.js@1.x because bestiejs/punycode.js@2.x requires modern JS engines that understand
const and
let.
It will be removed someday since it has already been deprecated from the node API.
MIT