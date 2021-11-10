openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-librealsense

by IntelRealSense
0.2130.0 (see all)

Intel® RealSense™ SDK

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23

GitHub Stars

5.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

355

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node.js API for Intel® RealSense™ Depth Cameras

This module works with Intel® RealSense™ D400 series camera (and SR300 camera). It's part of the Intel® librealsense open source project.

Sample Usage

const rs2 = require('node-librealsense');

const colorizer = new rs2.Colorizer();  // This will make depth image pretty
const pipeline = new rs2.Pipeline();  // Main work pipeline of RealSense camera
pipeline.start();  // Start camera

const frameset = pipeline.waitForFrames();  // Get a set of frames
const depth = frameset.depthFrame;  // Get depth data
const depthRGB = colorizer.colorize(depth);  // Make depth image pretty
const color = frameset.colorFrame;  // Get RGB image

// TODO: use frame buffer data
depthRGB.getData();
color.getData();

// Before exiting, do cleanup.
rs2.cleanup();

More examples can be found in examples directory of the module.

1. Install Prerequisites

Setup Windows 10 Build Environment

  1. Install Python 2.7.xx, make sure "Add python.exe to Path" is checked during the installation.

  2. Install Visual Studio 2015 or 2017. The Visual Studio 2017 Community version also works. After installation, make sure msbuild.exe is in PATH, e.g "C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Visual Studio\2017\Community\MSBuild\15.0\Bin"

  3. Install CMake, make sure CMake is in system PATH (Choose "Add CMake to the system PATH for all users" or "Add CMake to the system PATH for the current user" during the installation).

Note: The npm module windows-build-tools is not suffcient to build the native C++ librealsense.

Setup Ubuntu Linux 16.04 Build Environment

sudo apt install -y libusb-1.0-0-dev pkg-config libgtk-3-dev libglfw3-dev cmake

Please refer to Linux installation doc or Windows installation doc for full document of C++ librealsense build environment setup.

Setup Mac OS Build Environment

Note: OSX support for the full range of functionality offered by the SDK is not yet complete.

  1. Install XCode 6.0+ via the AppStore.

  2. Install the Homebrew package manager via terminal - link

  3. Install the following packages via brew:

  • brew install libusb pkg-config
  • brew install homebrew/versions/glfw3
  • brew install cmake

Setup Necessary Global NPM Packages

npm install -g jsdoc

2. Instal node-librealsense Module

npm install --save node-librealsense

It will take a while to build C++ librealsense library, and then the Node.js addon will be built. If both of them succeed, the node-librealsense module is ready to use.

3. Run Examples

When it's installed, you can run examples to see if it works fine. Plug in your Intel® RealSense™ camera and do the following:

cd node-librealsense/examples
npm install
node nodejs-capture.js

List of Examples

  1. nodejs-align.js: capture and then align RGB image frames to depth image frames, using depth info to remove background by a distance threshold.
  2. nodejs-capture.js: display RGB image frames and colorized depth image frames that are captured in real time
  3. nodejs-save-to-disk.js: capture a RGB image frame and a depth image frame, then save both of them to disk file (*.png)
  4. nodejs-pointcloud.js: capture RGB image frames and depth image frames, and then use them to generate and visualize textured 3D pointcloud

4. API Reference Document

Open node-librealsense/doc/index.html for full reference document. If it isn't there, run the following commands to generate it:

cd node-librealsense/
npm run doc

5. Compatibility

List of supported platforms

  • Windows 10 + Node.js x64 & ia32 - supported
  • Windows 8.1 + Node.js x64 & ia32 - theoretically supported. Not verified yet.
  • Ubuntu 16.04 + Node.js x64 & ia32 - supported
  • Node.js v8 - supported
  • Node.js v6 LTS - You might need to upgrade npm-bundled node-gyp to support Visual Studio 2017 (if you're using it)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial