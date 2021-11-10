Node.js API for Intel® RealSense™ Depth Cameras

This module works with Intel® RealSense™ D400 series camera (and SR300 camera). It's part of the Intel® librealsense open source project.

Sample Usage

const rs2 = require ( 'node-librealsense' ); const colorizer = new rs2.Colorizer(); const pipeline = new rs2.Pipeline(); pipeline.start(); const frameset = pipeline.waitForFrames(); const depth = frameset.depthFrame; const depthRGB = colorizer.colorize(depth); const color = frameset.colorFrame; depthRGB.getData(); color.getData(); rs2.cleanup();

More examples can be found in examples directory of the module.

1. Install Prerequisites

Setup Windows 10 Build Environment

Install Python 2.7.xx, make sure " Add python.exe to Path " is checked during the installation. Install Visual Studio 2015 or 2017. The Visual Studio 2017 Community version also works. After installation, make sure msbuild.exe is in PATH, e.g " C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Visual Studio\2017\Community\MSBuild\15.0\Bin " Install CMake, make sure CMake is in system PATH (Choose " Add CMake to the system PATH for all users " or " Add CMake to the system PATH for the current user " during the installation).

Note: The npm module windows-build-tools is not suffcient to build the native C++ librealsense.

Setup Ubuntu Linux 16.04 Build Environment

sudo apt install -y libusb-1 .0-0-dev pkg-config libgtk-3-dev libglfw3-dev cmake

Please refer to Linux installation doc or Windows installation doc for full document of C++ librealsense build environment setup.

Setup Mac OS Build Environment

Note: OSX support for the full range of functionality offered by the SDK is not yet complete.

Install XCode 6.0+ via the AppStore. Install the Homebrew package manager via terminal - link Install the following packages via brew:

brew install libusb pkg-config

brew install homebrew/versions/glfw3

brew install cmake

Setup Necessary Global NPM Packages

npm install -g jsdoc

2. Instal node-librealsense Module

npm install --save node-librealsense

It will take a while to build C++ librealsense library, and then the Node.js addon will be built. If both of them succeed, the node-librealsense module is ready to use.

3. Run Examples

When it's installed, you can run examples to see if it works fine. Plug in your Intel® RealSense™ camera and do the following:

cd node-librealsense/examples npm install node nodejs-capture.js

List of Examples

nodejs-align.js : capture and then align RGB image frames to depth image frames, using depth info to remove background by a distance threshold. nodejs-capture.js : display RGB image frames and colorized depth image frames that are captured in real time nodejs-save-to-disk.js : capture a RGB image frame and a depth image frame, then save both of them to disk file (*.png) nodejs-pointcloud.js : capture RGB image frames and depth image frames, and then use them to generate and visualize textured 3D pointcloud

4. API Reference Document

Open node-librealsense/doc/index.html for full reference document. If it isn't there, run the following commands to generate it:

cd node-librealsense/ npm run doc

5. Compatibility

List of supported platforms