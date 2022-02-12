The fastest URL transfer library for Node.js.
libcurl bindings for Node.js. libcurl official description:
libcurl is a free and easy-to-use client-side URL transfer library, supporting DICT, FILE, FTP, FTPS, Gopher, HTTP, HTTPS, IMAP, IMAPS, LDAP, LDAPS, POP3, POP3S, RTMP, RTSP, SCP, SFTP, SMTP, SMTPS, Telnet and TFTP. libcurl supports SSL certificates, HTTP POST, HTTP PUT, FTP uploading, HTTP form based upload, proxies, cookies, user+password authentication (Basic, Digest, NTLM, Negotiate, Kerberos), file transfer resume, http proxy tunneling and more!
Note:
- This library cannot be used in a browser, it depends on native code.
- There is no worker threads support at the moment. See #169
npm i node-libcurl --save
or
yarn add node-libcurl
this API is experimental and is subject to changes without a major version bump
const { curly } = require('node-libcurl');
const { statusCode, data, headers } = await curly.get('http://www.google.com')
Any option can be passed using their
FULLNAME or a
lowerPascalCase format:
const querystring = require('querystring');
const { curly } = require('node-libcurl');
const { statusCode, data, headers } = await curly.post('http://httpbin.com/post', {
postFields: querystring.stringify({
field: 'value',
}),
// can use `postFields` or `POSTFIELDS`
})
JSON POST example:
const { curly } = require('node-libcurl')
const { data } = await curly.post('http://httpbin.com/post', {
postFields: JSON.stringify({ field: 'value' }),
httpHeader: [
'Content-Type: application/json',
'Accept: application/json'
],
})
console.log(data)
const { Curl } = require('node-libcurl');
const curl = new Curl();
curl.setOpt('URL', 'www.google.com');
curl.setOpt('FOLLOWLOCATION', true);
curl.on('end', function (statusCode, data, headers) {
console.info(statusCode);
console.info('---');
console.info(data.length);
console.info('---');
console.info(this.getInfo( 'TOTAL_TIME'));
this.close();
});
curl.on('error', curl.close.bind(curl));
curl.perform();
Pass an array of strings specifying headers
curl.setOpt(Curl.option.HTTPHEADER,
['Content-Type: application/x-amz-json-1.1'])
const querystring = require('querystring');
const { Curl } = require('node-libcurl');
const curl = new Curl();
const close = curl.close.bind(curl);
curl.setOpt(Curl.option.URL, '127.0.0.1/upload');
curl.setOpt(Curl.option.POST, true)
curl.setOpt(Curl.option.POSTFIELDS, querystring.stringify({
field: 'value',
}));
curl.on('end', close);
curl.on('error', close);
const { Curl } = require('node-libcurl');
const curl = new Curl();
const close = curl.close.bind(curl);
curl.setOpt(Curl.option.URL, '127.0.0.1/upload.php');
curl.setOpt(Curl.option.HTTPPOST, [
{ name: 'input-name', file: '/file/path', type: 'text/html' },
{ name: 'input-name2', contents: 'field-contents' }
]);
curl.on('end', close);
curl.on('error', close);
When requesting binary data make sure to do one of these:
WRITEFUNCTION (https://curl.haxx.se/libcurl/c/CURLOPT_WRITEFUNCTION.html):
curl.setOpt('WRITEFUNCTION', (buffer, size, nmemb) => {
// something
})
curl.enable(CurlFeature.NoDataParsing)
// or
curl.enable(CurlFeature.Raw)
The reasoning behind this is that by default, the
Curl instance will try to decode the received data and headers to utf8 strings, as can be seen here: https://github.com/JCMais/node-libcurl/blob/b55b13529c9d11fdcdd7959137d8030b39427800/lib/Curl.ts#L391
For more examples check the examples folder.
API documentation for the latest stable version is available at https://node-libcurl-docs.netlify.app/modules/lib_index.html.
Develop branch documentation is available at https://develop--node-libcurl-docs.netlify.app/modules/lib_index.html.
This library provides Typescript type definitions.
Almost all CURL options are supported, if you pass one that is not, an error will be thrown.
For more usage examples check the examples folder.
READFUNCTION option
The buffer passed as first parameter to the callback set with the
READFUNCTION option is initialized with the size libcurl is using in their upload buffer (which can be set with
UPLOAD_BUFFERSIZE), this is initialized using
node::Buffer::Data(buf); which is basically the same than
Buffer#allocUnsafe and therefore, it has all the implications as to its correct usage: https://nodejs.org/pt-br/docs/guides/buffer-constructor-deprecation/#regarding-buffer-allocunsafe
So, be careful, make sure to return exactly the amount of data you have written to the buffer on this callback. Only that specific amount is going to be copied and handed over to libcurl.
See COMMON_ISSUES.md
See ./benchmark
See SECURITY.md
The addon is only tested against libcurl version
7.50.0 and the latest one available.
The code itself is made to compile with any version greater than
7.32.0, any libcurl version lower than that is not supported.
node-libcurl is available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.
The maintainers of node-libcurl and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.
The latest version of this package has prebuilt binaries (thanks to node-pre-gyp) available for:
And on the following platforms:
Installing with
yarn add node-libcurl or
npm install node-libcurl should download a prebuilt binary and no compilation will be needed. However if you are trying to install on
nw.js or
electron additional steps will be required, check their corresponding section below.
The prebuilt binary is statically built with the following library versions, features and protocols (library versions may change between Node.js versions):
Version: libcurl/7.73.0 OpenSSL/1.1.1g zlib/1.2.11 brotli/1.0.7 zstd/1.4.9 c-ares/1.16.1 libidn2/2.1.1 libssh2/1.9.0 nghttp2/1.41.0
Protocols: dict, file, ftp, ftps, gopher, http, https, imap, imaps, ldap, ldaps, mqtt, pop3, pop3s, rtsp, scp, sftp, smb, smbs, smtp, smtps, telnet, tftp
Features: AsynchDNS, IDN, IPv6, Largefile, NTLM, NTLM_WB, SSL, libz, brotli, TLS-SRP, HTTP2, UnixSockets, HTTPS-proxy
If there is no prebuilt binary available that matches your system, or if the installation fails, then you will need an environment capable of compiling Node.js addons, which means:
If you don't want to use the prebuilt binary even if it works on your system, you can pass a flag when installing:
With
npm
npm install node-libcurl --build-from-source
With
yarn
npm_config_build_from_source=true yarn add node-libcurl
Those notes are not important when building on Windows
The prebuilt binaries are statically linked with
brotli,
libidn2,
libssh2,
openLDAP,
OpenSSL
nghttp2,
zstd and
zlib.
The
brotli,
nghttp2,
OpenSSL and
zlib versions must match the version Node.js uses, this is necessary to avoid any possible issues by mixing library symbols of different versions, since Node.js also exports some of the symbols of their deps.
In case you are building the addon yourself with the libraries mentioned above, you must make sure their version is ABI compatible with the one Node.js uses, otherwise you are probably going to hit a Segmentation Fault.
If you want to build a statically linked version of the addon yourself, you need to pass the
curl_static_build=true flag when calling install.
If using
npm:
npm install node-libcurl --build-from-source --curl_static_build=true
If using
yarn:
npm_config_build_from_source=true npm_config_curl_static_build=true yarn add node-libcurl
The build process will use
curl-config available on path, if you want to overwrite it to your own libcurl installation one, you can set the
curl_config_bin variable, like mentioned above for
curl_static_build.
And if you don't want to use
curl-config, you can pass two extra variables to control the build process:
curl_include_dirs
Space separated list of directories to search for header files
curl_libraries
Space separated list of flags to pass to the linker
The statically linked version currently does not have support for
GSS-API,
SPNEGO,
KERBEROS,
RTMP,
Metalink,
PSL and
Alt-svc.
The scripts to build Kerberos exists on the
./scripts/ci folder, but it was removed for two reasons:
If building for a
Electron or
NW.js you need to pass additional parameters to the install command.
If you do not want to use the prebuilt binary, pass the
npm_config_build_from_source=true /
--build-from-source flag to the install command.
For building from source on NW.js you first need to make sure you have nw-gyp installed globally:
yarn global add nw-gyp or
npm i -g nw-gyp
If on Windows, you also need addition steps, currently the available win_delay_load_hook.cc on
nw-gypis not working with this addon, so it's necessary to apply a patch to it. The patch can be found on
./scripts/ci/patches/win_delay_load_hook.cc.patch, and should be applied to the file on
<nw-gyp-folder>/src/win_delay_load_hook.cc.
Then:
yarn
npm_config_runtime=node-webkit npm_config_target=0.38.2 yarn add node-libcurl
npm
npm install node-libcurl --runtime=node-webkit --target=0.38.2 --save
where
--target is the current version of NW.js you are using
yarn
npm_config_runtime=electron npm_config_target=$(yarn --silent electron --version) npm_config_disturl=https://www.electronjs.org/headers yarn add node-libcurl
npm
npm install node-libcurl --runtime=electron --target=$(yarn --silent electron --version) --disturl=https://www.electronjs.org/headers --save
Where
--target is the version of electron you are using, in our case, we are just using the version returned by the locally installed
electron binary.
You can also put those args in a .npmrc file, like so:
runtime = electron
target = 5.0.1
target_arch = x64
dist_url = https://atom.io/download/atom-shell
If you are building for Electron >= 11 or NW.js >= 0.50 you need to set the build process to use the C++17 std, you can do that by passing the variable
node_libcurl_cpp_std=c++17. The way you do that depends if you are using
npm or
yarn:
If using
npm:
npm install node-libcurl --node_libcurl_cpp_std=c++17 <...other args...>
If using
yarn:
npm_config_node_libcurl_cpp_std=c++17 <...other args...> yarn add node-libcurl
To build the addon on linux based systems you must have:
If you are on a debian based system, you can get those by running:
sudo apt-get install python libcurl4-openssl-dev build-essential
If you don't want to use the libcurl version shipped with your system, since it's probably very old, you can install libcurl from source, for the addon to use that libcurl version you can use the variable mentioned above,
curl_config_bin.
In case you want some examples check the CI configuration files (
.travis.yml,
.circleci/config.yml) and the
scripts/ci/ folder.
On macOS you must have:
You can check if you have Xcode Command Line Tools be running:
xcode-select -p
It should return their path, in case it returns nothing, you must install it by running:
xcode-select --install
In case you have errors installing the addon from source, and you are using macOS version >= Mojave, check if the error you are receiving is the following one:
CXX(target) Release/obj.target/node_libcurl/src/node_libcurl.o
clang: error: no such file or directory: '/usr/include'
If that is the case, it's because newer versions of the Command Line Tools does not add the
/usr/include folder by default. Check Xcode 10 release notes for details.
The
/usr/include is now available on
$(xcrun --show-sdk-path)/usr/include. To correctly build libcurl you then need to pass that path to the
npm_config_curl_include_dirs environment variable:
npm_config_curl_include_dirs="$(xcrun --show-sdk-path)/usr/include" yarn add node-libcurl
If installing using a prebuilt binary you only need to have the visual c++ 2017 runtime library.
If building from source, you must have:
Python 2.7 and the Visual Studio compiler can be installed by running:
npm install --global --production windows-build-tools
nasm can be obtained from their website, which is linked above, or using chocolatey:
cinst nasm
Currently there is no support to use other libcurl version than the one provided by the curl-for-windows submodule (help is appreciated on adding this feature).
An important note about building the addon on Windows is that we have to do some "hacks" with the header files included by
node-gyp/
nw-gyp. The reason for that is because as we are using a standalone version of OpenSSL, we don't want to use the OpenSSL headers provided by Node.js, which are by default added to
<nw-gyp-or-node-gyp-folder>/include/node/openssl, so what we do is that before compilation that folder is renamed to
openssl.disabled. After a successful installation the folder is renamed back to their original name, however if any error happens during compilation the folder will stay renamed until the addon is compiled successfully. More info on why that was needed and some context can be found on issue #164.
If your question is directly related to the addon or their usage, you can get help the following ways:
stack-overflow and use the
node-libcurl tag.
Read CONTRIBUTING.md
Some people have been asking if there are any means to support my work, I've created a patreon page for that: https://www.patreon.com/jonathancardoso
If you want to donate via PayPal, use the same e-mail that is available on my GitHub profile: https://github.com/JCMais
And thanks for reading till here! 😄
Originally this addon was based on the work from jiangmiao/node-curl, things have changed and most if not all code has been rewritten.