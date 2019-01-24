Compile
.less into
.css and watch for file changes!
I made this with Create React App in mind, put something similar in your
package.json
"scripts": {
"start": "npm run build-css && run-p -ncr watch-css start-js",
"start-js": "react-scripts start",
"build": "run-s -n build-css build-js",
"build-js": "react-scripts build",
"test": "run-s -n build-css test-js",
"test-js": "react-scripts test --env=jsdom",
"build-css": "node-less-chokidar src",
"watch-css": "node-less-chokidar src --watch"
},
"devDependencies": {
"node-less-chokidar": "^0.3.0",
"npm-run-all": "^4.1.3"
}
npm start should build all CSS from the LESS files and then keep watching,
npm test will build all files and then run the tests,
npm run build-css will build all the CSS,
npm run watch-css will watch for changes in the LESS files and build them when they change.
There's a bug though in the following case:
Let's say you have these files:
variables.less (variable definitions, no imports)
mixins.less (mixins, importing
variables.less)
main.less (imports
variables.less,
mixins.less and uses the variables and mixins)
If you change
variables.less or
mixins.less it won't rebuild
main.css, because it doesn't know about the dependency graph of the files.
The fix is that if you know you're editing one of these files that are imported by other files, just run
npm run build-css and everything will be fine.