Compile .less into .css and watch for file changes!

HOWTO

I made this with Create React App in mind, put something similar in your package.json

"scripts" : { "start" : "npm run build-css && run-p -ncr watch-css start-js" , "start-js" : "react-scripts start" , "build" : "run-s -n build-css build-js" , "build-js" : "react-scripts build" , "test" : "run-s -n build-css test-js" , "test-js" : "react-scripts test --env=jsdom" , "build-css" : "node-less-chokidar src" , "watch-css" : "node-less-chokidar src --watch" }, "devDependencies" : { "node-less-chokidar" : "^0.3.0" , "npm-run-all" : "^4.1.3" }

npm start should build all CSS from the LESS files and then keep watching, npm test will build all files and then run the tests, npm run build-css will build all the CSS, npm run watch-css will watch for changes in the LESS files and build them when they change.

Known bug

There's a bug though in the following case:

Let's say you have these files:

variables.less (variable definitions, no imports)

(variable definitions, no imports) mixins.less (mixins, importing variables.less )

(mixins, importing ) main.less (imports variables.less , mixins.less and uses the variables and mixins)