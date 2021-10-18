LAME is an open-source encoder that encodes and decodes audio to the MP3 file format. For all MP3 needs a Node.js wrapper of the full LAME command line.
The encoder reads WAV-, MP1-, MP2- and MP3-format and encodes it into an MP3 file. The decoder reads MP3-format and decodes it into WAV.
You can install it with
npm:
$ npm install node-lame
If you have not installed LAME yet, please use the following instruction.
$ sudo apt-get install lame
$ brew install lame
C:\Program Files (x86)\Lame For Audacity).
const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;
const encoder = new Lame({
output: "./audio-files/demo.mp3",
bitrate: 192,
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.wav");
encoder
.encode()
.then(() => {
// Encoding finished
})
.catch((error) => {
// Something went wrong
});
const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;
const encoder = new Lame({
output: "buffer",
bitrate: 192,
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.wav");
encoder
.encode()
.then(() => {
// Encoding finished
const buffer = encoder.getBuffer();
})
.catch((error) => {
// Something went wrong
});
[...]
const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;
const encoder = new Lame({
"output": "./audio-files/demo.mp3",
"bitrate": 192
}).setBuffer(audioFileBuffer);
encoder.encode()
.then(() => {
// Encoding finished
})
.catch((error) => {
// Something went wrong
});
[...]
const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;
const encoder = new Lame({
"output": "buffer",
"bitrate": 192
}).setBuffer(audioFileBuffer);
encoder.encode()
.then(() => {
// Encoding finished
const buffer = encoder.getBuffer();
})
.catch((error) => {
// Something went wrong
});
const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;
const encoder = new Lame({
output: "buffer",
bitrate: 192,
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.wav");
encoder
.encode()
.then(() => {
// Encoding finished
})
.catch((error) => {
// Something went wrong
});
const status = encoder.getStatus();
const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;
const encoder = new Lame({
output: "buffer",
bitrate: 192,
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.wav");
const emitter = encoder.getEmitter();
emitter.on("progress", ([progress, eta]) => {
// On progress of encoding. Progress in percent and estimated time of arrival as mm:ss
});
emitter.on("finish", () => {
// On finish
});
emitter.on("error", (error) => {
// On error
});
encoder
.encode()
.then(() => {
// Encoding finished
})
.catch((error) => {
// Something went wrong
});
const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;
const decoder = new Lame({
output: "./audio-files/demo.wav",
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.mp3");
decoder
.decode()
.then(() => {
// Decoding finished
})
.catch((error) => {
// Something went wrong
});
const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;
const decoder = new Lame({
output: "buffer",
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.mp3");
decoder
.decode()
.then(() => {
// Decoding finished
const buffer = decoder.getBuffer();
})
.catch((error) => {
// Something went wrong
});
[...]
const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;
const decoder = new Lame({
"output": "./audio-files/demo.wav"
}).setBuffer(mp3InputBuffer);
decoder.decode()
.then(() => {
// Decoding finished
})
.catch((error) => {
// Something went wrong
});
[...]
const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;
const decoder = new Lame({
"output": "buffer"
}).setBuffer(mp3InputBuffer);
decoder.decode()
.then(() => {
// Decoding finished
const buffer = decoder.getBuffer();
})
.catch((error) => {
// Something went wrong
});
const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;
const decoder = new Lame({
output: "buffer",
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.mp3");
decoder
.encode()
.then(() => {
// Decoding finished
})
.catch((error) => {
// Something went wrong
});
const status = decoder.getStatus();
const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;
const decoder = new Lame({
output: "buffer",
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.mp3");
const emitter = decoder.getEmitter();
emitter.on("progress", ([progress]) => {
// On progress of decoder; in percent
});
emitter.on("finish", () => {
// On finish
});
emitter.on("error", (error) => {
// On error
});
decoder
.decode()
.then(() => {
// Decoding finished
})
.catch((error) => {
// Something went wrong
});
|Option
|Description
|Values
|Default
|output
|Output filename
|Path
|raw
|Assume the input file is raw pcm. Sampling rate and mono/stereo/jstereo must be specified. For each stereo sample, LAME expects the input data to be ordered left channel first, then right channel. By default, LAME expects them to be signed integers with a bitwidth of 16.
|boolean
false
|swap-bytes
|Swap bytes in the input file or output file when using decoding. For sorting out little endian/big endian type problems.
|boolean
false
|sfreq
|Required only for raw PCM input files. Otherwise it will be determined from the header of the input file. LAME will automatically resample the input file to one of the supported MP3 samplerates if necessary.
8,
11.025,
12,
16,
22.05,
24,
32,
44.1,
48
undefined
|bitwidth
|Required only for raw PCM input files. Otherwise it will be determined from the header of the input file.
8,
16,
24,
32
16
|signed
|Required only for raw PCM input files. Instructs LAME that the samples from the input are signed.
|boolean
false;
true for 16, 24 and 32 bits raw pcm data
|unsigned
|Required only for raw PCM input files and only available at bitwidth 8. Instructs LAME that the samples from the input are unsigned (the default for 8 bits raw pcm data, where 0x80 is zero).
|boolean
undefined
|little-endian
|Required only for raw PCM input files. Instructs LAME that the samples from the input are in little-endian form.
|boolean
undefined
|big-endian
|Required only for raw PCM input files. Instructs LAME that the samples from the input are in big-endian form.
|boolean
undefined
|mp2Input
|Assume the input file is a MPEG Layer II (ie MP2) file. If the filename ends in ".mp2" LAME will assume it is a MPEG Layer II file.
|boolean
undefined
|mp3Input
|Assume the input file is a MP3 file. Useful for downsampling from one mp3 to another.
|boolean
undefined
|mode
|Details see LAME man page.
s simple stereo,
j joint stereo,
f forced MS stereo,
d dual mono,
m mono,
l left channel only,
r right channel only
j or
s (see details)
|to-mono
|Mix the stereo input file to mono and encode as mono. The downmix is calculated as the sum of the left and right channel, attenuated by 6 dB.
|boolean
false
|channel-different-block-sizes
|Allows the left and right channels to use different block size types.
|boolean
false
|freeformat
|Produces a free format bitstream. With this option, you can use
bitrate with any bitrate higher than 8 kbps.
FreeAmp up to 440 kbps,
in_mpg123 up to 560 kbps,
l3dec up to 310 kbps,
LAME up to 560 kbps,
MAD up to 640 kbps
undefined
|disable-info-tag
|Disable writing of the INFO Tag on encoding.
|boolean
false
|comp
|Instead of choosing bitrate, using this option, user can choose compression ratio to achieve.
|number
undefined
|scale
|Scales input volume by n. This just multiplies the PCM data (after it has been converted to floating point) by n.
|number
1
|scale-l
|Same as
scale, but for left channel only.
|number
undefined
|scale-r
|Same as
scale, but for right channel only.
|number
undefined
|replaygain-fast
|Compute ReplayGain fast but slightly inaccurately. Details see LAME man page.
|boolean
false
|replaygain-accurate
|Compute ReplayGain more accurately and find the peak sample. Details see LAME man page.
|boolean
false
|no-replaygain
|Disable ReplayGain analysis. By default ReplayGain analysis is enabled. Details see LAME man page.
|boolean
false
|clip-detect
|Clipping detection.
|boolean
false
|preset
|Use one of the built-in presets. Details see LAME man page.
medium,
standard,
extreme or
insane
undefined
|noasm
|Disable specific assembly optimizations. Quality will not increase, only speed will be reduced.
mmx,
3dnow or
sse
undefined (probably depending on OS)
|quality
|Bitrate is of course the main influence on quality. The higher the bitrate, the higher the quality. But for a given bitrate, we have a choice of algorithms to determine the best scalefactors and Huffman encoding (noise shaping).
0 (best) to
9 (worst)
5
|bitrate
|For MPEG-1 (sampling frequencies of 32, 44.1 and 48 kHz): n =
32,
40,
48,
56,
64,
80,
96,
112,
128,
160,
192,
224,
256,
320; For MPEG-2 (sampling frequencies of 16, 22.05 and 24 kHz): n =
8,
16,
24,
32,
40,
48,
56,
64,
80,
96,
112,
128,
144,
160; For MPEG-2.5 (sampling frequencies of 8, 11.025 and 12 kHz): n =
8,
16,
24,
32,
40,
48,
56,
64
|See description
128 for MPEG1 and
64 for MPEG2
|force-bitrate
|Strictly enforce the
bitrate option. This is mainly for use with hardware players that do not support low bitrate mp3.
|boolean
false
|cbr
|Enforce use of constant bitrate.
|boolean
false
|abr
|ABR (average bitrate) options. Turns on encoding with a targeted average bitrate of n kbits, allowing to use frames of different sizes.
8 to
310
undefined
|vbr
|Use variable bitrate.
|boolean
false
|vbr-quality
|Enable
vbr and specifies the value of VBR quality.
0 (best) to
9 (worst)
4
|ignore-noise-in-sfb21
|LAME ignore noise in sfb21, like in CBR.
|boolean
false
|emp
|All this does is set a flag in the MP3 header bitstream. If you have a PCM input file where one of the above types of (obsolete) emphasis has been applied, you can set this flag in LAME. Then the mp3 decoder should de-emphasize the output during playback, although most decoders ignore this flag.
n none,
5 0/15 microseconds,
c citt j.17
n
|mark-as-copyrighted
|Mark the encoded file as being copyrighted.
|boolean
false
|mark-as-copy
|Mark the encoded file as being a copy.
|boolean
false
|crc-error-protection
|Turn on CRC error protection.It will add a cyclic redundancy check (CRC) code in each frame, allowing to detect transmission errors that could occur on the MP3 stream.
|boolean
false
|nores
|Disable the bit reservoir. Each frame will then become independent from previous ones, but the quality will be lower.
|boolean
false
|strictly-enforce-ISO
|With this option, LAME will enforce the 7680 bit limitation on total frame size.
|boolean
false
|lowpass
|Set a lowpass filtering frequency in kHz. Frequencies specified one will be cutoff.
|number
undefined
|lowpass-width
|Set the width of the lowpass filter in percent.
|number
15
|highpass
|Set an highpass filtering frequency in kHz.
|number
undefined
|highpass-width
|Set the width of the highpass filter in percent.
|number
15
|resample
|Output sampling frequency (for encoding). If not specified, LAME will automatically resample the input when using high compression ratios.
8,
11.025,
12,
16,
22.05,
24,
32,
44.1,
48
undefined
|meta
|Meta data for MP3.
|Object
undefined
Meta options
|Option
|Description
|Values
|Default
|title
|Set title tag (max 30 chars for version 1 tag).
|String
undefined
|artist
|Set artist tag (max 30 chars for version 1 tag).
|String
undefined
|album
|Set album tag (max 30 chars for version 1 tag).
|String
undefined
|year
|Set year tag.
|String
undefined
|comment
|Set user-defined text (max 30 chars for v1 tag, 28 for v1.1).
|String
undefined
|track
|Set track tag, with or without number of total tracks.
|String
undefined
|genre
|Set genre tag (max 30 chars for version 1 tag).
|String
undefined
|artwork
|Set album artwork image (path to jpeg/png/gif file, v2.3 tag).
|String
undefined
|add-id3v2
|Force addition of version 2 tag.
|boolean
false
|id3v1-only
|Add only a version 1 tag.
|boolean
false
|id3v2-only
|Add only a version 2 tag.
|boolean
false
|id3v2-latin1
|Add meta options in ISO-8859-1 text encoding.
|boolean
false
|id3v2-utf16
|Add meta options in unicode text encoding.
|boolean
false
|space-id3v1
|Pad version 1 tag with spaces instead of nulls.
|boolean
false
|pad-id3v2
|Same as
pad-id3v2-size value
128
|boolean
false
|pad-id3v2-size
|Adds version 2 tag, pad with extra "num" bytes.
|number
undefined
|ignore-tag-errors
|Ignore errors in values passed for tags, use defaults in case an error occurs
|boolean
false
|genre-list
|Print alphabetically sorted ID3 genre list and exit
|string
undefined
Option description text from LAME man page. Based on LAME version 3.99.5 from Feb 28, 2012.