LAME is an open-source encoder that encodes and decodes audio to the MP3 file format. For all MP3 needs a Node.js wrapper of the full LAME command line.

The encoder reads WAV-, MP1-, MP2- and MP3-format and encodes it into an MP3 file. The decoder reads MP3-format and decodes it into WAV.

Requirements

Linux or MacOS (This package is NOT tested on Windows)

Lame Installed (View instructions below)

Node 12.20.* or newer

Installation

You can install it with npm :

$ npm install node-lame

If you have not installed LAME yet, please use the following instruction.

Install on Debian

$ sudo apt-get install lame

Install on MacOS with brew

$ brew install lame

Install on Windows

Go to the the Lame Download Page and download the EXE or ZIP file. Navigate to the directory Lame was installed in (most commonly C:\Program Files (x86)\Lame For Audacity ). Add the directory to your Environment Variables.

Examples

Encode from file to file

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame; const encoder = new Lame({ output: "./audio-files/demo.mp3", bitrate: 192, }).setFile("./audio-files/demo.wav"); encoder .encode() .then(() => { // Encoding finished }) .catch((error) => { // Something went wrong });

Encode from file to buffer

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame; const encoder = new Lame({ output: "buffer", bitrate: 192, }).setFile("./audio-files/demo.wav"); encoder .encode() .then(() => { // Encoding finished const buffer = encoder.getBuffer(); }) .catch((error) => { // Something went wrong });

Encode from buffer to file

[...] const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame; const encoder = new Lame({ "output": "./audio-files/demo.mp3", "bitrate": 192 }).setBuffer(audioFileBuffer); encoder.encode() .then(() => { // Encoding finished }) .catch((error) => { // Something went wrong });

Encode from buffer to buffer

[...] const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame; const encoder = new Lame({ "output": "buffer", "bitrate": 192 }).setBuffer(audioFileBuffer); encoder.encode() .then(() => { // Encoding finished const buffer = encoder.getBuffer(); }) .catch((error) => { // Something went wrong });

Get status of encoder as object

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame; const encoder = new Lame({ output: "buffer", bitrate: 192, }).setFile("./audio-files/demo.wav"); encoder .encode() .then(() => { // Encoding finished }) .catch((error) => { // Something went wrong }); const status = encoder.getStatus();

Get status of encoder as EventEmitter

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame; const encoder = new Lame({ output: "buffer", bitrate: 192, }).setFile("./audio-files/demo.wav"); const emitter = encoder.getEmitter(); emitter.on("progress", ([progress, eta]) => { // On progress of encoding. Progress in percent and estimated time of arrival as mm:ss }); emitter.on("finish", () => { // On finish }); emitter.on("error", (error) => { // On error }); encoder .encode() .then(() => { // Encoding finished }) .catch((error) => { // Something went wrong });

Decode from file to file

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame; const decoder = new Lame({ output: "./audio-files/demo.wav", }).setFile("./audio-files/demo.mp3"); decoder .decode() .then(() => { // Decoding finished }) .catch((error) => { // Something went wrong });

Decode from file to buffer

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame; const decoder = new Lame({ output: "buffer", }).setFile("./audio-files/demo.mp3"); decoder .decode() .then(() => { // Decoding finished const buffer = decoder.getBuffer(); }) .catch((error) => { // Something went wrong });

Decode from buffer to file

[...] const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame; const decoder = new Lame({ "output": "./audio-files/demo.wav" }).setBuffer(mp3InputBuffer); decoder.decode() .then(() => { // Decoding finished }) .catch((error) => { // Something went wrong });

Decode from buffer to buffer

[...] const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame; const decoder = new Lame({ "output": "buffer" }).setBuffer(mp3InputBuffer); decoder.decode() .then(() => { // Decoding finished const buffer = decoder.getBuffer(); }) .catch((error) => { // Something went wrong });

Get status of decoder as object

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame; const decoder = new Lame({ output: "buffer", }).setFile("./audio-files/demo.mp3"); decoder .encode() .then(() => { // Decoding finished }) .catch((error) => { // Something went wrong }); const status = decoder.getStatus();

Get status of decoder as EventEmitter

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame; const decoder = new Lame({ output: "buffer", }).setFile("./audio-files/demo.mp3"); const emitter = decoder.getEmitter(); emitter.on("progress", ([progress]) => { // On progress of decoder; in percent }); emitter.on("finish", () => { // On finish }); emitter.on("error", (error) => { // On error }); decoder .decode() .then(() => { // Decoding finished }) .catch((error) => { // Something went wrong });

All options

Option Description Values Default output Output filename Path raw Assume the input file is raw pcm. Sampling rate and mono/stereo/jstereo must be specified. For each stereo sample, LAME expects the input data to be ordered left channel first, then right channel. By default, LAME expects them to be signed integers with a bitwidth of 16. boolean false swap-bytes Swap bytes in the input file or output file when using decoding. For sorting out little endian/big endian type problems. boolean false sfreq Required only for raw PCM input files. Otherwise it will be determined from the header of the input file. LAME will automatically resample the input file to one of the supported MP3 samplerates if necessary. 8 , 11.025 , 12 , 16 , 22.05 , 24 , 32 , 44.1 , 48 undefined bitwidth Required only for raw PCM input files. Otherwise it will be determined from the header of the input file. 8 , 16 , 24 , 32 16 signed Required only for raw PCM input files. Instructs LAME that the samples from the input are signed. boolean false ; true for 16, 24 and 32 bits raw pcm data unsigned Required only for raw PCM input files and only available at bitwidth 8. Instructs LAME that the samples from the input are unsigned (the default for 8 bits raw pcm data, where 0x80 is zero). boolean undefined little-endian Required only for raw PCM input files. Instructs LAME that the samples from the input are in little-endian form. boolean undefined big-endian Required only for raw PCM input files. Instructs LAME that the samples from the input are in big-endian form. boolean undefined mp2Input Assume the input file is a MPEG Layer II (ie MP2) file. If the filename ends in ".mp2" LAME will assume it is a MPEG Layer II file. boolean undefined mp3Input Assume the input file is a MP3 file. Useful for downsampling from one mp3 to another. boolean undefined mode Details see LAME man page. s simple stereo, j joint stereo, f forced MS stereo, d dual mono, m mono, l left channel only, r right channel only j or s (see details) to-mono Mix the stereo input file to mono and encode as mono. The downmix is calculated as the sum of the left and right channel, attenuated by 6 dB. boolean false channel-different-block-sizes Allows the left and right channels to use different block size types. boolean false freeformat Produces a free format bitstream. With this option, you can use bitrate with any bitrate higher than 8 kbps. FreeAmp up to 440 kbps, in_mpg123 up to 560 kbps, l3dec up to 310 kbps, LAME up to 560 kbps, MAD up to 640 kbps undefined disable-info-tag Disable writing of the INFO Tag on encoding. boolean false comp Instead of choosing bitrate, using this option, user can choose compression ratio to achieve. number undefined scale Scales input volume by n. This just multiplies the PCM data (after it has been converted to floating point) by n. number 1 scale-l Same as scale , but for left channel only. number undefined scale-r Same as scale , but for right channel only. number undefined replaygain-fast Compute ReplayGain fast but slightly inaccurately. Details see LAME man page. boolean false replaygain-accurate Compute ReplayGain more accurately and find the peak sample. Details see LAME man page. boolean false no-replaygain Disable ReplayGain analysis. By default ReplayGain analysis is enabled. Details see LAME man page. boolean false clip-detect Clipping detection. boolean false preset Use one of the built-in presets. Details see LAME man page. medium , standard , extreme or insane undefined noasm Disable specific assembly optimizations. Quality will not increase, only speed will be reduced. mmx , 3dnow or sse undefined (probably depending on OS) quality Bitrate is of course the main influence on quality. The higher the bitrate, the higher the quality. But for a given bitrate, we have a choice of algorithms to determine the best scalefactors and Huffman encoding (noise shaping). 0 (best) to 9 (worst) 5 bitrate For MPEG-1 (sampling frequencies of 32, 44.1 and 48 kHz): n = 32 , 40 , 48 , 56 , 64 , 80 , 96 , 112 , 128 , 160 , 192 , 224 , 256 , 320 ; For MPEG-2 (sampling frequencies of 16, 22.05 and 24 kHz): n = 8 , 16 , 24 , 32 , 40 , 48 , 56 , 64 , 80 , 96 , 112 , 128 , 144 , 160 ; For MPEG-2.5 (sampling frequencies of 8, 11.025 and 12 kHz): n = 8 , 16 , 24 , 32 , 40 , 48 , 56 , 64 See description 128 for MPEG1 and 64 for MPEG2 force-bitrate Strictly enforce the bitrate option. This is mainly for use with hardware players that do not support low bitrate mp3. boolean false cbr Enforce use of constant bitrate. boolean false abr ABR (average bitrate) options. Turns on encoding with a targeted average bitrate of n kbits, allowing to use frames of different sizes. 8 to 310 undefined vbr Use variable bitrate. boolean false vbr-quality Enable vbr and specifies the value of VBR quality. 0 (best) to 9 (worst) 4 ignore-noise-in-sfb21 LAME ignore noise in sfb21, like in CBR. boolean false emp All this does is set a flag in the MP3 header bitstream. If you have a PCM input file where one of the above types of (obsolete) emphasis has been applied, you can set this flag in LAME. Then the mp3 decoder should de-emphasize the output during playback, although most decoders ignore this flag. n none, 5 0/15 microseconds, c citt j.17 n mark-as-copyrighted Mark the encoded file as being copyrighted. boolean false mark-as-copy Mark the encoded file as being a copy. boolean false crc-error-protection Turn on CRC error protection.It will add a cyclic redundancy check (CRC) code in each frame, allowing to detect transmission errors that could occur on the MP3 stream. boolean false nores Disable the bit reservoir. Each frame will then become independent from previous ones, but the quality will be lower. boolean false strictly-enforce-ISO With this option, LAME will enforce the 7680 bit limitation on total frame size. boolean false lowpass Set a lowpass filtering frequency in kHz. Frequencies specified one will be cutoff. number undefined lowpass-width Set the width of the lowpass filter in percent. number 15 highpass Set an highpass filtering frequency in kHz. number undefined highpass-width Set the width of the highpass filter in percent. number 15 resample Output sampling frequency (for encoding). If not specified, LAME will automatically resample the input when using high compression ratios. 8 , 11.025 , 12 , 16 , 22.05 , 24 , 32 , 44.1 , 48 undefined meta Meta data for MP3. Object undefined

Meta options

Option Description Values Default title Set title tag (max 30 chars for version 1 tag). String undefined artist Set artist tag (max 30 chars for version 1 tag). String undefined album Set album tag (max 30 chars for version 1 tag). String undefined year Set year tag. String undefined comment Set user-defined text (max 30 chars for v1 tag, 28 for v1.1). String undefined track Set track tag, with or without number of total tracks. String undefined genre Set genre tag (max 30 chars for version 1 tag). String undefined artwork Set album artwork image (path to jpeg/png/gif file, v2.3 tag). String undefined add-id3v2 Force addition of version 2 tag. boolean false id3v1-only Add only a version 1 tag. boolean false id3v2-only Add only a version 2 tag. boolean false id3v2-latin1 Add meta options in ISO-8859-1 text encoding. boolean false id3v2-utf16 Add meta options in unicode text encoding. boolean false space-id3v1 Pad version 1 tag with spaces instead of nulls. boolean false pad-id3v2 Same as pad-id3v2-size value 128 boolean false pad-id3v2-size Adds version 2 tag, pad with extra "num" bytes. number undefined ignore-tag-errors Ignore errors in values passed for tags, use defaults in case an error occurs boolean false genre-list Print alphabetically sorted ID3 genre list and exit string undefined

Option description text from LAME man page. Based on LAME version 3.99.5 from Feb 28, 2012.