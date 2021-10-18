openbase logo
node-lame

by devowlio
1.3.2 (see all)

LAME is an open-source encoder that encodes and decodes audio to the MP3 file format. For all MP3 needs a Node.js wrapper of the full LAME command line.

npm
GitHub
Readme

node-lame

node-lame Logo

LAME is an open-source encoder that encodes and decodes audio to the MP3 file format. For all MP3 needs a Node.js wrapper of the full LAME command line.

The encoder reads WAV-, MP1-, MP2- and MP3-format and encodes it into an MP3 file. The decoder reads MP3-format and decodes it into WAV.

Requirements

  • Linux or MacOS (This package is NOT tested on Windows)
  • Lame Installed (View instructions below)
  • Node 12.20.* or newer

Installation

You can install it with npm:

$ npm install node-lame

If you have not installed LAME yet, please use the following instruction.

Install on Debian

$ sudo apt-get install lame

Install on MacOS with brew

$ brew install lame

Install on Windows

  1. Go to the the Lame Download Page and download the EXE or ZIP file.
  2. Navigate to the directory Lame was installed in (most commonly C:\Program Files (x86)\Lame For Audacity).
  3. Add the directory to your Environment Variables.

Examples

Encode from file to file

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;

const encoder = new Lame({
    output: "./audio-files/demo.mp3",
    bitrate: 192,
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.wav");

encoder
    .encode()
    .then(() => {
        // Encoding finished
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        // Something went wrong
    });

Encode from file to buffer

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;

const encoder = new Lame({
    output: "buffer",
    bitrate: 192,
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.wav");

encoder
    .encode()
    .then(() => {
        // Encoding finished
        const buffer = encoder.getBuffer();
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        // Something went wrong
    });

Encode from buffer to file

[...]

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;

const encoder = new Lame({
    "output": "./audio-files/demo.mp3",
    "bitrate": 192
}).setBuffer(audioFileBuffer);

encoder.encode()
    .then(() => {
        // Encoding finished
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        // Something went wrong
    });

Encode from buffer to buffer

[...]

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;

const encoder = new Lame({
    "output": "buffer",
    "bitrate": 192
}).setBuffer(audioFileBuffer);

encoder.encode()
    .then(() => {
        // Encoding finished
        const buffer = encoder.getBuffer();
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        // Something went wrong
    });

Get status of encoder as object

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;

const encoder = new Lame({
    output: "buffer",
    bitrate: 192,
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.wav");

encoder
    .encode()
    .then(() => {
        // Encoding finished
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        // Something went wrong
    });

const status = encoder.getStatus();

Get status of encoder as EventEmitter

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;

const encoder = new Lame({
    output: "buffer",
    bitrate: 192,
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.wav");

const emitter = encoder.getEmitter();

emitter.on("progress", ([progress, eta]) => {
    // On progress of encoding. Progress in percent and estimated time of arrival as mm:ss
});

emitter.on("finish", () => {
    // On finish
});

emitter.on("error", (error) => {
    // On error
});

encoder
    .encode()
    .then(() => {
        // Encoding finished
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        // Something went wrong
    });

Decode from file to file

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;

const decoder = new Lame({
    output: "./audio-files/demo.wav",
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.mp3");

decoder
    .decode()
    .then(() => {
        // Decoding finished
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        // Something went wrong
    });

Decode from file to buffer

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;

const decoder = new Lame({
    output: "buffer",
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.mp3");

decoder
    .decode()
    .then(() => {
        // Decoding finished
        const buffer = decoder.getBuffer();
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        // Something went wrong
    });

Decode from buffer to file

[...]

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;

const decoder = new Lame({
    "output": "./audio-files/demo.wav"
}).setBuffer(mp3InputBuffer);

decoder.decode()
    .then(() => {
        // Decoding finished
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        // Something went wrong
    });

Decode from buffer to buffer

[...]

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;

const decoder = new Lame({
    "output": "buffer"
}).setBuffer(mp3InputBuffer);

decoder.decode()
    .then(() => {
        // Decoding finished
        const buffer = decoder.getBuffer();
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        // Something went wrong
    });

Get status of decoder as object

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;

const decoder = new Lame({
    output: "buffer",
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.mp3");

decoder
    .encode()
    .then(() => {
        // Decoding finished
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        // Something went wrong
    });

const status = decoder.getStatus();

Get status of decoder as EventEmitter

const Lame = require("node-lame").Lame;

const decoder = new Lame({
    output: "buffer",
}).setFile("./audio-files/demo.mp3");

const emitter = decoder.getEmitter();

emitter.on("progress", ([progress]) => {
    // On progress of decoder; in percent
});

emitter.on("finish", () => {
    // On finish
});

emitter.on("error", (error) => {
    // On error
});

decoder
    .decode()
    .then(() => {
        // Decoding finished
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        // Something went wrong
    });

All options

OptionDescriptionValuesDefault
outputOutput filenamePath
rawAssume the input file is raw pcm. Sampling rate and mono/stereo/jstereo must be specified. For each stereo sample, LAME expects the input data to be ordered left channel first, then right channel. By default, LAME expects them to be signed integers with a bitwidth of 16.booleanfalse
swap-bytesSwap bytes in the input file or output file when using decoding. For sorting out little endian/big endian type problems.booleanfalse
sfreqRequired only for raw PCM input files. Otherwise it will be determined from the header of the input file. LAME will automatically resample the input file to one of the supported MP3 samplerates if necessary.8, 11.025, 12, 16, 22.05, 24, 32, 44.1, 48undefined
bitwidthRequired only for raw PCM input files. Otherwise it will be determined from the header of the input file.8, 16, 24, 3216
signedRequired only for raw PCM input files. Instructs LAME that the samples from the input are signed.booleanfalse; true for 16, 24 and 32 bits raw pcm data
unsignedRequired only for raw PCM input files and only available at bitwidth 8. Instructs LAME that the samples from the input are unsigned (the default for 8 bits raw pcm data, where 0x80 is zero).booleanundefined
little-endianRequired only for raw PCM input files. Instructs LAME that the samples from the input are in little-endian form.booleanundefined
big-endianRequired only for raw PCM input files. Instructs LAME that the samples from the input are in big-endian form.booleanundefined
mp2InputAssume the input file is a MPEG Layer II (ie MP2) file. If the filename ends in ".mp2" LAME will assume it is a MPEG Layer II file.booleanundefined
mp3InputAssume the input file is a MP3 file. Useful for downsampling from one mp3 to another.booleanundefined
modeDetails see LAME man page.s simple stereo, j joint stereo, f forced MS stereo, d dual mono, m mono, l left channel only, r right channel onlyj or s (see details)
to-monoMix the stereo input file to mono and encode as mono. The downmix is calculated as the sum of the left and right channel, attenuated by 6 dB.booleanfalse
channel-different-block-sizesAllows the left and right channels to use different block size types.booleanfalse
freeformatProduces a free format bitstream. With this option, you can use bitrate with any bitrate higher than 8 kbps.FreeAmp up to 440 kbps, in_mpg123 up to 560 kbps, l3dec up to 310 kbps, LAME up to 560 kbps, MAD up to 640 kbpsundefined
disable-info-tagDisable writing of the INFO Tag on encoding.booleanfalse
compInstead of choosing bitrate, using this option, user can choose compression ratio to achieve.numberundefined
scaleScales input volume by n. This just multiplies the PCM data (after it has been converted to floating point) by n.number1
scale-lSame as scale, but for left channel only.numberundefined
scale-rSame as scale, but for right channel only.numberundefined
replaygain-fastCompute ReplayGain fast but slightly inaccurately. Details see LAME man page.booleanfalse
replaygain-accurateCompute ReplayGain more accurately and find the peak sample. Details see LAME man page.booleanfalse
no-replaygainDisable ReplayGain analysis. By default ReplayGain analysis is enabled. Details see LAME man page.booleanfalse
clip-detectClipping detection.booleanfalse
presetUse one of the built-in presets. Details see LAME man page.medium, standard, extreme or insaneundefined
noasmDisable specific assembly optimizations. Quality will not increase, only speed will be reduced.mmx, 3dnow or sseundefined (probably depending on OS)
qualityBitrate is of course the main influence on quality. The higher the bitrate, the higher the quality. But for a given bitrate, we have a choice of algorithms to determine the best scalefactors and Huffman encoding (noise shaping).0 (best) to 9 (worst)5
bitrateFor MPEG-1 (sampling frequencies of 32, 44.1 and 48 kHz): n = 32, 40, 48, 56, 64, 80, 96, 112, 128, 160, 192, 224, 256, 320; For MPEG-2 (sampling frequencies of 16, 22.05 and 24 kHz): n = 8, 16, 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64, 80, 96, 112, 128, 144, 160; For MPEG-2.5 (sampling frequencies of 8, 11.025 and 12 kHz): n = 8, 16, 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64See description128 for MPEG1 and 64 for MPEG2
force-bitrateStrictly enforce the bitrate option. This is mainly for use with hardware players that do not support low bitrate mp3.booleanfalse
cbrEnforce use of constant bitrate.booleanfalse
abrABR (average bitrate) options. Turns on encoding with a targeted average bitrate of n kbits, allowing to use frames of different sizes.8 to 310undefined
vbrUse variable bitrate.booleanfalse
vbr-qualityEnable vbr and specifies the value of VBR quality.0 (best) to 9 (worst)4
ignore-noise-in-sfb21LAME ignore noise in sfb21, like in CBR.booleanfalse
empAll this does is set a flag in the MP3 header bitstream. If you have a PCM input file where one of the above types of (obsolete) emphasis has been applied, you can set this flag in LAME. Then the mp3 decoder should de-emphasize the output during playback, although most decoders ignore this flag.n none, 5 0/15 microseconds, c citt j.17n
mark-as-copyrightedMark the encoded file as being copyrighted.booleanfalse
mark-as-copyMark the encoded file as being a copy.booleanfalse
crc-error-protectionTurn on CRC error protection.It will add a cyclic redundancy check (CRC) code in each frame, allowing to detect transmission errors that could occur on the MP3 stream.booleanfalse
noresDisable the bit reservoir. Each frame will then become independent from previous ones, but the quality will be lower.booleanfalse
strictly-enforce-ISOWith this option, LAME will enforce the 7680 bit limitation on total frame size.booleanfalse
lowpassSet a lowpass filtering frequency in kHz. Frequencies specified one will be cutoff.numberundefined
lowpass-widthSet the width of the lowpass filter in percent.number15
highpassSet an highpass filtering frequency in kHz.numberundefined
highpass-widthSet the width of the highpass filter in percent.number15
resampleOutput sampling frequency (for encoding). If not specified, LAME will automatically resample the input when using high compression ratios.8, 11.025, 12, 16, 22.05, 24, 32, 44.1, 48undefined
metaMeta data for MP3.Objectundefined

Meta options

OptionDescriptionValuesDefault
titleSet title tag (max 30 chars for version 1 tag).Stringundefined
artistSet artist tag (max 30 chars for version 1 tag).Stringundefined
albumSet album tag (max 30 chars for version 1 tag).Stringundefined
yearSet year tag.Stringundefined
commentSet user-defined text (max 30 chars for v1 tag, 28 for v1.1).Stringundefined
trackSet track tag, with or without number of total tracks.Stringundefined
genreSet genre tag (max 30 chars for version 1 tag).Stringundefined
artworkSet album artwork image (path to jpeg/png/gif file, v2.3 tag).Stringundefined
add-id3v2Force addition of version 2 tag.booleanfalse
id3v1-onlyAdd only a version 1 tag.booleanfalse
id3v2-onlyAdd only a version 2 tag.booleanfalse
id3v2-latin1Add meta options in ISO-8859-1 text encoding.booleanfalse
id3v2-utf16Add meta options in unicode text encoding.booleanfalse
space-id3v1Pad version 1 tag with spaces instead of nulls.booleanfalse
pad-id3v2Same as pad-id3v2-size value 128booleanfalse
pad-id3v2-sizeAdds version 2 tag, pad with extra "num" bytes.numberundefined
ignore-tag-errorsIgnore errors in values passed for tags, use defaults in case an error occursbooleanfalse
genre-listPrint alphabetically sorted ID3 genre list and exitstringundefined

Option description text from LAME man page. Based on LAME version 3.99.5 from Feb 28, 2012.

