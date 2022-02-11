Command line tool to locally run and deploy your node.js application to Amazon Lambda.
$ npm install -g node-lambda
There are 4 available commands.
Initializes the
event.json,
context.json,
.env,
deploy.env files, and
event_sources.json files.
event.json is where you mock your event.
context.json is where you can add additional mock data to the context passed to your lambda function.
.env is where you place your deployment configuration.
deploy.env has the same format as
.env, but is used for holding any environment/config variables that you need to be deployed with your code to Lambda but you don't want in version control (e.g. DB connection info).
event_sources.json is used to set the event source of the Lambda function (Not all event sources available in Lambda are supported).
$ node-lambda setup --help
Usage: setup [options]
Sets up the .env file.
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-j, --eventFile [event.json] Event JSON File
-x, --contextFile [context.json] Context JSON File
After running setup, it's a good idea to gitignore the generated
event.json and
.env files, as well as
.lambda.
$ echo -e ".env\ndeploy.env\nevent.json\n.lambda" >> .gitignore
PACKAGE_MANAGER // (default: 'npm')
AWS_ENVIRONMENT // (default: '')
AWS_ENDPOINT // (default: '')
CONFIG_FILE // (default: '')
EVENT_SOURCE_FILE // (default: '')
EXCLUDE_GLOBS // (default: '')
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID // (default: not set!)
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY // (default: not set!)
AWS_PROFILE = // (default: '')
AWS_SESSION_TOKEN = // (default: '')
AWS_REGION = // (default: 'us-east-1,us-west-2,eu-west-1')
AWS_FUNCTION_NAME // (default: package.json.name or 'UnnamedFunction')
AWS_HANDLER // (default: 'index.handler')
AWS_ROLE_ARN || AWS_ROLE // (default: 'missing')
AWS_MEMORY_SIZE // (default: 128)
AWS_TIMEOUT // (default: 60)
AWS_RUN_TIMEOUT // (default: 3)
AWS_ARCHITECTURE // (default: 'x86_64')
AWS_DESCRIPTION // (default: package.json.description or '')
AWS_RUNTIME // (default: 'nodejs14.x')
AWS_PUBLISH // (default: false)
AWS_FUNCTION_VERSION // (default: '')
AWS_VPC_SUBNETS // (default: '')
AWS_VPC_SECURITY_GROUPS // (default: '')
AWS_TRACING_CONFIG // (default: '')
AWS_LAYERS // (default: '')
AWS_LOGS_RETENTION_IN_DAYS // (default: '')
EVENT_FILE // (default: 'event.json')
PACKAGE_DIRECTORY // (default: not set)
CONTEXT_FILE // (default: 'context.json')
PREBUILT_DIRECTORY // (default: '')
SRC_DIRECTORY // (default: '')
DEPLOY_TIMEOUT // (default: '120000')
DOCKER_IMAGE // (default: '')
DEPLOY_ZIPFILE // (default: '')
DEPLOY_USE_S3 // (default: false)
IMAGE_URI // (default: '')
AWS_DLQ_TARGET_ARN // (default: not set)
AWS_TAGS // (default: '')
Runs your Amazon Lambda index.js file locally. Passes
event.json data to the Amazon Lambda event object.
$ node-lambda run --help
Usage: node-lambda run|execute [options]
Run your Amazon Lambda application locally
Options:
-H, --handler [AWS_HANDLER] Lambda Handler {index.handler} (default: "index.handler")
-j, --eventFile [EVENT_FILE] Event JSON File (default: "event.json")
-u, --runtime [AWS_RUNTIME] Lambda Runtime (default: "nodejs14.x")
-t, --timeout [AWS_RUN_TIMEOUT] Lambda Timeout (default: 3)
-f, --configFile [CONFIG_FILE] Path to file holding secret environment variables (e.g. "deploy.env") (default: "")
-x, --contextFile [CONTEXT_FILE] Context JSON File (default: "context.json")
-M, --enableRunMultipleEvents [ENABLE_RUN_MULTIPLE_EVENTS] Enable run multiple events (default: true)
-y, --proxy [PROXY] Proxy server (default: "")
--apiGateway Convert to API Gateway events (default: false)
-h, --help display help for command
Bundles your application into a local zip file.
$ node-lambda package --help
Usage: node-lambda package|zip [options]
Create zipped package for Amazon Lambda deployment
Options:
--packageManager [PACKAGE_MANAGER] Package manager used to install dependencies (default: "npm", options: "npm", "yarn")
-A, --packageDirectory [PACKAGE_DIRECTORY] Local Package Directory
-I, --dockerImage [DOCKER_IMAGE] Docker image for npm ci (default: "")
-n, --functionName [AWS_FUNCTION_NAME] Lambda FunctionName (default: "node-lambda")
-H, --handler [AWS_HANDLER] Lambda Handler {index.handler} (default: "index.handler")
-e, --environment [AWS_ENVIRONMENT] Choose environment {dev, staging, production} (default: "")
-x, --excludeGlobs [EXCLUDE_GLOBS] Space-separated glob pattern(s) for additional exclude files (e.g.
"event.json dotenv.sample") (default: "")
-D, --prebuiltDirectory [PREBUILT_DIRECTORY] Prebuilt directory (default: "")
-m, --keepNodeModules [KEEP_NODE_MODULES] Keep the current node_modules directory. (default: false)
-v, --dockerVolumes [DOCKER_VOLUMES] Additional docker volumes to mount. Each volume definition has to be
separated by a space (e.g. "$HOME/.gitconfig:/etc/gitconfig
$HOME/.ssh:/root/.ssh") (default: "")
--no-optionalDependencies Run `npm install` with `--no-optional`
-h, --help display help for command
Bundles and deploys your application up to Amazon Lambda.
$ node-lambda deploy --help
Usage: node-lambda deploy [options]
Deploy your application to Amazon Lambda
Options:
--packageManager [PACKAGE_MANAGER] Package manager used to install dependencies (default: "npm", options: "npm", "yarn")
-e, --environment [AWS_ENVIRONMENT] Choose environment {dev, staging, production} (default: "")
-E, --endpoint [AWS_ENDPOINT] Choose endpoint (e.g. localstack, "http://127.0.0.1:4574") (default: "")
-a, --accessKey [AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID] AWS Access Key
-s, --secretKey [AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY] AWS Secret Key
-P, --profile [AWS_PROFILE] AWS Profile (default: "")
-k, --sessionToken [AWS_SESSION_TOKEN] AWS Session Token (default: "")
-r, --region [AWS_REGION] AWS Region (default: "us-east-1,us-west-2,eu-west-1")
-n, --functionName [AWS_FUNCTION_NAME] Lambda FunctionName (default: "node-lambda")
-H, --handler [AWS_HANDLER] Lambda Handler {index.handler} (default: "index.handler")
-o, --role [AWS_ROLE] Amazon Role ARN (default: "missing")
-m, --memorySize [AWS_MEMORY_SIZE] Lambda Memory Size (default: 128)
-t, --timeout [AWS_TIMEOUT] Lambda Timeout (default: 60)
--architecture [AWS_ARCHITECTURE] The instruction set architecture that the function supports. (x86_64|arm64) (default: "x86_64")
-d, --description [AWS_DESCRIPTION] Lambda Description (default: "Command line tool for locally running and remotely deploying your node.js applications to Amazon Lambda.")
-u, --runtime [AWS_RUNTIME] Lambda Runtime (default: "nodejs14.x")
-p, --publish [AWS_PUBLISH] Lambda Publish (default: false)
-L, --lambdaVersion [AWS_FUNCTION_VERSION] Lambda Function Version (default: "")
-b, --vpcSubnets [AWS_VPC_SUBNETS] Lambda Function VPC Subnet IDs (comma delimited) (default: "")
-g, --vpcSecurityGroups [AWS_VPC_SECURITY_GROUPS] Lambda VPC Security Group IDs (comma delimited) (default: "")
-K, --kmsKeyArn [AWS_KMS_KEY_ARN] Lambda KMS Key ARN (default: "")
-Q, --deadLetterConfigTargetArn [AWS_DLQ_TARGET_ARN] Lambda DLQ resource
-c, --tracingConfig [AWS_TRACING_CONFIG] Lambda tracing settings (default: "")
-l, --layers [AWS_LAYERS] Lambda Layers settings (e.g. "ARN1,ARN2[,..])" (default: "")
-R, --retentionInDays [AWS_LOGS_RETENTION_IN_DAYS] CloudWatchLogs retentionInDays settings (default: "")
-G, --sourceDirectory [SRC_DIRECTORY] Path to lambda source Directory (e.g. "./some-lambda") (default: "")
-I, --dockerImage [DOCKER_IMAGE] Docker image for npm ci (default: "")
-f, --configFile [CONFIG_FILE] Path to file holding secret environment variables (e.g. "deploy.env") (default: "")
-S, --eventSourceFile [EVENT_SOURCE_FILE] Path to file holding event source mapping variables (e.g. "event_sources.json") (default: "")
-x, --excludeGlobs [EXCLUDE_GLOBS] Space-separated glob pattern(s) for additional exclude files (e.g. "event.json dotenv.sample") (default: "")
-D, --prebuiltDirectory [PREBUILT_DIRECTORY] Prebuilt directory (default: "")
-T, --deployTimeout [DEPLOY_TIMEOUT] Deploy Timeout (default: 120000)
-z, --deployZipfile [DEPLOY_ZIPFILE] Deploy zipfile (default: "")
-B, --deployUseS3 [DEPLOY_USE_S3] Use S3 to deploy. (default: false)
-i, --imageUri [IMAGE_URI] URI of a container image in the Amazon ECR registry. (default: "")
-y, --proxy [PROXY] Proxy server (default: "")
-A, --tags [AWS_TAGS] Tags as key value pairs (e.g. "tagname1=tagvalue1,tagname2=tagvalue2)" (default: "")
--silent Silent or quiet mode (default: false)
--no-optionalDependencies Run `npm install` with `--no-optional`
-h, --help display help for command
If you are deploying to a custom endpoint you may also need to pass in an access key/secret. For localstack these can be anything, but cannot be blank:
node-lambda deploy --endpoint http://localhost:4574 --accessKey '1234' --secretKey '1234'
AWS Lambda will let you set environment variables for your function. Use the sample
deploy.env file in combination with the
--configFile flag to set values which will be added to the lambda configuration upon deploy. Environment variables will also be set when running locally using the same flag
AWS Lambda now supports Node.js14 and Node.js 12. Please also check the Lambda runtimes page.
Use the command line argument
--deployUseS3 or
-B. (This option is true/false.)
Example:
% node-lambda deploy -B
You can also set the environment variable
DEPLOY_USE_S3.
Example:
DEPLOY_USE_S3=true
Use the environment variable to set the bucket name or S3 key prefix.
The environment variable name is different for each region. Please set it to the environment variable you want to deploy.
It can be set in
.env.
Example:
# S3_<region>_BUCKET
S3_US_WEST_1_BUCKET=test_aaa
# S3_<region>_PREFIX
S3_US_WEST_1_PREFIX=bbb
In this case, the S3 key:
test_aaa/bbb/deploy-package-${FunctionName}.zip
IMAGE_URI or
--imageUri option, and deploy.
When running
node-lambda deploy if you need to do some action after
npm install --production and before deploying to AWS Lambda (e.g. replace some modules with precompiled ones or download some libraries, replace some config file depending on environment) you can create
post_install.sh script. If the file exists the script will be executed (and output shown after execution) if not it is skipped. Environment string is passed to script as first parameter so you can use it if needed. Make sure that the script is executable.
Example
post_install.sh:
printf "\n\n###### Post install script ###### \n"
ENV="production";
if [ ! -z $1 ]
then
ENV=$1;
fi
cp -v "config_$ENV.js" "config.js" \
&& printf "###### DONE! ###### \n\n"
If you wish to invoke your deployed AWS Lambda function, you can add the following as a
script to your
package.json:
"invoke:remote": "aws lambda invoke --function-name myLambdaFnName --payload fileb://fixtures/hi.json invoked.json --log-type Tail | jq -r '.LogResult' | base64 --decode && rm invoked.json"
The
--prebuiltDirectory flag is useful for working with Webpack for example. It skips
npm install --production and
post_install.sh and simply packages the specified directory.
npm link and Dependencies With Local Paths
Perhaps the easiest way to handle these cases is to bundle the code using Webpack and use the
--prebuiltDirectory flag to package the output for deployment.
When using the eventSourceFile flag (-S or --eventSourceFile) to set a ScheduleEvent trigger, you can pass an optional ScheduleDescription key into the ScheduleEvent object with a custom description for the CloudWatch event rule you are defining. By default, node-lambda generates a ScheduleDescription for you based on the ScheduleName and ScheduleExpression of the rule.
When setting ScheduleState to
ENABLED or
DISABLED for ScheduleEvents, it is useful to note that this sets the state of the CloudWatch Event rule but DOES NOT set the state of the trigger for the Lambda function you are deploying; ScheduleEvent triggers are enabled by default in the Lambda console when added using the eventSourceFile flag.
If you are adding a trigger via the
eventSourceFile for the first time, remove preexisting triggers from the Lambda console before deploying. Deploying a Lambda with the
--eventSourceFile flag will NOT overwrite the same triggers created from the AWS console and may result in a duplicate triggers for the same rule.
This project uses JavaScript Standard Style.
$ npm install
$ npm test