Google Kubernetes client

Node.js client library for Google's Kubernetes API (https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/kubernetes) You can use this library to call a Kubernetes API hosted in a Kubernetes master node using Node.js.

Install:

npm install node-kubernetes-client

Current endpoint support includes:

events

endpoints

namespaces

pods

minions

services

replicationControllers

nodes

proxyMinions

proxyNodes

proxyPods

proxyServices

watchPods

Interaction is accomplished via client.<endpoint>.<method> . (see examples below)

Usage

Create client

Authentication can be done via either token or login. If, however, the token expires, the login info will be used to acquire a new token.

var Client = require ( 'node-kubernetes-client' ); var client = new Client({ host : 'xx.xx.xx.xx' , protocol : 'https' , version : 'v1beta2' , token : 'XYZ' });

Optional params:

Some optional params also exist on initialising the client.

{ namespace : 'someNamespace' , timeout : 20000 reqOptions : {} }

Getting from pods

Paging is accomplished automatically. For example, a request for pods will return all pods, not just those returned on the first page.

For example, to get all pods:

client.pods.get( function ( err, pods ) { console .log( 'pods:' , pods); });

Retrieving from Custom Collections

Retrieving from custom k8 collections is enabled by using the createCollection functionality.

For example, to create a custom collection called "routes":

var schema = null , innerCollections = null , options = { apiPrefix : 'api2' }; client.routes = client.createCollection( 'routes' , schema, innerCollections, options);

createCollection options

apiPrefix : "apis" namespaced : true

Custom Collection for k8s deployments

client = new Client({ host : 'xx.xx.xx.xx' , protocol : 'https' , version : 'extensions/v1beta1' , token : 'XYZ' , namespace : 'mynamespace' , reqOptions : { proxy : configLocation.proxy || null }, timeout : 20000 }); client.deployments = client.createCollection( 'deployments' , null , null , { apiPrefix : 'apis' }); var deploymentJSON = { "apiVersion" : "extensions/v1beta1" , "kind" : "Deployment" , ... } client.deployments.get(deploymentJSON.metadata.name, function ( err, data ) { if (err && err.statusCode != 404 ) { console .log( "error checking for deployment:" , err); return ; } else if (err && err.statusCode == 404 ) { client.deployments.create(deploymentJSON, function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .log( "error updating deployment:" , err); return ; } else { console .log( "deployment created:" , deploymentJSON.metadata.name); return ; } }); } else { client.deployments.update(deploymentJSON.metadata.name, deploymentJSON, function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .log( "error updating deployment:" , err); return ; } console .log( "deployment updated:" , deploymentJSON.metadata.name); return ; }); } });

How to run the test cases

install mocha

npm install mocha

run testcase

minikube start kubectl proxy mocha test / test -*

The results will be output to test/results/ directory with formatted JSON.

Roadmap

See issues.

Others

You may interested in kubernetes client library using other programming languanges, please check the below link (https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/kubernetes/blob/master/docs/client-libraries.md)