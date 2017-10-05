Node.js client library for Google's Kubernetes API (https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/kubernetes) You can use this library to call a Kubernetes API hosted in a Kubernetes master node using Node.js.
Install:
npm install node-kubernetes-client
Current endpoint support includes:
Interaction is accomplished via
client.<endpoint>.<method>. (see examples below)
Authentication can be done via either token or login. If, however, the token expires, the login info will be used to acquire a new token.
var Client = require('node-kubernetes-client');
var client = new Client({
host: 'xx.xx.xx.xx',
protocol: 'https',
version: 'v1beta2',
token: 'XYZ'
});
Some optional params also exist on initialising the client.
{
namespace: 'someNamespace', // filter all client requests by a namespace - default is no namespace
timeout: 20000 // A timeout (in ms) for requests to k8 apis
reqOptions: {} // array of options used to override the npm request module for this client proxy, auth, etc.
}
Paging is accomplished automatically. For example, a request for
pods will
return all pods, not just those returned on the first page.
For example, to get all pods:
client.pods.get(function (err, pods) {
console.log('pods:', pods);
});
Retrieving from custom k8 collections is enabled by using the
createCollection functionality.
For example, to create a custom collection called "routes":
var schema = null, //optional param
innerCollections = null, // optional param
options = { apiPrefix : 'api2' }; // optionally set a per-collection api prefix
client.routes = client.createCollection('routes', schema, innerCollections, options);
// then use the routes collection like any other
apiPrefix: "apis" // Sets the prefix to the api path for the new collection.
namespaced: true // Controls if paths include "/namespaces/${namespace}".
client = new Client({
host: 'xx.xx.xx.xx',
protocol: 'https',
version: 'extensions/v1beta1',
token: 'XYZ',
namespace: 'mynamespace',
reqOptions: {proxy: configLocation.proxy || null},
timeout: 20000
});
// add deployments to the api
client.deployments = client.createCollection('deployments', null, null, { apiPrefix : 'apis' });
var deploymentJSON = {
"apiVersion": "extensions/v1beta1",
"kind": "Deployment",
...
}
// then use the deployments collection like any other
client.deployments.get(deploymentJSON.metadata.name, function (err, data) {
if (err && err.statusCode != 404) {
//something is wrong, bail
console.log("error checking for deployment:", err);
return;
} else if (err && err.statusCode == 404) {
//create if not found
client.deployments.create(deploymentJSON, function (err, data) {
if (err) {
console.log("error updating deployment:", err);
return;
} else {
console.log("deployment created:", deploymentJSON.metadata.name);
return;
}
});
} else {
//update since it did not exist
client.deployments.update(deploymentJSON.metadata.name, deploymentJSON, function (err, data) {
if (err) {
console.log("error updating deployment:", err);
return;
}
console.log("deployment updated:", deploymentJSON.metadata.name);
return;
});
}
});
npm install mocha
minikube start
kubectl proxy
mocha test/test-*
The results will be output to test/results/ directory with formatted JSON.
See issues.
You may interested in kubernetes client library using other programming languanges, please check the below link (https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/kubernetes/blob/master/docs/client-libraries.md)