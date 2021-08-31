What is Klaviyo?

Klaviyo is a real-time service for understanding your customers by aggregating all your customer data, identifying important groups of customers and then taking action. https://www.klaviyo.com/

What can this package do?

Track customers and events directly from your backend.

Retrieve customer profile data and metric data.

Create and update lists.

Add and remove profiles from lists.

How to install?

npm install node-klaviyo

Getting started

After installing the package from NPM, you can use the SDK in your project as follows:

const Klaviyo = require ( 'node-klaviyo' ); const KlaviyoClient = new Klaviyo({ publicToken : 'myPublicToken' , privateToken : 'myPrivateToken' });

This package uses the Klaviyo REST APIs to retrieve and update information from your Klaviyo account. A Public API key is required for the methods available from the Public class. The other classes require a Private API key to make use of their methods.

The functions available in this SDK return a promise, which will resolve or reject based on the success of the HTTP request performed. On success, the promise resolves to an object containing the response from the API. On failure, an appropriate error will be thrown based on the status code tied to the failure.

Most functions accept a kwarg-style options object. The exception to this rule are functions with 1 or 0 arguments.

Examples

The below examples showcase common usage for the available classes in the SDK, but is by no means a comprehensive guide. For a full list of the arguments for a given function, please refer to the docstring for that function.

These APIs are used for tracking people and the events or actions they do. For instance, tracking when someone is active on your website, when a purchase is made, or when someone watches a video.

The SDK supports both GET and POST requests for these endpoints via the post flag in the method options.

KlaviyoClient.public.identify({ email : 'pizza.dave@mailinator.com' , properties : { $first_name : 'Pizza' , $last_name : 'Dave' , favoriteFood : 'Pad thai' }, post : true }); KlaviyoClient.public.track({ event : 'Ordered Pizza' , email : 'pizza.dave@mailinator.com' , properties : { items : [ { size : 'Large' , toppings : [ 'Pepperoni' , 'Onions' , 'Smoked Gouda' ], price : 23.99 } ], $value : 23.99 }, customerProperties : { likesOnions : true }, timestamp : 1532806824 });

The Profiles API is used for managing profile records in Klaviyo.

KlaviyoClient.profiles.getProfile( 'myProfileId' ); KlaviyoClient.profiles.getProfileIdByEmail( 'pizza.dave@mailinator.com' ); KlaviyoClient.profiles.updateProfile({ profileId : 'myProfileId' properties : { favoriteFood : 'Tacos' } }); KlaviyoClient.profiles.getProfileMetricsTimeline({ profileId : 'myProfileId' , since : 1606262400 , count : 50 , sort : 'asc' }); KlaviyoClient.profiles.getProfileMetricsTimelineById({ profileId : 'myProfileId' , metricId : 'myMetricId' , since : 1606262400 , count : 10 , sort : 'desc' }); KlaviyoClient.profiles.unsetProfileProperties({ profileId : 'myProfileId' , properties : [ 'favoriteFood' , 'last_purchase_date' , 'This one has spaces' ] });

The Metrics API is used for retrieval of historical event data in Klaviyo.

KlaviyoClient.metrics.getMetrics({ page : 2 , count : 50 }); KlaviyoClient.metrics.getMetricsTimeline({ since : 1606262400 , count : 100 , sort : 'asc' }); KlaviyoClient.metrics.getMetricTimelineById({ metricId : 'myMetricId' , since : 1606262400 , count : 50 , sort : 'desc' }); KlaviyoClient.metrics.getMetricExport({ metricId : 'myMetricId' , start_date : 2020 -11 -25 , end_date : 2020 -12 -02 , unit : 'day' , measurement : 'value' , where : '[["$attributed_message","=","myMessageId"]]' count : 10 });

This API is used for creating profiles and managing list memberships and subscriptions. This API currently only supports subscribing customers and adding customers to lists. If you would like to manage your segments you can do so from the lists and segments page.

KlaviyoClient.lists.getLists(); KlaviyoClient.lists.createList( 'My New List' ); KlaviyoClient.lists.getListById( 'myListId' ); KlaviyoClient.lists.updateListNameById({ listId : 'myListId' , listName : 'New List Name Goes Here' }); KlaviyoClient.lists.deleteList( 'myListId' ); KlaviyoClient.lists.addSubscribersToList({ listId : 'myListId' , profiles : [ { email : 'pizza.dave@mailinator.com' , pizzaSubscriptionType : 'Premium' }, { email : 'salami.sam@mailinator.com' , phone_number : '+12223334444' , sms_consent : true }, { email : 'lasagna.larry@mailinator.com' , push_token : 'myPushToken' } ] }); KlaviyoClient.lists.getSubscribersFromList({ listId : 'myListId' , emails : [ 'pizza.dave@mailinator.com' , 'salami.sam@mailinator.com' , 'lasagna.larry@mailinator.com' ], phoneNumbers : [ '+12223334444' , '+15556667777' ], pushTokens : [ 'myPushToken' ] }); KlaviyoClient.lists.deleteSubscribersFromList({ listId : 'myListId' , emails : [ 'pizza.dave@mailinator.com' , 'salami.sam@mailinator.com' , 'lasagna.larry@mailinator.com' ] }); KlaviyoClient.lists.addMembersToList({ listId : 'myListId' , profiles : [ { email : 'pizza.dave@mailinator.com' , pizzaSubscriptionType : 'Premium' }, { email : 'salami.sam@mailinator.com' , phone_number : '+12223334444' , sms_consent : true }, { email : 'lasagna.larry@mailinator.com' , push_token : 'myPushToken' } ] }); KlaviyoClient.lists.getMembersFromList({ listId : 'myListId' , emails : [ 'pizza.dave@mailinator.com' , 'salami.sam@mailinator.com' , 'lasagna.larry@mailinator.com' ], phoneNumbers : [ '+12223334444' , '+15556667777' ], pushTokens : [ 'myPushToken' ] }); KlaviyoClient.lists.removeMembersFromList({ listId : 'myListId' , emails : [ 'pizza.dave@mailinator.com' , 'salami.sam@mailinator.com' , 'lasagna.larry@mailinator.com' ], phoneNumbers : [ '+12223334444' , '+15556667777' ], pushTokens : [ 'myPushToken' ] }); KlaviyoClient.lists.getListExclusions({ listId : 'myListId' , marker : 'myMarkerFromPreviousResponse' }); KlaviyoClient.lists.getAllMembers({ groupId : 'mySegmentOrListId' , marker : 'myMarkerFromPreviousResponse' });

This API is used to submit data privacy-compliant deletion requests.