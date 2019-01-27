Use this lib to send keyboard events to the operational system.

It uses a jar file (Java), so Java Run Time is required on the operational system you are running your node project (version 8 or above).

Bugs and issues: Please, post any issues to https://github.com/garimpeiro-it/node-key-sender/issues.

Main features

Send raw keyboard key codes to the operational system;

Send one key;

Send multiple keys pressed one after the other;

Send multiple keys pressed together (combination);

Delay between keys;

Delay for each pressed key or each combination;

Possibility to map key codes;

Case correction for text;

Multi platform (it will work in all operation systems that Java can run);

It will send the key to the current focused application in the operational system;

It is sensitive to the operational system, keyboard driver and phisical keyboard installed on the running platform.

Installation

Install it using npm:

npm install --save-dev node-key-sender

The command above will install and add the lib into your "package.json" file.

How it works

Each key in your keyboard is mapped with a key code. Although a physical keyboard key may have printed above its surface more than one key (for example ':' and ';'), both generate the same key code. So, do not confuse key codes with ASCII or UNICODE values, they are different things.

To make it clear, lets see an example: In american keyboard, the 16 value is the key code for Shift and the 59 value is the key code for the key ":;". So, in this scenario, to send ':' to the operational system, you should use key code 56. To send ';' you should send 16 + 56 as a combination (pressed together).

In languages that have accents (for example: portuguese and spanish), usually more than one key must be pressed one after another to make the letter with an accent. So 'õ' is the result of sending '~' and 'o'.

While you can send the key codes as numbers, the lib also have labels mapped for most of the keys. So, for key A you may send 'a' or 65. For Shift key you may send 'shift' or 16.

It is possible to change this mapping to convert accents automatically (if you are using a keyboard that supports it). Later in this doc I show how to do that.

Note that key codes may vary according to your running physical keyboard model, keyboard driver and operational system.

Usage

Sending one key:

var ks = require ( 'node-key-sender' ); ks.sendKey( 'a' );

Send multiple keys one after the other:

var ks = require ( 'node-key-sender' ); ks.sendKeys([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]);

Send combination (pressed at the same time):

var ks = require ( 'node-key-sender' ); ks.sendCombination([ 'control' , 'shift' , 'v' ]);

Mapping accents:

var accentsMap = { 'ã' : '@514 a' , 'ẽ' : '@514 e' , 'ĩ' : '@514 i' , 'õ' : '@514 o' , 'ũ' : '@514 u' , 'Ã' : '@514 A' , 'Ẽ' : '@514 E' , 'Ĩ' : '@514 I' , 'Õ' : '@514 O' , 'Ũ' : '@514 U' , 'â' : 'shift-@514 a' , 'ê' : 'shift-@514 e' , 'î' : 'shift-@514 i' , 'ô' : 'shift-@514 o' , 'û' : 'shift-@514 u' , 'Â' : 'shift-@514 A' , 'Ê' : 'shift-@514 E' , 'Î' : 'shift-@514 I' , 'Ô' : 'shift-@514 O' , 'Û' : 'shift-@514 U' , 'à' : 'shift-@192 a' , 'è' : 'shift-@192 e' , 'ì' : 'shift-@192 i' , 'ò' : 'shift-@192 o' , 'ù' : 'shift-@192 u' , 'À' : 'shift-@192 A' , 'È' : 'shift-@192 E' , 'Ì' : 'shift-@192 I' , 'Ò' : 'shift-@192 O' , 'Ù' : 'shift-@192 U' , 'á' : '@192 a' , 'é' : '@192 e' , 'í' : '@192 i' , 'ó' : '@192 o' , 'ú' : '@192 u' , 'Á' : '@192 A' , 'É' : '@192 E' , 'Í' : '@192 I' , 'Ó' : '@192 O' , 'Ú' : '@192 U' , 'ç' : '@192 c' , 'Ç' : '@192 C' , 'ä' : 'shift-@54 a' , 'ë' : 'shift-@54 e' , 'ï' : 'shift-@54 i' , 'ö' : 'shift-@54 o' , 'ü' : 'shift-@54 u' , 'Ä' : 'shift-@54 A' , 'Ë' : 'shift-@54 E' , 'Ï' : 'shift-@54 I' , 'Ö' : 'shift-@54 O' , 'Ü' : 'shift-@54 O' }; var ks = require ( 'node-key-sender' ); ks.aggregateKeyboardLayout(accentsMap); ks.sendText( "Héllõ Wíth Áçcents" );

Sending batch:

var ks = require ( 'node-key-sender' ); ks.startBatch() .batchTypeKey( 'N' ) .batchTypeKey( 'o' ) .batchTypeKey( 'd' ) .batchTypeKey( 'e' ) .batchTypeKeys([ 'N' , 'o' , 'd' , 'e' ]) .batchTypeText( 'Node' ) .batchTypeKey( 'N' , 1000 ) .batchTypeKey( 'o' , 1000 ) .batchTypeKey( 'd' , 1000 ) .batchTypeKey( 'e' , 1000 ) .sendBatch();

Setting global press delay (in milliseconds):

ks .setOption ( 'globalDelayPressMillisec' , 1000 );

Setting global delay between keys (in milliseconds):

ks .setOption ( 'globalDelayBetweenMillisec' , 1000 );

Setting start delay (in milliseconds):

ks .setOption ( 'startDelayMillisec' , 1000 );

Turning off case correction:

ks.setOption( 'caseCorrection' , false );

List of methods

Economic methods

Use this methods if you want to send just a small amount of keys. Note that the jar file is called each time one of these methods are called:

sendKey(keyCode: string): Promise

Sends one key code.

sendKeys(arrKeyCodes: array): Promise

Sends multiple key codes.

sendLetter(letter: char): Promise

Sends a letter. A letter will be automatically converted to key code according to the keyboard layout configuration. You may set this configuration with cleanKeyboardLayout , setKeyboardLayout or aggregateKeyboardLayout .

sendText(text: string): Promise

Sends a text. A text will have its letters automatically converted to key codes according to the keyboard layout configuration. You may set this configuration with cleanKeyboardLayout , setKeyboardLayout or aggregateKeyboardLayout .

sendCombination(arrKeyCodes: array): Promise

Sends multiple key codes pressed together.

Batch methods

Use this methods to send a large amount of keys. The jar file is executed each time you call sendBatch . You should start with startBatch and end with sendBatch :

startBatch()

Starts a batch.

sendBatch(): Promise

Sends the batch.

batchTypeKey(keyCode: string, waitMillisec: int, batchEvent: int)

Sends a key code. You may pass a delay it will wait until it presses the next key and also the type of event. Type of event is ks.BATCH_EVENT_KEY_PRESS , ks.BATCH_EVENT_KEY_UP and ks.BATCH_EVENT_KEY_DOWN .

batchTypeKeys(arrKeyCodes: array)

Sends a list of key codes, pressed one after the other.

batchTypeCombination(arrKeys: array, waitMillisec: int, batchEvent: int)

Sends a combination - list of key codes that will be pressed together. You may pass a delay it will wait until it presses the next key and also the type of event. Type of event is ks.BATCH_EVENT_KEY_PRESS , ks.BATCH_EVENT_KEY_UP and ks.BATCH_EVENT_KEY_DOWN .

batchTypeText(text: string)

Sends a text. A text will have its letters automatically converted to key codes according to the keyboard layout configuration. You may set this configuration with cleanKeyboardLayout , setKeyboardLayout or aggregateKeyboardLayout .

Keyboard layout methods

Keyboard layout methods affects translation of letter to key code. They affect sendLetter , sendText , batchTypeText and getKeyCode methods.

cleanKeyboardLayout(): void

Resets the keyboard layout configuration.

setKeyboardLayout(newKeyMap: object): void

Sets a new keyboard layout. For example:

var keyboardLayout = { 'ç' : '@192 c' , 'Ç' : '@192 C' }; var ks = require ( 'node-key-sender' ); ks.aggregateKeyboardLayout(keyboardLayout); ks.sendText( "Ç" );

This keyboard layout converts letter 'Ç' to key codes '@192' and 'C'.

aggregateKeyboardLayout(objKeyMap: object): void

Appends the new mapping to the current mapping.

getKeyboardLayout(): object

Returns the current keyboard layout.

Other methods

getKeyCode(letter: string)

Gets the key code of a letter. A letter will be automatically converted to key code according to the keyboard layout configuration. You may set this configuration with cleanKeyboardLayout , setKeyboardLayout or aggregateKeyboardLayout .

setOption(optionName: string, optionValue: string)

Options that are passed as arguments to the jar. This is the list of valid options names:

startDelayMillisec (int): Delay in milliseconds it will wait to press the first key.

globalDelayPressMillisec (int): Global delay in milliseconds it will keep the key pressed.

globalDelayBetweenMillisec (int): Global delay in milliseconds it will wait until it presses the next key.

caseCorrection (boolean): When it is on, if you send key 'A' (in upper case), the jar will automatically hold Shift, so resulting key is 'A'.

extra (string): Use may use it to send raw arguments to the jar file. Example: ' -c 1 -d 1000'.

execute(arrParams: array): Promise

Use this method if you want to directly call the jar file.

Promises

Some methods of this lib returns a promise:

ks.sendKey( 'a' ).then( function ( stdout, stderr ) { }, function ( error, stdout, stderr ) { } );

The promise is resolved or rejected right after the jar finishes its execution.

List of methods that returns this promise: sendCombination , sendKey , sendKeys , sendLetter , sendText , execute , sendBatch .

List of key codes

We recommend you search for key codes in the Java java.awt.event.KeyEvent class doc. The key codes are the constants starting with "VK_". To use it with this lib, just take out these three letters and you can use the rest of the constant name in lowercase. For example, VK_SHIFT constant you use "shift". VK_A constant you use 'a'. The constant numerical value can also be used with an "@" in the beginning. So "@16" for VK_SHIFT and "@65" for VK_A.

Use this website to get an idea of what key code is bound to each key of your current keyboard: https://www.w3.org/2002/09/tests/keys.html.

Below, the list of key codes:

Keyboard key Label key code Numerical key code Enter "enter" "@10" Backspace "back_space" "@8" Tab "tab" "@9" Shift "shift" "@16" Control "control" "@17" Alt "alt" "@18" Pause "pause" "@19" Caps Lock "caps_lock" "@20" Esc "escape" "@27" Space "space" "@32" Page Up "page_up" "@33" Page Down "page_down" "@34" End "end" "@35" Home "home" "@36" Left "left" "@37" Up "up" "@38" Right "right" "@39" Down "down" "@40" Comma "comma" "@44" Minus "minus" "@45" Period "period" "@46" Slash "slash" "@47" 0 "0" "@48" 1 "1" "@49" 2 "2" "@50" 3 "3" "@51" 4 "4" "@52" 5 "5" "@53" 6 "6" "@54" 7 "7" "@55" 8 "8" "@56" 9 "9" "@57" Semicolon "semicolon" "@59" Equals "equals" "@61" A "a" "@65" B "b" "@66" C "c" "@67" D "d" "@68" E "e" "@69" F "f" "@70" G "g" "@71" H "h" "@72" I "i" "@73" J "j" "@74" K "k" "@75" L "l" "@76" M "m" "@77" N "n" "@78" O "o" "@79" P "p" "@80" Q "q" "@81" R "r" "@82" S "s" "@83" T "t" "@84" U "u" "@85" V "v" "@86" W "w" "@87" X "x" "@88" Y "y" "@89" Z "z" "@90" Open bracket "open_bracket" "@91" Numpad 0 "numpad0" "@96" Numpad 1 "numpad1" "@97" Numpad 2 "numpad2" "@98" Numpad 3 "numpad3" "@99" Numpad 4 "numpad4" "@100" Numpad 5 "numpad5" "@101" Numpad 6 "numpad6" "@102" Numpad 7 "numpad7" "@103" Numpad 8 "numpad8" "@104" Numpad 9 "numpad9" "@105" Multiply "multiply" "@106" Add "add" "@107" Subtract "subtract" "@109" Decimal "decimal" "@110" Divide "divide" "@111" Delete "delete" "@127" Num Lock "num_lock" "@144" Scroll Lock "scroll_lock" "@145" F1 "f1" "@112" F2 "f2" "@113" F3 "f3" "@114" F4 "f4" "@115" F5 "f5" "@116" F6 "f6" "@117" F7 "f7" "@118" F8 "f8" "@119" F9 "f9" "@120" F10 "f10" "@121" F11 "f11" "@122" F12 "f12" "@123" F13 "f13" "@61440" F14 "f14" "@61441" F15 "f15" "@61442" F16 "f16" "@61443" F17 "f17" "@61444" F18 "f18" "@61445" F19 "f19" "@61446" F20 "f20" "@61447" F21 "f21" "@61448" F22 "f22" "@61449" F23 "f23" "@61450" F24 "f24" "@61451" Print Screen "print_screen" "@154" Insert "insert" "@155" Help "help" "@156" Meta "meta" "@157" Block Quote "block_quote" "@192" Quote "quote" "@222" Numeric Key Pad Up "kp_up" "@224" Numeric Key Pad Down "kp_down" "@225" Numeric Key Pad Left "kp_left" "@226" Numeric Key Pad Right "kp_right" "@227" Grave accent "dead_grave" "@128" Acute accent "dead_acute" "@129" Circumflex accent "dead_circumflex" "@130" Tilde accent "dead_tilde" "@131" Macron accent "dead_macron" "@132" Breve accent "dead_breve" "@133" Above dot accent "dead_abovedot" "@134" Diaeresis accent "dead_diaeresis" "@135" Abovering accent "dead_abovering" "@136" Double acute accent "dead_doubleacute" "@137" Caron accent "dead_caron" "@138" Cedilla accent "dead_cedilla" "@139" Ogonek accent "dead_ogonek" "@140" Iota accent "dead_iota" "@141" Voiced sound accent "dead_voiced_sound" "@142" Semi voiced sound accent "dead_semivoiced_sound" "@143" Ampersand "ampersand" "@150" Asterisk "asterisk" "@151" Double quote "quotedbl" "@152" Less "less" "@153" Greater "greater" "@160" Brace left "braceleft" "@161" Brace right "braceright" "@162" At "at" "@512" Colon "colon" "@513" Circumflex "circumflex" "@514" Dollar "dollar" "@515" Euro Sign "euro_sign" "@516" Exclamation Mark "exclamation_mark" "@517" Inverted exclamation mark "inverted_exclamation_mark" "@518" Left parenthesis "left_parenthesis" "@519" Right parenthesis "right_parenthesis" "@522" Number sign "number_sign" "@520" Plus "plus" "@521" Underscore "underscore" "@523" Windows "windows" "@524" Context menu "context_menu" "@525" Japanese PC 106 henkan "convert" "@28" Japanese PC 106 muhenkan "nonconvert" "@29" Japanese PC 106 eisu "alphanumeric" "@240" Japanese PC 106 katakana "katakana" "@241" Japanese PC 106 hiragana "hiragana" "@242" Japanese PC 106 zenkaku "full_width" "@243" Japanese PC 106 hankaku "half_width" "@244" Japanese PC 106 rouman-ji "roman_characters" "@245" Japanese PC 106 zenkouho "all_candidates" "@256" Japanese PC 106 maekouho "previous_candidate" "@257" Japanese PC 106 kanji bangou "code_input" "@258" Japanese PC 106 kana lock "kana_lock" "@262" Japanese PC 106 nihongo "input_method_on_off" "@263" Japanese Solaris kakutei "accept" "@30" Japanese Solaris kana lock "kana" "@21" Japanese kanji "kanji" "@25" Japanese Macintosh katakana "japanese_katakana" "@259" Japanese Macintosh hiragana "japanese_hiragana" "@260" Japanese Macintosh rouman-ji "japanese_roman" "@261" Sun cut "cut" "@65489" Sun copy "copy" "@65485" Sun paste "paste" "@65487" Sun undo "undo" "@65483" Sun again "again" "@65481" Sun find "find" "@65488" Sun props "props" "@65482" Sun stop "stop" "@65480" Compose "compose" "@65312" Alt GR "alt_graph" "@65406"

Note that this is an incomplete list and that the key code may vary according to your physical keyboard, keyboard driver and operational system.