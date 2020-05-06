Overview

node-jvm - jvm in pure node.js

Example

java

public class Main { public static long fib ( int n) { if (n <= 1 ) return n; return fib(n- 1 ) + fib(n- 2 ); } public static void main (String[] args) { if (args.length == 0 ) { System.out.print( "help: java Main.class {Number}" ); return ; } int N = Integer.parseInt(args[ 0 ]); long start = System.currentTimeMillis(); System.out.format( "Fibonacci from 1 to %s:

" , N); for ( int i = 1 ; i <= N; i++) { System.out.println(i + ": " + fib(i)); } long stop = System.currentTimeMillis(); System.out.println( "time: " + (stop - start) + "ms" ); System.out.println( "done." ); } }

var JVM = require ( "node-jvm" ); var jvm = new JVM(); jvm.setLogLevel( 7 ); var entryPointClassName = jvm.loadJarFile( "./Main.jar" ); jvm.setEntryPointClassName(entryPointClassName); jvm.on( "exit" , function ( code ) { process.exit(code); }); jvm.run([ 15 ]);

build java files

cd examples/fibonacci; make

run jvm

./fibonacci.js

clean

make clean

output

Fibonacci from 1 to 15: 1: 1 2: 1 3: 2 4: 3 5: 5 6: 8 7: 13 8: 21 9: 34 10: 55 11: 89 12: 144 13: 233 14: 377 15: 610 time: 106ms done.

other examples

cd examples/

arrays - working with different types of arrays dogs - simple object -oriented programming fibonacci - recursion jsclass - java and javascript mix switcher - working with different switches cast - cast for different types ex - program exceptions ex2 - jvm exceptions idogs - working with interface static - working with static objects threads - multithreading

Developer

Yaroslav Gaponov (yaroslav.gaponov -at - gmail.com)

