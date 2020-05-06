openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nj

node-jvm2

by Yaroslav Gaponov
0.2.2 (see all)

java virtual machine in pure node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-jvm Build Status

Overview

node-jvm - jvm in pure node.js

Example

java

public class Main {
    public static long fib(int n) {
        if (n <= 1) return n;
        return fib(n-1) + fib(n-2);
    }
    
    public static void main(String[] args) {
        if (args.length == 0) {
                System.out.print("help: java Main.class {Number}");
                return;
        }
        
        int N = Integer.parseInt(args[0]);
        long start = System.currentTimeMillis();            
        System.out.format("Fibonacci from 1 to %s:\n", N);
        for (int i = 1; i <= N; i++) {
            System.out.println(i + ": " + fib(i));
        }
        long stop = System.currentTimeMillis();
        System.out.println("time: " + (stop - start) + "ms");
        
        System.out.println("done.");
    }
}

node.js

var JVM = require("node-jvm");
var jvm = new JVM();
jvm.setLogLevel(7);
var entryPointClassName = jvm.loadJarFile("./Main.jar");
jvm.setEntryPointClassName(entryPointClassName);
jvm.on("exit", function(code) {
    process.exit(code);
});
jvm.run([15]);

build java files

cd examples/fibonacci; make

run jvm

./fibonacci.js

clean

make clean

output

Fibonacci from 1 to 15:
1: 1
2: 1
3: 2
4: 3
5: 5
6: 8
7: 13
8: 21
9: 34
10: 55
11: 89
12: 144
13: 233
14: 377
15: 610
time: 106ms
done.

other examples

cd examples/

arrays - working with different types of arrays 
dogs - simple object-oriented programming
fibonacci - recursion
jsclass - java and javascript mix
switcher - working with different switches
cast - cast for different types
ex - program exceptions
ex2 - jvm exceptions
idogs - working with interface
static - working with static objects
threads - multithreading

Developer

Yaroslav Gaponov (yaroslav.gaponov -at - gmail.com)

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Yaroslav Gaponov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial