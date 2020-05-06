node-jvm - jvm in pure node.js
public class Main {
public static long fib(int n) {
if (n <= 1) return n;
return fib(n-1) + fib(n-2);
}
public static void main(String[] args) {
if (args.length == 0) {
System.out.print("help: java Main.class {Number}");
return;
}
int N = Integer.parseInt(args[0]);
long start = System.currentTimeMillis();
System.out.format("Fibonacci from 1 to %s:\n", N);
for (int i = 1; i <= N; i++) {
System.out.println(i + ": " + fib(i));
}
long stop = System.currentTimeMillis();
System.out.println("time: " + (stop - start) + "ms");
System.out.println("done.");
}
}
var JVM = require("node-jvm");
var jvm = new JVM();
jvm.setLogLevel(7);
var entryPointClassName = jvm.loadJarFile("./Main.jar");
jvm.setEntryPointClassName(entryPointClassName);
jvm.on("exit", function(code) {
process.exit(code);
});
jvm.run([15]);
cd examples/fibonacci; make
./fibonacci.js
make clean
Fibonacci from 1 to 15:
1: 1
2: 1
3: 2
4: 3
5: 5
6: 8
7: 13
8: 21
9: 34
10: 55
11: 89
12: 144
13: 233
14: 377
15: 610
time: 106ms
done.
cd examples/
arrays - working with different types of arrays
dogs - simple object-oriented programming
fibonacci - recursion
jsclass - java and javascript mix
switcher - working with different switches
cast - cast for different types
ex - program exceptions
ex2 - jvm exceptions
idogs - working with interface
static - working with static objects
threads - multithreading
Yaroslav Gaponov (yaroslav.gaponov -at - gmail.com)
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2013 Yaroslav Gaponov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.