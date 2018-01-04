openbase logo
nj

node-jsxml

by 廖健
0.9.0 (see all)

jsxml is an XML library for javascript and node

Readme

jsxml

jsxml is an XML library for javascript (and node)

单元测试

travis build status

Install by NPM

npm install node-jsxml

How to use?

After add this library to your project, there will be a global object named jsxml.

in HTML file, import using <script> elements.

<script src="jsxml.js"></script>

in Node, import using require function.

const jsxml = require("node-jsxml");

support AMD, CMD. Big thanks to TimSchlechter.

seajs.config({
    alias: {
        jsxml: '../src/jsxml.js'
    }
});
seajs.use('jsxml', function(jsxml){
    console.log(jsxml);
});

var Namespace = jsxml.Namespace,
    QName = jsxml.QName,
    XML = jsxml.XML,
    XMLList = jsxml.XMLList;

Here you go:

var xml = new XML("<spring>" + 
             "<list id='data'>" + 
               "<element value='jsxml'/>" +
               "<element value='is'/>" +
               "<element value='an'/>" +
               "<element value='xml'/>" +
               "<element value='parser'/>" +
             "</list>" +
            "</spring>");

find special childs

var child = xml.child('list');

find all children by *

var children = xml.child('*');

print the xml string

console.log(xml.toXMLString());

modify namespace

xml.addNamespace(new Namespace("ns", "http://colorhook.com"));
xml.children().addNamespace(new Namespace("prefix", "uri"));
console.log(xml.toXMLString());

find descendants nodes

var descendants = xml.descendants('element');

get all children

var children = xml.children();
//or
var children = xml.child('*');

get text node

var text = xml.text();

get element node

var elements = xml.elements();

get comment node

var comments = xml.comments();

get attribute

var attribute = xml.attribute("id");

get all attributes

var attributes = xml.attributes();

All methods above return an XML object or XMLList object, if you want to get the String type content, you should:

var xml = new XML(xmlContent);

var attrValue = xml.attribute('attrName').toString();
//or
var attrValue = xml.attribute('attrName').getValue();

var childA = xml.child('a').toString();
//or
var childA = xml.child('a').getValue();

If you want to modify the value, you should call method setValue:

var xml = new XML("your xml string");

var attr= xml.attribute('attrName');
attr.setValue("newValue");

var childA = xml.child('a');
childA.setValue("newValue");

You can regenerate the XML Content

var str = xml.toXMLString();

While dealing with a list of childs in XML tree, you should use XMLList API:

var list = xml.child("item");
list.each(function(item, index){
    //item is an XML
});

Advanced topics

You can also add, retrieve or remove namespaces:

var xml = new XML("your xml string");
var ns = xml.namespace("prefix");

var nsNew = new Namespace("prefix", 'uri');
xml.addNamespace(nsNew);
xml.removeNamespace(nsNew);

Bugs & Feedback

Please feel free report bugs or feature requests. You can send me private message on [github], or send me an email to: [colorhook@gmail.com]

License

jsxml is free to use under MIT license.

