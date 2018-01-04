jsxml is an XML library for javascript (and node)
npm install node-jsxml
After add this library to your project, there will be a global object named jsxml.
in HTML file, import using <script> elements.
<script src="jsxml.js"></script>
in Node, import using
require function.
const jsxml = require("node-jsxml");
support AMD, CMD. Big thanks to TimSchlechter.
seajs.config({
alias: {
jsxml: '../src/jsxml.js'
}
});
seajs.use('jsxml', function(jsxml){
console.log(jsxml);
});
var Namespace = jsxml.Namespace,
QName = jsxml.QName,
XML = jsxml.XML,
XMLList = jsxml.XMLList;
Here you go:
var xml = new XML("<spring>" +
"<list id='data'>" +
"<element value='jsxml'/>" +
"<element value='is'/>" +
"<element value='an'/>" +
"<element value='xml'/>" +
"<element value='parser'/>" +
"</list>" +
"</spring>");
find special childs
var child = xml.child('list');
find all children by *
var children = xml.child('*');
print the xml string
console.log(xml.toXMLString());
modify namespace
xml.addNamespace(new Namespace("ns", "http://colorhook.com"));
xml.children().addNamespace(new Namespace("prefix", "uri"));
console.log(xml.toXMLString());
find descendants nodes
var descendants = xml.descendants('element');
get all children
var children = xml.children();
//or
var children = xml.child('*');
get text node
var text = xml.text();
get element node
var elements = xml.elements();
get comment node
var comments = xml.comments();
get attribute
var attribute = xml.attribute("id");
get all attributes
var attributes = xml.attributes();
All methods above return an XML object or XMLList object, if you want to get the String type content, you should:
var xml = new XML(xmlContent);
var attrValue = xml.attribute('attrName').toString();
//or
var attrValue = xml.attribute('attrName').getValue();
var childA = xml.child('a').toString();
//or
var childA = xml.child('a').getValue();
If you want to modify the value, you should call method setValue:
var xml = new XML("your xml string");
var attr= xml.attribute('attrName');
attr.setValue("newValue");
var childA = xml.child('a');
childA.setValue("newValue");
You can regenerate the XML Content
var str = xml.toXMLString();
While dealing with a list of childs in XML tree, you should use XMLList API:
var list = xml.child("item");
list.each(function(item, index){
//item is an XML
});
You can also add, retrieve or remove namespaces:
var xml = new XML("your xml string");
var ns = xml.namespace("prefix");
var nsNew = new Namespace("prefix", 'uri');
xml.addNamespace(nsNew);
xml.removeNamespace(nsNew);
Please feel free report bugs or feature requests. You can send me private message on [github], or send me an email to: [colorhook@gmail.com]
jsxml is free to use under MIT license.