jsxml

jsxml is an XML library for javascript (and node)

单元测试

Install by NPM

npm install node-jsxml

How to use?

After add this library to your project, there will be a global object named jsxml.

in HTML file, import using <script> elements.

< script src = "jsxml.js" > </ script >

in Node, import using require function.

const jsxml = require ( "node-jsxml" );

support AMD, CMD. Big thanks to TimSchlechter.

seajs.config({ alias : { jsxml : '../src/jsxml.js' } }); seajs.use( 'jsxml' , function ( jsxml ) { console .log(jsxml); });

var Namespace = jsxml.Namespace, QName = jsxml.QName, XML = jsxml.XML, XMLList = jsxml.XMLList;

Here you go:

var xml = new XML( "<spring>" + "<list id='data'>" + "<element value='jsxml'/>" + "<element value='is'/>" + "<element value='an'/>" + "<element value='xml'/>" + "<element value='parser'/>" + "</list>" + "</spring>" );

find special childs

var child = xml.child( 'list' );

find all children by *

var children = xml.child( '*' );

print the xml string

console .log(xml.toXMLString());

modify namespace

xml.addNamespace( new Namespace( "ns" , "http://colorhook.com" )); xml.children().addNamespace( new Namespace( "prefix" , "uri" )); console .log(xml.toXMLString());

find descendants nodes

var descendants = xml.descendants( 'element' );

get all children

var children = xml.children(); var children = xml.child( '*' );

get text node

var text = xml.text();

get element node

var elements = xml.elements();

get comment node

var comments = xml.comments();

get attribute

var attribute = xml.attribute( "id" );

get all attributes

var attributes = xml.attributes();

All methods above return an XML object or XMLList object, if you want to get the String type content, you should:

var xml = new XML(xmlContent); var attrValue = xml.attribute( 'attrName' ).toString(); var attrValue = xml.attribute( 'attrName' ).getValue(); var childA = xml.child( 'a' ).toString(); var childA = xml.child( 'a' ).getValue();

If you want to modify the value, you should call method setValue:

var xml = new XML( "your xml string" ); var attr= xml.attribute( 'attrName' ); attr.setValue( "newValue" ); var childA = xml.child( 'a' ); childA.setValue( "newValue" );

You can regenerate the XML Content

var str = xml.toXMLString();

While dealing with a list of childs in XML tree, you should use XMLList API:

var list = xml.child( "item" ); list.each( function ( item, index ) { });

Advanced topics

You can also add, retrieve or remove namespaces:

var xml = new XML( "your xml string" ); var ns = xml.namespace( "prefix" ); var nsNew = new Namespace( "prefix" , 'uri' ); xml.addNamespace(nsNew); xml.removeNamespace(nsNew);

Bugs & Feedback

Please feel free report bugs or feature requests. You can send me private message on [github], or send me an email to: [colorhook@gmail.com]

License

jsxml is free to use under MIT license.